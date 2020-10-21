What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Supernatural’; Presidential Debate

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural This new episode flashes back to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as youngsters (Christian Michael Cooper as young Sam and Paxton Singleton as young Dean) as the brothers are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, a case they thought was closed. Lisa Berry also stars. 8 p.m. CW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim’s birthday celebration continues. (N) 8 p.m. E!

The Outpost As they search a labyrinth for an ancient relic, Talon (Jessica Green), Wren (Izuku Hoyle), Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) must fight for their lives in this new episode. Also, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) clashes with Zed (Reece Ritchie) for control of the Outpost. Adam Johnson and Aaron Fontaine also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Bradshaw Bunch Terry Bradshaw prepares for a NASCAR race, his first public appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!



PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take part in a debate from Belmont University in Nashville.

Pre-debate coverage 4 p.m. CNN, C-SPAN; 5 p.m. NBC, KMEX; Fox Business, MSNBC; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg

Debate 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, the CW, ABC, KCAL, KCOP, KMEX, KOCE, Bloomberg, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, WGN America

Post-debate coverage and analysis 8 p.m. CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN; 9 p.m. MSNBC, WGN; 10 p.m. CNN, MSNBC



SPORTS

College Football Arkansas State visits Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today the COVID-19 pandemic; Chelsea Handler. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Bad Hair”); Juan Archuleta, MMA. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kristin Chenoweth; Rumer Willis guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Cecily Strong; Cheryl Burke; Parvesh Cheena. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Only Fans; keeping kids safe from online predators; dog encourages mask-wearing; broccoli. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chelsea Handler (“Chelsea Handler: Evolution”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kim Coles (“In the Cut”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Patton Oswalt; Of Monsters and Men perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.); Matt Berninger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Octavia Spencer; Jay Pharoah; Lauv and Conan Gray perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Haim performs; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; the Score and Awolnation perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:15 a.m. Cinemax

Just Mercy (2019) 9:45 a.m. HBO

Rocketman (2019) 10 a.m. Epix

Scent of a Woman (1992) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform

Courage Under Fire (1996) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Showtime

Stan & Ollie (2018) 11:26 a.m. and 7:19 p.m. Encore

The Birdcage (1996) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Topper (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) Noon VH1

Rudy (1993) 12:05 p.m. Epix

Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 12:54 p.m. Starz

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

Truth (2015) 1:07 and 11:17 p.m. Encore

The Namesake (2006) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Hustle & Flow (2005) 2 p.m. BET

28 Weeks Later (2007) 2 p.m. Syfy

Merrily We Live (1938) 2:45 p.m. TCM

28 Days Later (2002) 4 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Love & Basketball (2000) 5 p.m. VH1

Risky Business (1983) 6:20 p.m. TMC

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Casino Royale (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 8 and 11:45 p.m. BBC America

The Warriors (1979) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Field of Dreams (1989) 8 p.m. TMC

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Set It Off (1996) 8:55 p.m. Showtime

Silverado (1985) 9 p.m. Encore

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

Night of the Living Dead (1968) 10 p.m. TCM

Lean on Pete (2017) 10 p.m. TMC

