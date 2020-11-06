What’s on TV Saturday, Nov. 7, plus Sunday talk shows
SERIES
Manhunt: Deadly Games In the first of two new episodes, FBI agent Brennan and ATF agent Embry (Gethin Anthony, Arliss Howard) appeal to a local militia leader with the truth about bombing suspect Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston). Then, in the finale, Rudolph is captured and Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) anticipates being exonerated. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Earth’s Great Seasons This episode of the documentary series celebrating the seasons focuses on how animals and plants react to spring. 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle hosts with musical guests the Foo Fighters. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Side Hustle (Premiere) After accidentally setting their principal’s boat on fire with fireworks, best friends Lex, Presley and Munchy (Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels and Isaiah Crews) will take any job to pay off their debt. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Ghost Nation This new episode visits the historic Burn Brae mansion in Glen Spey, N.Y. 9 p.m. Travel
Eli Roth’s History of Horror “Chilling Children” 10 p.m. AMC
Mega Zoo Zookeepers become concerned when a move planned for two lion brothers is delayed. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Behind Every Man Melody Holt hosts this new series that celebrates the women behind famous men. 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions This new two-hour special was produced in lieu of the traditional live induction ceremony originally scheduled for last May but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s inductees include Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex. Also recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for nonperformers are Irving Azoff and Jon Landau. 8 and 10:10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Football Air Force visits Army, 8:30 a.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Arizona State visits USC, 9 a.m. Fox; Michigan State visits Iowa, 9 a.m. ESPN; North Carolina visits Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Michigan visits Indiana, 9 a.m. FS1; Boston College visits Syracuse, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida versus Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Houston visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Kansas visits Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Arizona visits Utah, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits TCU, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma State visits Kansas State, 1 p.m. Fox; Western Kentucky visits Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Clemson visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. NBC; Texas A&M visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; UCLA visits Colorado, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits Oregon, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Washington visits California, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Washington State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Panel: Dana Perino; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Marie Harf. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani; Trey Gowdy; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Mark Strassmann; Bob Schieffer; David Becker. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Geoff Bennett, from Wilmington, Del.; Kelly O’Donnell, from The White House. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Andrea Mitchell; Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal; David Wasserman, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering election week and beyond: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Abby Phillip; Oliver Darcy. How the American election looks to the rest of the world: author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy”). What went wrong with the polls: J. Ann Selzer, pollster, public opinion researcher, president, Selzer & Company. 2020 election results and conservative media: Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jedediah Bila; Ray Suarez, “World Affairs” podcast; Mollie Hemingway; Charlie Gasparino; Frank Luntz; Kat Timpf; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater A stressed-out single mom (Ashley Williams) is depressed over having to face a Christmas on her own until a handsome man (Niall Matter) comes crashing into her life and becomes an unexpected house guest in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
A Welcome Home Christmas A woman volunteering for a local Army Christmas toy drive is partnered with a veteran who returned home from a tour of duty and is on a mission to recruit other vets and active military personnel to help the effort. Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid and Charlene Tilton also star in this 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Only the Brave (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
Platoon (1986) 8:30 a.m. WGN America
Boom Town (1940) 9 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10:30 a.m. E!
Tombstone (1993) 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime
Frozen (2013) 11:05 a.m. Starz
The Horse Soldiers (1959) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Noon AMC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
Ted (2012) Noon TRU
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Face/Off (1997) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Just Mercy (2019) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Rising Sun (1993) 12:47 p.m. Encore
The Meddler (2015) 12:51 p.m. Starz
War of the Worlds (2005) 1 p.m. TNT
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Point Blank (1967) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2 p.m. E!
Top Gun (1986) 2 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 2 p.m. USA
The Deer Hunter (1978) 2:55 p.m. TMC
The Untouchables (1987) 3 p.m. Encore
The Hangover (2009) 3 p.m. FXX
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
My Favorite Year (1982) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 3:30 p.m. TNT
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 4 p.m. KCET
The Invisible Man (2020) 4 p.m. HBO
Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Premium Rush (2012) 4:40 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5 p.m. E!
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. MLB
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 5 p.m. USA
Rush Hour (1998) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Transformers (2007) 6 p.m. TNT
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 7 p.m. Sundance
Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:30 p.m. TMC
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. USA
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR
Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Knack, and How to Get It (1965) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:30 p.m. E!
The Firm (1993) 9 p.m. Encore
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
Ready Player One (2018) 9 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 10 p.m. Epix
Love’s Long Journey (2005) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Apollo 13 (1995) 11 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:30 p.m. E!
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
Fight Club (1999) 11:30 p.m. Sundance
The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) 11:45 p.m. TCM
