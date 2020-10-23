Movies on TV this week: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’





FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 25 - 31, 2020

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) MTV Thur. 6:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Diabolique (1955) TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) Cinemax Sat. 4:31 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 7:55 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon IFC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

Of Mice and Men (1939) TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Psycho (1960) Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Wed. 5:54 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:37 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 25 - 31, 2020

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:01 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:01 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:31 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:51 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:55 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:40 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Gate (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 7:55 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon IFC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 10:29 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ IFC Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:01 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:16 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Spawn (1997) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 25 - 31, 2020

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A&E Wed. 8 p.m. A&E Thur. 1:03 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 4 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Showtime Tues. 7 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:31 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. Noon

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 11 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:56 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m. Freeform Tues. Noon Disney Fri. 9:20 p.m. Disney Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ MTV Thur. 6:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Encore Sat. 1:13 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8:10 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Paramount Tues. 9 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ VH1 Sun. 5 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5:26 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Sat. 6 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Showtime Mon. 12:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. 3:20 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Paramount Sun. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Thur. 3 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6:20 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 9:32 a.m. Syfy Fri. 10:28 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:06 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:04 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Thur. 3:58 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Encore Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 9 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ BET Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ TMC Sun. 1:50 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ CBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Sat. 6:21 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:16 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Mon. 1:28 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:53 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8:33 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 5:54 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:37 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Sat. 9 a.m. MTV Sat. 11:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Sat. 8:35 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Sat. Noon MTV Sun. 2 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Showtime Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:16 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:15 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Starz Wed. 10:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:19 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 25 - 31, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:53 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 9 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 2 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:20 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Tues. 5:20 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (2013) Melissa Sagemiller, Brad Rowe. A Christmas pin magically allows an executive to hear the unspoken thoughts of others. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

All the King’s Men (1949) ★★★ Broderick Crawford, Joanne Dru. Power and ambition corrupt an idealistic Southern politician. Winner of three Oscars, including best picture. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 7:54 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:09 p.m.

Along the Rio Grande (1941) ★★ Tim Holt, Ray Whitley. Cowboys catch a rustler when he crosses the Mexican border. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 4 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 4 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 4:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 11 p.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:01 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A&E Wed. 8 p.m. A&E Thur. 1:03 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 1:33 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 5:16 a.m.

Amor de la calle (1950) Mercedes Barba, Fernando Fernández. Un vendedor de tortas emplea a tres niños, la hermana de uno de ellos no puede pagar la renta, y el casero la acosa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Angel on My Shoulder (1946) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anne Baxter. A slain gangster breaks his deal with the devil, who has brought him back as an honest judge. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 2:32 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Another Day of Life (2018) Miroslaw Haniszewski, Vergil J. Smith. Animated. In 1975 Warsaw, Ryszard persuades his boss to send him to Angola to cover a bloody civil war, just as the country is about to gain independence. The things he witnesses in Angola change him forever. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Sun. 2:23 a.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:44 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Wed. 11:53 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:47 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 11 a.m.

The Assault (2017) Tom Sizemore, Jordan Ladd. A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree to rob her husband and escape the marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Atentados del Poder (2018) Sergio Reynoso, Manuel Capetillo. Un grupo táctico especial con los mejores policías se enfrenta a una banda integrada por los peores delincuentes. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 2:40 p.m.

The Bad Seed (1956) ★★★ Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack. Odd fatal accidents lead a woman to realize that her 8-year-old daughter was born to kill. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Barely Lethal (2015) Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba. Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an exchange student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4 a.m.

The Beast With Five Fingers (1946) ★★★ Robert Alda, Andrea King. A crawling hand chases a late concert pianist’s personal secretary around an Italian villa. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 8:35 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:45 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sun. 9 a.m. E! Sun. 11 a.m. E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 8 a.m.

Becoming Jane (2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Before Dawn (1933) ★ Stuart Erwin, Dorothy Wilson. An unorthodox detective enlists the aid of a phony mystic in his investigation into a triple murder. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Beneath Us (2019) Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez. Undocumented workers are lured into a wealthy woman’s home with the promise of work, only to discover the terrifying fate she has in store for them. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Benjamín Argumedo (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Él era un hombre honesto y valiente, pero se convirtió en un vengador despiadado. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Best Man (1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Cliff Robertson. Presidential contenders vie for their party’s nod and a dying ex-president’s blessing. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m. BET Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m. Encore Sat. 11:36 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 5:25 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:03 a.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Black Patch (1957) ★★ George Montgomery, Diane Brewster. A one-eyed marshal puts a bank-robbing buddy in jail, but two greedy locals try to get him out. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Blackout (2018) Pablo Sandstrom, Roland Lane. Two strangers enjoy the last sunrise humanity will ever see. (NR) 14 mins. TMC Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Blossoms in the Dust (1941) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The story of Edna Gladney, founder of the Texas Children’s Home and Aid Society of Fort Worth. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 6:42 a.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:34 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:22 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:25 p.m.

The Body Snatcher (1945) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi. A carriage cabby sells cadavers to a medical-school doctor in 19th-century Edinburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m.

BOO! (2018) Aurora Perrineau, Jaden Piner. A torn suburban family refuses to heed the warning of an innocent prank which causes an unknown supernatural force to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 3:26 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:25 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:31 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. Noon

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

Braven (2018) Jason Momoa, Jill Wagner. A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:01 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 6:37 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:15 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:59 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 10:51 a.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights (1976) ★★ Li Hsiu Hsien, Betty Ting Pei. The martial artist falls in love with an actress and dies under mysterious circumstances. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) ★ Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry. Valley girl Buffy departs from cheerleading to train with her recruiter for a vampire invasion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Fri. 6:58 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:02 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:57 p.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:25 a.m.

Bunks (2013) Dylan Schmid, Aidan Shipley. Two troublemaking brothers accidentally unleash a curse that plagues their summer camp with zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 3:55 p.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Thur. 10:15 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:21 p.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Tues. 2:44 a.m.

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) ★★★ Demi Moore, Jeff Daniels. A folksy seaside clairvoyant marries a New York butcher, moves to the city and charms her new neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:40 a.m.

