Movies on TV this week: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai,’ KCET

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 1 - 7, 2020

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove (1964) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 5:59 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) TNT Sat. Noon

Milk (2008) Encore Mon. 10:13 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) Cinemax Tues. 11:47 a.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) TMC Wed. 1:20 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Mon. 5:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Twentieth Century (1934) TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) HBO Sat. 7:23 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 1 - 7, 2020

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ E! Sun. 7:30 a.m. E! Sun. 12:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:47 p.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 1:54 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Bravo Wed. 2:01 a.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ USA Tues. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:13 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ E! Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 2 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 1 - 7, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Fri. 2 a.m. Paramount Fri. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Paramount Sat. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:21 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:44 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Fri. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ A&E Wed. 11:30 a.m. A&E Wed. 7 p.m. A&E Thur. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ A&E Wed. 2 p.m. A&E Wed. 9:30 p.m. A&E Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ A&E Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Starz Fri. 6:15 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ TMC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Brubaker (1980) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 12:05 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Mon. 2:07 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:37 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:41 a.m. Encore Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Sun. 4 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:09 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) ★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sat. 9 a.m. E! Sun. 5 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:03 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. E! Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. E! Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 2 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 4:20 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Mon. 6:59 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sun. Noon

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:22 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Mon. 1 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Sun. 4:15 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:35 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:35 p.m. BET Fri. 2:35 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 11:20 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 3:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:29 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:19 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 1:20 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 7 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Fri. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Fri. 12:05 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 11:05 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ USA Tues. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:13 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Encore Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. KTLA Sun. 1:34 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Mon. 1 a.m. Paramount Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sun. 11 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 1 - 7, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Abandoned in the Arctic (2007) Voice of William Sadler, Narrated by Cedric Smith. An ancestor of Lt. Adolphus Greely traces his journey through Arctic waters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Sun. 10 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:10 a.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. REELZ Sun. 5 p.m. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Fri. 2 a.m. Paramount Fri. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:15 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:35 p.m. VH1 Tues. Noon

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 11:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:38 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m. Disney Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:21 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:44 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 4:56 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Thur. Noon

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Mon. 8:16 a.m. Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:59 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Los amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Angry Hills (1959) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Elisabeth Mueller. Nazis chase a U.S. newsman paid to smuggle names of Greek resistance leaders to London. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Annie Laurie (1936) ★ Will Fyffe, Polly Ward. After losing her job, a merchant’s daughter dances her way to fame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Apple Seed (2019) Rance Howard, Michael Worth. A man picks up a hitchhiking ex-convict while on a cross-country road trip to rob his hometown bank. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:35 a.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Atomica (2017) Dominic Monaghan, Sarah Habel. In the near future, a safety inspector encounters two mysterious men at a nuclear power plant in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Fri. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m.

B

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Wed. 11:30 a.m. A&E Wed. 7 p.m. A&E Thur. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. A&E Wed. 2 p.m. A&E Wed. 9:30 p.m. A&E Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. A&E Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Thur. 10:50 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:53 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:08 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Sun. 9:21 a.m. Starz Mon. 3 a.m.

Beast of the Bering Sea (2013) Cassie Scerbo, Jonathan Lipnicki. While searching for gold, siblings Donna and Joe disturb a colony of vampires in an underwater cave. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Beautiful (2000) ★ Minnie Driver, Joey Lauren Adams. An impoverished young woman sacrifices everything in her quest for a beauty pageant title. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 4:31 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Behave Yourself (1951) ★★ Farley Granger, Shelley Winters. A couple find a specially trained lost dog and answer an ad placed by gangsters for its return. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Behind the Door (1920) Hobart Bosworth, Jane Novak. Silent. A man seeks revenge on the German officer who brutalized and murdered his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Bermuda Tentacles (2014) Linda Hamilton, Trevor Donovan. On a mission to locate the U.S. president, a rescue team battles an ancient monster in the Bermuda Triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

The Best of Me (2014) ★ Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden. The funeral of a close friend reunites former high-school sweethearts, who find that they are still in love after 20 years apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Beyond the Lights (2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Big Bounce (2004) ★★ Owen Wilson, Morgan Freeman. A seductive woman asks for the help of a drifter who works for a judge to double-cross a shady developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Big Circus (1959) ★★★ Victor Mature, Red Buttons. A circus man’s show goes on under the scrutiny of a bank examiner and with help from a PR woman. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 6:15 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:33 a.m.

Bigfoot (2012) Danny Bonaduce, Barry Williams. Two rivals try to capture the legendary creature in South Dakota. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962) ★★★ Doris Day, Stephen Boyd. A girl and her father unknowingly hire a rival’s son to help them save their tiny circus. (G) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:45 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sat. 11:34 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 7:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Blown Away (1994) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones. An Irish explosives expert targets an old foe and his family living in Boston. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Wed. 3:46 a.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FS1 Mon. 5 p.m. FS1 Mon. 8 p.m.

