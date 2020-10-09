What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Cats’ on HBO
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the local culinary series, Holmes chats with chef Roy Choi, then grills a Cuban sandwich using Choi’s roast mojo pork recipe. After that it’s homemade calzones and L.A.'s newest fried chicken sandwich. 7:30 p.m. CW
Saturday Night Live Host Bill Burr hosts this new episode of the late-night comedy sketch series with musical guest Jack White. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff and Hector treat a tribe of fainting goats and Dr. Amy discovers why a cute and cuddly kitten is teary-eyed in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Eli Roth’s History of Horror This unscripted series for horror movie fans returns. Interviews featured in the second season include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Piper Laurie, Roger Corman, Bill Hader, James Brolin, John Landis and Joe Dante. 10 p.m. AMC
Mega Zoo An injured elephant needs emergency tusk surgery and zookeepers launch a massive clean-up operation for a family of hippos in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: A CNN Town Hall with Former CDC Directors Five former CDC directors join Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss the growing concern over infection spikes across the country, the rising death toll and the race for a vaccine amid fears of the politicization of science in this new special. 6 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
College Football Virginia Tech visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Texas A&M, 9 a.m. ESPN; Coastal Carolina visits Louisiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Syracuse, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Tennessee visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-San Antonio visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits TCU, 1 p.m. Fox; Florida Atlantic visits Southern Mississippi, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Alabama visits Ole Miss, 3 p.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Miami visits Clemson, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-El Paso visits Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Western Kentucky, 4:30 p.m CBS.
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
Meet the Press Bill Gates. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Hallie Jackson; Maria Teresa Kumar; Jake Sherman. (N) 5 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council; Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign; Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Former White House Counsel Don McGahn. Panel: Brit Hume; Susan Page, USA Today; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The 2020 election; the future of the planet: Al Gore. Far-right extremism in America and around the world: author Cynthia Miller-Idriss (“Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Telephone interview with President Donald Trump. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Chief Executive Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron. Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election polling Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Eric Trump, Trump Organization. Panel: Rachel Scott; Rahm Emanuel; Julie Pace; Lanhee Chen, Stanford. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the president’s mental and physical health: author Dan Rather (“What Unites Us”); Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. Understanding the Trump propaganda machine: author Jennifer Mercieca, (“Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump”); Oliver Darcy. How trustworthy are national and state polls?: Ryan Lizza, Politico; Clare Malone, FiveThirtyEight. Twitter’s election plans: Brandon Borrman, Twitter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; pollster Frank Luntz; Sean Spicer; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS, 8 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Cats Judi Dench leads the ensemble cast of the big screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation of poems by T.S. Eliot. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and ballet star Francesca Hayward also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Cheer Camp Killer Sophia (Mariah Robinson) is thrilled to have a chance to show off her special skills after she and her friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski) win admission into an exclusive cheer camp in this 2020 thriller. Sydney Malakeh and Andrea Bogart also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
My Best Friend’s Bouquet Like others in her family, Josie Hughes (Chaley Rose) believes a wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person, so when she catches the tossed flowers at her friend Emma’s (Luisa d’Oliveira) nuptials, she thinks the charm is at work when she meets an eligible bachelor at the reception in this 2020 romantic comedy. Nathan Witte and Rebecca Olson also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 8 a.m. Paramount
The Beguiled (2017) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax
Charlotte’s Web (2006) 8:45 a.m. TMC
Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932) 9 a.m. TCM
Private Parts (1997) 9:29 a.m. Encore
The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Ovation
Lili (1953) 11 a.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 12:30 p.m. Paramount
Casino Royale (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. Encore
Boiler Room (2000) 2:10 p.m. Showtime
Titanic (1997) 2:50 p.m. Starz
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 3 p.m. CMT
Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Top Hat (1935) 3 p.m. TCM
Casper (1995) 3:35 p.m. Freeform
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 4 p.m. KCET
Just Mercy (2019) 4:10 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future (1985) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Cloverfield (2008) 5 p.m. KCOP
Gunga Din (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Out of Sight (1998) 5:06 p.m. Encore
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:15 p.m. TNT
The Warriors (1979) 5:25 p.m. Cinemax
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 6 p.m. CMT
The Boxtrolls (2014) 6 p.m. Disney XD
Blazing Saddles (1974) 6 p.m. Sundance; 10 p.m. Sundance
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6:20 p.m. VH1
Once (2006) 6:30 p.m. HBO
Do the Right Thing (1989) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 7 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7:01 p.m. Syfy
The Three Musketeers (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Fly Away Home (1996) 9 p.m. KVCR
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. CMT
The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC
Coming to America (1988) 9 p.m. VH1
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:29 p.m. Syfy
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. TRU
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek (2009) 11 p.m. TNT
Bananas (1971) 11:30 p.m. TCM
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 11:30 p.m. VH1