The Butterfly Effect (2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 2:50 a.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jose Ferrer. A World War II Naval officer is court-martialed for relieving paranoid Capt. Queeg of command during a typhoon. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:56 p.m.

Call Me (1988) ★★ Patricia Charbonneau, Stephen McHattie. A New York newswoman meets a stranger and sees a slaying after receiving an obscene phone call. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

The Candidate (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Peter Boyle. An image maker grooms the son of a political boss for a token bid in a U.S. Senate race. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 12:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 1:08 a.m. Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:39 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m. Freeform Tues. Noon Disney Fri. 9:20 p.m. Disney Sat. 11:40 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween! (2016) Voice of Martin Short. Animated. The Cat in the Hat takes Nick and Sally on a Halloween adventure that includes a fun-filled ride and the best costumes ever. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Sun. 7 a.m. KOCE Fri. 8 a.m. KPBS Fri. 8 a.m. KVCR Fri. 9 a.m. KOCE Fri. 2 p.m. KOCE Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) ★★ Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg. A divorcing couple try to maintain their friendship while harboring mixed feelings about their split and pursuing other relationships. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 10:01 a.m.

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Children of the Damned (1963) ★★ Ian Hendry, Alan Badel. British researchers try to study six alien children with high IQs and eyes that paralyze. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 9:42 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:23 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:10 a.m. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Christmas at the Chateau (2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas Everlasting (2018) Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle. Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays are about to pay off for Lucy. However, when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, Lucy dreads returning to Nilson’s Bay to handle her sister’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Gift (2015) Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Suleiman. A journalist decides to write a holiday piece about her search for a Secret Santa from her childhood whose anonymous gift made a huge impact on her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Christmas in Wonderland (2007) ★★ Matthew Knight, Chris Kattan. Crooks and cops pursue a brother and sister who found a bag of counterfeit cash while shopping in a Canadian mall. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:01 a.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas on Ice (2020) Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper. A former figure skater and a former hockey player work together to stop the mayor from closing the local skating rink. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Pact (2018) Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph. As childhood friends and neighbors, Sadie and Ben planted a scrawny Christmas tree and promised to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Christmas Perfection (2018) Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas. A woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

A Christmas Proposal (2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O’Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Reunion (2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

The Christmas Shepherd (2014) Teri Polo, Martin Cummins. Sally is heartbroken when her dog runs away during a thunderstorm. When she learns he was found by Mark, a widower, she travels to Boston to get him. Sally and Mark are given the best Christmas gifts of their lives when they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Shoes (2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Christmas Stars (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Colette (2018) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Dominic West. After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband. Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Mon. 3 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 5:43 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

Con Todo el Corazón (1952) Domingo Soler, Joaquín Cordero. Un sacerdote es enviado a su pueblo natal debido a problemas de salud, y en un terreno heredado funda un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 7:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:19 a.m.

The Conjuring (2013) ★★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Connection (1961) ★★★ Warren Finnerty, Garry Goodrow. A would-be documentary filmmaker pays drug addicts for the opportunity to record them as they await a heroin shipment. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:10 p.m.

Corridors of Blood (1958) ★★ Boris Karloff, Betta St. John. A 19th-century London doctor becomes addicted to anesthesia and makes a deal with grave robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 5:37 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Sat. 4:30 p.m. POP Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

A Crafty Christmas Romance (2020) Nicola Posener, Brad Johnson. Mandy, the owner of a craft and hobby store, finds a 70-year-old letter to Santa and a valuable coin in a copy of A Christmas Carol. Along with Jonah, a contractor who donated the book, Mandy sets out to find the author in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Ben Ayers, Nikki DeLoach. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:25 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Crazies (2010) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell. A lawman and his wife and two companions fight to make it out of town alive after an unknown toxin turns ordinary citizens into bloodthirsty lunatics. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 12:02 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:51 p.m.

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) ★★★ President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, work to get two black students enrolled at the University of Alabama despite Gov. George Wallace’s ban. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Cup (2011) ★ Brendan Gleeson, Stephen Curry. In 2002, jockey Damien Oliver loses his brother in a tragic racetrack accident mere days before he’s due to ride in Australia’s prestigious Melbourne Cup. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 a.m.

D

Damien: Omen II (1978) ★★ William Holden, Lee Grant. A couple send their orphan nephew, the Antichrist, to military school, where he learns who he is. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 3:26 a.m. Encore Fri. 9:55 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. MTV Thur. 6:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:57 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 11:29 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:24 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:02 p.m.

David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) David Byrne. Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical American Utopia. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Death Curse of Tartu (1966) ★ Fred Pinero, Doug Hobart. Archaeology students flee from an Everglades witch doctor who can turn into a shark, snake, alligator or zombie. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) Doris Roberts, Eric Johnson. Mrs. Miracle Merkle helps save a struggling department store during the Christmas season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:31 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Wed. 6 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Desire Me (1947) ★★ Greer Garson, Robert Mitchum. A Frenchwoman’s husband, thought to be dead, returns from war and finds her in love with one of his comrades. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Desperate Hours (1990) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins. An escaped convict and his two partners invade the home of an estranged Utah couple. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Devil Doll (1936) ★★ Lionel Barrymore, Maureen O’Sullivan. Paul is wrongfully convicted of robbery and murder, and breaks out of prison using a scientist’s shrinking invention. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

The Devil Rides Out (1968) ★★★ Christopher Lee, Charles Gray. A 1920s duke and his friends form a pentagram to ward off a satanist. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E! Sat. 8 p.m. E! Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

Devil’s Canyon (1953) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Dale Robertson. An outlaw woman helps one Arizona convict stop another with a Gatling gun. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Diabolique (1955) ★★★★ Simone Signoret, Vera Clouzot. A wife and a mistress conspire to murder the brutal headmaster of a school for boys, then the body disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Mon. Noon

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Steven Barton, Max Brooks. Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Doctor X (1932) ★★ Lionel Atwill, Fay Wray. A reporter saves a mad doctor’s daughter from a full-moon killer with synthetic flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 6:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:53 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:43 a.m.

