Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 8 - 14, 2020

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) Encore Fri. 10:16 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Sun. 12:02 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) TMC Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) Encore Sun. 7:18 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:27 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:52 p.m.

Harper (1966) TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) Cinemax Tues. 9:27 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Shane (1953) Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:39 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Starz Sun. 5:51 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Sun. 9:43 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 8 - 14, 2020

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Body of Lies (2008) ★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ E! Tues. 2 p.m. E! Tues. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:09 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:15 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 8 - 14, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Thur. 11:20 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Wed. 5 p.m. A&E Wed. 10:32 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ FYI Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Encore Tues. 9:32 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. A&E Wed. 8 p.m. A&E Thur. 1:33 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 11 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 12:02 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Wed. 6:53 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:01 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 7:18 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:27 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Fri. 11:11 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:53 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:13 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 3:25 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:55 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Mon. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:06 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:59 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:26 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:46 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E! Sun. 10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ FYI Mon. 5 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ CMT Fri. 2 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Fri. 6:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:11 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:06 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:15 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Wed. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 11 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. Noon

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Paramount Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ POP Fri. 11:05 p.m. POP Sat. 12:15 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:39 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Starz Mon. 6:08 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 5:51 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Fri. 6:30 p.m. E! Fri. 9 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 9:43 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TNT Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E! Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E! Sun. 3 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E! Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E! Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Encore Fri. 6:09 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:22 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 8 - 14, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. REELZ Wed. 5 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Ada (1961) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Dean Martin. A sharecropper’s daughter of dubious repute helps her husband the governor clean up corruption. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (2016) Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson. Two teenage baby sitters and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:35 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Sat. 5:41 a.m.

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut (2004) ★★ Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie. The young Macedonian king and general leads his army into battle to conquer much of the known world. (NR) 3 hrs. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Alien Nation (1988) ★★ James Caan, Mandy Patinkin. A police detective and his humanoid partner find a conspiracy of newcomers in 1991 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 5 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

All This and Heaven Too (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Charles Boyer. In a 19th-century scandal, a French duke and his children’s governess become suspects in the death of his wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Allied (2016) ★★ Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard. World War II operative Max Vatan falls for French Resistance fighter Marianne Beauséjour during a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, a devastating secret tests their love and loyalty to each other. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 10:29 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:26 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Fri. 6:25 p.m. Disney Sat. 5 p.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 11:20 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 1:39 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 3:22 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sat. 10:52 a.m.

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Wed. 5 p.m. A&E Wed. 10:32 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 5:46 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:32 a.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. Noon Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:55 a.m. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Los años vacíos (1970) Elsa Aguirre, Joaquín Cordero. En un ambiente tropical, una solterona se enamora de nuevo, pero, a raíz de este nuevo amor, volverá un drama del pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Los apuros de dos gallos (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. La historia de dos jóvenes que se enamoran de la misma mujer, la hija del poderoso hacendado del pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Assassination Games (2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Dos asesinos rivales forman una alianza para acabar con un cartel de narcotráfico apoyado por la DEA. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:55 a.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 1:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:56 a.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Wed. 3:43 p.m.

Advertisement

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Mon. 10 a.m. VH1 Tues. Noon

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LOGO Sun. 7 p.m. LOGO Sun. 11:05 p.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher. After ruining their friend’s wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. FYI Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Girls From Valley High (2004) ★ Julie Benz, Monica Keena. Three teenage vixens begin to age rapidly following the arrival of a Romanian exchange student. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977) ★★ William Devane, Clifton James. The little baseball misfits try for the title with a player’s father as their coach. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Fri. Noon

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Ball of Fire (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A stuffy professor of American slang meets a stripper who speaks it. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 9:32 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 7:35 a.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 3:20 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Barton Fink (1991) ★★★ John Turturro, John Goodman. A serious Broadway playwright sweats out a B-movie script in a weird 1941 Hollywood hotel. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Claude Akins. Gorilla general Aldo hounds ape leader Caesar and what’s left of humanity on simian-ruled future Earth. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Beautiful Budapest (1938) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The sights and sounds of Budapest, Hungary. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:59 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Benny & Joon (1993) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson. An eccentric’s arrival complicates the lives of a protective brother and his mentally ill sister. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Berserk (1967) ★★ Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin. Scotland Yard looks into spiking, buzzsawing and knifing at ringmaster Monica’s traveling circus. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 12:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Mon. 5:35 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Best of the Best (1989) ★ Eric Roberts, James Earl Jones. Five American martial artists prepare to battle the South Korean champions in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 1:22 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ Fredric March, Myrna Loy. A disabled serviceman and two other veterans have difficulty adjusting to civilian life after World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 6:35 a.m.

The Big Year (2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 12:12 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 10:38 a.m.

