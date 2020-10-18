What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Voice’; ‘Dancing With the Stars’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Gwen Stefani joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for a new season of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Charles Esten. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars (N) 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) must get fentanyl into police custody without leaving a clue as to their involvement in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox
One Day at a Time After Alex (Marcel Ruiz) catches his mother (Justina Machado) in a compromising position, she decides it’s time for a talk about healthy human sexuality in the first of two back-to-back episodes of this rebooted comedy. Rita Moreno also stars. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Anna Ferris Simpson, Pierre Ulric, Garrett Thomas and Francis Menotti. 9 p.m. CW
Filthy Rich Rose (Aubrey Dollar) offers the home as a sanctuary for Ginger and Tina (Melia Kreiling, guest star Rachel York) in the aftermath of the stalker incident. Also, Margaret (Kim Cattrall) is forced to recruit some unlikely allies following threats from Rev. Paul (Aaron Lazar), who is conspiring with Eric (Corey Cott) and some Sunshine Network investors. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan Jennifer Garner. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Halloween Baking Championship Carla Hall invites the five remaining bakers to a party in the haunted ballroom, where they must create impressive costume cakes to win a spot in the finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Third Day (series finale) (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Manhunt: Deadly Games After the FBI identifies Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) as the serial bomber, he flees into the forest. Gethin Anthony, Arliss Howard and Kelly Jenrette also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Emergency Call Emergency call takers in Austin, Texas; Wasilla, Alaska; and Ogden, Utah, receive a series of bone-chilling — or sometimes just bizarre — calls, including a terrified mother who hears an intruder trying to break into her home; passersby threatened by a gun-wielding, erratic driver who creates a six-hour wave of confusion and destruction; and residents of a neighborhood bewildered by the sight of an injured man licking a stop sign. Luke Wilson is the host. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Arthur Jones’ award-winning documentary “Feels Good Man” recounts the story of how San Francisco artist Matt Furie saw his lighthearted cartoon character Pepe the Frog hijacked by racist alt-right groups that rebranded the image as a symbol of hate during the 2016 U.S. presidential election season. 10 p.m. KOCE
Soulmates (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Enslaved The series finale documents the politics that brought to an end the enslavement of Africans in the West. 10 p.m. Epix
The Big Bake In this new episode three baking teams have five hours to create the most sensational monster cakes the judges have ever seen. 10 p.m. Food Network
We Are Who We Are Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) is thrilled to learn of Fraser’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) new friendship with Jonathan (Tom Mercier) and encourages the two to spend more time together, to Maggie’s (Alice Braga) puzzlement. Scott Mescudi and Jordan Kristin Seamón also star. 10:02 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
American Humane Hero Dog Awards: 10th Anniversary Celebration Carson Kressley returns to host this special honoring working dogs from across the United States. Naomi Judd, Vivica A. Fox, Cameron Mathison, Marcus Scribner, Alison Sweeney, Ariel Winter and Debbie Matenopoulos join Robin Ganzert of American Humane. Lisa Loeb performs and Richard Marx offers a special video message. 8 p.m. Hallmark
SPORTS
NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills, 2 p.m. Fox and NFL; the Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Alicia Garza; musician Peter Frampton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Oz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Luke Wilson; Rumer Willis guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Blake Shelton; Cynthia Nixon. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Amy Robach; ketogenic recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman disapproves of her 49-year-old father having a relationship with a 23-year-old woman. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Marlon Wayans (“On the Rocks”); guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Author Chelsea Clinton (“She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game”); Jo Koy (“In His Element”); artist Nikkolas Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor highlights the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwen Stefani; Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joy Reid; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Ego Nwodim; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Road to Perdition (2002) 8 a.m. IFC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8:04 a.m. Starz
Ray (2004) 8:10 a.m. HBO
Mogambo (1953) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Terminator (1984) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:30 a.m. IFC
North by Northwest (1959) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 10:49 a.m. and 7:26 p.m. Encore
Insidious (2010) 11 a.m. AMC
Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Noon FXX
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Noon TMC
Mud (2013) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Gremlins (1984) 1 p.m. Freeform
In a Lonely Place (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:12 p.m. Starz
Paranormal Activity (2007) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Love & Mercy (2014) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Casper (1995) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Scarface (1983) 4 p.m. Sundance
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 4:04 p.m. Starz
Crimson Peak (2015) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Raging Bull (1980) 4:55 p.m. Epix
The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Catch Me If You Can (2002) 5:30 p.m. TMC
9 to 5 (1980) 5:33 p.m. Encore
Horror of Dracula (1958) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Just Mercy (2019) 6:40 p.m. HBO
The Help (2011) 7 and 10:15 p.m. Paramount
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. TMC
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8:50 p.m. Cinemax
About Last Night (2014) 9 p.m. VH1
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 9:30 p.m. Freeform
Blazing Saddles (1974) 10 p.m. Sundance
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 10 p.m. TCM
Risky Business (1983) 10 p.m. TMC
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 10:40 p.m. Cinemax
Private Parts (1997) 11:02 p.m. Encore
Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. VH1
