What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Conners’ on ABC; World Series
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) tries to determine whether Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) is secretly handling business for Gaddafi during the Libyan War. Also, Det. Bale (Lorna Brown) suspects Massimo was involved in his colleague’s death. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs The nostalgic family comedy returns for an eighth season with a double episode. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia and Sean Giambrone star. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The season premiere “Pandas: Born to Be Wild” documents wild pandas in China’s Qinling Mountains. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Leah (Courtney Nichole) learns that Mr. Brown (David Mann) has cut down the special plants Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) had been growing in the backyard in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. BET
The Amazing Race Teams race through Bogotá, Colombia, where they encounter the Yield, which gives one team the power to delay another. 9 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Coroner As Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) investigate a lab technician’s death, her interest in the research at the lab threatens to distract her in this new episode. Éric Bruneau, Kiley May, Ehren Kassam and Nicholas Campbell also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners The family is trying to cope with the bizarre new reality dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the comedy returns for a new season. Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf star, with guest stars Danny Trejo and Katey Sagal. 9 p.m. ABC
Nova In the new episode “Touching the Asteroid,” spacecraft OSIRIS-REx attempts to grab a piece of an asteroid to bring back to Earth for scientific study. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Aaron (Kevin A. Walton) confides in Karen (Ebony Obsidian) that he has a new plan for his life. Also, Preston (Trinity Whiteside) surprises Daniella (Mignon) with dinner and roses. Kj Smith and Novi Brown also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
black-ish Following its two election-themed specials, the seventh season of this family comedy officially gets under way as the characters reflect back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) started working the front lines of the medical crisis. Anthony Anderson also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Con In the new episode “The Heiress Con,” a woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her friend. 10 p.m. ABC
The Age of Nature The new episode “Understanding,” the second of three parts, explores how a deeper comprehension of nature helps humans find new ways to fix problems. 10 p.m. KOCE
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim is disappointed that she can’t celebrate her birthday because of the pandemic, but the family pulls off a surprise party for her. 10 p.m. E!
Archer When AJ is kidnapped, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) knows it’s up to him to get the little girl back. The voice cast of this animated comedy adventure includes Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates. 10 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
2020 CMT Music Awards Awards are given for the best songs, artists and performances in country music. 8 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; POP; TV Land
537 Votes Filmmaker Billy Corben’s new documentary looks at how the international custody battle over Elian Gonzalez, a 6-year-old born in Cuba, helped trigger a devastating political earthquake in Florida’s Miami-Dade County during the 2000 presidential election, where George W. Bush prevailed over Al Gore by 537 votes in the state. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
2020 World Series Game 2: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers, from Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Ben Stiller; Robert De Niro; Blythe Danner; Teri Polo; Jay Roach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Hugh Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Redmayne (“The Trial of the Chicago 7"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Jill Biden; Natalie Portman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jane Lynch; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Marlon Wayans (“On the Rocks”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sara Gilbert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Brandy and brother Ray J. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Glennon Doyle; Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Matthew McConaughey; Lauren Ash; Jonny Cota; Delta Goodrem chats and performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Sex education for adults; dolls for kids in need; father-daughter beatbox duo; learning a new skill. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Follow-up with favorite guests. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland (“Lady Parts”); author Chasten Buttigieg (“I Have Something to Tell You”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Eris Baker (“This Is Us”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Lily James; Black Thought performs with Portugal. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bruce Springsteen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tracee Ellis Ross; Eric Andre; Tate McRae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Cory Booker; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Philanthropist Bill Gates; the Head and the Heart perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Laggies (2014) 9 a.m. TMC
Wedding Daze (2006) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Lost Boys (1987) 9:30 a.m. IFC
State of Play (2009) 9:41 a.m. Encore
The Karate Kid (1984) 9:50 a.m. Showtime
Back to the Future (1985) 10:35 a.m. and 6 p.m. Syfy
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 10:40 a.m. TMC
Bounce (2000) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 11 a.m. Freeform
The American President (1995) 11:11 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Starz
The Exorcist (1973) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Ad Astra (2019) 11:50 a.m. HBO
Looper (2012) 11:51 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1:05 and 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Ghostbusters (1984) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3:30 and 10:58 p.m. Syfy
Halloween (1978) 4 p.m. AMC
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 4 p.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Apollo 13 (1995) 5 p.m. A&E
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
Steel Magnolias (1989) 5 p.m. POP
Split (2016) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
Love & Basketball (2000) 8:30 p.m. VH1
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Starz
The Natural (1984) 10:30 p.m. Epix
