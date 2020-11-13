What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk: ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode draws its inspiration for a Thanksgiving table from L.A. chef and party planner, Annie Campbell. For dessert there’s a no-bake Pumpkin ice Cream Pie. 7:30 p.m. CW

Earth’s Great Seasons “Summer (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

History’s Greatest Mysteries Laurence Fishburne is host and narrator of this new documentary series that explores mysteries that surround historic events. The premiere, “The Final Hunt for D.B. Cooper,” revisits the 1971 hijacking of a Boeing 727 airliner by an unidentified man who extorted $200,000 in ransom then parachuted to a fate that remains unknown. 9 p.m. History

Eli Roth’s History of Horror While earlier episodes explored horror films that share a common theme, the season finale revisits nine films that defy categorization and push the boundaries of horror. 10 p.m. AMC

Mega Zoo In the Savannah, Dr. Bonnie must perform a critical surgery on a zebra’s badly damaged tail. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Faceism This new documentary series looks at a tendency to make quick, often unfair, judgments about people we don’t know based on their looks. 10:30 p.m. ABC





SPORTS

College Football Indiana visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ABC; TCU visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. Fox; Georgia visits Missouri, 9 a.m. ESPN; Miami visits Virginia Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; North Texas visits Alabama-Birmingham, noon Fox Sports Net; Notre Dame visits Boston College, 12:30 p.m. ABC; USC visits Arizona, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Colorado visits Stanford, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 1 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits Washington State, 4 p.m. Fox; Arkansas visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Tulsa, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Wisconsin visits Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Utah visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. Fox; California visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1

2020 Masters Tournament Third Round, 10 a.m. CBS

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Anthony Fauci. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Rev. Raphael Warnock (Georgia). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Vivek Murthy, Biden COVID-19 advisory board. Ken Starr. Laurence Tribe, Harvard. Rebroadcast of an interview with Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”). Panel: Guy Benson; Gillian Turner; Donna Brazile. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The risks for an uncertain presidential transition: Former national security advisor John Bolton. How the rest of the world views America’s transition of presidential power: Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). A sabotaged presidential transition: Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff. The cultural implications of Americans not all accepting the same president: Peggy Noonan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump. Sen. David Purdue (R-Ga.). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Meet the Press Panel: Al Cardenas; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; María Teresa Kumar; Carol Lee. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Admiral Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Atul Gawande, Biden transition COVID-19 advisory board. Former national security advisor John Bolton. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff (Georgia). Panel: Terry Moran; Rachel Scott; Julie Pace; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter American democracy and election denialism: Carl Bernstein; Sam Donaldson; Julie Roginsky. The Biden and Trump arena: Molly Ball, Time; Michael Kruse, Politico. Coverage of the COVID-19 resurgence: author Dr. Seema Yasmin (“Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them”) (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio; Leslie Marshall; Mollie Hemingway; Griff Jenkins; Jason Miller, Trump campaign; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”). (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Christmas in Vienna Sarah Drew stars in this 2020 romance as an accomplished violinist who has lost some of the joy she once felt performing. After accepting an invitation to be part of a prestigious Christmas Eve concert at the Vienna Music Hall in Austria, she meets a widowed diplomat (Brennan Elliott) who changes her outlook in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Dolittle Based largely on “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle,” Hugh Lofting’s second book in his classic children’s series, this 2020 fantasy adventure stars Robert Downey Jr. as the Welsh veterinarian who can talk with animals. Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen are among the human costars. The animal voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard. 8 p.m. HBO

Christmas on Wheels A woman returns to her hometown to care for her injured uncle and is dismayed to learn he has sold her late mother’s vintage red convertible, which holds many fond memories for her. Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier star in this new holiday treat. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Children Act Ian McEwan adapted his own 2014 novel for director Richard Eyre’s 2017 drama, which stars Emma Thompson as a family court judge who faces a dilemma when she hears the case of a leukemia-stricken teenager (Fionn Whitehead) who needs a transfusion, but he and his family are Jehovah’s Witnesses and reject such treatment. Stanley Tucci, Ben Chaplin, Jason Watkins and Nikki Amuka-Bird also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 8:30 a.m. Ovation

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Elf (2003) 8:53 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Encore

Searching (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Dodge City (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

300 (2006) 10 a.m. FX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 a.m. TMC

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Paramount

Monster House (2006) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 10:33 a.m. Encore

American Hustle (2013) 10:52 a.m. AMC

In a Lonely Place (1950) 11 a.m. TCM

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 11:10 a.m. HBO

Speed (1994) Noon and 8:30 p.m. CMT

Galaxy Quest (1999) Noon TRU

King Kong (2005) 12:11 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me (2010) 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 1 p.m. Ovation

Courage Under Fire (1996) 1 p.m. Showtime

Goodfellas (1990) 1:52 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 2:15 p.m. VH1

Top Gun (1986) 2:30 and 11 p.m. CMT

Sicario (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 2:40 p.m. Freeform

The Patriot (2000) 3 p.m. Epix

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3 p.m. TBS

Doctor Strange (2016) 3:25 and 8:30 p.m. USA

Pleasantville (1998) 3:55 p.m. KCET

The Devil’s Own (1997) 4:05 p.m. TMC

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:52 p.m. AMC

Independence Day (1996) 5 p.m. CMT

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Field of Dreams (1989) 5 p.m. MLB

Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. Sundance

Ball of Fire (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 5:17 p.m. Starz

Grease (1978) 5:25 p.m. VH1

Superbad (2007) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Doc Hollywood (1991) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix

The Karate Kid (1984) 6 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6 p.m. USA

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 6:15 p.m. TBS

Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Brother Orchid (1940) 7 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 7:10 and 9:15 p.m. Bravo

Twister (1996) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Cloverfield (2008) 7:30 p.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 p.m. FX

A River Runs Through It (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 9 p.m. IFC

Shazam! (2019) 9:45 p.m. HBO

Family Plot (1976) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Zombie (1979) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Running Scared (1986) 11:07 p.m. Encore