Advertisement

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 4:44 p.m. Starz Wed. 8:46 a.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Blind Adventure (1933) ★★ Robert Armstrong, Helen Mack. An American in London stumbles onto an intrigue of global significance. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 10:08 a.m. Starz Tues. 10 p.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FS1 Mon. 6 p.m. FS1 Mon. 10:30 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Body of Lies (2008) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe. A CIA operative hatches a dangerous plan to catch the leader of a terrorist organization, but conflicts with his two closest allies may cost him his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Borat (2006) ★★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Pamela Anderson. Outrageous situations occur when a popular reporter from Kazakhstan comes to the United States to film a documentary. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 4:43 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. Las acciones de Jason Bourne podrían provocar el posible fin de los programas secretos de inteligencia, por lo que un agente especializado huye con una investigador cuando sus vidas corren peligro. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. A&E Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continúa su búsqueda internacional para descubrir su verdadera identidad mientras se mantiene un paso adelante de aquellos que quieren matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. A&E Wed. 8 p.m. A&E Thur. 1:33 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Advertisement

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Breathless (1983) ★★ Richard Gere, Valérie Kaprisky. A French coed flees with a West Coast car thief who lives by comic books and Jerry Lee Lewis music. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. 11:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 7:58 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:18 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Thur. 9:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:18 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m.

Brother Orchid (1940) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Humphrey Bogart. Ousted by his right-hand man, a gangster poses as a monastery monk until they meet again. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Tues. 4:15 p.m. E! Tues. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 2:17 a.m.

C

Caballero a la medida (1953) Cantinflas, Domingo Soler. Un sastre utiliza diversas artimañas para enredarse con la gente rica y el mundo de la alta sociedad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Caesar and Cleopatra (1946) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Claude Rains. The aging Caesar finds himself intrigued by the young Egyptian queen. Adapted by George Bernard Shaw from his own play. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Carnival Story (1954) ★★ Anne Baxter, Steve Cochran. Willie, a German woman, joins an American carnival passing through Munich. While traveling town to town, she joins Frank in his high-dive act, but tragedy is only a slip away. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 10:55 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) ★★ Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg. A divorcing couple try to maintain their friendship while harboring mixed feelings about their split and pursuing other relationships. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 6:13 a.m.

Advertisement

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:23 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. Noon

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:54 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:40 p.m.

The Children Act (2017) ★★ Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead. Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion, stretching her life and her fractured marriage to the breaking point. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Fri. 10:16 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Chloe (2009) ★★ Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson. Convinced that her husband is unfaithful, a woman hires a prostitute to meet her husband and see if he gives in to temptation. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Christiane F (1981) ★★ Thomas Haustein, Natja Brunckhorst. In 1970s Berlin, an aimless teenager who lives with her single mother falls in with a drug dealer. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Aunt (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph. Two weeks before Christmas, Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee to take care of her niece and nephew and ends up reconnecting with her childhood best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Everlasting (2018) Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle. Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays are about to pay off for Lucy. However, when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, Lucy dreads returning to Nilson’s Bay to handle her sister’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Vienna (2020) Sarah Drew, Brennan Elliott. A dispirited concert violinist travels to Vienna for a performance and finds the inspiration she has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Christmas Lost and Found (2018) Tiya Sircar, Diane Ladd. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Whitney mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas on the Vine (2020) Julianna Guill, Jon Cor. A young marketing executive is assigned to help a struggling family-owned winery in a town that has lost its Christmas spirit due to a large wine conglomerate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas on Wheels (2020) Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier. Upon learning that her uncle sold her Mom’s vintage convertible -- a car full of Christmas memories -- Ashley enlists the help of her uncle’s attorney, Duncan, to get it back. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal (2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O’Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. A man helps a reporter uncover the story behind his grandparent’s antique engagement ring. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Shepherd (2014) Teri Polo, Martin Cummins. Sally is heartbroken when her dog runs away during a thunderstorm. When she learns he was found by Mark, a widower, she travels to Boston to get him. Sally and Mark are given the best Christmas gifts of their lives when they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Temp (2019) Sara Canning, Robin Dunne. An unemployed artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas With the Darlings (2020) Katrina Law, Carlo Marks. A woman helps a charming man look after his orphaned nieces and nephew during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) Sara Canning, Zak Santiago. Social media travel writer Caroline Williams is sent to Carte De Amor, New Mexico on an assignment where she meets high school teacher Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to another side of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Christopher Robin (2018) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell. Live action/animated. Christopher Robin, now an adult, helps Winnie-the-Pooh find his friends -- Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once Pooh finds them, the lovable bear and the gang travel to London to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 3:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Ciclón (1978) Arthur Kennedy, Carroll Baker. Durante una tormenta, un avión cae al mar y los sobrevivientes se refugian en una pequeña lancha de turistas donde viven una pesadilla. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 4:25 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Circle (1925) ★★ Eleanor Boardman, Malcolm McGregor. Silent. An unhappy woman considers leaving her dull husband for another man. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseo, el hijo de Zeus, se embarca en una peligrosa misión para prevenir que Hades derroque al rey de todos los dioses y arrase con la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Cloud 9 (2014) Dove Cameron, Luke Benward. A snowboarder takes lessons from a former champion, inspiring him to reach for the stars once again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Tues. 5 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Code 46 (2003) ★★ Tim Robbins, Samantha Morton. In a futuristic society, a married insurance investigator falls in love with the beautiful forger he is supposed to catch. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 p.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Come Next Spring (1955) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Steve Cochran. A long-gone wayward man returns sober to his wary wife and family in late-1920s rural Arkansas. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Advertisement

