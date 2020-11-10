Bad Bunny will play a rich kid gone bad on Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Bad Bunny is going to play a bad dude in the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico.”

The 26-year-old rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will guest star as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramón Arellano Félix’s gang. The Paez character is one of the gang’s “Narco Juniors”: rich, well-connected, upper-class kids who fall in with cartel life for the money, drugs and violence, Netflix said Tuesday in its casting announcement.

Manuel Masalva plays Félix as Season 3 of “Narcos: Mexico” takes the show into the 1990s and the cartel war that breaks out after Félix’s empire splinters. Alas, there’s no release date set yet for the new season.

Advertisement

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra and Luisa Rubino.

Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican, appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in April and in Corona beer commercials playing off perennial pitchman Snoop Dogg. He was also spotted recently in L.A.'s Boyle Heights, apparently filming a commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The performer played “Big Bunny” to Kenan Thompson’s “Big Papi” in a bit on NBC’s sketch comedy show. Watch it for yourself: