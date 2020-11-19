What’s on TV Friday: ’20/20: Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Astronauts Elliott (Bryce Gheisar) suspects Will (Ben Daon) is gathering information for his mother (Erica Cerra), who is a reporter. Miya Cech and Bethany Brown also star in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Blacklist As Liz (Megan Boone) continues pushing a source for answers, Red (James Spader) and the task force grapple with the implications of her actions. Diego Klattenhoff also stars in this new episode with guest star Laila Robins. 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch a vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack; pandemic-inspired masks; a stress-reducing beverage; and a product designed to make grilling an eco-friendly experience. 8 p.m. ABC

My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. CW

20/20 The new episode “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor” examines the evidence from the case of the Louisville, Ky., woman who was shot and killed by police executing a warrant early in the morning on March 13, 2020. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The New York Times Presents A 17-year-old teenager in Tampa, Fla., hacks the Twitter accounts of celebrities including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden and Barack Obama. 10 p.m. FX



SPECIALS

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild Jay Manuel hosts this two-hour competition where holiday craft aficionados create holiday-themed decorations. Kim Myles and Michael Russo judge the contestants on creativity, complexity and craftsmanship. 9 p.m. HGTV



SPORTS

MLS Soccer The Montreal Impact visit the New England Revolution, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Inter Miami CF visit the Nashville SC, 6 p.m. ESPN2

College Football Syracuse visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits Air Force, 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Emma Corrin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Kimberly Schlapman; Cherven Desauguste; Gina Marinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Groban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gloria Estefan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kristin Chenoweth (“Candy Land”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Wes Brown, Jessy Schram, Jill Wagner and Brooke D’Orsay. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Joe Morton (“Between the World and Me”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenna Elfman; Simone Missick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Miranda Kerr; one of the first girls to become an Eagle Scout; a surprise wedding. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristen Stewart and Clea DuVall; Mary Steenburgen, Mackenzie Davis and Mary Holland; Martha Stewart. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Kevin Frazier undergoes a colonoscopy; Chase Rice. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Guests feud over President Trump. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ludacris (“Kid Nation”); Dr. Ruth; Tabitha Brown; Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Treating COVID-19 at home; Robin Williams’ son Zak discusses his own addiction and depression. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jesse Williams and Killer Mike; guest cohost Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Dr. Oz Show What the U.S. needs to do to turn the pandemic around; Pfizer’s vaccine; preparing for the holidays. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President-elect Joe Biden’s White House team; coronavirus vaccines; President Trump blocks the normal transition process; election challenges; late government personnel changes; COVID-19 relief package: Paula Reid, CBS; Asma Khalid, NPR; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Michael Eric Dyson (“Long Time Coming: Reckoning With Race in America”) Alex Wagner (“The Circus”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Mann; Colin Quinn. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dr. Phil McGraw; John King; Maren Morris performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:35 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Legend; Sarah Cooper (“Everything’s Fine”); Carter McLean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Vin Diesel; Jack Peñate performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Sonic the Hedgehog Wanted in another world for his amazing powers, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) comes to Earth to hide from pursuers, then jeopardizes his peaceful life in Montana by setting off a power outage that alerts the sinister Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to his presence. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also star. 8 p.m. Epix

A Taste of Christmas When a restaurateur (Nia Vardalos) is forced to cancel the scheduled Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian eatery just three days in advance, her cousin (Anni Krueger) enlists the help of a handsome but skeptical chef (Gilles Marini) to do whatever it takes to make the opening happen. Andrew Brodeur and Emma Myers also star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Hunt Hilary Swank plays the ringleader of an elite group that makes a sport out of pursuing so-called undesirables, including one target portrayed by Betty Gilpin, in this 2019 violent drama. Ike Barinholtz also stars. 8:30 p.m. Cinemax

Running Scared (1986) 8:10 a.m. Encore

The Birdcage (1996) 8:15 a.m. IFC

Harriet (2019) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Panic Room (2002) 9:31 a.m. Starz

From Russia With Love (1963) 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. BBC America

21 Jump Street (2012) 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Creed II (2018) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Chocolat (2000) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:54 a.m. Syfy

A Successful Calamity (1932) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Dr. No (1962) 12:30 p.m. BBC America

Drumline (2002) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Rango (2011) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 12:35 p.m. Freeform

Sling Blade (1996) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 1 p.m. FX

Attack the Block (2011) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Excalibur (1981) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 2:40 p.m. Freeform

Airplane! (1980) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Scrooged (1988) 4 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 4 p.m. FX

Searching (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Hercules (1997) 4:45 p.m. Freeform

Skyfall (2012) 4:59 p.m. Syfy

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB; 10:17 p.m. KCET

Man on a Tightrope (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Goldfinger (1964) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

New Jack City (1991) 5:30 p.m. VH1

La Bamba (1987) 5:36 p.m. Encore

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6 p.m. AMC

Man on the Moon (1999) 6 p.m. TMC

Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:10 p.m. Disney

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Doc Hollywood (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 6:40 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 7 and 11 p.m. FX

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Merry Andrew (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

Casino Royale (2006) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. POP

Noah (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. TMC

Casino (1995) 8 p.m. VH1

City Slickers (1991) 8:03 p.m. HBO

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8:30 p.m. AMC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. IFC

Mermaids (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation

La Strada (1954) 9 p.m. TCM

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 9:30 p.m. TBS

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 9:58 p.m. TNT

Big (1988) 10:30 p.m. POP

GoldenEye (1995) 11:07 p.m. BBC America