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

A Country Christmas Story (2013) Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross. A country-music singer reunites with her father, while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Tues. 2 p.m. E! Tues. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:09 p.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Nikki DeLoach, Ben Ayers. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

D

Advertisement

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Sun. 12:02 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:05 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (NR) 2 hrs. 58 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Mon. 3:13 a.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Day I Will Never Forget (2002) ★★ Filmmaker Kim Longinotto examines the tradition of clitoridectomy in Kenya. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Day of Reckoning (2016) Raymond J. Barry, Barbara Crampton. Fifteen years after demon-like beings nearly eradicated mankind, they return to finish the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 6:53 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Dead Ringer (1964) ★★★ Bette Davis, Karl Malden. Edith kills Margaret, her twin, and takes her identity, fooling Edith’s boyfriend but not Margaret’s lover. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Fri. 6:05 p.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:15 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Deception (1946) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. The Manhattan mistress of a famous composer would kill to be with the cellist she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Deerskin (2019) Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel. A man’s obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:55 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 1:49 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Doctor Monica (1934) ★★ Kay Francis, Warren William. An obstetrician delivers a baby her husband fathers with another woman. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 3:25 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Dodge City (1939) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A Texas cattleman comes to Dodge City, Kan., with his buddies and dons a badge to clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Don Herculano enamorado (1984) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Don Herculano, el alcalde, se ha enamorado locamente y sus rivales políticos esperan conseguir su posición. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:20 a.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Dos Caballeros de Espada (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Dragonheart (1996) ★★ Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:55 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 1:24 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 7:18 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:27 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 7:15 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Dying of the Light (2014) ★ Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin. Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent gets word that his longtime nemesis has resurfaced, so he sets out on a personal mission to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 p.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 11:11 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:53 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:13 p.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 8:31 a.m.

EMMA. (2020) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn. Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up -- all to finally realize the love that has been there all along. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 8:50 a.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 5:41 p.m.

Advertisement

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. Una agente de seguridad con problemas de alcoholismo debe evitar que Satanás engendre al Anticristo con una mujer que nació marcada y predestinada para esta unión profana. (R) 2 hrs. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 3:45 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:19 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:14 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 10:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:17 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Family Plot (1976) ★★★ Bruce Dern, Karen Black. Two frauds seeking a woman’s heir cross paths with another couple planning a kidnapping scheme for diamonds. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 3:25 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 10:55 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Fear (1946) ★ Warren William, Peter Cookson. Poverty drives a medical student to murder; a police captain drives him to confess. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Sat. 2 a.m. E! Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sat. 6:30 a.m. E! Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Fri. 11:30 p.m. E! Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 3:06 p.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 8 a.m.

The Five Heartbeats (1991) ★★ Robert Townsend, Michael Wright. A wealth of songs propels this story about five black singers pursuing their dreams of stardom in the turbulent ‘60s. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 7:30 p.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 10:33 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Flight of the Intruder (1991) ★★ Danny Glover, Willem Dafoe. Two Navy pilots hatch a rogue mission to bomb Hanoi with a special low-altitude plane. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m.

Flying Devils (1933) ★ Arline Judge, Bruce Cabot. The head of a flying circus tries to kill his wife’s parachute partner. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Fri. 8:30 a.m. E! Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BET Mon. 2 p.m.

Forever Christmas (2018) Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell. When workaholic TV producer Sophie starts working on a holiday reality show about Will, a handsome man who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious new star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Sat. 1:50 a.m. POP Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 6:46 a.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Four Daughters (1938) ★★★ Claude Rains, Rosemary Lane. A music professor presides over his four daughters and their suitors, one of whom has a tragic bent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Frenzy (1972) ★★★ Jon Finch, Barry Foster. Circumstantial evidence holds an innocent Londoner for the work of a rapist who strangles his victims with neckties. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 7:59 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:26 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Jim Carrey, Téa Leoni. After losing their jobs, an affluent couple turn to robbery to support their lifestyle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Starz Wed. 1:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:48 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:07 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Garden of the Peaceful Dragon (2017) A homeless African American veteran shares his fascinating life story while living off the grid in Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Gas Food Lodging (1992) ★★★ Brooke Adams, Ione Skye. A single waitress struggles to raise her teen daughters in a bleak New Mexico town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Gator (1976) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jack Weston. A federal agent forces a paroled moonshiner called Gator to go undercover in a corrupt county. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:50 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Thur. 8:30 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:05 a.m.

