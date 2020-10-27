Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Everything you need to know about Keith Raniere and the NXIVM ‘sex cult’ saga

Bonnie Piesse in "The Vow," HBO's docuseries about the NXIVM "sex cult."
(HBO)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Oct. 27, 2020
2:06 PM
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a sex-trafficking conspiracy related to the alleged cult, which attracted heiresses, actresses and documentary filmmakers alike with elements of self-help, multilevel marketing and more. Take a look back at past coverage of the group, Raniere, its high-profile members and its victims, as well as its treatment in HBO’s recent docuseries “The Vow,” in the eight stories below.

There are 8 stories.

