What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Station 19' and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

SERIES

Jeopardy! (N) 7 p.m. ABC

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets a summer job at the local train museum while Missy (Raegan Revord) enters a new stage of womanhood. Lance Barber, Zoe Perry and Montana Jordan also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore With the floor supervisor position available, Jonah (Ben Feldman) decides to throw his hat in the ring, much to Dina’s (Lauren Ash) chagrin. Also, Mateo and Glenn (Nico Santos, Mark McKinney) struggle to find the right balance in their working relationship in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Everything is on the line as Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) prepare to end their high-stakes battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict), setting up next week’s series finale. 8 p.m. CW

Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy The series set at a Seattle fire station and a hospital launch new seasons with a three-hour crossover event, set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon and Okieriete Onaodowan star in “Station 19" and Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson in “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

B Positive When Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) condition worsens, he wants to make sure Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is serious about donating her kidney, so he makes her an offer she can’t refuse in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic as this procedural drama returns for a 22nd season. Chris Meloni, who starred as Benson’s partner Elliot Stabler, guest stars in advance of his 2021 spinoff series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) sets up a sanctuary to protect the infected, while Janzo and Wren (Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle) continue their research in hopes of finding a cure. Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie and Adam Johnson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Total Bellas (season premiere) 9 p.m. E!

Flip or Flop Laguna Hills. 9 p.m. HGTV

Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) regret spending their first wedding anniversary with Marjorie and her new boyfriend (Mimi Kennedy, Peter Onorati). Jaime Pressly also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) meets a woman (new cast member Natalie Zea) and feels he has an instant connection with her in the comedy’s season premiere. Maya Lynne Robinson and Makenzie Moss also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS



SPECIALS

The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars This new special showcases the appearances of some of today’s top stars in the “Law & Order” franchise when they were up-and-coming actors. 10 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

2020 Masters Tournament The championship was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there will be no fans attending for the first time in the event’s history. First round, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ESPN; highlights, 11:35 p.m., CBS

Soccer International friendly: Wales versus United States, 11:30 a.m. FS1

NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans, 5 p.m. Fox

College Football Colorado State visits Boise State, 5 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sportscaster Jim Nantz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Henry Golding; Laurence Fishburne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sarah Cooper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Catherine Bell and Robert Buckley. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Chris O’Donnell (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Gardell; Los Angeles teacher of the year. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A look back at some of the show’s most dramatic episodes in which lives were changed or saved. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man disabled in a work accident says his family doesn’t understand what he is going through. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Vince Vaughn (“Freaky”); Mario Lopez (“Saved by the Bell”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jeezy; Jerry Springer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan David Oyelowo. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Chris Paul; 21 Savage; Metro Boomin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Pompeo; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Moore; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Dan Aykroyd; Anya Taylor-Joy; Carter McLean. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Jack Harlow performs. (N) 12:52 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Great Expectations (1974) 8:17 a.m. Cinemax

Upgrade (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX

The Lusty Men (1952) 8:45 a.m. TCM

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 9:30 a.m. VH1

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 10:22 a.m. Cinemax

Tootsie (1982) 10:30 a.m. TMC

The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:20 a.m. and 11:01 p.m. Encore

Trainwreck (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Avengers (2012) 11:55 a.m. Epix

Statue of Liberty (1985) Noon KVCR

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) Noon Freeform

Purple Rain (1984) 12:10 p.m. VH1

Hellboy (2004) 12:15 p.m. Starz

The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Green Book (2018) 1 and 11:20 p.m. Showtime

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC

Zathura (2005) 2 p.m. Syfy

’71 (2014) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Harriet (2019) 2:40 p.m. HBO

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Fatal Attraction (1987) 3:26 p.m. Encore

Darkest Hour (2017) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4 p.m. TMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB

The Gilded Lily (1935) 5 p.m. TCM

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 5:15 p.m. HBO

While We’re Young (2014) 5:25 p.m. Showtime

The Wife (2017) 5:29 p.m. Encore

Layer Cake (2004) 6 p.m. TMC

Tangled (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

True Romance (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

Mulan (1998) 9 p.m. Freeform

Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Frozen (2013) 9 p.m. Starz

The Mob (1951) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Executive Decision (1996) 10 p.m. Epix

Under the Skin (2013) 10 p.m. TMC

Dope (2015) 10 p.m. VH1

Premium Rush (2012) 10:46 p.m. Starz

