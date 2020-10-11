What’s on TV Monday: ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’; SCOTUS confirmation
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior Semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. (N) 8 p.m. CW
L.A.'s Finest (N) 8 p.m. Fox
One Day at a Time Originally created for Netflix, this reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom that ran from 1975-84 begins its broadcast run with Justina Machado starring as the head of a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. Ray Romano guest stars in the first of two new episodes. Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in this new episode include Jandro, David Parr, Magical Katrina and Daniel Roy. 9 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars ’80s Night. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Filthy Rich (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan Talk show host James Corden. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Halloween Baking Championship Judges Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young help Carla Hall decide which baker’s dessert using ingredients such as sauerkraut, beets, tamarind paste and canned tomato soup is the best. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Third Day Helen (Naomie Harris) reveals her true intentions in coming to Osea in this new episode. Nico Parker also stars. 9 p.m. HBO
Manhunt: Deadly Games While Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media, an ATF agent (Arliss Howard) discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb while investigating a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast. 10 p.m. CBS
POV Filmmaker Sam Soko’s documentary “Softie” profiles political activist Boniface “Softie” Mwangi, and his campaign for political office in Kenya, having spent years fighting for justice there. 10 p.m. KOCE
Soulmates Alison (Sonya Cassidy) presents David (David Costabile) proof that she’s his soul mate and they start a torrid affair in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC
Enslaved The new episode “Resistance” explores the opposition to slavery in Africa and the thousands who risked their lives as part of the Underground Railroad in the U.S. 10 p.m. Epix
The Big Bake In this new episode “Which Witch Is Which?” host Brad Smith tasks the baking teams with creating cakes inspired by the broomstick-riding sorceress regarded as the first lady of Halloween. Judges Harry Eastwood, Anna Olson and Eddie Jackson evaluate the dishes. 10 p.m. Food Network
We Are Who We Are As Sarah and Richard’s (Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi) power struggle intensifies, the relationship between their wives continues to grow. Jordan Kristine Seamón, Jack Dylan Grazer, Spence Moore II and Faith Alabi also star. 0 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Supreme Court Confirmation The first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings on nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (Live) 6 a.m. C-SPAN
SPORTS
Baseball ALCS Championship series, Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. TBS; NLCS Championship series, Game 1: The Atlanta Braves versus the Dodgers, 5 p.m. Fox
NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the New England Patriots, 2 p.m. ESPN; the Chargers visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jane Lynch (“Weakest Link”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Nancy Grace; Joey Fatone. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jamie Lee Curtis; Kristin Cavallari; Lady A. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors COVID-19 long haulers; the Doctors Word Power Book Club; health benefits of reading. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil In May 2020, a woman left her family without warning; she says she’s ready to reveal why. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Che; 9-year-old cellist Cameron Renshaw. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Looking at the relationship between spicy foods and ulcers; a new study on cancer risk for women. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jay Ellis (“The Black Box”); Drea De Matteo (“Made Women”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The vice presidential debate. 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Kevin Nealon. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Josh Charles; Chika performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cynthia Nixon; Michael Stipe; Larry Wilmore; Sonny Emory performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton play the siblings as adults in this 2013 revisionist fairy-tale update. Famke Janssen and Peter Stormare also star. 8 p.m. AMC
Little Women (2019) 8:29 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Starz
The Professional (1994) 8:41 a.m. and 6:07 p.m. Encore
The Favourite (2018) 9:24 a.m. Cinemax
Gone Girl (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Overlord (2018) 11 a.m. Epix
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 11 a.m. TCM
Parenthood (1989) 11 a.m. TMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11:05 a.m. Showtime
City Island (2009) 11:28 a.m. Cinemax
The Namesake (2006) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Rush Hour (1998) Noon IFC
28 Days Later (2002) Noon Syfy
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 12:33 and 11:49 p.m. Starz
Back to School (1986) 12:50 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me (2010) 1 and 5:05 p.m. Nickelodeon
Elysium (2013) 1 p.m. Sundance
Chicago (2002) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:25 p.m. Showtime
Freedom Writers (2007) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 10 p.m. VH1
Looper (2012) 2:30 p.m. Encore
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
28 Weeks Later (2007) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Bounce (2000) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 and 7:15 p.m. Nickelodeon
Patriot Games (1992) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Hanna (2011) 3:50 p.m. HBO
Coach Carter (2005) 4 p.m. VH1
Easy A (2010) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Premium Rush (2012) 4:32 p.m. Encore
Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform
Winter’s Bone (2010) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
Queen & Slim (2019) 6:40 p.m. HBO
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount
42 (2013) 7 p.m. VH1
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8 p.m. Encore
Locke (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Total Recall (1990) 9 p.m. Sundance
The Green Mile (1999) 11 p.m. Paramount
Violent Playground (1958) 11:30 p.m. TCM