Blue City (1986) ★ Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy. The late mayor’s angry son cleans up his corrupt Florida town with another guy and girl. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:40 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Boat People (1983) ★★★ George Lam, Cora Miao. A Japanese photojournalist tours 1975 Da Nang, Vietnam, by invitation and sees pitiful war refugees. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Bobo (1967) ★★ Peter Sellers, Britt Ekland. An impresario will let a clumsy matador sing at his theater if he seduces the biggest flirt in Barcelona. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Book of Life (2014) ★★★ Voices of Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana. Animada. La familia de Manolo quiere que sea torero, pero él desea ser músico. El joven vivirá una aventura mágica por tres mundos de fantasía y, durante su odisea, tendrá que decidir si sigue los impulsos de su corazón o el deseo de su familia. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Boom Town (1940) ★★★ Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy. Texas wildcatters hit oil together, then fight after one marries the other’s sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 a.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Born in Flames (1983) ★ Honey, Adele Bertei. In a future where a socialist government gains power, a group of women decides to organize and rebel. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 2:52 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

The Bravados (1958) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Joan Collins. A Southwestern man hunts to kill the four outlaws he blames for the rape/murder of his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

Braven (2018) Jason Momoa, Jill Wagner. A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 3:56 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:11 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:38 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ William Hurt, Albert Brooks. A reporter, a producer and an anchorman form a triangle in a TV-network news bureau. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Brubaker (1980) ★★★ Robert Redford, Yaphet Kotto. The new warden of a corrupt Southern prison starts by posing as an inmate to observe its brutality. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Bulworth (1998) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Halle Berry. After hiring a hit man to kill him, a disillusioned senator starts speaking the blunt truth at campaign rallies. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sun. 3:20 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:08 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

C

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 a.m.

Carnival in Paris (1937) Henry Brandon, Ann Rutherford. A museum janitor helps a girl hide from the police. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 8:13 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:46 p.m.

The Cat o’ Nine Tails (1971) ★★ Karl Malden, James Franciscus. A newsman works with a blind puzzle-solver to catch a killer with mixed-up chromosomes. (GP) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Cat People (1942) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A New York architect marries a Serbian artist who turns into a black panther when aroused. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 5:35 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 4:58 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:04 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:33 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

El Chivo (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Rubén Aguirre. Los habitantes de un pueblo tienen que sufrir las injusticias de un alcalde maleante hasta que un día todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Chloe (2009) ★★ Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson. Convinced that her husband is unfaithful, a woman hires a prostitute to meet her husband and see if he gives in to temptation. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Aunt (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph. Two weeks before Christmas, Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee to take care of her niece and nephew and ends up reconnecting with her childhood best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas 9 to 5 (2019) Tiya Sircar, George Wendt. Jennifer is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas on Ice (2020) Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper. A former figure skater and a former hockey player work together to stop the mayor from closing the local skating rink. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. A man helps a reporter uncover the story behind his grandparent’s antique engagement ring. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Unleashed (2019) Vanessa Lachey, Christopher Russell. A missing dog leads exes Becca and Max on a search that brings back fond memories of Christmas pasts that they spent together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. Noon

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) Sara Canning, Zak Santiago. Social media travel writer Caroline Williams is sent to Carte De Amor, New Mexico on an assignment where she meets high school teacher Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to another side of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sun. 7:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 6:45 a.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:06 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Circus (1928) ★★ Charlie Chaplin, Merna Kennedy. Silent. The little tramp joins a circus, befriends a bareback rider and walks the tightrope. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Coco (2017) ★★★ Voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal. Animated. Accompanied by a charming trickster, a young musician embarks on an extraordinary journey through the colorful Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family’s history. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

Colette (2018) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Dominic West. After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband. Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Sat. 3:54 a.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:42 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:05 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sun. 1:15 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 11:39 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:50 a.m.

Coup de Grace (1976) ★★ Margarethe von Trotta, Matthias Habich. A countess loves her brother’s Prussian-officer friend in the 1919 Baltic area. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 2:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sun. 7:30 a.m. E! Sun. 12:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:47 p.m.

A Crafty Christmas Romance (2020) Nicola Posener, Brad Johnson. Mandy, the owner of a craft and hobby store, finds a 70-year-old letter to Santa and a valuable coin in a copy of A Christmas Carol. Along with Jonah, a contractor who donated the book, Mandy sets out to find the author in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Ben Ayers, Nikki DeLoach. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman. Two U.S. Navy officers clash aboard a nuclear submarine bound for Russia, while that country is under rebel siege. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Crucifijo de piedra (1956) Sara García, Luis Manuel Pelayo. Una joven golpeada llega al hospital. Por cosas del destino, una mujer idéntica a ella muere y la joven toma su lugar. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Cry of the City (1948) ★★★ Victor Mature, Richard Conte. A New York police detective hunts his boyhood buddy, a killer jewel thief trying to leave the country. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A lonely child lives in a dreamworld with her father’s dead first wife as a playmate. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:01 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:35 a.m.

D

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 4:26 p.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Sun. 1:54 a.m.

Dancing Co-ed (1939) ★★ Lana Turner, Richard Carlson. A studio press agent plants a girl in a college so she can win a bogus talent search. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Dangerous Mission (1954) ★ Victor Mature, Piper Laurie. A young woman flees to Montana’s Glacier National Park after seeing a mob slaying in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Dark Haul (2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:01 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 1:40 a.m.

