Everything you need to know about Keith Raniere and the NXIVM ‘sex cult’ saga
There are 8 stories.
Prosecutors at Raniere’s 2019 trial described a secret society of “sex slaves” within the purported self-help group, meant to satisfy his “desire for sex, power and control.”
Loyalists, including Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, “committed a broad range of serious crimes” in order to “promote and protect Raniere and NXIVM,” a U.S. Attorney said.
Filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer explain how their involvement in the organization led to HBO docuseries “The Vow.”
In pleading guilty to racketeering charges, Mack said that she threatened to make compromising information about multiple women public if they didn’t perform “so-called acts of love.”
A Mexican woman under the influence of the group said in court that leaders used her immigration status against her to keep her in line.
Clare Bronfman, youngest daughter of Seagram’s chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr., was sentenced to almost seven years in prison in the conspiracy case involving NXIVM.
Sarah Edmondson was branded with Raniere’s initials. Mark Vicente suffered “a shuddering wakeup.” But they got out.
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who turned some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials, receives 120-year-sentence.