Domingo Corrales (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Un hombre busca la venganza contra los asesinos de su padre quien, sin querer, se había involucrado con narcotraficantes. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Dos Monjes (1934) Magda Haller, Víctor Valverde. Two monks recall the start of their rivalry. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Tues. Noon

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) ★★★ Fredric March, Miriam Hopkins. March won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist whose experiments bring out a hideous side of his personality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) ★★ Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing. Professor Van Helsing Jr. protects his granddaughter from the vampire count, brought back by London hippies. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Dracula 2000 (2000) ★ Christopher Plummer, Gerard Butler. A London antiques dealer travels to New Orleans to save his estranged daughter from his nemesis, Count Dracula. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BBC America Mon. 6 p.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Fri. 11 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. POP Fri. 11:10 p.m. POP Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 5:02 p.m. Starz Wed. 11 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:27 a.m.

Driven to Abstraction (2019) Two women become caught up in a multimillion dollar art scam. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KLCS Mon. 10 p.m.

Dropa (2019) David Matranga, Jason Douglas. A government assassin comes out of retirement to track down a dangerous extraterrestrial. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Drugstore Cowboy (1989) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Kelly Lynch. An addict, his wife and another couple steal the drugs they live for in 1971 Portland, Ore. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon VH1 Sat. 6 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon MTV Tues. 6 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 1:13 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Elizabeth (1998) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. After succeeding her sister Mary to the throne in 1558, Elizabeth I rules Britain for more than 40 years. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 3:42 p.m.

Emma (1996) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam. Things keep getting worse after a young matchmaker finds a mate for a simple young woman in rural 1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 a.m.

EMMA. (2020) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn. Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up -- all to finally realize the love that has been there all along. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:50 p.m.

En defensa propia (1977) Jorge Luke, Mario Almada. Un hombre se une al hombre más temido de la región para vengar el asesinato de sus familiares. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Endings, Beginnings (2019) Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan. A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

The Entity (1982) ★★ Barbara Hershey, Ron Silver. Psychic-phenomena experts and a psychiatrist treat a California mother for supernatural rape. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 8:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 8 p.m.

Escape From Fort Bravo (1953) ★★★ William Holden, Eleanor Parker. A Southern belle frees a Rebel officer and his men from a Union captain’s Arizona fort. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 6:16 p.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m.

Every Other Holiday (2018) Schuyler Fisk, Dee Wallace. Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sat. 3:25 a.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sat. 5:30 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:03 a.m. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Extra Ordinary (2019) Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward. A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Eye of the Devil (1967) ★★ Deborah Kerr, David Niven. A French winegrower returns to Bordeaux with his wife and family to face ritual sacrifice for another bad year. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Eyes Without a Face (1959) ★★★ Pierre Brasseur, Alida Valli. A Paris surgeon tries to fix his daughter’s face with skin from kidnapped women. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

F

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:31 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:51 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:55 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:02 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:40 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Fri. 7:15 p.m. E! Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Fri. 9:45 p.m. E! Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Fri. 4:30 p.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

52 Pick-Up (1986) ★★★ Roy Scheider, Ann-Margret. An affair with an exotic dancer and subsequent blackmail demands threaten the marriage of a businessman and his wife. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:35 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:35 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Final Girls (2015) ★★★ Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman. Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012) Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso. Santa Claus travels to Las Vegas when his wife goes there to help a little girl and her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3:01 a.m.

Fingers at the Window (1942) ★★ Lew Ayres, Laraine Day. During a spree of axe murders in Chicago, Oliver sees a sinister figure following Edwina, and escorts her home. As he keeps watch, Oliver spots the man with an axe and tries to catch him to claim a reward. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:46 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:31 a.m.

Fleshpot on 42nd Street (1973) Laura Cannon, Neil Flanagan. A hooker searches for love and acceptance in Times Square. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 1:41 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:17 p.m.

Fools in the Mountains (1957) Leif Juster, Unni Bernhoft. A hotel manager at a ski resort in Norway does his best to cope with unruly guests and a new bellboy who seems determined to drive him crazy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Footsteps in the Dark (1941) ★★ Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. Unbeknown to his wife, a banker leads a double life as a mystery writer and sleuth by night. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Tues. 8:22 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Foreign Letters (2011) Ela Thier, Virginia Hastings. Two girls, from Israel and Vietnam, help each other adapt to life in America. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Forever Christmas (2018) Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell. When workaholic TV producer Sophie starts working on a holiday reality show about Will, a handsome man who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious new star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 1 a.m. Lifetime Sun. 3 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 10 a.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 a.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake (1959) ★★ Eduard Franz, Valerie French. A detective tries to help the only Drake left whose head has not yet met an old Amazon curse. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

4:44 Last Day on Earth (2011) ★★ Willem Dafoe, Shanyn Leigh. Two lovers immerse themselves in sex, art and other activities after word breaks that the world will end by the next morning. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 p.m.

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:55 a.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 5:20 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Thur. 9 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

From Beyond the Grave (1973) ★★ Peter Cushing, Margaret Leighton. The sinister owner of a London antiques shop leads customers into four tales of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sat. 1:17 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:15 p.m.

From Hell It Came (1957) ★★ Tod Andrews, Tina Carver. Atomic researchers flee from a tribal prince, back from the dead as a walking tree stump. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues. 3:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:22 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:18 a.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. MTV Sat. 6 a.m.

G

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:25 p.m.

The Gate (1987) ★★ Stephen Dorff, Christa Denton. Two boys and a girl learn from a heavy-metal record that a gaping backyard hole is the gate to hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

The Gazebo (1959) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Debbie Reynolds. A TV writer kills a suspected blackmailer, then hides the body on the site of a backyard gazebo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

El gendarme desconocido (1941) Cantinflas, Mapy Cortés. Cantinflas trabaja para la policía, y se le encomienda la difícil misión de encontrar un diamante que ha sido robado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard. Members of a salvage crew and a pilot board a haunted vessel found floating in the Bering Sea. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 4:19 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:17 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:53 a.m.

Girl vs. Monster (2012) ★★ Olivia Holt, Brendan Meyer. With help from her friends, a savvy teen must battle an immortal monster and her army. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 2 p.m.

