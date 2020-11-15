What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’; NFL football
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood The Butler and Johnson families unite when a member of their community becomes a victim of racial injustice in the season premiere of the social comedy. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs star with guest star Tim Powell. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds conclude. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (N) 8 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars Celebrities repeat a dance style they struggled with earlier in the season in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) recruits Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) to help find the perfect engagement ring for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku). Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones also star with guest stars Susan Ruttan and Ryan Cartwright. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Lola and Mark (Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel) try to rebuild their friendship in the aftermath of a protest where Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a confrontation with police in the opener of a two-part season premiere. Samantha Marie Ware also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale) Jonathan Scott is a guest. Featured magicians include Ali Cook, Tony Clark, Till Haunschild and Tony Montana. 9 p.m. CW
Filthy Rich Antonio (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) is ready to fight on the Sunshine Network and tensions are high in the Monreaux family in this new episode. Kim Cattrall, Aubrey Dollar, Olivia Macklin, Corey Cott, Thomas Francis Murphy also star with guest stars Alanna Ubach and Gia Carides. 9 p.m. Fox
His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen), still distraught over the death of her best friend, explores a mysterious abandoned city where she encounters Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from her world who is fleeing a troubled past in the season premiere of this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy. Lin-Manuel Miranda also stars. 9 p.m. HBO
Pawn Stars (season premiere) 9 p.m. History
Bull In the season premiere of the legal drama, Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his colleagues grapple with the unfamiliar technical demands of a virtual court system as New York is shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”) directs a new documentary that explores the state of solar power and the energy industry. 10 p.m. KOCE
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Barack Obama; Dr. Michael Osterholm; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“For Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Patty Smyth performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family LeAnn Rimes; Doug Jones; Coffey Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Gilbert; Shemar Moore; Lisa Ling. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Michael Strahan discusses how COVID is affecting his family; the litigious aspects of COVID-19 transmission. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man’s online heiress girlfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real David Oyelowo; Keira Chansa; Ready, Set, Bet game. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ricky Gervais. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper and G Herbo perform; Erin Andrews. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Cazzie David; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:05 a.m. HBO
Hellboy (2004) 8:54 a.m. Starz
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 9:10 a.m. Encore
Pavarotti (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 10 a.m. VH1
Sling Blade (1996) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax
Ferdinand (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
The School of Rock (2003) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Obvious Child (2014) Noon TMC
Face/Off (1997) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Hoax (2006) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
True Romance (1993) 12:54 and 10:34 p.m. Encore
The Goonies (1985) 1 p.m. Freeform
Rush Hour (1998) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:55 p.m. Encore
Cars (2006) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4 p.m. AMC
Pretty in Pink (1986) 4 p.m. Sundance
The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Black Hawk Down (2001) 5:32 p.m. Starz
Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. AMC
Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 and 11 p.m. Sundance
The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Executive Suite (1954) 10 p.m. TCM
About Last Night (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1
8 Mile (2002) 10:40 p.m. Cinemax
Only the Brave (2017) 11:30 p.m. FX