Dark Relic (2010) James Frain, Clemency Burton-Hill. In 1099, Sir Gregory and his men find part of the true cross. During their journey to Rome to present the relic to the pope, dark forces continually attack their caravan. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:30 a.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) David Byrne. Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical American Utopia. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 10:35 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:50 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:33 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. Un climatólogo intenta localizar a su hijo luego de que el calentamiento global provocara desastres naturales mundiales. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 2:07 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:37 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Dead Reckoning (1947) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lizabeth Scott. A World War II hero solves his buddy’s murder, starting with a singer and a nightclub owner. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Dead Silence (2007) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta. After his wife meets a grisly end, a man returns to their haunted hometown and uncovers a supernatural link to her death. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Dear Heart (1965) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Geraldine Page. An unmarried postmistress attends a New York convention and meets a salesman about to be married. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle (2009) ★★★ James Van Der Beek, Erin Karpluk. A single man hires a nanny to help him care for his 6-year-old twins. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Deerskin (2019) Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel. A man’s obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Delirio tropical (1952) Amalia Aguilar, Carlos Valadez. Un bailarín quiere llevar a una joven a la capital para convertirla en una bailarina profesional, pero sus planes no son tan sencillos. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:55 a.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:55 a.m. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 a.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 6:14 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:21 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:35 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sat. 7:36 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:08 p.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Mon. 10 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 9:05 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:20 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 7:03 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:56 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Dying of the Light (2014) ★ Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin. Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent gets word that his longtime nemesis has resurfaced, so he sets out on a personal mission to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 3:30 a.m. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 11:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Tues. 1 p.m. POP Tues. 3:30 p.m. POP Tues. 6 p.m. POP Tues. 8:30 p.m.

11:55 (2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 11:41 a.m. Encore Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Eliminators (2016) Scott Adkins, Wade Barrett. Un antiguo agente federal debe abandonar el programa de protección de testigos para salvar la vida de su hija. La joven está en poder de los asesinos de los que el hombre se ha estado escondiendo durante años. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

EMMA. (2020) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn. Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up -- all to finally realize the love that has been there all along. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sun. 4 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 5:02 a.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Fri. Noon

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Escape From Pretoria (2020) Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart. Sentenced to a South African prison for 12 years, anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin and his fellow inmates devise a daring plan to escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 3:12 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Espionage Agent (1939) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Brenda Marshall. A State Department agent and the spy he loves grab a briefcase of data from Nazis on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry. King Arthur rules with a magic sword in the midst of Merlin, Morgana, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:15 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 7:28 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:56 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Fierecilla (1951) Rosita Arenas, Eduardo Noriega. Un minero halla una rica veta de oro y lleva a su hija a la mina donde crece como fierecilla en la montaña. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:17 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Finger of Guilt (1956) ★★ Richard Basehart, Mary Murphy. A Hollywood film editor turned London producer confronts a strange woman who claims to be his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

The First Angry Man (2019) Filmmaker Jason Cohn examines the effects of Proposition 13 -- an amendment that changed tax rates in California in 1978. (NR) 57 mins. KVCR Sun. 4 p.m. KPBS Mon. 11 p.m. KCET Tues. 8 p.m. KCET Wed. Noon

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Sun. 5:43 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 8 a.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Flight of the Intruder (1991) ★★ Danny Glover, Willem Dafoe. Two Navy pilots hatch a rogue mission to bomb Hanoi with a special low-altitude plane. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 5:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Flower Drum Song (1961) ★★★ Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta. Residents of San Francisco’s Chinatown mix East with West in custom and culture, ending with a double wedding. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 1:28 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:06 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Sun. 9:45 a.m. E! Sun. 2:30 p.m. E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Forever Christmas (2018) Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell. When workaholic TV producer Sophie starts working on a holiday reality show about Will, a handsome man who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious new star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

Forgiven (2016) Kevin Sorbo, Jenn Gotzon. The perpetrator of a hostage situation plans his escape while a woman tries to save his life. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 6 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Wed. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Four Girls in White (1939) ★★ Florence Rice, Una Merkel. Student nurses endure a training course in a hospital where one hopes to find a husband. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 1:13 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba. In the central story, Dwight McCarthy struggles with his inner demons and tries to maintain control until his former lover, Ava Lord, returns wanting his help to escape her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:17 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Freejack (1992) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Mick Jagger. An auto racer crashes into dismal 2009, his body snatched by a bounty hunter for use by a dying tycoon. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:15 a.m.

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons. The relationship of actors in a movie production parallels that of their Victorian roles. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 4:25 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:25 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:51 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:10 p.m.

The Gangster (1947) ★★★ Barry Sullivan, Belita. A crime empire falls and another rises in the squalid neighborhood of Neptune City, Brooklyn, when bloodthirsty gangster Cornell starts muscling in on turf that belongs to racketeer Shubunka. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:20 a.m.