Girlfriends (1978) ★★ Melanie Mayron, Anita Skinner. A chubby photographer is on her own in Manhattan after her best friend moves out. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Glitter (2001) ★ Mariah Carey, Max Beesley. A singer develops a volatile relationship with the disc jockey who opened the door to her success. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 5:40 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:50 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Tues. 9 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the Goosebumps books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018) ★★ Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous dummy who brings his ghoulish friends back to life -- just in time for Halloween. As the town becomes overrun with monsters, the boys join forces to save Sonny’s mom and foil Slappy’s wicked plan. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

El Gran Autor (1954) Pedro López Lagar, Lilia del Valle. Una historia de engaño y decepciones, en donde el amor se sobrepone a las desdichas y al final triunfa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Grave Halloween (2013) Kaitlyn Leeb, Cassi Thomson. Studying in Japan, Maiko, an American college student, risks her life to save the spirit of her dead mother. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:01 a.m.

The Great McGinty (1940) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Muriel Angelus. A dimwitted drifter finds his values changing after he is manipulated into becoming a successful public official. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Grudge 2 (2006) ★ Amber Tamblyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A young woman encounters a terrible curse while searching for her missing sister in Tokyo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 11:30 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:48 a.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 9:53 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Gunman’s Walk (1958) ★★★ Van Heflin, Tab Hunter. A rugged rancher with good and bad sons can only stop his bad son with a gun. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Guru, the Mad Monk (1970) Neil Flanagan, Jaqueline Webb. A prison colony chaplain exploits his position to gain power through murder and grave robbing. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

H

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 7:55 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon IFC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 11:55 a.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 9:55 a.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 5:55 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 1:55 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 3:55 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Halloweentown (1998) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag. After learning she is a witch, a girl helps save a town full of other supernatural creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown. Two witches try to stop a villain who wants to permanently transform trick-or-treaters into their costume characters. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 9 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:58 a.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 3:54 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:55 a.m. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. USA Fri. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:08 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:22 p.m. USA Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:26 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Haunted Gold (1932) ★ John Wayne, Sheila Terry. A two-fisted cowboy uncovers the mystery surrounding an abandoned gold mine and a mysterious phantom. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922) ★★ Benjamin Christensen, Maren Pedersen. Silent. A Swedish history of black magic and witches also describes the Inquisition and other medieval horrors. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 3:52 a.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 3:20 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 9:04 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:12 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:55 a.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Hired Gun (1957) ★★ Rory Calhoun, Anne Francis. A rich Texan hires a gunman to bring an escaped woman back to hang. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Una recreación del popular juego de video de Square Enix de la serie Hitman acerca de un asesino calvo llamado 47. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:18 a.m. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 9:54 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:55 a.m.

El hombre y el monstruo (1959) Enrique Rambal, Martha Roth. Un joven pianista toca una melodía y se transforma en un monstruo porque vendió su alma al diablo para ser el mejor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:10 a.m.

Hot Air (2018) Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell. A radio talk-show host develops a life-changing bond with his teenage niece. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m. Showtime Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Wed. 7:30 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:41 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a monster-in-training boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Fri. 2 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. CMT Mon. 2 a.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy. A fire-scarred sculptor uses horrible methods to restore the marvelous wax creations his crippled hands cannot. (GP) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 6 a.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Sun. 1:30 a.m.

How to Make a Monster (1958) ★ Robert H. Harris, Paul Brinegar. A Hollywood makeup man sends his teenage werewolf and Frankenstein to kill studio moguls. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:14 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

The Hunter’s Prayer (2017) Sam Worthington, Odeya Rush. Un asesino es enviado a matar a una joven, pero no puede apretar el gatillo. Ambos forman una alianza incómoda y huyen de sus perseguidores. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:46 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 p.m.

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) ★★★★ Wendy Hiller, Roger Livesey. A young Englishwoman aims to marry a tycoon but finds love with a naval officer instead. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

I Walked With a Zombie (1943) ★★★ James Ellison, Frances Dee. Nurse Betsey Connell is hired to care for Jessica, a woman who suffers from a bizarre condition. When she falls for Jessica’s husband, Betsey is drawn into the dark world of voodoo while trying to cure her. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (2003) ★★ Clive Owen, Charlotte Rampling. A man returns to London and seeks revenge against the gangster who killed his brother. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. 3:20 p.m.

The Indestructible Man (1956) ★ Lon Chaney Jr., Marian Carr. An executed killer called the Butcher is zapped back to life in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Insidious (2010) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Parents take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son is possessed by a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott. Psychic Elise Rainier reluctantly agrees to use her ability to converse with the dead to help a teenage girl who is being tormented by a dangerous supernatural entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:58 p.m.

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) ★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. The Lamberts believe that they have defeated the spirits that haunted their family, but they soon discover that evil is not beaten so easily. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:29 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) ★★ Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell. Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a claim of a haunting in her childhood home. She must soon confront and destroy her greatest fear -- the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 9:33 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 2:53 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:22 p.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 7:50 p.m.

Island of Lost Souls (1933) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Bela Lugosi. White-suited Dr. Moreau herds his bestial mutants and plots to mate his panther-woman with a visitor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:35 p.m.

It Follows (2014) ★★★ Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist. Following a strange sexual encounter, a teenager has disturbing visions and the inescapable feeling that someone -- or something -- is stalking her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:45 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 1:50 a.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Tues. 5:15 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m. A&E Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. El analista de la CIA, Jack Ryan, descubre un plan ruso para dañar a la economía de Estados Unidos con un ataque terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) ★ Jon D. LeMay, Kari Keegan. Slasher Jason survives a SWAT team attack and returns to destroy all blood kin, who are his only mortal threat. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) ★★★ Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson. Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene cross paths in a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Jet Attack (1958) ★ John Agar, Audrey Totter. A Soviet nurse helps a U.S. pilot, his buddies and a scientist escape from North Korea. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Thur. 5 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:57 p.m.

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m.

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) ★★ James Woods, Daniel Baldwin. Vampire killers pursue a 600-year-old specimen in the American Southwest. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:35 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Mon. 6:42 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:27 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sun. 10 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Kansas (1988) ★★ Matt Dillon, Andrew McCarthy. Two teenage guys rob a Kansas bank and flee, then cross paths later as fugitive and hero. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:35 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Thur. 3 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013) ★★ Kevin Hart. In the follow-up to 2011’s Laugh at My Pain, comic Kevin Hart performs two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (R) 1 hr. 15 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. LOGO Sat. 7 p.m. LOGO Sun. 2 a.m. LOGO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. LOGO Sat. 9:30 p.m. LOGO Sun. 3 a.m.