The Gilded Lily (1935) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Fred MacMurray. A stenographer’s rebuff of a British duke’s son is news to the New York reporter who loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Girl From 10th Avenue (1935) ★★ Bette Davis, Ian Hunter. A spurned New York socialite gets drunk and wakes up married to an honest working girl. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Sun. 8:46 a.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 6:20 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 3:50 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 3:39 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:52 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Great Expectations (1974) ★★★ Michael York, Sarah Miles. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to an anonymous benefactor, and loves a pampered miss. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:17 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 2:57 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:22 p.m.

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:20 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:30 a.m. EPIX Sun. 4 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:06 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Gumball Rally (1976) ★★ Michael Sarrazin, Tim McIntire. A businessman, his rival and other speed lovers enter an outlaw coast-to-coast car race. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 p.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Hammer (2019) Will Patton, Mark O’Brien. An ex-con seeks help from his father when his plan to rob a drug-dealing friend goes awry. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 8:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 12:26 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Hard Target 2 (2016) Scott Adkins, Robert Knepper. Un peleador de artes marciales mixtas retirado recibe la oferta de un último combate, pero cuando llega a la pelea descubre que ha sido engañado para convertirse en el objetivo de una cacería humana. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Hard to Kill (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock. A policeman, who was pronounced dead but lived, eventually recovers with the help of a gorgeous nurse, and years later he seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. REELZ Wed. 7 p.m.

The Harder They Come (1972) ★★ Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley. An ambitious young Jamaican is forced into a life of crime after arriving in Kingston to launch a music career. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 3:35 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Harper (1966) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Lauren Bacall. A rich woman hires gum-chewing Los Angeles private eye Lew Harper to look for her missing husband. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:35 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. E! Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. E! Sun. 11 p.m. E! Mon. 5 a.m. E! Mon. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. E! Mon. 2 a.m. E! Mon. 8 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E! Sun. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. E! Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. E! Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. E! Sun. 10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

He Who Gets Slapped (1924) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Norma Shearer. Silent. A scientist’s faith in humanity is lost when he discovers that his wife is in love with his best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:20 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Heebie Jeebies (2013) Robert Belushi, Michael Badalucco. A deputy has to protect his town when a 150-year-old mine is reopened, releasing a supernatural creature with plans for revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Wed. 6:53 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 10:29 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:17 p.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

El hijo de Lamberto Quintero (1990) Pepe Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar. Asesinan a Lamberto Quintero y su hijo decide vengarlo siguiendo sus pasos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FYI Mon. 5 p.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Holy Silence (2020) As World War II looms, Pope Pius XI calls on a humble American priest to help him challenge the evils of Nazism and anti-Semitism. But death intervenes, and Pope Pius XII now carries out a very different response to Hitler and the Holocaust. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. KOCE Mon. 11 p.m. KOCE Tues. 4 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Tues. 1:30 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:14 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

The Honeymoon Machine (1961) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Jim Hutton. A Navy officer, his buddy and a computer whiz devise a ship-to-shore scheme to win at roulette. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 8:20 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Tues. 4 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 a.m.

Hot Air (2018) Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell. A radio talk-show host develops a life-changing bond with his teenage niece. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The House by the Cemetery (1981) ★★ Catriona MacColl, Paolo Malco. The Boyles of New England have mad Dr. Freudstein in their basement. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 12:10 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) ★★ Chris Rock, Kerry Washington. Attraction to a free-spirited woman causes a man to question the happiness he feels with his wife and family. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 4:15 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 12:16 p.m.

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Richard Conte. 1930s singer/actress Lillian Roth hits bottom after bad marriages, then joins Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Illegally Yours (1988) ★ Rob Lowe, Colleen Camp. A clumsy college dropout joins the jury at his dream-girl’s murder trial in his Florida hometown. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 6:12 a.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:57 a.m.

In a Lonely Place (1950) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Gloria Grahame. A bungalow neighbor alibis a boozing Hollywood screenwriter accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:10 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

It Follows (2014) ★★★ Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist. Following a strange sexual encounter, a teenager has disturbing visions and the inescapable feeling that someone -- or something -- is stalking her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:45 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1:48 a.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:02 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 10 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:45 p.m. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 7:25 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 1 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OWN Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Fri. 2 a.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Keep Talking (2017) Four Alaska Native women fight to save Kodiak Alutiiq, an endangered language now spoken by less than 40 remaining fluent elders. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KCET Mon. 1 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:40 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Fri. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:11 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 1 a.m.

