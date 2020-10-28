They’re furry, they’re funny, they’re Babs and Buster Bunny — no relation — and they’re headed back to television for new adventures.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced Wednesday that they have ordered two seasons of “Tiny Toons Looniversity” from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television. The half-hour animated comedy is a reboot of “Tiny Toon Adventures,” the Emmy Award-winning ’90s cartoon featuring the next generation of aspiring “Looney Tunes” characters.

The WarnerMedia streamer and animation network also announced Wednesday a new Genndy Tartakovsky series, “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” as well as three new projects with author Mo Willems.

The new “Tiny Toons” series will see the familiar cast of characters back at Acme Looniversity where they are learning comedic chops from Warner Bros.’ classic cartoon greats. The original series’ Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce “Tiny Toons Looniversity,” which has tapped Erin Gibson as showrunner and co-executive producer.

“For many kids, ‘Tiny Toons’ was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation,” Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register said in a statement.

Register will also be an executive producer on the show along with Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. Nate Cash will serve as a co-executive producer.

“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” is a new series created by Genndy Tartakovsky. (HBO Max / Cartoon Network)

From the Emmy-winning creator of “Samurai Jack” and “Primal,” “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” is inspired by international myths and folklore. Tartakovsky’s all-ages animated series will follow a team of ancient heroes who unexpectedly reawaken in the form of teenagers. These heroes will have to protect the world with diminished abilities and without the full memories of who they are all while dealing with the full spectrum of teenage angst and emotions.

The supernatural adventure series is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

As part of HBO Max’s multiyear deal with Willems and his producing partner Stampede Ventures, the streamer and Cartoon Network have greenlit the animated series “Unlimited Squirrels!” and the animated special “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Special.” Additionally, they have ordered the pilot for “Cat the Cat’s Show the Show Show with YOU the YOU!” which is described as a “live-action, immersive performance series.”

Willems will serve as executive producer along with Stampede Ventures’ Greg Silverman and Jay Judah on all three of the announced projects, which are based on the bestselling author’s books.