Kill or Cure (1963) ★★ Terry-Thomas, Eric Sykes. A third-rate private eye looks into foul play at a British health club. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Killer High (2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:03 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Las visitaciones del Diablo (1967) Ignacio López Tarso, Gloria Marín. Un joven arquitecto regresa de Europa para vivir en la casa de sus tíos y primas, donde alguien finge ser el Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Last Days of Disco (1998) ★★ Chloë Sevigny, Kate Beckinsale. Two young women and their friends spend spare time at an exclusive nightclub in 1980s New York. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:10 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Last Hurrah (1958) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jeffrey Hunter. An aging New England politician struggles to maintain his position as mayor in a hard-fought and questionable campaign. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Last of the Finest (1990) ★★ Brian Dennehy, Joe Pantoliano. Three suspended cops uncover a widespread conspiracy when they are forced outside the law to avenge a partner’s death. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:58 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

The Lazarus Effect (2015) ★ Mark Duplass, Olivia Wilde. A medical researcher and his team develop a serum that brings the dead back to life, but things go horribly wrong after they use it on his newly deceased fiancee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Fri. 8:27 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:20 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

The Leopard Man (1943) ★★★ Dennis O’Keefe, Margo. Authorities track an escaped circus leopard suspected of killing a number of peasants in a New Mexico town. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Thur. 6:50 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. A&E Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sun. 1:42 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (2018) William Moseley, Poppy Drayton. A reporter and his niece discover a beautiful creature they believe to be a real mermaid. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 4:23 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:42 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:41 p.m. Starz Fri. 8:27 a.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) ★★★★ Melissa George, Ed Speleers. Five mountaineers stumble into a vicious kidnapping scheme after they rescue a child they find buried alive in the Scottish Highlands. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Mon. 10:29 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Lost in Yonkers (1993) ★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Mercedes Ruehl. Motherless siblings observe their hoodlum uncle and strange aunt while staying with their grandmother in 1942 New York. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Love for Christmas (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:25 p.m.

El Último Pistolero (1969) Fernando Casanova, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Un hombre llega a un pueblo a reclamar sus propiedades y se entera de que un malvado se ha apoderado del lugar. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Lucky Christmas (2011) Elizabeth Berkley, Jason Gray-Stanford. A woman must retrieve her winning lottery ticket from the glove compartment of her stolen car. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m.

Mabel’s Strange Predicament (1914) Mabel Normand, Charles Chaplin. Silent. A drunk Tramp is trying to find his room at a hotel when he meets Mabel, who is locked out of her room; they eventually end up in the room of an old man with an extremely jealous wife who sees Mabel hiding under the bed. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Macao (1952) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Russell. A torch singer and an adventurer join forces in a tropical port city to trap a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Mad Love (1935) ★★★ Peter Lorre, Frances Drake. A bald surgeon grafts a killer’s hands on to the pianist husband of an actress he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Wed. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Madhouse (1974) ★★ Vincent Price, Peter Cushing. An actor re-creates his Dr. Death character for a TV show written by his colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Sun. 7 p.m. LOGO Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Man Alive (1945) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Adolphe Menjou. A reportedly dead man haunts his wife and her boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Man in 3B (2015) Lamman Rucker, Christian Keyes. A murder in a New York apartment building casts suspicion on all the residents, including a new tenant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 8:18 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Manhattan Project (1986) ★★ John Lithgow, Christopher Collet. A teen and his girlfriend make an atomic bomb with plutonium stolen from a scientist dating his mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 a.m.

Mara Maru (1952) ★★ Errol Flynn, Ruth Roman. A yachtsman hires a deep-sea diver to find a jeweled cross in a PT boat in postwar Manila. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a Black chauffeur whose employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s A Crime of Passion (2003) ★★ Cynthia Gibb, Gordon Currie. Distrustful of her associates, a businesswoman investigates the mysterious death of her friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s I’ll Be Seeing You (2004) ★★★ Alison Eastwood, Iris Quinn. A woman who must identify the body of her exact double ends up delving into the details of her father’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Loves Music, Loves to Dance (2001) Patsy Kensit, Cynthia Preston. Based on a novel by Mary Higgins Clark. A TV producer launches her own investigation into a friend’s murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s The Cradle Will Fall (2004) ★★ Angie Everhart, William B. Davis. An accident victim believes she witnessed a horrible crime while in the hospital. Based on a book by Mary Higgins Clark. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 8 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Try to Remember (2004) Gabrielle Anwar, Max Martini. A detective investigates when former trial witnesses die, following a convicted murderer’s release from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s We’ll Meet Again (2002) ★★ Brandy Ledford, Laura Leighton. Released from prison, a socialite tries to prove she is innocent of the murder of her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 p.m. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Lewis Stone. Fiendish Fu races archaeologists and a Scotland Yard inspector to the relics of Genghis Khan. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:32 a.m. Syfy Fri. 10:28 p.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Mean Creek (2004) ★★★ Rory Culkin, Ryan Kelley. A shy boy, his older brother, and two friends plan to take a bully on a boat trip and maroon him in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 1 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 3:06 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 2:40 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Merry In-Laws (2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:55 a.m.

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015) ★★ Kit Harington, Peter Firth. A former MI5 agent investigates the disappearance of Harry Pearce when the operative is blamed for the escape of a ruthless terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:35 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 3:14 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m. TMC Tues. 10:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 8:49 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:49 p.m.

Monkey Shines (1988) ★★★ Jason Beghe, John Pankow. A paralyzed young man receives a smart monkey from a mad-scientist friend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:59 a.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9 a.m.

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Fay Wray. Mad Count Zaroff gives a shipwrecked couple a knife, then hunts them with hounds and a bow and arrows. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sat. 4:13 a.m.

La Mujer del Diablo (1974) Raúl Ramírez. Un joven, al que creen el diablo por ser hijo del pecado, se enamora de una mujer misteriosa con la que tiene un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas (2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 4:25 p.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

My Christmas Prince (2017) Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander. Samantha, a teacher, returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she is joined by her boyfriend, Alex. When she learns Alex is destined for the throne of Madelvia, she must decide if she loves Alex enough to stop teaching and become a royal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m.