The Kite Runner (2007) ★★ Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi. After many years living in the U.S., an Afghan novelist returns to his Taliban-controlled homeland to learn the fate of the son of his murdered friend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:25 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Lady Be Good (1941) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern. Broadway songwriters marry and divorce twice before they finally get it right. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Lady With Red Hair (1940) ★★ Miriam Hopkins, Claude Rains. Divorced stage actress Mrs. Leslie Carter works with New York theater impresario David Belasco. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 11:03 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4 p.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 2:52 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Las Delicias del Poder (1999) María Elena Velasco, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Una pobre india ve la oportunidad de su vida cuando la candidata a la presidencia municipal enferma y ella la reemplaza. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

The Last Days of Disco (1998) ★★ Chloë Sevigny, Kate Beckinsale. Two young women and their friends spend spare time at an exclusive nightclub in 1980s New York. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Fri. 6:30 a.m. E! Sat. 4:30 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:45 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Layer Cake (2004) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Colm Meaney. A mid-level drug dealer must perform two final tasks for his boss before he can quit the business for good. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Le voleur de crîmes (1969) Florinda Bolkan, Jean-Louis Trintignant. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:59 a.m.

Leave It to Beaver (1997) ★ Christopher McDonald, Janine Turner. An all-American boy grows up in suburban Ohio under the tutelage of loving parents and an older brother. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:25 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2020) Voices of Sean Astin, Troy Baker. Animated. The further adventures of wisecracking superhero Shazam. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TOON Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 1:45 a.m. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4 p.m.

Lolita (1962) ★★★ James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 10 p.m.

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) ★★★ Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson. Former cohorts come after a small-town New England mom who gradually remembers her past as a government assassin. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 8:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. A woman falls for a consultant who helps her coordinate a Thanksgiving parade. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Lucky Christmas (2011) Elizabeth Berkley, Jason Gray-Stanford. A woman must retrieve her winning lottery ticket from the glove compartment of her stolen car. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

The Lusty Men (1952) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Robert Mitchum. An ex-rodeo champ eyes the wife of a rodeo rider he coaches to fame. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sun. Noon

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 10:20 a.m.

Man on the Moon (1999) ★★★ Jim Carrey, J. Alan Thomas. Milos Forman’s film spotlights Andy Kaufman’s unusual performance style, his becoming intergender wrestling champion, and his role as Latka Gravas on the TV sitcom Taxi. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Mankiller (2017) Wilma Mankiller, an advocate for women and Native Americans, defied all odds to become the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KCET Mon. 2 p.m.

La Marchanta (1973) Lucha Villa, Adalberto Martínez. Una mujer muy pobre llega a la ciudad de México con nuevas esperanzas. Tras una serie de infortunios, logra salir adelante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Marley (2012) ★★★ Bob Marley. The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage, performances and interviews. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke. Live action/animated. London children have fun with a marvelous nanny and her chimney-sweep friend. (G) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

Más terco que una mula (1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:20 a.m.

McHale’s Navy (1997) ★ Tom Arnold, Tim Curry. Shopkeeper McHale is called back to captain the PT-73 and save a Caribbean island from annihilation. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Me importa poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un macho. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Fri. 6:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:11 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 9:37 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Fri. 11:26 a.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m.

Merry In-Laws (2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Mexican Spitfire at Sea (1942) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Uncle Matt poses as Lord Epping and helps Carmelita’s husband clinch a shipboard deal. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A fixer at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) ★★ Kevin Spacey, John Cusack. A reporter covering a society Christmas party in Savannah, Ga., stays for the host’s murder trial. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:25 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Wed. Noon FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Tues. 1:52 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:52 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 9:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:59 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:13 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Mistle-Tones (2012) Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry. A talented singer forms a musical group and challenges her rivals to a competition on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mob (1951) ★★★ Broderick Crawford, Betty Buehler. An undercover officer tracks waterfront corruption from California to New Orleans and back. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 6:50 a.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 5:45 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 7:06 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 8:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The More the Merrier (1943) ★★★ Jean Arthur, Joel McCrea. A working girl shares a Washington, D.C., apartment with two men. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 10 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:32 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Paramount Fri. 8:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Mr. Skeffington (1944) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. Two world wars pass before a socialite appreciates the Wall Street tycoon she married but never loved. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:58 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Murder in the First (1995) ★★★ Christian Slater, Kevin Bacon. A young lawyer argues inhumane treatment in the murder defense of a 1930s Alcatraz inmate. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:15 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Fri. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:52 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple II (1998) ★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A slob and a neat freak, former roommates, meet again years later for their children’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 3:24 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:01 p.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 10:50 a.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues. 11:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:34 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 7:04 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Nightfall (1956) ★★ Aldo Ray, Brian Keith. A man flees with a model to the snowy mountains where he buried a bank robber’s loot. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:02 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara. Teens struggle to stay awake when a razor-gloved killer invades their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Noche de Carnaval (1980) Ninón Sevilla, Manuel Ojeda. Una noche de carnaval exuberante trae tragedia a un grupo de trabajadores que no sospecha nada. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Nora Prentiss (1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Kent Smith. A nightclub singer inspires a doctor to fake his own murder, for which he stands trial. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Not Carol (2020) On May 20, 2014, Carol Coronado, amid a psychotic postpartum breakdown, murders her three young children and must serve three life sentences. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 6:53 p.m.

Now, Voyager (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

La Nuit de la vérité (2004) ★★★ Naky Sy Savane, Georgette Paré. After 10 years of brutal civil war, two ethnic groups in Africa, the Nayaks and the Bonande, agree to end their fighting. The Nayak president and the Bonande rebel leader arrange festivities to honor the truce. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

The Nun’s Story (1959) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter Finch. The daughter of a Belgian surgeon enters a convent in hopes of serving God as a nursing nun in the Congo. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Sun. Noon

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Officer Down (2013) Stephen Dorff, James Woods. El pasado sombrío de un policía regresa para atormentarlo mientras investiga una serie de ataques en contra de las mujeres de un club de desnudistas. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. 2 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:17 p.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 11 p.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Over the Top (1987) ★ Sylvester Stallone, David Mendenhall. A trucker yanks his snooty son out of military school and goes to Las Vegas to arm-wrestle. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Paleface (1948) ★★★ Bob Hope, Jane Russell. Calamity Jane weds a learn-by-mail painless dentist as a cover for her government work. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Pancho Pistolas (2018) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una serie de películas del viejo Oeste sobre un hombre llamado Francisco González y apodado Pancho Pistolas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas II: El reto mortal (1961) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Un cruel criminal llamado Antonio llega al pueblo y reta a Pancho a un duelo a muerte. Pancho le ofrece dos vasos sin decirle que uno de ellos contiene veneno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas III: El ahorcado (2018) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Un hombre llega al pueblo y reta a muerte a Pancho en una cantina, pero Pancho le da dos bebidas a elegir. La decisión es difícil, pues uno de los vasos tiene veneno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas IV: Enterrado vivo (1961) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una hechicera hipnotiza a un joven para liberar de la muerte a Pancho y Marisela, quien se entera de que se ha enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 4:47 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

A Patch of Blue (1965) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Shelley Winters. A blind white teenager, sheltered by her sleazy mother, falls in love with a kind young black man. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Thur. 1 p.m. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. Noon

Penthouse (1933) ★★ Warner Baxter, Myrna Loy. A gangster, his lawyer and an underworld mistress topple a rival gangster together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas List (2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:45 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

A Place in the Sun (1951) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A social climber in love with a wealthy beauty figures out how to get rid of his poor, pregnant girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:27 a.m.

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 5:44 a.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ôtani. Anime. Ash turns 10 years old and becomes a Pokémon trainer when Professor Oak gives him his first Pokémon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Disney XD Thur. 3 a.m.

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984) ★★★ Eric Roberts, Mickey Rourke. Two cousins try to get rich quick with a racehorse and mob money in New York’s Little Italy. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Fri. 1:24 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:22 a.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 10:46 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:23 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

A Price Above Rubies (1998) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Christopher Eccleston. An Orthodox Jew challenges religious traditions with her husband, his brother and other family members. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:20 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sat. 10 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

The Prizefighter and the Lady (1933) ★★★ Myrna Loy, Max Baer. Inspired by a gangster’s girlfriend, a heavyweight contender takes on the champ. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 7:50 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:22 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ Prince, Apollonia Kotero. The Kid fights his rival for a singer and Minneapolis rock-club success. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Radio Rebel (2012) Debby Ryan, Sarena Parmar. Two worlds collide when a shy teenager develops an alter ego that becomes popular on the radio. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Thur. 5 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Tues. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:45 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Rebuilding Paradise (2020) Residents of Paradise, Calif., come together to heal their community after a devastating wildfire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. NGC Sun. 9 p.m. NGC Sun. 11:47 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:35 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Riding in Cars With Boys (2001) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Steve Zahn. From 1961-1986, a woman experiences life as a teenage mother, divorcee and aspiring writer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animada. Un guacamayo domesticado y su dueña viajan a Río de Janeiro para encontrar a la última sobreviviente de su especie. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. Noon

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

The River Wild (1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Robbo, Little John, Will and company are charitable gangsters fighting for turf in 1928 Chicago. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Sun. 12:58 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. Han quiere vengar la muerte de su hermano, miembro de una pandilla asiática que le disputaba el control del puerto de Oakland a los gánsters afroamericanos. Pero todo se complica cuando conoce a Trish, dado que ambos pertenecen a bandos opuestos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 a.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Rumble in the Bronx (1995) ★★ Jackie Chan, Anita Mui. Un policía de Hong Kong defiende a una comerciante en contra de unos motociclistas que le exigen dinero a cambio de protección. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. POP Fri. 11:05 p.m. POP Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 10:59 p.m.

Running Scared (1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 11:07 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sat. 11:15 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 8:05 a.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A&E Sun. 3:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Saved! (2004) ★★ Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 5:43 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Mon. 4:41 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. Noon

Screaming Eagles (1956) ★★ Tom Tryon, Jan Merlin. An Army private joins a lieutenant’s platoon on a D-Day mission to take and hold a bridge. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

The Secret Garden (1949) ★★★ Margaret O’Brien, Herbert Marshall. An English orphan finds the key to her bitter uncle’s magic garden, seen in color. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Semi-Tough (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Kris Kristofferson. Two pro-football buddies love the team owner’s daughter, their longtime mutual friend. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I’s most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Golf Thur. Noon Golf Fri. 10 a.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of The Joy of Sex, then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. LOGO Sun. 9 p.m.

The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968) ★★ Don Knotts, Barbara Rhoades. A Philadelphia milquetoast goes west and meets a tall bandit who tricks him into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:10 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:39 a.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Having been scarred by violence and loss, a young man seeks refuge on the basketball court, dreaming of a championship and a better life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FS1 Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 12:09 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 5:09 p.m.

El Siete Vidas (1980) Andrés García, Alicia Juárez. Montado en su hermoso caballo blanco y con el atardecer a sus espaldas, el Siete Vidas recorre los pueblos del Viejo Oeste con una cosa en mente: Salirse con la suya en todo lo que hace, tanto lo bueno como lo malo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Silent Waters (2003) ★★★ Kirron Kher, Aamir Malik. In 1979 Pakistan a widow’s son joins a band of Islamic militants and persecutes Sikhs who have entered the country as pilgrims. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Silver City (2004) ★★ Danny Huston, Maria Bello. A campaign manager hires a private detective after a Colorado gubernatorial candidate finds a dead body while fishing. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:50 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) ★★★ Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel. Four teenage friends keep in touch during their summer apart by passing along a cherished pair of blue jeans. (PG) 2 hrs. KCOP Mon. Noon

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Wed. 7 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 5:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:02 p.m.

Sleepers (1996) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro. A DA and a reporter fix the trial of childhood pals who killed a sadistic guard they all knew as teens in a detention center. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Lee Bowman. A nightclub singer turns alcoholic after quitting her career to marry a rising singer. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Smiling Ghost (1941) ★★ Alexis Smith, Brenda Marshall. Lucky is hired to become engaged to Elinor, a wealthy widow. He learns she is nicknamed The Kiss of Death Girl after her last three fiances die violently; Lucky tries to survive after a mysterious figure makes attempts on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 1:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Dos agentes del FBI deben proteger a un actor de un gran número de asesinos que van por él luego de que testifica en contra de la mafia de Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 2:46 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward. A Hemingwayesque writer reviews the riddle of his life as he lies dying in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 3:50 a.m.

A Song for Christmas (2017) Becca Tobin, Kevin McGarry. A pop star becomes stranded in a small town in the dead of winter and finds refuge at a family’s beleaguered dairy farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 2 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 10:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:06 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:20 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 9:20 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:55 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Spooks Run Wild (1941) ★ Bela Lugosi, Leo Gorcey. Muggs and the East Side Kids run into a Dracula look-alike and his dwarf sidekick. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Mon. 6:08 a.m.

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 9:23 a.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 7:39 a.m.

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 5:51 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:55 a.m.

Statue of Liberty (1985) ★★★ Filmmaker Ken Burns tells the story of the colossus in New York harbor, with interviews, old photographs and first-hand accounts. (NR) 1 hr. KVCR Thur. Noon

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) ★★★ Burgess Meredith, Robert Mitchum. During World War II, American journalist Ernie Pyle goes abroad to write about the arduous experiences of stalwart members of the U.S. Army. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

A Stranger in Shanghai (2019) Ryuhei Matsuda. Renowned Japanese author Ryunosuke Akutagawa visits Shanghai as a newspaper correspondent in 1921. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:35 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:29 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:07 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) ★★★ Amy Adams, Emily Blunt. Hoping to create a better life for herself and her son, a cleaning woman starts a crime-scene-cleanup business with her unreliable sister. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can re-create her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Fri. 6:30 p.m. E! Fri. 9 p.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 4:38 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:53 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 2:46 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999) ★ Helen Mirren, Katie Holmes. With their futures threatened by false accusations of cheating, three teenagers take matters into their own hands. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

The Teckman Mystery (1954) ★★ Margaret Leighton, John Justin. A biographer falls for the sister of a supposedly dead test pilot whose case alarms Scotland Yard. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 a.m. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

La tête d’un homme (1932) Gina Manès, Damia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Their Big Moment (1934) ★ ZaSu Pitts, Slim Summerville. Assistants to a mindreader help him stage a seance and solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 3:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:40 a.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10 p.m.

