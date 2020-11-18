What’s on TV Thursday: The finale of The CW’s ‘Supernatural’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Top Elf The unscripted series returns with seven new contestants. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is determined to ride his bike without training wheels. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore On the day of a Cloud 9 event, Dina (Lauren Ash) gets the chance to run the store, much to the dismay of some of her colleagues. Also, Garrett and Cheyenne (Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom) search for the origin of a mysterious smell in the store, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) is excited about a fresh opportunity in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural The finale of the long-running series opens with an hourlong preview with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles and closes with the final episode. 8 and 9 p.m. CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (season premiere) 8 and 9 p.m. MTV

B Positive (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy The doctors continue to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson star. 9 p.m. ABC

Southern Charm (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina take on a 1930s Spanish-style home in North Hollywood. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) goes on a date with Shannon (Natalie Zea) and learns that she has unusual living arrangements in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Star Trek: Discovery Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew find themselves stuck in a time loop after con man and smuggler Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) boards the vessel with a scheme to murder Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and sell the ship to the Klingons. Anthony Rapp and Doug Jones also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC A soldier vanishes from Fort Hood. 10 p.m. NBC

Candy Land (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

A Million Little Things Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses) struggle to find a way forward after the birth mother of the child they planned to adopt backs out of their agreement. Also, Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) new relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima) makes him an instant father figure. David Giuntoli also stars. 10 p.m. ABC



SPECIALS

A Promised Land: A Conversation With Barack Obama Former President Barack Obama discusses the state of democracy in the U.S. 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC

Latin Grammys Jackie Cruz hosts. Scheduled performers include nominees Gina Chavez, Naike Ponce, Bad Bunny and Daniel Santacruz. Nominees Gaby Moreno and Lupita Infante will be among the award presenters. 8 p.m. KMEX

SPORTS

College Football Tulane visits Tulsa, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sam Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; author Ta-Nehisi Coates; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sarah Paulson; Garth Brooks performs; Billie Jean King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tamron Hall; Susan Kelechi Watson (“Between the World and Me”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Strahan; Mario Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael J. Fox. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jonathan Bennett and Allison Miller; Sara Evans. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Laurence Fishburne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith (“Behind Every Man”); Kym Whitley. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Liza Koshy (“Work It”); Lindsey Vonn (“The Pack”); author David Sedaris. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kaley Cuoco; Mackenzie Foy; Mickey Guyton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage sheds light on pregnancy loss; filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Superintelligence”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Black Music Honors Urban Music Icon Award recipient En Vogue; guest cohost Ryan Michelle Bathe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sarah Silverman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Paulson; Henry Golding; Car Seat Headrest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert LL Cool J; Dave Grohl; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! President Barack Obama; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Director Michael Moore; Rich Eisen; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Marc Maron; Royal Blood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8:37 a.m. Starz

Thor (2011) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Dear White People (2014) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 10:30 a.m. FX

Sabotage Agent (1943) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 11:22 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Operation Crossbow (1965) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Mud (2013) 1:35 p.m. Epix

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Princess Bride (1987) 4 p.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 4 p.m. FX

Cast Away (2000) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Lost Boundaries (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Running Scared (1986) 5:36 p.m. Encore

Warrior (2011) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

The Others (2001) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Help (2011) 6:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Black Hawk Down (2001) 6:33 p.m. Starz

Home of the Brave (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Skyfall (2012) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Pinky (1949) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Debt (2010) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

Scrooged (1988) 10 p.m. AMC

Raging Bull (1980) 10 p.m. Epix

Top Gun (1986) 10:30 p.m. CMT

Intruder in the Dust (1949) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Obvious Child (2014) 11:40 p.m. TMC

