Television

Even ‘Seinfeld’ cast thinks Trump’s awkward dance moves are worse than Elaine’s

A still from "Seinfeld"
Jason Alexander as George, left, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine and Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry in “Seinfeld.”
(Paul Drinkwater / NBC)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 19, 2020
1:15 PM
Widely shared — and mercilessly mocked — footage of President Trump mechanically jerking his shoulders and pumping his fists to Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” has many “Seinfeld” fans nostalgic for a certain episode of the hit ’90s sitcom.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Trump’s cringeworthy moment from a MAGA rally in Florida reminded many on Twitter of a running “Seinfeld” gag involving Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine Benes.

“Seinfeld” cast members Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander were among several who noticed similarities between the president’s convulsive movements and Elaine’s infamous party dance, which Alexander’s George described on the show as a “full-body dry heave set to music.”

“First he stole all of Veep,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted Sunday, along with side-by-side videos of Trump and herself violently lurching in the “Little Kicks” episode of “Seinfeld.” “Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld. Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS.”

“The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD’s famous I can’t dance for s— moves,” Alexander wrote. “Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves.”

Louis-Dreyfus — who has previously compared the Trump administration to the amoral politicians of “Veep,” her hit HBO show — hosted the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in August and is a staunch supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. Alexander has also enthusiastically endorsed Biden and repeatedly roasted Trump on social media.

In addition to the inevitable “Seinfeld” comparisons, Trump’s clumsy dance outburst spurred a viral TikTok video — because of course it did. Julia Keith’s spot-on imitation of the president’s bumbling boogie, set to a mashup of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” and Joel Fletcher and Savage’s “Swing,” has amassed more than 4.8 million views on the Gen Z-facing platform.

Of course, Trump is not the only politician to bust some dance moves to viral results.

Here are more reactions to the president’s unrecognizable “Y.M.C.A.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