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) ★★★ Cynthia Gibb, Greg Evigan. A dog tries to thwart the romance between her owner and a widowed architect. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

My Soul to Take (2010) ★ Max Thieriot, John Magaro. A teen must figure a way to save his friends from a presumed-dead serial killer who has returned to finish the job he started 16 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 12:59 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:05 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:05 a.m.

My Week With Marilyn (2011) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne. A production assistant introduces Marilyn Monroe to the pleasures of the British countryside during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 8:15 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) ★★★ Lionel Atwill, Fay Wray. The masked curator of a wax museum turns people into statues and sees his next Marie Antoinette. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 7:50 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:40 p.m.

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 6:40 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 3:04 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Needful Things (1993) ★★ Max von Sydow, Ed Harris. Maine townsfolk play deadly pranks for a sinister shopkeeper who alarms the sheriff. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 11:36 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:19 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 1 a.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 4 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed. 4:35 a.m. HBO Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Night Before Halloween (2016) Bailee Madison, Anthony Lemke. After a Halloween prank goes wrong, a creature is unleashed that will hunt down and kill all of the participants unless they can find a way to transfer the curse to someone else. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 5:28 p.m.

Night of Dark Shadows (1971) ★★ David Selby, Lara Parker. An artist and his bride move into his family mansion, haunted by a ghoulish ancestor. (GP) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) ★★★ Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea. People hide in a house from carnivorous walking corpses revived by radiation fallout. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. Noon

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman. People hide in a farmhouse from carnivorous walking corpses revived by who knows what. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:57 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:02 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 3:58 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. Noon Syfy Thur. 8 p.m.

Nightmare Shark (2018) Bobby Campo, Rachele Brooke Smith. Shark-attack survivors are hunted by a supernatural shark that haunts their dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:04 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 7:53 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:47 a.m.

Nothing but the Night (1973) ★ Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing. A colonel and a doctor discover a cult of satanic orphans on a Scottish isle. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Nun (2018) ★★ Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga. Vatican officials send a priest and a novitiate to investigate the suicide of a young nun in Romania. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they encounter a demonic force that takes the shape of a nun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sat. 6 p.m. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Of Mice and Men (1939) ★★★★ Burgess Meredith, Lon Chaney Jr. Based on John Steinbeck’s novel about the relationship between a migrant worker and his slow-witted friend. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 10:52 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Fri. Noon

The Omen (1976) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lee Remick. A U.S. diplomat and his wife adopt the infant Damien in Rome, then find out he’s the Antichrist. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Fri. 1:31 a.m. Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

Ominous (2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 4:01 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1:01 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 11:23 a.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sun. Noon FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m.

Papillon (1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri The Butterfly Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 11:42 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Party Girl (1995) ★★ Parker Posey, Anthony DeSando. An irrepressible young woman attempts to juggle her busy social calendar with the responsibilities of adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Patient Zero (2018) Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer. A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Wed. 11:55 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 8:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Mon. 9 a.m.

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde’s London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Pieces of April (2003) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson. Chaos reigns when a young woman invites her estranged family to her apartment for the first Thanksgiving dinner she has ever cooked. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 5:10 a.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Poltergeist (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Parapsychologists visit a family’s home when sinister spirits hold their youngest daughter captive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Mon. 8 a.m. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. En los días previos a la erupción del monte Vesubio, un esclavo intenta salvar a la mujer que ama antes de que la ciudad colapse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Posse (1993) ★★★ Mario Van Peebles, Stephen Baldwin. Spanish-American War deserters wind up defending a black township from a sheriff and his henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Primary (1960) ★★★ Robert Drew, Hubert H. Humphrey. Cameras follow John F. Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey as each campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Private School (1983) ★ Phoebe Cates, Matthew Modine. Two girls at a fancy academy compete for intimacy with the same boy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

El puma (1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:33 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:35 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Que viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Random Acts of Christmas (2019) Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry. While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, an investigative journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Random Harvest (1942) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Greer Garson. An amnesiac World War I British veteran marries a chorus girl, then forgets her. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Raphael: una historia de superación personal (2010) Celia Castro, Félix Gómez. La larga trayectoria del artista Raphael, su éxito en la música y los momentos más difíciles de su vida, cuando le fue diagnosticada una seria enfermedad hepática. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 1:17 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:14 a.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:55 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TNT Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m.

The Return of Doctor X (1939) ★★ Wayne Morris, Humphrey Bogart. A cub reporter gets the scoop on a bloodthirsty doctor brought back from the dead. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 p.m.

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) ★★★ Clu Gulager, James Karen. Punk rockers, a cremator and medical-supply workers have a problem with zombies in Kentucky. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:17 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Righteous Kill (2008) ★★ Robert De Niro, Al Pacino. Two veteran detectives hunt a vigilante whose crimes resemble those of a killer they put behind bars long ago. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:35 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) Angela Strehli, Reese Wynans. The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:45 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) ★★★ Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon. Square Brad and Janet are stranded at Dr. Frank N. Furter’s mansion with weirdos from the Transylvania galaxy. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Sat. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m. VH1 Mon. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m. KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FS1 Mon. 6 p.m.

Rumor Has It ... (2005) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner. A woman sets out to find the truth after learning that the movie The Graduate may have been based on her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Russia House (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Michelle Pfeiffer. A London publisher turned spy falls in love with his Moscow contact. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Safe Haven (2013) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough. Dark secrets intrude on the blossoming romance between a widowed merchant and a new arrival in a small North Carolina town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Sat. 9 a.m. POP Sun. 1 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. Noon Cinemax Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Sagebrush Trail (1933) ★ John Wayne, Lane Chandler. A man is falsely imprisoned on a murder charge, then escapes to join an outlaw gang and unmask the real killer. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Saint Frances (2019) Kelly O’Sullivan, William Drain. After an abortion, a deadbeat nanny finds friendship with the 6-year-old she’s hired to watch. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sun. 4:52 a.m.

