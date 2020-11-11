What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Station 19' and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
SERIES
Jeopardy! (N) 7 p.m. ABC
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets a summer job at the local train museum while Missy (Raegan Revord) enters a new stage of womanhood. Lance Barber, Zoe Perry and Montana Jordan also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore With the floor supervisor position available, Jonah (Ben Feldman) decides to throw his hat in the ring, much to Dina’s (Lauren Ash) chagrin. Also, Mateo and Glenn (Nico Santos, Mark McKinney) struggle to find the right balance in their working relationship in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Everything is on the line as Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) prepare to end their high-stakes battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict), setting up next week’s series finale. 8 p.m. CW
Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy The series set at a Seattle fire station and a hospital launch new seasons with a three-hour crossover event, set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon and Okieriete Onaodowan star in “Station 19" and Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson in “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
B Positive When Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) condition worsens, he wants to make sure Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is serious about donating her kidney, so he makes her an offer she can’t refuse in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic as this procedural drama returns for a 22nd season. Chris Meloni, who starred as Benson’s partner Elliot Stabler, guest stars in advance of his 2021 spinoff series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) sets up a sanctuary to protect the infected, while Janzo and Wren (Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle) continue their research in hopes of finding a cure. Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie and Adam Johnson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Total Bellas (season premiere) 9 p.m. E!
Flip or Flop Laguna Hills. 9 p.m. HGTV
Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) regret spending their first wedding anniversary with Marjorie and her new boyfriend (Mimi Kennedy, Peter Onorati). Jaime Pressly also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) meets a woman (new cast member Natalie Zea) and feels he has an instant connection with her in the comedy’s season premiere. Maya Lynne Robinson and Makenzie Moss also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars This new special showcases the appearances of some of today’s top stars in the “Law & Order” franchise when they were up-and-coming actors. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
2020 Masters Tournament The championship was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there will be no fans attending for the first time in the event’s history. First round, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ESPN; highlights, 11:35 p.m., CBS
Soccer International friendly: Wales versus United States, 11:30 a.m. FS1
NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans, 5 p.m. Fox
College Football Colorado State visits Boise State, 5 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sportscaster Jim Nantz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Henry Golding; Laurence Fishburne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sarah Cooper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Catherine Bell and Robert Buckley. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Chris O’Donnell (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Gardell; Los Angeles teacher of the year. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A look back at some of the show’s most dramatic episodes in which lives were changed or saved. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man disabled in a work accident says his family doesn’t understand what he is going through. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Vince Vaughn (“Freaky”); Mario Lopez (“Saved by the Bell”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jeezy; Jerry Springer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan David Oyelowo. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Chris Paul; 21 Savage; Metro Boomin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Pompeo; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Moore; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Dan Aykroyd; Anya Taylor-Joy; Carter McLean. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Jack Harlow performs. (N) 12:52 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Great Expectations (1974) 8:17 a.m. Cinemax
Upgrade (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX
The Lusty Men (1952) 8:45 a.m. TCM
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 9:30 a.m. VH1
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 10:22 a.m. Cinemax
Tootsie (1982) 10:30 a.m. TMC
The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:20 a.m. and 11:01 p.m. Encore
Trainwreck (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Avengers (2012) 11:55 a.m. Epix
Statue of Liberty (1985) Noon KVCR
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) Noon Freeform
Purple Rain (1984) 12:10 p.m. VH1
Hellboy (2004) 12:15 p.m. Starz
The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Green Book (2018) 1 and 11:20 p.m. Showtime
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC
Zathura (2005) 2 p.m. Syfy
’71 (2014) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Harriet (2019) 2:40 p.m. HBO
I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Fatal Attraction (1987) 3:26 p.m. Encore
Darkest Hour (2017) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4 p.m. TMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB
The Gilded Lily (1935) 5 p.m. TCM
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 5:15 p.m. HBO
While We’re Young (2014) 5:25 p.m. Showtime
The Wife (2017) 5:29 p.m. Encore
Layer Cake (2004) 6 p.m. TMC
Tangled (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 8 p.m. Epix
True Romance (1993) 9 p.m. Encore
Mulan (1998) 9 p.m. Freeform
Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Frozen (2013) 9 p.m. Starz
The Mob (1951) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Executive Decision (1996) 10 p.m. Epix
Under the Skin (2013) 10 p.m. TMC
Dope (2015) 10 p.m. VH1
Premium Rush (2012) 10:46 p.m. Starz
