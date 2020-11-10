What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Amazing Race Paris. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med The hospital staff struggles to adjust to the new normal imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and Nurse Sexton (Brian Tee, Nate Santana, Yaya DaCosta) fight the disease on the frontlines, Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher (Nick Gehlfuss, Jessy Schram) confront a troubling personal development while Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) deals with a family matter. 8 p.m. NBC
Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) strikes a deal with Vicky (guest star Lorna Brown) to secure a secret dossier in exchange for capturing Duval (Lars Mikkelsen), the international fugitive who heads Subterranea, Sofia’s (Laia Costa) counterinformation platform. Kasia Smutniak, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry and Sallie Harmsen also star in this new episode of the international thriller. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The miniseries “Primates” continues with a new episode that documents how primates have the most complex social lives of any animals on Earth. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Josh Gates Tonight (premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery
Martha Knows Best As Thanksgiving nears, Martha Stewart prepares two turkeys using different methods, then mixes holiday cocktails with Lorraine Bracco. 8 p.m. HGTV
S.W.A.T. Racial conflict between Black citizens and police officers is a major theme in the opener of the two-episode season premiere of the police drama. Shemar Moore stars. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Brett (Kara Killmer) gets a chance to shine as a leader when a call takes a scary turn in the season premiere of this action series. Miranda Mayo, Eamonn Walker, Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) assists McAvoy (Roger Cross) with a case featured on a true-crime podcast, but it presents a major challenge because there’s no body for her to examine. Also, Jenny makes an alarming discovery about the severity of her condition. Éric Bruneau and Nicola Correia-Damude also star. 9 p.m. CW
I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thicke. Jesse McCartney performs with a contestant. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Expedition X (season premiere) Josh Gates’ team heads west to investigate what is said to be America’s most haunted town. 9 p.m. Discovery
Chicago P.D. The police drama confronts the issue of police reform in the season premiere. The investigation into the shooting of a 5-year-old girl is complicated by new procedural obstacles. Also, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) becomes a target for officers pushing back against his opposition to the “blue wall,” and Voight (Jason Beghe) starts to question whether he’s cut out for this by-the-book new world. Patrick Flueger, Jesse Soffer and Amy Morton also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City The latest entry in this franchise is set in Utah’s capital city, where the Mormon Church is deeply ingrained. The cast of this unscripted series represents a variety of religious beliefs, including Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. 10 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
The 54th Annual CMA Awards Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host this year’s ceremonies from Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Scheduled performers include Lady A., Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth, Eric Church and Luke Combs. 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Football Toledo visits Western Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jake Wood; Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Vince Vaughn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kaley Cuoco; Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins; chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vince Vaughn; Reba McEntire (“The 54th Annual CMA Awards”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ice-T; Sgt. Nathan Shumaker, U.S. Army. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Robert Irvine (“Restaurant: Impossible”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Erin Cahill and Ryan Paevey (“A Timeless Christmas”); Sam Acho. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Todd and Savannah Chrisley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kate Mara and Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”); Lorraine Bracco (“My Big Italian Adventure”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Amy Sedaris (“At Home With Amy Sedaris”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Voices of Service perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Free COVID tests; creating a life garden; building glutes; organizing life and the mind. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Usher. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Marie Osmond; buffet-restaurant safety; a macaroni-and-cheese quiz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Anika Noni Rose and Madalen Mills (“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Laci Mosley. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Brené Brown; Patty Smyth performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Coleman and Gillian Anderson; Kylie Minogue. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dr. Phil McGraw; John King; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”); Lewis Black (“Thanks for Risking Your Life”); Carter McLean. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Ashe and Niall Horan perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 a.m. BBC America
Cast Away (2000) 8:25 a.m. HBO
Urban Cowboy (1980) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
A Simple Favor (2018) 9:55 a.m. Epix
Upgrade (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Face/Off (1997) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Airplane! (1980) 10:15 a.m. IFC
A Price Above Rubies (1998) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:38 a.m. Starz
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 10:50 a.m. HBO
Captain Phillips (2013) 11 a.m. Sundance
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 11 a.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Baby Driver (2017) Noon FXX
House Party (1990) 12:10 p.m. VH1
Marley (2012) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Blinded by the Light (2019) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Star Trek (2009) 1 p.m. AMC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 1:49 p.m. Encore
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 2 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. A&E
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
Three Kings (1999) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Awakenings (1990) 3:43 p.m. Encore
The Patriot (2000) 4:30 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Dazed and Confused (1993) 4:35 p.m. TMC
Tarzan (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform
American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. History; 10:32 p.m. A&E
Sergeant York (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Noah (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime
Hellboy (2004) 6:53 p.m. Starz
The Green Mile (1999) 7 p.m. AMC
A Bug’s Life (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount
Where Eagles Dare (1969) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. A&E
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. IFC
Courage Under Fire (1996) 8 p.m. Showtime
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 8 p.m. TMC
Purple Rain (1984) 8 p.m. VH1
The River Wild (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 9 p.m. Freeform
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Town (2010) 10 p.m. TNT
From Here to Eternity (1953) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 10:30 p.m. Epix
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Fatal Attraction (1987) 10:55 p.m. Encore
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:55 p.m. HBO
What’s on TV This Week: ‘I Am Greta,’ ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ and more
What’s on TV This Week: ‘I Am Greta,’ ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ and more
TV highlights for Nov. 8-14 include a Greta Thunberg doc and the franchise entry “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 8 - 14 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
Movies on TV the week of Nov. 8 in interactive PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.