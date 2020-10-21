What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Supernatural’; Presidential Debate
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural This new episode flashes back to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as youngsters (Christian Michael Cooper as young Sam and Paxton Singleton as young Dean) as the brothers are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, a case they thought was closed. Lisa Berry also stars. 8 p.m. CW
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim’s birthday celebration continues. (N) 8 p.m. E!
The Outpost As they search a labyrinth for an ancient relic, Talon (Jessica Green), Wren (Izuku Hoyle), Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) must fight for their lives in this new episode. Also, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) clashes with Zed (Reece Ritchie) for control of the Outpost. Adam Johnson and Aaron Fontaine also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Bradshaw Bunch Terry Bradshaw prepares for a NASCAR race, his first public appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take part in a debate from Belmont University in Nashville.
Pre-debate coverage 4 p.m. CNN, C-SPAN; 5 p.m. NBC, KMEX; Fox Business, MSNBC; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg
Debate 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, the CW, ABC, KCAL, KCOP, KMEX, KOCE, Bloomberg, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, WGN America
Post-debate coverage and analysis 8 p.m. CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN; 9 p.m. MSNBC, WGN; 10 p.m. CNN, MSNBC
SPORTS
College Football Arkansas State visits Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today the COVID-19 pandemic; Chelsea Handler. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Bad Hair”); Juan Archuleta, MMA. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kristin Chenoweth; Rumer Willis guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Cecily Strong; Cheryl Burke; Parvesh Cheena. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Only Fans; keeping kids safe from online predators; dog encourages mask-wearing; broccoli. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chelsea Handler (“Chelsea Handler: Evolution”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kim Coles (“In the Cut”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Patton Oswalt; Of Monsters and Men perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.); Matt Berninger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Octavia Spencer; Jay Pharoah; Lauv and Conan Gray perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Haim performs; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; the Score and Awolnation perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:15 a.m. Cinemax
Just Mercy (2019) 9:45 a.m. HBO
Rocketman (2019) 10 a.m. Epix
Scent of a Woman (1992) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform
Courage Under Fire (1996) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Showtime
Stan & Ollie (2018) 11:26 a.m. and 7:19 p.m. Encore
The Birdcage (1996) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Topper (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Drumline (2002) Noon VH1
Rudy (1993) 12:05 p.m. Epix
Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 12:54 p.m. Starz
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
Truth (2015) 1:07 and 11:17 p.m. Encore
The Namesake (2006) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Hustle & Flow (2005) 2 p.m. BET
28 Weeks Later (2007) 2 p.m. Syfy
Merrily We Live (1938) 2:45 p.m. TCM
28 Days Later (2002) 4 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Love & Basketball (2000) 5 p.m. VH1
Risky Business (1983) 6:20 p.m. TMC
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Casino Royale (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 8 and 11:45 p.m. BBC America
The Warriors (1979) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Field of Dreams (1989) 8 p.m. TMC
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Set It Off (1996) 8:55 p.m. Showtime
Silverado (1985) 9 p.m. Encore
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
Night of the Living Dead (1968) 10 p.m. TCM
Lean on Pete (2017) 10 p.m. TMC
