‘The Mandalorian’ is off to find a major ‘Star Wars’ character. Here’s her back story

The Mandalorian is one step closer to finding the Jedi. Or at least someone who has a way with the Force.

In “The Heiress,” the third episode of “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Mando and the Child finally find other Mandalorians. And their leader — Bo-Katan Kryze, of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” fame — shares intel that might help Mando on his quest to deliver Baby Yoda to the Jedi.

“The city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus,” says Bo-Katan. “There you will find Ahsoka Tano. Tell her you were sent by Bo-Katan.”

Although Ahsoka is a major character in the “Star Wars” canon, people who have only watched the live-action films are likely unfamiliar with her.

Ahsoka Tano, right, and a Mandalorian in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” (Disney+)

Her Jedi training

First introduced in the 2008 animated film “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Ahsoka’s attitude toward being a Jedi is complicated. (“The Clone Wars” film and TV show bridge the gap between the events of “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”)

Ahsoka was assigned to Anakin Skywalker as his padawan apprentice by Master Yoda, who thought it would be a good learning experience for the Jedi knight with attachment issues. Although Anakin initially objected to having an apprentice, Ahsoka won him over after she saved his life during their first battle together.

Like Anakin, Ahsoka didn’t follow the rules. She was also stubborn, clever, a little reckless and plenty capable. She spent much of the Clone Wars fighting alongside Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi and legions of Republic clone troopers, learning and growing along the way.

Everything changed when Ahsoka was framed in the bombing of the Jedi Temple. The Jedi Council stripped her of her padawan status and kicked her out of the Order. But Anakin believed in her innocence and worked to uncover the truth, which led to Ahsoka’s acquittal.

Ahsoka was given the option of returning to the Jedi Order, but she chose to walk away.

The Mandalorian connection

As a padawan, Ahsoka had missions that took her to Mandalore and had run-ins with Death Watch, a Mandalorian terrorist group.

After leaving the Order, Ahsoka agreed to help Bo-Katan take back Mandalore from Maul and his crime syndicate. She reached out to Anakin, who was happy to be reunited with his former apprentice. He gave Ahsoka back her lightsabers and loaned her troops for the mission.

She captured Maul and was in transit with a clone army when Order 66 — a secret protocol that commanded clone troopers to kill all Jedi — was executed. But Ahsoka survived and went into hiding.

During the Rebellion

In “Star Wars Rebels” it was revealed that Ahsoka was working alongside the Rebellion as a top secret agent known as Fulcrum. She eventually crossed paths with Darth Vader and during a duel confirmed he was her old master Anakin.

She narrowly escaped death and was last seen with Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian.