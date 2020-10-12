What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Next’ on Fox; Dodgers versus Braves
SERIES
Weakest Link (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing Convinced that Alec’s (Andy Bean) disappearance is no accident, Abby and Matt (Crystal Reed, Henderson Wade) make their way into the depths of the swamp, where Abby encounters Swamp Thing (Derek Mears). Also, a scientist (guest star Kevin Durand) arrives. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette (Season premiere) Clare Crawley. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Cosmos: Possible Worlds In “The Cosmic Connectome,” host Neil deGrasse Tyson takes viewers on a voyage of discovery through the evolution of consciousness, with an itinerary that includes ancient Greece and the largest life form on Earth. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. This family history series returns with new episodes. Featured in the season premiere are RuPaul Charles and fashion designers Diane von Furstenberg and Narciso Rodriguez. 8 p.m. KOCE
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Tell Me a Story A tragic event threatens to derail the happiness of rising country music star Ashley Rose Pruitt (Natalie Alyn Lind) as she celebrates the launch of her debut album. Also, Jackson Pruitt (Matt Lauria), a troubled musician, resolves to break old habits when a stranger (Ashley Madekwe) enters his life. Odette Annable and Paul Wesley also star in the season premiere of this anthology series. 9 p.m. CW
Next Because of a mishandling by an employee, the A.I. escapes the servers of its home company and gains access to the internet. John Slattery, Evan Whitten and Fernanda Andrade star in this new episode of the cautionary science fiction series. 9 p.m. Fox
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition “Big Brother Is Watching” (N) 9 p.m. History
The FBI Declassified Alana De La Garza, one of the stars of the procedural drama “FBI,” narrates this new documentary series where cameras follows FBI agents and analysts to give viewers unprecedented access to cases handled by the bureau. 10 p.m. CBS
Transplant (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Celebrity Family Feud Jenna Fischer and Scott Foley. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Kal Penn Approves This Message This new episode looks at the current U.S. healthcare system, the policies that brought it into place and the ways in which it can be improved. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation Hearing Day 2: Senate Judiciary Committee members question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 6 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. C-SPAN
Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America In this groundbreaking new documentary, historian Gretchen Sorin and Emmy-winning director Ric Burns chronicle the history and personal experiences of African Americans on the road, from the advent of the automobile up through the 1960s and beyond. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Tennessee Titans, 4 p.m. CBS
Baseball ALCS, Game 3: the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. TBS. NLCS, Game 2: the Atlanta Braves versus the Dodgers, 3 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; David Byrne. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Yotam Ottolenghi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Author and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) (“American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Cindy McCain guest cohosts; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamiltonand Phil Keoghan. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Steve Madden. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jurnee Smollett. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Author Ally Brooke. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan; author Luvvie Ajayi Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dennis Quaid; Theresa Caputo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Mask exemptions; Kim Fields. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman confronts her family and reveals the secret she’s been keeping. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Doc Antle (“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Big Sean performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jon LaPook; John Dickerson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patrick Dempsey; Clare Crawley; One Republic performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Conan Ralph Macchio. Midnight and 12:30 a.m. TBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Paulson; H. Jon Benjamin. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Nick Cave performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Rhythm Section Mark Burnell adapted his novel for director Reed Morano’s 2020 action thriller starring Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, who descends into drug addiction and prostitution after the rest of her family dies in a plane crash that was caused by a terrorist attack. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella and Daniel Mays also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8:12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Starz
Tootsie (1982) 8:35 a.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 9:18 a.m. and 5:51 p.m. Encore
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 10:25 a.m. Starz
A Warm December (1973) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax
Ali (2001) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Goonies (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
Room (2015) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
42 (2013) 1:40 p.m. VH1
Easy A (2010) 2 p.m. MTV
Shrek (2001) 2:05 p.m. Freeform
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
A League of Their Own (1992) 2:45 p.m. IFC
The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) 2:45 p.m. TCM
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Margin Call (2011) 3:10 p.m. Epix
Die Hard 2 (1990) 3:10 p.m. HBO
New Jack City (1991) 4:50 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sundance
A Simple Favor (2018) 6 p.m. Epix
Posse (1993) 6 p.m. Showtime
Dogfight (1991) 6:15 p.m. TCM
The Italian Job (2003) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Richard Jewell (2019) 7:45 p.m. HBO
Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Mean Girls (2004) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Judy (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix
