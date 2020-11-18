Watch the festive trailer for ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’

Deck the halls of East High with boughs of holly!

The trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” is finally here. On Wednesday, premium streamer Disney+ released the festive preview for its 45-minute Yuletide-me-over effort ahead of the hit spinoff series’ sophomore season, which was forced to postpone production because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hi, everyone,” Olivia Rodrigo, a.k.a. Nini, says at the top of the trailer. “We’ve officially entered the most wonderful time of the year.”

“Whether you’ve been naughty or nice,” adds Joshua Bassett, a.k.a. Ricky, “we’ve got the perfect gift for you.”

Cue the colorful, cheesy montage of series regulars Rodrigo, Bassett, Sofia Wylie (Gina), Matt Cornett (EJ), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Carlos), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Larry Saperstein (Big Red), Joe Serafini (Seb), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) and Mark St. Cyr (Mr. Mazzara) performing on a variety of winter wonderland sets in their holiday best.

“Music always finds a way to bring us back home,” Wylie says.

And a very Merry Christmas to all the Seblos stans out there, because it looks like we’re getting a duet of “Feliz Navidad” from everyone’s favorite onscreen couple, Serafini and Rodriguez.

Also included in the program are performances of “This Christmas (Hang All the Mistletoe)” by Wylie, “The Hanukkah Medley” (Lester), “Last Christmas” (Cornett), “White Christmas” (Saperstein), “Little Saint Nick” (Bassett and Cornett), “Believe” (Reneé), “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” (Reinders and St. Cyr), “River” (Rodrigo), “That’s Christmas to Me” (Rodriguez, Reinders, Lester and Serafini) and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Reneé.

Plus the cast will debut two original tunes from the forthcoming second season of the show. First up is “The Perfect Gift,” penned and sung by Bassett, followed by “Something in the Air,” featuring the entire ensemble. Bassett made his songwriting debut last season with a romantic duet with his onscreen love interest, Rodrigo.

“Music has been such a huge part of my life,” Bassett says in the teaser. “And now, I was afforded the insane opportunity to write my own Christmas song.”

Bassett’s Ricky will eventually perform the new track in Season 2 of the teen dramedy. Pandemic-delayed shooting has since resumed on the latest season, which will see its theater-loving students put on a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” In Season 1, they tackled the show’s parent musical.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” premieres Dec. 11 on Disney+.