Salvador (1986) ★★★ James Woods, James Belushi. Photojournalist Richard Boyle and his disc-jockey buddy go to circa-1980 El Salvador. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:55 a.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:40 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 10:04 a.m.

The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973) ★★ Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing. Van Helsing seeks the 700-year-old count, who is dead and living in London with his vampire bride. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:11 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Mon. 11:49 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:32 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:21 a.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Fri. 7 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 1:50 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. CBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Scream and Scream Again (1970) ★★ Vincent Price, Christopher Lee. With an acid vat nearby, a mad British doctor swaps body parts to create a humanoid master race. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:01 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

The Seventh Victim (1943) ★★★ Tom Conway, Kim Hunter. A young woman seeks her sister and finds Greenwich Village satanists and Dante’s Restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 10:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:47 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:55 a.m.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) ★★★ John Wayne, Joanne Dru. A retirement-bound U.S. Cavalry officer is reluctant to turn command over to an inexperienced comrade. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Sat. 2 p.m. POP Sat. 9 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 6:21 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Shocker (1989) ★★ Michael Murphy, Peter Berg. Dreams link a police detective’s son to a killer TV repairman turned into a soul-stealing spirit by the electric chair. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:53 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:16 p.m.

Siempre, Luis (2020) Luis A. Miranda Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda. The life of Puerto Rican migrant and relentless activist Luis Miranda (father of Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda), as he moves to the United States and begins a decades-long fight for Latino communities. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:36 p.m.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) ★★★ Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel. Four teenage friends keep in touch during their summer apart by passing along a cherished pair of blue jeans. (PG) 2 hrs. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 9:42 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 12:27 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

Slice (2018) Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Sat. 4 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) ★★★ Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson. Un grupo de asesinos psicópatas son contratados para matar al director de la división de narcóticos de la FBI. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. A&E Wed. 3 p.m.

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to The Snowman Killer, an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Somewhere in Sonora (1933) ★ John Wayne, Shirley Palmer. When Bishop is framed for cheating during a competition and is jailed, Bob Leadly, who runs the rodeo, gets him out. Bishop agrees to accompany Leadly to Mexico to find the man’s son, Bart, who is rumored to be riding with a gang of horse thieves. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

A Song for Christmas (2017) Becca Tobin, Kevin McGarry. A pop star becomes stranded in a small town in the dead of winter and finds refuge at a family’s beleaguered dairy farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

The Sound of Christmas (2016) Lindy Booth, Robin Dunne. Lizzie, a young piano teacher, helps Brad’s teenage daughter learn music. As she begins to break through to the girl, sparks begin to fly with Brad, but she is shocked to find out that he may want to buy the school’s property. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 1:22 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Spawn (1997) ★★ John Alberto Leguizamo, Michael Jai White. A clown from Hell allows a badly scarred man, Al Simmons, to return to Earth on a mission to conquer the world. Simmons agrees in hopes of seeing his wife, but must ultimately choose between good and evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 1:28 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:53 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004) Voices of Sonja Ball, Bruce Dinsmore. Animated. A scarecrow and a spider trio help an odd-shaped pumpkin overcome his feelings of shame and inadequacy. (G) 45 mins. Disney Wed. 8 a.m. Disney Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 8:33 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Sat. 4:11 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Mon. 4:35 p.m. MTV Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 6:29 a.m. Encore Sat. 9:54 p.m.

Stephen King’s It (1990) Harry Anderson, Dennis Christopher. In 1960, seven preteen outcasts fight an evil demon that poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite to stop the demon once and for all when it returns to their hometown. (NR) 3 hrs. 12 mins. Paramount Mon. Noon Paramount Sat. Noon

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:05 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) ★★ Deborah Harry, Christian Slater. A doomed boy stalls a witch with three tales: Lot 249, Cat From Hell and Lover’s Vow. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Tales From the Hood 3 (2020) Tony Todd, Lynn Whitfield. William, a lumbering man in his 50s, tries to outrun an unseen evil with 6-year-old girl Brooklyn, who tells him four different moralistic and horrific stories to keep her mind off the impending danger. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:33 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:07 p.m.

Talpa (1956) Jaime Fernández, Lilia Prado. Un hombre acude a ayudar a su hermano enfermo, pero atraído por su cuñada, se olvida de la lealtad que le debe a su hermano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) ★★ Megan Fox, Will Arnett. Después de enfrentar a Destructor, las Tortugas Ninja deberán enfrentarse a un enemigo aún mayor: el temido Krang. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese regresa en el tiempo para salvar a Sarah Connor y descubre que ella ha sido criada como una guerrera por un guardián Terminator en una línea temporal alterna. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:50 a.m. EPIX Fri. Noon

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Terror of Hallow’s Eve (2017) Caleb Thomas, Sarah Lancaster. A bullied boy’s desire for revenge is so intense that it summons a supernatural entity that frightens his enemies to death. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 1:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:40 a.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:21 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:42 a.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 10:08 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 11 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:20 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 11:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 6 p.m.

Them! (1954) ★★★ James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn. Bug experts, a state trooper and an FBI agent track giant mutant ants from New Mexico to Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Susan Hayward. A stockbroker tells the court how his rich wife and one of two girlfriends died. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz. A widower, his daughter, his son and others become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Tues. 6 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Sat. 11:30 a.m. POP Sat. 7 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (1957) ★★★ Van Heflin, Glenn Ford. A rancher needing cash is hired to put an outlaw on the train to Yuma prison. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 a.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Wed. 5:54 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:37 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Tormented (1960) ★★ Richard Carlson, Juli Reding. A jazz pianist is haunted by his dead ex-lover’s crawling hand and floating head. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Tortilla Flat (1942) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Hedy Lamarr. Two fishermen living on the coast of California love the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 6:58 p.m.

The Town Christmas Forgot (2010) ★★★ Lauren Holly, Rick Roberts. A stranded family helps residents of a small town organize a Christmas pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:31 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m.

