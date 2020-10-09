Relive TV’s soapy glory days at the ‘Knots Landing’ virtual reunion



Take a trip back in time this week to the picturesque cul-de-sac of Seaview Circle for a virtual reunion with the original cast of “Knots Landing.”

Stars of the hit soap opera — including Michele Lee (Karen MacKenzie), Donna Mills (Abby Cunningham), Joan Van Ark (Valene Ewing) and Ted Shackleford (Gary Ewing) — will join hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for a live episode of the pandemic-era web series “Stars in the House” Friday at 5 p.m. Pacific on YouTube and StarsintheHouse.com.

A spinoff of the smash series “Dallas,” “Knots Landing” followed the complicated relationships and major life challenges of residents living in the Southern California suburbs.

During the “Stars in the House” event, the “Knots Landing” alumni will relive behind-the-scenes memories from the set of the beloved melodrama, which premiered in 1979 and ran for 14 seasons before wrapping in 1993. The actors will also honor late costar Kevin Dobson (Patrick MacKenzie), who died last month after suffering heart failure caused by an autoimmune deficiency.

Viewers can submit fan questions during the livestream, which doubles as a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts led by the Actors Fund. Others who have reunited on Wesley and Rudetsky’s program for a good cause this year include the casts of “Night at the Museum,” “Scandal,” “Melrose Place,” “Glee,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”