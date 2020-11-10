Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Bad Bunny will play a rich kid gone bad on Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Bad Bunny, a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.
Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will make his TV-drama debut on “Narcos: Mexico.”
(Chris Walker / For The Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Bad Bunny is going to play a bad dude in the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico.”

The 26-year-old rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will guest star as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramón Arellano Félix’s gang. The Paez character is one of the gang’s “Narco Juniors”: rich, well-connected, upper-class kids who fall in with cartel life for the money, drugs and violence, Netflix said Tuesday in its casting announcement.

Manuel Masalva plays Félix as Season 3 of “Narcos: Mexico” takes the show into the 1990s and the cartel war that breaks out after Félix’s empire splinters. Alas, there’s no release date set yet for the new season.

Music

Bad Bunny, with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, gets Boyle Heights trending on Twitter

Puerto Rican singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, stage name “Bad Bunny,” poses Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Chris Walker / For The Times)

Music

Bad Bunny, with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, gets Boyle Heights trending on Twitter

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny was spotted filming what appeared to be a commercial for a popular snack food in Boyle Heights.
Advertisement

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra and Luisa Rubino.

Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican, appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in April and in Corona beer commercials playing off perennial pitchman Snoop Dogg. He was also spotted recently in L.A.'s Boyle Heights, apparently filming a commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The performer played “Big Bunny” to Kenan Thompson’s “Big Papi” in a bit on NBC’s sketch comedy show. Watch it for yourself:

×
Advertisement

TelevisionMusic
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement