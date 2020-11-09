What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’; ‘Rise of the Nazis’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! (N) 7 p.m. ABC

The Voice The battle rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing Haunted by the ghost of her ill-fated childhood friend, Abby (Crystal Reed) must confront her past. When Abby is threatened, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) tries to use his uncanny powers and Matt (Henderson Wade) steps in. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette After the shakeup, new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams arrives and more men are added to the cast. Also, Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss chat with host Chris Harrison. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. This new Veterans Day episode explores family histories of Julianne Moore, Bill Hader and artist Kehinde Wiley, with a focus on their ancestors’ military service. 8 p.m. KOCE

Alaskan Bush People: Wild Life (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

This Is Us Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) take a big step in their adoption journey. Also, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) brace for their three kids to reach puberty in this new episode. Sterling K. Brown also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Tell Me a Story After Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) finds inspiration to make music again, her friends and family start to notice she’s growing closer to Beau (Eka Darville). Also, Simone (Ashley Madekwe) turns to Jackson (Matt Lauria) for help as she tries to get at the truth behind her father’s trust and Veronica’s (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) treachery. Paul Wesley also stars with guest star Danielle Campbell. 9 p.m. CW

Next Shea, Ethan and Ty (Fernanda Andrade, Evan Whitten and Gerardo Celasco) disconnect from electronics and the internet to avoid giving away their own location. John Slattery, Jason Butler Harner and Michael Mosley also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Rise of the Nazis After leading a failed coup in 1923, Adolf Hitler (Andrius Rozickas) turns the Nazis into a mainstream party and plots to overthrow Germany’s political elite in the premiere of this new historical docudrama. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped Four competitors aim for bacon perfection as they try to win a spot in the final round in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Curse of Oak Island Having unearthed evidence of an 18th-century sailing ship in the swamp, Rick and Marty Lagina send their team to do extensive excavation in the area in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. History

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC

Transplant Bashir and Amira (Hamza Haq, Sirena Gulamgaus) settle into their new surroundings while Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) evaluates Magalie’s (Laurence Leboeuf) work in the emergency department in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Don’t Be Tardy ... (N) 10 p.m. Bravo

Supermarket Stakeout (season premiere) 10 p.m. Food Network

The Best of All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway and others reflect on a unique time in the NBA, from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. 10 p.m. Showtime

Welcome to Plathville As the unscripted series returns for a new season, Micah and Moriah are sharing a rented house not far from the family and Ethan, now married, has severed relations with his parents. 10 p.m. TLC



SPECIALS

Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards Robin Roberts presents a look at a year that has changed the country and the country music community. With Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie and Keith Urban. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Football Kent State visits Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) visits Buffalo, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; author John “Chick” Donohue. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Emmanuel Acho; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Mara (“A Teacher”); Jonathan Scott. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Emmanuel Acho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Henry Winkler. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Peter Frampton. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kimberly Williams-Paisley; Rumer Willis guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Michael Strahan (“Cost of Winning”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Rebel Wilson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Anthony Anderson; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Buprenorphine; Colin O’Brady (“Survivalists”); pandemic positivity; diet and mental health. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8") discusses his teenage son’s accusations of abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Kalen Allen (“For Christmas Sake”); Bert Kreischer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Zach Braff. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vince Vaughn; Lorraine Bracco; Gus Dapperton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Grant; Sturgill Simpson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gillian Anderson; author Emmanuel Acho; Ty Dolla $ign performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Lovato; Edgar Ramírez; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Black Pumas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

A Christmas Proposal (2008) 8 a.m. Lifetime

Mr. Skeffington (1944) 8 a.m. TCM

Love, Simon (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Planet of the Apes (1968) 9:27 a.m. Cinemax

La Bamba (1987) 9:32 a.m. Encore

Julie & Julia (2009) 10 a.m. TMC

Now, Voyager (1942) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) 11:20 a.m. Cinemax

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Criminal Law (1988) 11:35 a.m. Epix

The School of Rock (2003) Noon HBO

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) Noon Sundance

Casablanca (1942) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) 1 p.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

Arbitrage (2012) 1:30 p.m. Epix

The Birdcage (1996) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 1:35 p.m. TMC

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 2:05 p.m. Freeform

High Plains Drifter (1973) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Hustlers (2019) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Caesar and Cleopatra (1946) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Murder in the First (1995) 3:20 p.m. Epix

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Pretty in Pink (1986) 4 p.m. IFC

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 4 p.m. Ovation

Taken (2008) 4:38 and 11:53 p.m. Starz

The Deer Hunter (1978) 4:55 p.m. TMC

Backdraft (1991) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 6:15 p.m. Freeform

Silent Waters (2003) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Rambo: First Blood (1982) 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America

A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Captain Phillips (2013) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

House Party (1990) 8 p.m. VH1

The Incredibles (2004) 8:20 p.m. Freeform

Noah (2014) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Sleepers (1996) 10 p.m. Epix

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

The Rundown (2003) 10:59 p.m. AMC