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:09 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Rex Harrison. A London widow falls in love with a sea captain’s ghost haunting her cottage by the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Ghost Comes Home (1940) ★★ Frank Morgan, Billie Burke. A missing man returns and learns his wife collected on his life insurance. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 a.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:27 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. Noon

Gold of the Seven Saints (1961) ★★ Clint Walker, Roger Moore. Two trappers are chased through treacherous terrain by bad guys who want their gold. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 3 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Grand Canyon, Pride of Creation (1943) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Mules take tourists through the Grand Canyon. (NR) TCM Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Charlton Heston. A high-wire artist, the girlfriend of a circus manager, falls for a French aerialist. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sat. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

H

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 5:59 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Hannah Arendt (2012) Barbara Sukowa, Axel Milberg. Writer and philosopher Hannah Arendt goes to Israel to cover Adolf Eichmann’s war-crimes trial for The New Yorker magazine. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Happy Birthday to Me (1981) ★★ Melissa Sue Anderson, Glenn Ford. Preppie Virginia could be the one skewering classmates who skipped her birthday party years before. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Hard to Kill (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock. A policeman, who was pronounced dead but lived, eventually recovers with the help of a gorgeous nurse, and years later he seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. REELZ Sun. 7 p.m. REELZ Sat. 11 a.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Harder They Come (1972) ★★ Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley. An ambitious young Jamaican is forced into a life of crime after arriving in Kingston to launch a music career. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. E! Sat. 9 a.m. E! Sun. 5 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:03 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. E! Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. E! Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 2 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 11:02 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 2:03 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:23 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 12:05 p.m.

High Sierra (1941) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino. A mountaintop resort becomes the hideout of gangster Mad Dog Earle as he prepares for his last big heist. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Holiday Spin (2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 3:02 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Sun. 2 a.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Tues. 5:09 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 4 a.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 2:42 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Horse Soldiers (1959) ★★★ John Wayne, William Holden. A pacifist doctor joins a Union colonel’s cavalry raid in Confederate territory. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 a.m.

Hotel Berlin (1945) ★★★ Helmut Dantine, Andrea King. An escapee from Dachau, an actress and others hide in a grand hotel as the Third Reich falls. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

How to Steal the World (1968) ★★ Robert Vaughn, David McCallum. Agents Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin divert a blast of obedience gas. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Howard the Duck (1986) ★★ Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones. George Lucas’ tale of an extraterrestrial duck who is mistakenly brought to Cleveland by an experimental laser beam. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Mon. 6:59 a.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:50 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 5 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

I Died a Thousand Times (1955) ★★ Jack Palance, Shelley Winters. Bank robber Roy Earle pays for a disabled girl’s surgery, then meets his doom in the High Sierra. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas (1968) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Jo Van Fleet. A Los Angeles lawyer shocks his mother by dropping out with a hippie who bakes marijuana brownies. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 10:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:25 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:25 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

I.Q. (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan. Albert Einstein plays matchmaker for his egghead niece and an unschooled auto mechanic. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 3 p.m.

I’m Much Obliged (1936) George Dobbs, Vera Van. A newspaper columnist makes random calls to people. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. En diciembre de 2004, una familia pasa sus vacaciones navideñas en Tailandia. El día después de Navidad, el sueño se transforma en una pesadilla con la llegada de un tsunami. La familia tendrá que luchar para sobrevivir y reencontrarse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 a.m.

In Name Only (1939) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Cary Grant. A woman will not give her rich husband a divorce to marry the widow he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sun. 10:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:22 p.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Sat. Noon

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Intimate Strangers (2004) ★★★ Fabrice Luchini, Sandrine Bonnaire. A troubled woman discusses her problems with a tax attorney she has mistaken for a psychoanalyst. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 11:10 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 1:37 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:35 a.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 4 p.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Isla Para Dos (1960) Arturo de Córdova, Yolanda Varela. Un pintor casado y entrado en edad se enamora de una chica joven, que le hace sentir un amor que jamás había sentido. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

It’s Trad, Dad! (1962) ★★ Helen Shapiro, Craig Douglas. Two teens organize a jazz festival despite objections from the mayor. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A&E Sun. 1 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Thur. 11:18 a.m. Starz Fri. 8:59 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Han pasado 10 años desde que Jason Bourne desapareciera, pero ahora deberá luchar contra una organización que utiliza la tecnología para sembrar el terror. Mientras tanto, una hacker contratada por la CIA y un antiguo agente tratan de localizarlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 10:30 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 9:46 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:40 p.m.

El Justiciero 3: La Venganza del Senador (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Ahrid Hannaley. Con la muerte de Don Ramiro, otro mafioso ha tomado el control del bajo mundo en Miami y buscará vengarse de quienes lo enviaron a la cárcel, pero no será tarea fácil pues El justiciero está decido a destruirlo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Keeping Company (1940) ★★ Frank Morgan, Ann Rutherford. A real-estate broker and his wife advise the eldest of their three daughters about marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Kept Husbands (1931) ★ Dorothy Mackaill, Joel McCrea. A football hero-turned-steelworker marries a millionaire’s daughter and finds money an obstacle to happiness. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 5:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:35 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer. Hoping to land a movie role, a thief learns investigative techniques from a detective. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:35 p.m.

The Knack, and How to Get It (1965) ★★★ Rita Tushingham, Ray Brooks. A country girl comes to London and meets three men, one of whom has a way with women. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Tues. 2:30 p.m. E! Tues. 7 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Lamberto Quintero (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Marcela Rubiales. Don Lamberto Quintero es un miembro importante de su comunidad. Todos lo buscan por dinero y ayuda, pero su poder y riqueza despiertan la envidia de otro gran líder, el Sr. Valderrama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 8:10 a.m.

