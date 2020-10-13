What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Devils’ on the CW, Dodgers baseball
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Devils Feeling betrayed by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) hatches a scheme to create a scandal against the firm, cash in and leave. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
The Amazing Race This new season of the unscripted series was completed before the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Returning host Phil Keoghan sends the globe-trotting teams on their way from the Hollywood Bowl starting line to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Locations this season include France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) is summoned when a man’s corpse is found in the middle of a country road with no clues as to how or why he got there. Also, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) is working a challenging and complicated case. Ehren Kassam and Éric Bruneau also star. 9 p.m. CW
I Can See Your Voice (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Nova Michael C. Hall narrates the new special “Nature’s Fear Factor,” which examines how an audacious wildlife recovery effort in Africa that is using fear of predators to rebalance the ecosystem in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park. A violent civil war wiped out more than 90% of the large mammals in this region, and subsequent species recovery has been erratic and uneven. Predator experts are reintroducing fierce African wild dogs into the park to scare smaller, plant-eating prey back into their natural balance. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Tyler Perry’s dramedy about a diverse group of single Black women (KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown) who bond over romantic frustrations returns for a second season. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
The Con This new documentary series tells the stories of of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true. 10 p.m. ABC
The Age of Nature Uma Thurman narrates this new documentary miniseries that explores how an increased awareness of the natural world is leading to a new chapter in the story humanity and the planet. The opener, “Awakening,” visits the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean 50 years after nuclear weapons tests. 10 p.m. KOCE
Archer Still hurt that Lana (voice of Aisha Tyler) married a multi-billionaire during his coma, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) tries to make her jealous by bringing a dazzling woman along as his partner on a double date in this new episode of the animated comedy. (N) 10 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation Hearing Day 3: Senate Judiciary Committee members question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (N) 6 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. C-SPAN
2020 Billboard Music Awards Kelly Clarkson returns for the third time to host this awards show in which nominees and winners are based on fan interaction with music, which includes album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and engagement on social media. 8 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Football Coastal Carolina visits Louisiana, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball ALCS Game 3: Atlanta Braves versus Dodgers, 3 p.m. FS1; NLCS Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays versus Houston Astros, 5:30 p.m. TBS
MLS Soccer San Jose Earthquakes visit L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kenneth Walker discusses the night Breonna Taylor was killed. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nick Offerman; Josh Gad; Sting and Melody Gardot perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Director Aaron Sorkin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Ian Ziering, Joe Pantoliano, Jane Soudah. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Mike Epps; Brittney Levine. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Neve Campbell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Suze Orman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sharon Stone; Carla Hall (“Halloween Baking Championship”); Michelle Lee. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Billboard Music Awards; Alicia Keys; Glennon Doyle; the Property Brothers; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Confusion about COVID; whether COVID is airborne; medical student syndrome; hypnosis. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she is continually haunted by the day she was shot; woman kills estranged stepfather. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“The Tiny Chef”); Steve Spangler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Ways to prepare financially for a job loss; Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real The cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.” (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Shepard Smith; BTS performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Jonathan Alter. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Cusack; Leslie Jones; Woodkid performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Conan Kiersey Clemons. midnight TBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Kim Cattrall; Jeff Rosenstock performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Joan Jett performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Insidious (2010) 9 a.m. AMC
The Unknown (1927) 9 a.m. TCM
Slow West (2015) 9 a.m. TMC
The Blackbird (1926) 10 a.m. TCM
Hook (1991) 10:48 a.m. Syfy
A League of Their Own (1992) 11 a.m. IFC
Easy A (2010) 11 a.m. MTV
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Walk the Line (2005) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Burn After Reading (2008) 12:53 p.m. Starz
Casper (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform
Freaks (1932) 1 p.m. TCM
New Jack City (1991) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Set It Off (1996) 2 p.m. Showtime
The Truman Show (1998) 2 p.m. TMC
Mark of the Vampire (1935) 2:15 p.m. TCM
21 Jump Street (2012) 2:33 p.m. Starz
Just Mercy (2019) 2:35 p.m. HBO
The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Birdcage (1996) 4:15 p.m. IFC
Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Rudy (1993) 6 p.m. FS1
Wonder Boys (2000) 6 p.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 6:45 p.m. Epix
Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
Sunrise at Campobello (1960) 7 p.m. TCM
Premium Rush (2012) 7:25 p.m. Encore
Coco (2017) 8 p.m. ABC
Fly Away Home (1996) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. A&E
Crimson Peak (2015) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. Showtime
Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Freeform
PT 109 (1963) 9:45 p.m. TCM
It (2017) 10 p.m. TNT
Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Chicago (2002) 11:05 p.m. TMC
