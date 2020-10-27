What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘American Housewife’ returns on ABC
SERIES
The Amazing Race Teams are in Manaus, Brazil. 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall (Season finale) (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Devils Massimo’s (Alessandro Borghi) traders fall into a trap set by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) when they disobey Massimo’s orders and speculate on the Irish crisis. In the aftermath, Dominic intervenes to rescue the Irish bank. Laia Costa and Lars Mikkelsen also star in this new episode with guest star Lorna Brown. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Geoff and Erica (Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia) realize they are heading in different directions in college. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) seeks political office as the city comptroller. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The final group of celebrity contestants’ first performances. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Australian Bushfire Rescue” documents the volunteer efforts to restore what remains of a once-flourishing environment and rescuing wildlife that survived including koalas, kangaroos, wombats and endangered species of parrots. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Martha Knows Best The lifestyle expert returns for a second season of seasonal gardening, landscaping and decor at her property in Bedford, N.Y. The season premiere focuses on Halloween preparation. A second episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Married at First Sight After four months together the couples decide whether they want to stay married in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Lifetime
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) does everything she can to convince Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) to allow Taylor (Meg Donnelly) to graduate in a season premiere episode that was originally intended to be last season’s finale but production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Anna-Kat (now played by Giselle Eisenberg) plans to challenge herself over the summer and Greg (Diedrich Bader) finishes ghostwriting a celebrity’s book. Daniel DiMaggio also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra (Tayler Buck) is missing so Leah (Courtney Nichole) tries to track her cellphone in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET
Big Brother (N) 9 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior Finals (Part 1) (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Coroner After a real estate agent is found dead at a bus stop, the investigation leads Jenny, McAvoy and Malik (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Andy McQueen) to the home of an elderly man and his wife in this new episode. Also, Jenny has to deliver unfortunate news to a woman (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude). Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam and Nicholas Campbell also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Conners Mary (Jayden Rey) is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene, Becky and Jackie (Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson and Laurie Metcalf) enlist the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Also Mark (Ames McNamara) confronts a kid at school who doesn’t believe in wearing a mask. John Goodman and Emma Kenney also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Nova As global temperatures rise scientists look to geoengineering solutions to cool the planet, including planting trees and removing carbon from the air. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates how the pandemic will be for the family. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Con Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges. 10 p.m. ABC
The Age of Nature “Changing,” the finale to this documentary miniseries, examines how scientists, citizens and indigenous activists around the globe are studying global warming in an effort to cope with it and mitigate some of its harshest effects. 10 p.m. KOCE
Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and his team are heading to Antarctica to solve a murder mystery that carries international implications. Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell provide voices in the season finale of the animated adventure-comedy. 10 p.m. FXX
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee In the last new episode airing before Tuesday’s election, Bee covers political developments through a satirical lens, from her home in upstate New York. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story This new special documents one of the largest wildfires in California’s history, featuring interviews with residents of Ventura County affected by the devastation. 7 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
MLS Soccer The Atlanta United FC visit the Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visits the Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. ESPN
2020 World Series Game 7: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers (if necessary). (Live) 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Bette Midler. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef and author Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lorraine Bracco (“My Big Italian Adventure”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chelsea Handler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Meteorologist Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark; chef Karen Akunowicz. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Big Freedia. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk D.L. Hughley; Rickey Smiley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tamar Braxton; Michael Fishman (“The Conners”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Phil McGraw (“That Animal Rescue Show”); China Anne McClain (“Hubie Halloween”); Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Emma Roberts; Phil Rosenthal; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Sexologist Shan Boodram; chef Max Lugavere; pet behavior; senior isolation; gratitude. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Animal rescues in Austin, Texas, where “That Animal Rescue Show” was filmed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thomas Middleditch (“B Positive”); Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show While many fight COVID-19, others race to prevent the next viral outbreak; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris; Miles Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ken Jeong; Pete Buttigieg; Sam Hunt performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jaime Harrison; Elvis Costello performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Letterman; Gillian Jacobs; Gracie Abrams performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bette Midler; Bryan Washington. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; CL performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 a.m. IFC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 a.m. Epix
I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 9 a.m. TCM
The Birds (1963) 9:30 a.m. Sundance
Terms of Endearment (1983) 9:45 a.m. TMC
A Christmas Kiss (2011) 10 a.m. Lifetime
What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 10:30 a.m. FX
Annihilation (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX
In a World ... (2013) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax
The Enchanted Cottage (1945) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Insidious (2010) 11 a.m. AMC
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 11 a.m. Showtime
Field of Dreams (1989) Noon TMC
Misery (1990) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Random Harvest (1942) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 1 p.m. IFC
You Can Count on Me (2000) 2 p.m. TMC
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 2:15 p.m. Starz
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
52 Pick-Up (1986) 2:35 p.m. Epix
The Exorcist (1973) 2:45 p.m. BBC America
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:25 p.m. HBO
Matilda (1996) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The Best Man (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
The Conjuring (2013) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
Searching (2018) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Titanic (1997) 5:54 p.m. Starz
Goosebumps (2015) 6 and 10 p.m. FX
Zero Days (2016) 6 p.m. TMC
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Last Hurrah (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 7:05 p.m. Epix
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7:15 p.m. IFC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. A&E
Halloween (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America
Winter’s Bone (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8 p.m. TMC
Monsters University (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Great McGinty (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM
It Follows (2014) 9:45 p.m. Syfy
Roxanne (1987) 10 p.m. KVCR
The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount
The Candidate (1972) 11 p.m. TCM