The Last Days of Disco (1998) ★★ Chloë Sevigny, Kate Beckinsale. Two young women and their friends spend spare time at an exclusive nightclub in 1980s New York. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Sun. 5 p.m. E! Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:55 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 4 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Layer Cake (2004) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Colm Meaney. A mid-level drug dealer must perform two final tasks for his boss before he can quit the business for good. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Leave It to Beaver (1997) ★ Christopher McDonald, Janine Turner. An all-American boy grows up in suburban Ohio under the tutelage of loving parents and an older brother. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2020) Voices of Sean Astin, Troy Baker. Animated. The further adventures of wisecracking superhero Shazam. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TOON Tues. 7 p.m.

La leyenda de la llorona (2011) Voices of Monica del Carmen, Rafael Inclán. Animada. Niños intentan detener al fantasma de una mujer que secuestra niños que vagan por el bosque durante la noche, debido a su sentimiento de culpa por haber ahogado a sus propios hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:17 a.m.

Lolita (1962) ★★★ James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

London by Night (1937) ★ George Murphy, Rita Johnson. A blackmailer finds his elaborate kidnapping scheme beginning to unravel when murder enters the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) ★★★ Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson. Former cohorts come after a small-town New England mom who gradually remembers her past as a government assassin. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 4 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 43 mins. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Paramount Mon. 11 p.m.

The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum (1975) ★★ Angela Winkler, Mario Adorf. After a chance encounter with a wanted man, a woman is harassed by the police and press until she takes violent action. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Lost Squadron (1932) ★★★ Richard Dix, Mary Astor. A Prussian director demands realism from a Hollywood stunt pilot and his buddies. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

Lost Transmissions (2019) Juno Temple, Simon Pegg. A songwriter embarks on a quest to find her missing colleague -- a record producer who has schizophrenia. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Thur. 12:54 p.m.

The Luckiest Guy in the World (1947) Barry Nelson, Eloise Hardt. An indebted gambler steals from his company. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Machinist (2004) ★★★ Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Cryptic notes and encounters with a mysterious stranger torment a drill-press operator who has not slept in a year. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Fri. 11:04 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Sun. 5:11 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:15 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Man in 3B (2015) Lamman Rucker, Christian Keyes. A murder in a New York apartment building casts suspicion on all the residents, including a new tenant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Man on the Moon (1999) ★★★ Jim Carrey, J. Alan Thomas. Milos Forman’s film spotlights Andy Kaufman’s unusual performance style, his becoming intergender wrestling champion, and his role as Latka Gravas on the TV sitcom Taxi. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Mankiller (2017) Wilma Mankiller, an advocate for women and Native Americans, defied all odds to become the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KLCS Tues. 10 p.m. KLCS Wed. 4 a.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:43 a.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Lane. Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka Deep Throat, leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 9:57 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:42 p.m.

Marked for Death (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Basil Wallace. A former drug agent and his old Army buddy exterminate a so-called Jamaican drug posse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 9:08 a.m.

Marley (2012) ★★★ Bob Marley. The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage, performances and interviews. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:10 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Me Ha Besado un Hombre (1944) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Al final de la Guerra Civil Española, la joven Luisa se hace pasar por su hermano Luis para poder refugiarse en México. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 5:49 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:51 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 7:34 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:28 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 5:02 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:06 a.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Mexican Spitfire (1939) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Carmelita elopes, cavorts with Lord Epping and tosses pies with her husband’s ex-fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) ★★ Kevin Spacey, John Cusack. A reporter covering a society Christmas party in Savannah, Ga., stays for the host’s murder trial. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 3 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Mildred Pierce (1945) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Milk (2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Mon. 10:13 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 4:34 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:48 p.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Monumental Utah (1944) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. An overview of the natural wonders to be found in Utah’s Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. (NR) TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Wed. 5:33 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:58 p.m.

The Mortician (2011) Method Man, Dash Mihok. A mortician kills anyone who threatens a boy he found hiding in the morgue. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 7:27 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Moving (1988) ★★ Richard Pryor, Beverly Todd. A yuppie loses his job in New Jersey and moves his wife and family to Boise, Idaho. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 10:14 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:50 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

A Murder in Mansfield (2017) Collier Landry. When a man was 12-years-old, his father murdered his mother and buried her under the floorboards of their home in Mansfield, Ohio. Now, he returns to face the haunting effect that his mother’s killing has had on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. ID Sat. 6 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) ★★★ Cynthia Gibb, Greg Evigan. A dog tries to thwart the romance between her owner and a widowed architect. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

My Favorite Year (1982) ★★★ Peter O’Toole, Mark Linn-Baker. A rookie writer tries to keep an old swashbuckler sober for his boss’s live TV comedy show in 1954. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Sun. 7:30 a.m. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 5:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:34 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Wed. 8:48 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 7:19 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:31 p.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Wed. 2:01 a.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Natural Wonders of the West (1938) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A look at some of the natural wonders of the western United States, including the Grand Canyon and the Devil’s Tower. (NR) TCM Wed. 1:05 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Near Dark (1987) ★★★ Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright. The lure of romance and adventure leads a bored Oklahoma farmhand into the clutches of a group of modern-day vampires. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 5:15 p.m.

