What’s on TV Friday: ‘My Big Italian Adventure’ on HGTV

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos “Dracula the Entertainer” (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank Entrepreneurs pitch an inventive approach to fishing, and there’s an update on Bala Bangles in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

World’s Funniest Animals Guest panelist Garrett Clayton. (N) 9 p.m. CW

My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) begins the renovation of a 200-year-old Italian home she bought on Sicily for just one euro. This unscripted series follows the actress as she tackles the daunting makeover of the 1,075-square foot property with help from an architect, a contractor and local experts. 9 p.m. HGTV

20/20 This new episode chronicles the case of the Golden State Killer, who terrorized California neighborhoods in the 1970s and 1980s, and the efforts of writer Michelle McNamara, genealogist Barbara Rae-Venter and authorities to identify and apprehend a suspect. 9 p.m. ABC

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Warrior Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) tries to make amends with Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), but he remains focused on revenge. Also, Leary (Dean Jagger) gets a warning and responds with one of his own. Joanna Vanderham, Olivia Cheng, Miranda Raison, Kieran Bew and Hoon Lee also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax



SPECIALS

The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time Host Dean Cain counts down some of the scariest thrillers ever made in this classic special. Guests include Elizabeth Stanton, Garrett Clayton, Darrin Butters and Ezra Weisz, Jackie Fabulous, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Katherine Murray, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon, and Neel Ghosh and Sheridan Pierce. 8 p.m. CW

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration Big Bird and Elmo are among the “Sesame Street” characters performing brand-new big-band arrangements of songs from the long-running children’s TV series. With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis. 9 p.m. KOCE

Citizen Bio This new documentary special from filmmakers Trish Dolman and Graeme Manson follows four American biohackers developing alternative medicines that they hope may prolong life and eradicate incurable viruses and diseases. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Osbournes: Night of Terror In this new seasonal special, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne embark on a paranormal investigation in L.A.'s historic Heritage Square. 9 p.m. Travel

Exhumed: A History of Zombies This new one-hour special hosted by Dr. Emily Zarka takes audiences deep inside the lore of the zombie throughout American history, incorporating relevant legends to share what these undead creatures reveal about cultural shifts in our society’s deepest anxiety. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Football Minnesota visits Maryland, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; East Carolina visits Tulsa, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Hawaii visits Wyoming, 6:45 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Joe Fryer; Dr. John Torres. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Halloween; James Monroe Iglehart performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes (“On the 12th Date of Christmas”); Carl Weathers. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Ritter; Dr. Phil McGraw; Robin McGraw; Matthew Gray Gubler; Debbie Gibson; Antonia Lofaso. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Zoe Lister-Jones and Michelle Monaghan; Omari Hardwick. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Domestic violence; election stress; Taco Bell worker saves a life; parent mask care; COVID-19 CPR. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A massage therapist is accused of assaulting women; behavior experts analyze his body language; polygraph results. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Andy Lassner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show NXIVM: Catherine and India Oxenberg; an immunity quiz; Vanessa Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Angela Bassett. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Election 2020: Washington Week Special Report Robert Costa travels through Pennsylvania, one of the swing states that voted for President Trump in 2016, to assess what the state’s landscape looks like in 2020. Panel: Kristen Welker, NBC; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). David Sanger (“The Perfect Weapon”). Panel John Heilemann (“The Circus”); Lis Smith. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Stacey Abrams; Busta Rhymes; Anderson .Paak. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson; Jon Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:35 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Sandler; Jason Alexander; Todd Sucherman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Friday the 13th The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors in this 1980 slasher movie. Kevin Bacon is among the unlucky victims. Betsy Palmer and Adrienne King star. 7 p.m. BBC America (The 2009 remake starring Jared Padalecki and Danielle Panabaker follows at 9).

A Crafty Christmas Romance While going through donations for a book and toy drive, the owner of a hobby and crafts store finds a vintage copy of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a 70-year-old letter to Santa tucked within its pages, along with a valuable coin. Nicola Posener and Brad Johnson star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Shazam! (2019) 8 a.m. HBO

Scent of a Woman (1992) 8 a.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 8:27 a.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:30 a.m. USA

The Russia House (1990) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax

White Zombie (1932) 9 a.m. TCM

Boiler Room (2000) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The Mask (1994) 9:32 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Syfy

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:45 a.m. and 5:08 p.m. Starz

Halloween (1978) 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. AMC; 6 p.m. Syfy; C

The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:30 a.m. USA

Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Insidious (2010) noon BBC America

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) noon Epix

Misery (1990) noon IFC

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:05 p.m. Freeform

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

X-Men: First Class (2011) 1:05 p.m. HBO

Mad Love (1935) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2 p.m. E!

Rush (2013) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax

The Lost Boys (1987) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Beetlejuice (1988) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3 p.m. USA

Meet the Parents (2000) 3:06 p.m. Encore

The Others (2001) 4 p.m. HBO

Mary Higgins Clark’s I’ll Be Seeing You (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation

A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC

Bounce (2000) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Scary Movie (2000) 4:30 p.m. BET

Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:10 p.m. USA

EMMA. (2020) 6:50 p.m. HBO

The Caine Mutiny (1954) 8 p.m. KCET

The Omen (1976) 8 p.m. Encore

Steel Magnolias (1989) 8 p.m. Pop

The Devil Rides Out (1968) 8 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 8 p.m. TNT

8 Mile (2002) 8:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 9 p.m. Logo; 11:30 p.m. Logo

Casper (1995) 9:20 p.m. Disney

The Wicker Man (1973) 9:45 p.m. TCM

A Quiet Place (2018) 10 p.m. FX

I Am Legend (2007) 10 p.m. TBS

Roxanne (1987) 10:05 p.m. KCET

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 10:45 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax

