What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Conners’ on ABC; World Series

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) tries to determine whether Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) is secretly handling business for Gaddafi during the Libyan War. Also, Det. Bale (Lorna Brown) suspects Massimo was involved in his colleague’s death. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs The nostalgic family comedy returns for an eighth season with a double episode. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia and Sean Giambrone star. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The season premiere “Pandas: Born to Be Wild” documents wild pandas in China’s Qinling Mountains. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Leah (Courtney Nichole) learns that Mr. Brown (David Mann) has cut down the special plants Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) had been growing in the backyard in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. BET

The Amazing Race Teams race through Bogotá, Colombia, where they encounter the Yield, which gives one team the power to delay another. 9 p.m. CBS

American Ninja Warrior (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Coroner As Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) investigate a lab technician’s death, her interest in the research at the lab threatens to distract her in this new episode. Éric Bruneau, Kiley May, Ehren Kassam and Nicholas Campbell also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners The family is trying to cope with the bizarre new reality dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the comedy returns for a new season. Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf star, with guest stars Danny Trejo and Katey Sagal. 9 p.m. ABC

Nova In the new episode “Touching the Asteroid,” spacecraft OSIRIS-REx attempts to grab a piece of an asteroid to bring back to Earth for scientific study. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Aaron (Kevin A. Walton) confides in Karen (Ebony Obsidian) that he has a new plan for his life. Also, Preston (Trinity Whiteside) surprises Daniella (Mignon) with dinner and roses. Kj Smith and Novi Brown also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

black-ish Following its two election-themed specials, the seventh season of this family comedy officially gets under way as the characters reflect back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) started working the front lines of the medical crisis. Anthony Anderson also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Con In the new episode “The Heiress Con,” a woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her friend. 10 p.m. ABC

The Age of Nature The new episode “Understanding,” the second of three parts, explores how a deeper comprehension of nature helps humans find new ways to fix problems. 10 p.m. KOCE

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim is disappointed that she can’t celebrate her birthday because of the pandemic, but the family pulls off a surprise party for her. 10 p.m. E!

Archer When AJ is kidnapped, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) knows it’s up to him to get the little girl back. The voice cast of this animated comedy adventure includes Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates. 10 p.m. FXX



SPECIALS

2020 CMT Music Awards Awards are given for the best songs, artists and performances in country music. 8 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; POP; TV Land

537 Votes Filmmaker Billy Corben’s new documentary looks at how the international custody battle over Elian Gonzalez, a 6-year-old born in Cuba, helped trigger a devastating political earthquake in Florida’s Miami-Dade County during the 2000 presidential election, where George W. Bush prevailed over Al Gore by 537 votes in the state. 9 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

2020 World Series Game 2: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers, from Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Ben Stiller; Robert De Niro; Blythe Danner; Teri Polo; Jay Roach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Hugh Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Redmayne (“The Trial of the Chicago 7"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Jill Biden; Natalie Portman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jane Lynch; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Marlon Wayans (“On the Rocks”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sara Gilbert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Brandy and brother Ray J. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Glennon Doyle; Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Matthew McConaughey; Lauren Ash; Jonny Cota; Delta Goodrem chats and performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Sex education for adults; dolls for kids in need; father-daughter beatbox duo; learning a new skill. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Follow-up with favorite guests. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland (“Lady Parts”); author Chasten Buttigieg (“I Have Something to Tell You”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Eris Baker (“This Is Us”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Lily James; Black Thought performs with Portugal. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bruce Springsteen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tracee Ellis Ross; Eric Andre; Tate McRae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Cory Booker; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Philanthropist Bill Gates; the Head and the Heart perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Laggies (2014) 9 a.m. TMC

Wedding Daze (2006) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Lost Boys (1987) 9:30 a.m. IFC

State of Play (2009) 9:41 a.m. Encore

The Karate Kid (1984) 9:50 a.m. Showtime

Back to the Future (1985) 10:35 a.m. and 6 p.m. Syfy

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 10:40 a.m. TMC

Bounce (2000) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 11 a.m. Freeform

The American President (1995) 11:11 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Starz

The Exorcist (1973) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Ad Astra (2019) 11:50 a.m. HBO

Looper (2012) 11:51 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1:05 and 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Ghostbusters (1984) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3:30 and 10:58 p.m. Syfy

Halloween (1978) 4 p.m. AMC

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 4 p.m. Cinemax

Rocketman (2019) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Apollo 13 (1995) 5 p.m. A&E

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

Steel Magnolias (1989) 5 p.m. POP

Split (2016) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

Love & Basketball (2000) 8:30 p.m. VH1

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Starz

The Natural (1984) 10:30 p.m. Epix