The New Guy (2002) ★ D.J. Qualls, Eliza Dushku. A prison inmate gives a teenage nerd advice on how to become the coolest guy at his new school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sat. 12:54 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 6:43 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:08 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 1:45 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 3:01 p.m.

Night Mail (1936) British postal employees collect and sort mail on a night train from England to Scotland. (NR) 25 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Nightfall (1956) ★★ Aldo Ray, Brian Keith. A man flees with a model to the snowy mountains where he buried a bank robber’s loot. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 10 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:45 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:02 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara. Teens struggle to stay awake when a razor-gloved killer invades their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

El ánima de Sayula (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Susan Kamini. Un sacristán se aprovecha de una superstición local sobre un fantasma que se hace amante de las doncellas de la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:06 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. Durante un vuelo de Nueva York a Londres, un alguacil federal aéreo recibe una serie de mensajes de texto informándole que un pasajero será matado cada 20 minutos hasta que el gobierno transfiera $150 millones de dólares a una cuenta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 6:35 p.m. BET Fri. 2:35 p.m.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:10 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:20 a.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:40 a.m.

On Strike for Christmas (2010) Daphne Zuniga, David Sutcliffe. Neighborhood women band together when their families take them for granted during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:25 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt with the theme of the 12 Days of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 9:55 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:20 a.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

One Spy Too Many (1966) ★★ Robert Vaughn, David McCallum. Agents Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin foil a criminal who sees himself as another Alexander the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. A team of agents hunts a renegade who leaps through dimensions in order to gain enormous power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sat. 2:26 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Outrage (1950) ★★ Mala Powers, Tod Andrews. A California preacher reaches out to a rape victim who has left her fiance and town. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Over the Top (1987) ★ Sylvester Stallone, David Mendenhall. A trucker yanks his snooty son out of military school and goes to Las Vegas to arm-wrestle. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Leonardo, un millonario mexicano egoísta y caprichoso, despide a Kate, una madre soltera sin recursos. Poco después, el hombre pierde la memoria al caer por la borda de su yate y ella se venga haciéndole creer que es su esposo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

The Pace That Thrills (1952) ★★ Bill Williams, Carla Belenda. A motorcycle racer looking for glory falls for a writer looking for a story. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

The Pack (1977) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Hope Alexander-Willis. Miserable abandoned dogs attack a marine biologist and others on a summer vacation island. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Sun. 11:23 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:04 p.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 5:30 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:08 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

The Petrified Forest (1936) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An intellectual and others are held hostage by a gangster at an Arizona gas station/diner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sun. 6 a.m.

The Photograph (2007) Kay Tong Lim, Shanty. An escort moves in with a dying man to help fulfill his last wishes. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

Pieces of April (2003) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson. Chaos reigns when a young woman invites her estranged family to her apartment for the first Thanksgiving dinner she has ever cooked. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:24 a.m.

Pitfall (1948) ★★ Dick Powell, Lizabeth Scott. An insurance man’s affair with a blonde leads to guilt, murder and a confession to his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 6:26 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Thur. 8:01 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:47 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:25 p.m.

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 9:20 a.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

Point Blank (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson. A ruthless crook seeks revenge against the partner who betrayed him and left him for dead on Alcatraz Island. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:05 p.m.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017) ★★★ Joe Cole, Billy Moore. The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Fri. 12:29 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:19 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 10 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice (1940) ★★★ Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier. The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Primrose Path (1940) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Joel McCrea. A shantytown tomboy’s straight-arrow sweetheart discovers how her mother makes a living. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:12 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Anne Bancroft. An advertising executive loses his job and his sanity because of the recession and the hectic pace of Manhattan life. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Project X (1987) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Helen Hunt. An Air Force pilot rescues smart chimps from lab experiments at a strategic-weapons research center. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. USA Tues. 8:30 p.m. USA Wed. 5:30 p.m. E! Fri. 6:30 p.m. E! Fri. 9 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Pulling Strings (2013) ★★ Tom Arnold, Jaime Camil. Rachel, a diplomatic consul, passes out on a street in Mexico City after a night of drinking. She is rescued by Alejandro, a single father whose visa she rejected the day before, and sparks fly between the two. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ Prince, Apollonia Kotero. The Kid fights his rival for a singer and Minneapolis rock-club success. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animada. El famoso gato tiene la aventura de su vida cuando une fuerzas con Humpty Dumpty y la gata Kitty para robarse al ganso de los huevos de oro. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

The Racket (1951) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Robert Ryan. A Midwestern police captain thwarts a crime boss and city officials on the eve of a big election. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Rad (1986) ★ Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin. A bicycle-motocrosser tries to enter a corrupt promoter’s nationally televised cash-prize race. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:25 a.m.

The Raid 2 (2014) ★★★ Iko Uwais, Yayan Ruhian. Undercover cop Rama gets himself thrown in jail as part of a plan to infiltrate one of Jakarta’s most prominent crime organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:20 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Random Acts of Christmas (2019) Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry. While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, an investigative journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Ratas de la Ciudad (1984) Rodolfo de Anda, Valentín Trujillo. Unos niños que se criaron rodeados por la violencia y el odio se convierten en criminales. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 9 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:25 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 9:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Ride the High Country (1962) ★★★ Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea. Two old ex-lawmen and their sidekick guard a gold shipment and rescue a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:15 a.m. Syfy Fri. 11:28 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

El río de las animas (1964) Joaquín Cordero, Germán Robles. Dos vaqueros llegan a un pueblo abandonado debido a las inundaciones, pero descubren que todo es culpa de un cacique. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) Angela Strehli, Reese Wynans. The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The River and the Wall (2019) Five friends journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 2:26 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 7:53 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Roaming Through Arizona (1944) James A. FitzPatrick. An exploration of the history, land, people, and culture of Arizona. (NR) TCM Wed. 4:50 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Thur. 5:48 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m.