La Tumba de Matías (1988) David Reynoso, Laura Marti. La única ambición de un jugador es ganar dinero para que el día que muera pueda tener la lápida más grande. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

24 Hours to Live (2017) Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer. Un asesino profesional muere durante uno de sus trabajos. Gracias a un revolucionario experimento es devuelto a la vida por un día para cumplir una importante misión. Se alía con su asesina para obtener venganza. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. MTV Sat. 9 a.m. MTV Sat. 11:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Sat. 8:35 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Sat. Noon MTV Sun. 2 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Twitches (2005) ★★★ Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry. Reunited on their 21st birthday, twin sisters use their magic powers to save their kingdom from the forces of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Twitches Too (2007) Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry. Twin sisters who have magic powers uncover evidence that their missing father is alive. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. E! Sun. 5:45 p.m. E! Sun. 10:15 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. E! Sun. 3:30 p.m. E! Sun. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 4:05 p.m. USA Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. E! Sun. 1 p.m. E! Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:55 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 12:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

La usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Vacancy (2007) ★★ Luke Wilson, Kate Beckinsale. While stranded at a remote motel, a couple discover hidden cameras in their room and learn they are to be the stars of a snuff film. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 2:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:31 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Valente Quintero (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Saby Kamalich. Dos oficiales zapatistas que han sido amigos por toda la vida se convierten en rivales por el amor de una hermosa mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:20 a.m.

Valley of the Sun (1942) ★★★ Lucille Ball, James Craig. An Arizona frontiersman steals an Indian agent’s girlfriend, followed by trouble. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

The Vampire Bat (1933) ★★ Lionel Atwill, Melvyn Douglas. A village idiot’s obsession with bats arouses suspicion after a number of locals are found drained of blood. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Thur. 5 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:25 p.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m.

The Vanishing (1993) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland. A kidnapper contacts his victim’s Seattle boyfriend three years after the crime. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 11:28 a.m.

La venganza de María (1983) Andrés García, Alicia Encinas. Sangrienta venganza de una mujer contra el narcotraficante que usó a su padre en una manera terrible. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Virginia City (1940) ★★ Errol Flynn, Miriam Hopkins. A Union spy, a Rebel spy, a saloon singer and an outlaw vie for a wagon train of Confederate gold in Nevada. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Fri. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 3:06 p.m.

Voodoo Woman (1957) ★ Maria English, Tom Conway. Marilyn, an expedition leader searching for gold in the African jungle, is turned into an indestructible beast by a mad doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. AMC Mon. 5:22 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 1:40 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:40 a.m.

The Walking Dead (1936) ★★ Boris Karloff, Ricardo Cortez. An executed convict returns from the grave to revenge himself against the gangsters who framed him for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:45 a.m.

War of the Colossal Beast (1958) ★ Sally Fraser, Roger Pace. The 60-foot man-beast escapes and wrecks stuff in this sequel to The Amazing Colossal Man. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 2:16 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 1:05 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Weight of Water (2000) ★★ Catherine McCormack, Sarah Polley. While investigating a century-old double homicide, a photojournalist becomes alienated from her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) ★★ Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp. Boogeyman Freddy Krueger brings real-life terror to the set of the seventh Elm Street movie. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:49 a.m.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) ★★★ Bette Davis, Joan Crawford. A Hollywood child-star has-been torments her famous sister, now in a wheelchair. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m. FX Sun. 1:03 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Where Danger Lives (1950) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Faith Domergue. A doctor flees to Mexico with a suicidal woman, leaving her dead husband behind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

The White Cliffs of Dover (1944) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Alan Marshal. A woman from Oklahoma marries an English aristocrat and raises a son between World War I and World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

White Zombie (1932) ★★★ Bela Lugosi, Madge Bellamy. A voodoo master of sugar-mill zombies holds another man’s bride in his Haitian castle. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

The Wicker Man (1973) ★★★ Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee. A police sergeant comes to a Scottish isle where a local lord presides over a sacrificial pagan cult. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Winchester ’73 (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Fri. 4:38 a.m.

Winter Meeting (1948) ★★ Bette Davis, James Davis. A troubled heiress falls in love with a World War II hero who becomes a priest. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Cher. Three witchy New England women innocently conjure up the perfect man, who is much more than he seems. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Witless Protection (2008) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Ivana Milicevic. A small-town lawman and the FBI witness that he has in custody grapple with crooked federal agents, quack doctors and Chicago high-society. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:45 a.m.

The Wolf Hour (2019) Jennifer Ehle, Naomi Watts. An unseen tormentor harasses a reclusive author as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 2:11 a.m.

The Wolf Man (1941) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Claude Rains. Bitten by a werewolf, an aristocrat grows fangs, fur and a muzzle, then begs his father for help. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 3:16 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:09 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011) ★★ Sean Skene, Scott Johnson. Young friends fight deformed mutants inside an abandoned sanitarium. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. Noon

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) ★★★ Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins. Deranged cannibals terrorize a group of contestants competing on a reality TV show in the wilderness of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:02 p.m. Syfy Tues. Noon

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 10:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:19 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Apocalipsis, el mutante más poderoso, despierta tras miles de años de letargo y pretende destruir a toda la humanidad. Sólo un grupo de jóvenes mutantes, dirigidos por el Profesor X y Mística, podrán impedirlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. Los X-Men unen fuerzas con sus versiones más jóvenes con el fin de cambiar el pasado y salvar su futuro y el de la humanidad. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 4 p.m. HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

Yellow Sky (1948) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Anne Baxter. An outlaw and his gang find a tomboy and her prospector grandfather in a ghost town. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

You Can Count on Me (2000) ★★★ Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo. The straight-arrow life of a single mother begins to go into a tailspin when her drifter brother returns home. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:10 p.m.

You Might Be the Killer (2018) Fran Kranz, Alyson Hannigan. A camp counselor suffering from memory loss finds himself in the middle of a horror movie massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Zero Days (2016) ★★★ Richard A. Clarke, Michael Hayden. The malware worm Stuxnet, famously used against Iranian centrifuges, has been claimed by many to have originated as a joint effort between America and Israel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Zombie Strippers (2008) ★★ Robert Englund, Jenna Jameson. The proprietor of a strip club rakes in the dough when a top-secret government virus turns a beautiful dancer into the undead star attraction. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 12:39 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:25 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. Cuando un tímido cuidador de un zoológico decide cambiar de trabajo para poder encontrar a su futura pareja, los animales del zoológico revelan su habilidad secreta de hablar y le enseñan a cortejar a las mujeres. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3 a.m.