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Susan Hayward. A stockbroker tells the court how his rich wife and one of two girlfriends died. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Third Finger, Left Hand (1940) ★★★ Myrna Loy, Melvyn Douglas. An artist moves in with a magazine editor whose job depends on the pretense of a husband. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 4:30 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:32 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. Noon

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sat. 6:15 p.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Three Kings (1999) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. Near the end of the Gulf War, soldiers use a map that may lead them to gold that Saddam Hussein stole from Kuwait. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Tues. Noon

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Times Square (1980) ★★ Tim Curry, Trini Alvarado. A late-night New York disc jockey follows the punk-rock antics of two runaway teenage girls. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 9:43 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Top Secret Affair (1957) ★★ Susan Hayward, Kirk Douglas. A publisher uses her magazine and charm to derail a general on the Washington fast track. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Tortured (2010) Erika Christensen, Jesse Metcalfe. A couple hatch a twisted plan to take revenge on the man who killed their son. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 7:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Traficantes por ambición (1989) Sergio Goyri, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos amigos viajan por el mundo en busca de aventura, pero la ambición los ciega y se ven envueltos en negocios ilegales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Transhood (2020) Four kids and their families unmask the intimate realities of how gender fluidity is reshaping the family next door, especially in America’s heartland. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:45 p.m.

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal Rooster Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Tues. 4 a.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Tumbledown (2015) ★★ Rebecca Hall, Jason Sudeikis. A professor collaborates with a grieving widow to write a biography about her husband, a folk singer who attracted a cult following. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Turkey Drop (2019) Cheryl Hines, Olivia Holt. When a college girl returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. To avoid heartbreak, she takes control of her life and pushes herself out of her comfort zone. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E! Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 3 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E! Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E! Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Clint Eastwood. Profane Sister Sara recruits a drifter to help Mexican rebels attack a French fort. (M) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon

Two on a Guillotine (1965) ★★ Connie Stevens, Dean Jones. The daughter of a mad magician must sleep in his mansion to earn his estate; a newsman tags along. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m. Showtime Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m. VH1 Mon. 12:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m. BET Sun. Noon

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sat. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:50 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:20 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:58 p.m.

Un carnet de bal (1937) ★★ Marie Belle, Harry Baur. After the death of her husband, Christine sets out to visit each man who danced with her at a ball many years earlier. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Un paso al más acá (1989) Sergio Goyri, Luz María Jerez. Una mujer hermosa es contratada para limpiar un apartamento y descubre que un vampiro ronda en el edificio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

The Unfaithful (1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Lew Ayres. A woman stands trial for killing the man who had been her lover while her husband was away. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. Noon

The Unsuspected (1947) ★★ Claude Rains, Joan Caulfield. The narrator of a murder-mystery radio show is a killer, but his niece would never know it. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Wed. 10 a.m. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Upside-Down Magic (2020) Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong. Sent to a school for magic, a girl and her new friends must learn to use their special but unpolished skills to save everyone from the forces of evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Mon. 5 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:50 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 a.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Thur. 11 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:59 p.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Sat. 1:44 p.m.

A Very Charming Christmas Town (2020) Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott. Travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang leaves the big city behind and visits the small town of Slovang for a Christmas vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 8:21 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:13 p.m.

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 11:52 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. Un exsoldado de Fuerzas Especiales se convierte en sheriff y entrena a un amigo para que lo ayude a limpiar el pueblo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:20 p.m.

We Bare Bears the Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) TOON Sun. 7 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:25 a.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas: Enhanced Edition (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) ★★ Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp. Boogeyman Freddy Krueger brings real-life terror to the set of the seventh Elm Street movie. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:34 a.m. Syfy Mon. 12:01 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. A&E Sun. 1:30 p.m. FYI Mon. 3 p.m.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) ★★ Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis. A self-sacrificing grocery worker is pushed to the breaking point by the constant demands of his dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Fri. 2:42 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

While the Patient Slept (1935) ★ Aline MacMahon, Guy Kibbee. Murder and mayhem plague a group of hostile friends and relatives gathered at the home of a wealthy stroke victim. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:25 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Sun. 4:46 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:15 p.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) ★★★ James ``Whitey’’ Bulger, Stephen Rakes. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger examines the story of South Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger, including his sensational trial. Key players on every side reveal Bulger’s influence on crime and law enforcement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HLN Mon. 5 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 1:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:49 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:29 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:03 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

With Drawn Arms (2020) Tommie Smith, Megan Rapinoe. An intimate conversation with Tommie Smith, the gold medalist who is known for raising his fist after accepting a medal at the ’68 Olympic games in protest of racial inequality. Tommie Smith reflects on the moment that helped define a movement. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Wed. 1:50 p.m. Starz Sun. 1:56 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:05 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) ★★ Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey. Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, guided by three astral travelers, brave a dangerous journey to an evil planet to save their scientist father. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 6:09 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:22 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 3:56 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:56 a.m.

The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Shirley MacLaine. A British lord, an Italian mobster’s moll and a U.S. widow own the car during the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

You’ll Find Out (1940) ★★ Kay Kyser, Peter Lorre. A bandleader takes his radio troupe to a gloomy mansion for a debutante’s risky 21st birthday. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 a.m.

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4 a.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 p.m.