RoboCop: Director’s Cut (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Wed. Noon

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. El sicario de la mafia de Brooklyn Jimmy Conlon tendrá que elegir entre el pasado que dejó atrás cuando su hijo se convierte en el objetivo de su jefe y amigo. Jimmy tiene que elegir entre la familia de criminales y su familia auténtica. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Un cazarrecompensas a punto de retirarse debe encontrar al hijo de su jefe, quién busca un artefacto en el Amazonas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 3:18 a.m.

Safe Haven (2013) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough. Dark secrets intrude on the blossoming romance between a widowed merchant and a new arrival in a small North Carolina town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

SamSam (2019) Voices of Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat. Animated. SamSam seems to have it all: a loving family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer. However, he’s still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better -- actual superpowers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Tues. 9:04 a.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 12:11 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:26 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:54 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Wed. 1:20 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 4:29 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 8:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 a.m.

El señor fotógrafo (1952) Cantinflas, Rosita Arenas. Un ingeniero químico se vuelve loco después de que inventa una bomba y su novia es secuestrada. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Seventh Victim (1943) ★★★ Tom Conway, Kim Hunter. A young woman seeks her sister and finds Greenwich Village satanists and Dante’s Restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978) ★ Peter Frampton, Barry Gibb. Sgt. Pepper’s grandson and three other guys form a band and fight bad guys. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Shadow Riders (1982) ★★ Tom Selleck, Sam Elliott. Texas brothers back from the Civil War learn renegades have abducted their siblings and girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:42 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Sheng Si Jie (2005) ★★ Zhou Xun, Wu Jun. A college student falls for a manipulative trucker who turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Shock and Awe (2017) ★★ Woody Harrelson, James Marsden. In 2003, as the Bush administration prepares to invade Iraq, skeptical journalists question the administration’s claim that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 11:43 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:08 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Shoes (1916) Mary MacLaren, Harry Griffith. Silent. A young woman grows tired of providing for her family. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Silver Horde (1930) ★ Joel McCrea, Jean Arthur. A dance-hall floozy and a socialite lure a young salmon fisherman at a cannery in Alaska. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Simón Blanco (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Valentín Trujillo. Simón Blanco, hombre de ideales de libertad, decide continuar la lucha aún después de la muerte del general Zapata. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:05 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 11:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 7:21 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:09 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:05 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Slumber Party Massacre (1982) ★ Michele Michaels, Robin Stille. Someone with a power drill shows up uninvited to Trish’s high-school pajama party. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:15 a.m.

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:35 a.m.

The Sound of Christmas (2016) Lindy Booth, Robin Dunne. Lizzie, a young piano teacher, helps Brad’s teenage daughter learn music. As she begins to break through to the girl, sparks begin to fly with Brad, but she is shocked to find out that he may want to buy the school’s property. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Soy chicano y mexicano (1974) Cornelio Reyna, Ana Bertha Lepe. Un inmigrante humilde no tiene la capacidad para decidir en un país en el que no puede hallar un hogar. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 4:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:46 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) ★★★★ James Stewart, Patricia Smith. Charles Lindbergh attempts to become the first man to fly nonstop across the Atlantic to Paris in 1927. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Sport Parade (1932) ★★ Joel McCrea, William Gargan. Two football stars and their girlfriend drift after college; one turns newsman. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:55 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Mon. 8:32 p.m. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Mon. 5:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Stars in My Crown (1950) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Ellen Drew. Man of God Josiah Gray is determined to bring religion to the people of Walesburg, a dusty southern town still healing from the Civil War. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Stealing Christmas (2003) ★ Tony Danza, Lea Thompson. A burglar lands a job playing Santa Claus as he plots to rob a small-town bank on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Thur. 5:11 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 7:15 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:19 a.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Still of the Night (1982) ★★ Roy Scheider, Meryl Streep. A Manhattan psychiatrist probes a patient’s murder and falls for the victim’s mysterious mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 a.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. Martha and her husband, who saw her kill her aunt, fear a childhood friend saw her too. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 p.m.

Sunday in New York (1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Jane Fonda. An innocent upstater visits her airline-pilot brother and meets a stranger she tries to seduce. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) ★★★ Amy Adams, Emily Blunt. Hoping to create a better life for herself and her son, a cleaning woman starts a crime-scene-cleanup business with her unreliable sister. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 4:50 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. Noon FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can re-create her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. USA Tues. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:13 p.m.

Sweet November (1968) ★★ Sandy Dennis, Anthony Newley. A tragic New Yorker loves a different man a month; the one for November wants to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Sweetness in the Belly (2019) Dakota Fanning, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. After escaping Ethiopia as a refugee, an orphan works to aid fellow immigrants by uniting them with their families. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 1:33 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 9:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:40 p.m.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:20 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Taking Chance (2009) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Tom Aldredge. Lt. Col. Michael Strobl, a volunteer military escort accompanies the body of Lance Cpl. Chance Phelps to his hometown in Wyoming. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 5:25 a.m.

Tamahine (1963) ★★ Nancy Kwan, John Fraser. An athletic Polynesian girl upsets a stuffy British boys school run by her uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999) ★ Helen Mirren, Katie Holmes. With their futures threatened by false accusations of cheating, three teenagers take matters into their own hands. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 1:46 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:56 p.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 6:55 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:03 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Wed. 12:05 p.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 2 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:55 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Mon. 6:35 a.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Three Kings (1999) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. Near the end of the Gulf War, soldiers use a map that may lead them to gold that Saddam Hussein stole from Kuwait. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Alexander, un inventor deprimido por la muerte de su prometida, inventa una máquina para viajar al pasado y salvarle la vida. Sin embargo, aparece 800 000 años en el futuro, en un mundo en el que los humanos se dividen entre depredadores y presas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:56 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros (1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Too Late for Tears (1949) ★★ Lizabeth Scott, Don DeFore. A woman kills her husband and plots with a private eye after someone tosses a moneybag into her car. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Encore Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Tres muchachas de Jalisco (1964) Flor Silvestre, Elvira Quintana. Después de vivir quince años alejado de su esposa, Don Pepe decide divorciarse para casarse con Elvira. Lo que no imagina es que su esposa e hija viajarán a Jalisco para impedir la boda a cualquier precio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Triumph of the Spirit (1989) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Edward James Olmos. Nazis force Greek boxer Salamo Arouch into fight-to-the-death bouts in the extermination camp at Auschwitz in Poland. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Truth (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford. Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and 60 Minutes producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President George W. Bush and his military service. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Tues. 3:28 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

12 Men of Christmas (2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Twelve Monkeys (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 a.m.

12 Wishes of Christmas (2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Twentieth Century (1934) ★★★★ John Barrymore, Carole Lombard. An actress deserts the Broadway director who bolstered her career, then meets him on the Chicago-New York express. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 10:40 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. KTLA Sun. 1:34 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m. Paramount Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:06 p.m.

2 Lava 2 Lantula (2016) Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. Colton West must save Florida when fire-breathing, lava-spewing arachnids return to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Two O’Clock Courage (1945) ★★ Tom Conway, Ann Rutherford. An amnesiac murder suspect meets a woman cabby who helps him figure it all out. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 9 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Tues. 8:57 p.m. BET Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 10:27 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:25 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Tues. 5 p.m. E! Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Ultraviolet (2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 4:04 a.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Fri. 11 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005) Kate Mara, Tina Lifford. The vengeful spirit of a murdered student terrorizes a group of teenagers on prom night. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000) ★ Jennifer Morrison, Matthew Davis. Film-school students are spliced and diced by a killer. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Vacaciones en Acapulco (1960) Antonio Aguilar, Ariadne Welter. Una serie de enredos no se hace esperar cuando un autobús que transporta a un variado grupo de personajes sale rumbo a Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sun. 10 p.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:28 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Wed. 7 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:49 p.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 4:34 p.m.

The Venetian Affair (1967) ★ Robert Vaughn, Elke Sommer. A former CIA agent is called back to duty to investigate his ex-wife’s ties to a fatal bombing in Italy. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 8:25 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 p.m.

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. MTV Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:35 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m. Cinemax Sun. Noon

Washington Melodrama (1941) ★★ Frank Morgan, Ann Rutherford. A newsman links his fiancee’s millionaire father to a chorus girl’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

We Never Sleep (1956) Narrated by Peter Roberts. The work of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:15 a.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 6:22 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:40 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m. BET Wed. 2:33 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 7:23 a.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 1:18 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:28 p.m.

Whistling in Brooklyn (1943) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. An amateur criminologist finds himself in hot water with the police, a murderer and the Brooklyn Dodgers. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Whistling in Dixie (1942) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. A radio-show sleuth and his bride help her sorority sister solve a Georgia murder mystery. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Whistling in the Dark (1941) ★★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. Cult killers kidnap a radio sleuth and two girlfriends and force him to outline a perfect murder. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 9:14 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:40 a.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

With Drawn Arms (2020) Tommie Smith, Megan Rapinoe. An intimate conversation with Tommie Smith, the gold medalist who is known for raising his fist after accepting a medal at the ’68 Olympic games in protest of racial inequality. Tommie Smith reflects on the moment that helped define a movement. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 12:27 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5 a.m.

Woman Wanted (1935) ★ Maureen O’Sullivan, Joel McCrea. A lawyer takes in a stranger, then learns she is an escaped convict wanted for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:10 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 9:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 1:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 4:19 p.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Youth Runs Wild (1944) ★★ Bonita Granville, Kent Smith. The teens of a defense-plant town hop on the road to juvenile delinquency while their parents are busy with the war. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Zigzag (1970) ★★ George Kennedy, Anne Jackson. A man dying of a brain tumor frames himself for murder so his family can claim the reward. (GP) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Zion: Canyon of Colour (1934) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The colorful walls of Utah’s Zion National Park. (NR) TCM Wed. 4:40 p.m.