What’s on TV Monday: ‘Generation Nation’ on PBS; NFL football

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue with judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. (N) 8 p.m. CW

L.A.'s Finest While dealing with personal issues, Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) try to find the killer of a transgender woman in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in this new episode include Blaise Serra, Pierre Ulric, Francis Menotti and Lord of the Ring. 9 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars Ten celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villains in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Filthy Rich Margaret’s (Kim Cattrall) confidant (Steve Harris) honors the memory of his mother during Mardi Gras. Also, Reverend Paul and Eric (Aaron Lazar, Corey Cott) appear in a TV commercial for Gov. Virgil Love (guest star John McConnell). Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Mark L. Young also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Hillary Bachelder’s new documentary “Represent” follows three women running for office in the heart of the Midwest during the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections. 10 p.m. KOCE

We Are Who We Are Friends are divided over hatred for Col. Wilson (Chloë Sevigny) for a tragedy that has rocked the base. Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II and Scott Mescudi also star. 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren Over the course of their 50-year career, the Warrens have investigated thousands of hauntings. 7 and 8 p.m. Travel

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event Eva Longoria is producer and host of this new celebration of Latinx culture in America. Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin are cohosts. Rita Moreno, Wilmer Valderrama, Ana Navarro and Freddy Rodriguez are among those scheduled to appear. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Halloween In this new two-hour special, some of Travel Channel’s most popular paranormal experts share stories about their own favorite Halloween experiences, including both tricks and treats. 9 p.m. Travel

Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story This new documentary explores how people in age groups ranging from adolescents to seniors see themselves in America today. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Rams, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bill Nye; Eva Longoria. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anne Hathaway (“The Witches”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Arden Myrin; chef Roberta Pipito. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Malin Akerman; Amanda Kloots guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kim Cattrall; Sofia Carson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ashley Graham (“Do It for the Graham”); Skai Jackson (“Dancing With the Stars”); Saint JHN performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Sandra Lee. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Nancy Grace. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sterling K. Brown; Zoe Lister-Jones; Matthew “super” DeLisi; Rina Sawayama performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sacha Baron Cohen; Jeff Tweedy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwen Stefani; Giancarlo Esposito. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Urban Cowboy (1980) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Spy Kids (2001) 8:33 a.m. Encore

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD

Bowfinger (1999) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Amy (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

A Hidden Life (2019) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform

Scarface (1983) 11:45 a.m. IFC

The Favourite (2018) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

Casper (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform

Walk the Line (2005) 1:40 p.m. HBO

A Christmas Proposal (2008) 2 p.m. Lifetime

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 2:02 p.m. Syfy

Twitches (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Gazebo (1959) 3 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 3:20 p.m. VH1

A Bronx Tale (1993) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Mean Creek (2004) 3:30 p.m. TMC

X-Men: First Class (2011) 4 p.m. HBO

Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. Sundance

Rudy (1993) 6 p.m. FS1

A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX

Pacific Rim (2013) 7 p.m. AMC

Casino Royale (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Invisible Man (2020) 7:50 p.m. HBO

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

Carrie (1976) 8 p.m. Encore

Get Out (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

It (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT

Hero (2002) 8:55 p.m. Cinemax

New Jack City (1991) 9 p.m. VH1

The Lost Boys (1987) 10:29 p.m. BBC America

Baby Boy (2001) 11:30 p.m. VH1

