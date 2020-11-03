What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The A Word’ on Sundance
SERIES
The Amazing Race In the first of two new episodes, teams are in Asunción, Paraguay. For the second episode they land in Paris, where they prepare some treats and make enough Chantilly cream for four pies. 9 p.m. CBS
Devils When Dominic’s (Patrick Dempsey) wife (Kasia Smutniak) disappears, he turns to Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) for help finding her. Laia Costa and Lars Mikkelsen also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Beverly and Jane (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Erinn Hayes) have only 24 hours to plan a wedding ceremony for Bill Lewis (guest star David Koechner). On the big day, a fortune teller working at the wedding reception may change the course of Adam’s, Erica’s and Barry’s (Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) love lives. Cedric Yarbrough, Carrie Wampler, Sadie Stanley, Jennifer Irwin and Stephnie Weir also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Primates: Secrets of Survival” profiles various species of primates including chimpanzees, gorillas and the snub-nosed monkey. 8 p.m. KOCE
Martha Knows Best (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) becomes overbearing and controlling in this new episode of the family comedy. Also, Franklin (Evan O’Toole) challenges an older boy to a duel in an effort to win back Anna-Kat (Julia Butters). 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
American Ninja Warrior (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Coroner A mass shooting in the community lands Jenny and McAvoy (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) in one of the biggest cases of their careers. Tamara Podemski and Éric Bruneau also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) isolates herself from her co-workers in this new episode of the family comedy. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Emma Kenney also star with guest star Katey Sagal. 9 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Andi (KJ Smith) finds success at work but new problems arise on the personal front with Gary (Chido Nwokocha). Also, Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) returns to work when he starts to suspect he’s about to be replaced. Mignon Von, Trinity Whiteside, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown also star. 9 p.m. BET
black-ish Andre and Junior (Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner) disagree over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Con New episode “The Royal Con” recalls a man’s attempt to steal millions from unsuspecting investors by pretending to be a member of the Saudi royal family. 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead Investigators search for the identity of the captain of a ship that turned away from Titanic the night it sank in 1912. 10 p.m. KOCE
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The comedian reacts to the 2020 election in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
The A Word The drama about a British extended family living with the special challenges of caring for an autistic child returns for a third season. Joe (Max Vento) is now 10 and living in two places at once. Christopher Eccleston, Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby, Molly Wright and Pooky Quesnel also return. 11 p.m. Sundance
SPECIALS
Election results and updates CNN is offering continuous coverage throughout the day. Results will be reported as breaking news on various cable news and broadcast channels.
Destino 2020 presenta: La decisión (N) 7 p.m. KMEX
SPORTS
College Football Ohio visits Central Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Buffalo visits Northern Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; 2020 election results. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Alex Elle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris O’Donnell (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Darius Rucker (“The 54th Annual CMA Awards”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Katrina Law and Carlo Marks (“Christmas With the Darlings”); Paul Reiser. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Patrick J. Adams; Annaleigh Ashford; Amanda Kloots. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show David Dobrik; Fortune Feimster. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth; Ledisi performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Five ways to improve health; making one’s actions match one’s values; music as medicine. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A 21-year-old man wants to control his anger. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Favorite moments. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Foods that shouldn’t be microwaved; sanitizing face masks; workout for immunity; frozen meatballs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Al Franken. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Silverman; Dua Lipa; Steve Kornacki; Common and Black Thought perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shepard Smith. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rapper Kanye West; Gregory Porter performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Winkler; the Kills perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Gladiator (2000) 8 a.m. IFC
Hook (1991) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Indignation (2016) 8:40 a.m. Cinemax
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Back to the Future (1985) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. A&E
Ghost (1990) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Green Mile (1999) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 12:33 p.m. Syfy
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 1 p.m. Freeform
High Sierra (1941) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2 and 9:30 p.m. A&E
Layer Cake (2004) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The Others (2001) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Platoon (1986) 2:15 p.m. Epix
Erin Brockovich (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Searching (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
The Petrified Forest (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
Brave (2012) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. A&E
Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 4:45 p.m. HBO
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 5:45 p.m. TMC
Frozen (2013) 6 p.m. Freeform
A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6:02 p.m. Encore
The Italian Job (2003) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Dr. Strangelove (1964) 8 p.m. KVCR
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Deer Hunter (1978) 8 p.m. TMC
Moana (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Starz
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Patriot (2000) 10:30 p.m. Epix
About Last Night (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1
21 Jump Street (2012) 10:40 p.m. Encore
Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 11:10 p.m. Starz
