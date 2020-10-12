What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Next’ on Fox; Dodgers versus Braves

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Weakest Link (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing Convinced that Alec’s (Andy Bean) disappearance is no accident, Abby and Matt (Crystal Reed, Henderson Wade) make their way into the depths of the swamp, where Abby encounters Swamp Thing (Derek Mears). Also, a scientist (guest star Kevin Durand) arrives. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette (Season premiere) Clare Crawley. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Cosmos: Possible Worlds In “The Cosmic Connectome,” host Neil deGrasse Tyson takes viewers on a voyage of discovery through the evolution of consciousness, with an itinerary that includes ancient Greece and the largest life form on Earth. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. This family history series returns with new episodes. Featured in the season premiere are RuPaul Charles and fashion designers Diane von Furstenberg and Narciso Rodriguez. 8 p.m. KOCE

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Tell Me a Story A tragic event threatens to derail the happiness of rising country music star Ashley Rose Pruitt (Natalie Alyn Lind) as she celebrates the launch of her debut album. Also, Jackson Pruitt (Matt Lauria), a troubled musician, resolves to break old habits when a stranger (Ashley Madekwe) enters his life. Odette Annable and Paul Wesley also star in the season premiere of this anthology series. 9 p.m. CW

Next Because of a mishandling by an employee, the A.I. escapes the servers of its home company and gains access to the internet. John Slattery, Evan Whitten and Fernanda Andrade star in this new episode of the cautionary science fiction series. 9 p.m. Fox

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition “Big Brother Is Watching” (N) 9 p.m. History

The FBI Declassified Alana De La Garza, one of the stars of the procedural drama “FBI,” narrates this new documentary series where cameras follows FBI agents and analysts to give viewers unprecedented access to cases handled by the bureau. 10 p.m. CBS

Transplant (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Celebrity Family Feud Jenna Fischer and Scott Foley. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Kal Penn Approves This Message This new episode looks at the current U.S. healthcare system, the policies that brought it into place and the ways in which it can be improved. 10:30 p.m. Freeform



SPECIALS

Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation Hearing Day 2: Senate Judiciary Committee members question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 6 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. C-SPAN

Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America In this groundbreaking new documentary, historian Gretchen Sorin and Emmy-winning director Ric Burns chronicle the history and personal experiences of African Americans on the road, from the advent of the automobile up through the 1960s and beyond. 9 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Tennessee Titans, 4 p.m. CBS

Baseball ALCS, Game 3: the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. TBS. NLCS, Game 2: the Atlanta Braves versus the Dodgers, 3 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; David Byrne. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Yotam Ottolenghi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Author and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) (“American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Cindy McCain guest cohosts; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamiltonand Phil Keoghan. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Steve Madden. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jurnee Smollett. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Author Ally Brooke. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan; author Luvvie Ajayi Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dennis Quaid; Theresa Caputo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Mask exemptions; Kim Fields. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman confronts her family and reveals the secret she’s been keeping. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Doc Antle (“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Big Sean performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jon LaPook; John Dickerson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patrick Dempsey; Clare Crawley; One Republic performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Conan Ralph Macchio. Midnight and 12:30 a.m. TBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Paulson; H. Jon Benjamin. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Nick Cave performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Rhythm Section Mark Burnell adapted his novel for director Reed Morano’s 2020 action thriller starring Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, who descends into drug addiction and prostitution after the rest of her family dies in a plane crash that was caused by a terrorist attack. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella and Daniel Mays also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8:12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Starz

Tootsie (1982) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 9:18 a.m. and 5:51 p.m. Encore

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 10:25 a.m. Starz

A Warm December (1973) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax

Ali (2001) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Goonies (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Room (2015) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

42 (2013) 1:40 p.m. VH1

Easy A (2010) 2 p.m. MTV

Shrek (2001) 2:05 p.m. Freeform

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

A League of Their Own (1992) 2:45 p.m. IFC

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) 2:45 p.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Margin Call (2011) 3:10 p.m. Epix

Die Hard 2 (1990) 3:10 p.m. HBO

New Jack City (1991) 4:50 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sundance

A Simple Favor (2018) 6 p.m. Epix

Posse (1993) 6 p.m. Showtime

Dogfight (1991) 6:15 p.m. TCM

The Italian Job (2003) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Richard Jewell (2019) 7:45 p.m. HBO

Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Mean Girls (2004) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Judy (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix

