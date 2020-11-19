What’s on TV Friday: ’20/20: Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor’
SERIES
The Astronauts Elliott (Bryce Gheisar) suspects Will (Ben Daon) is gathering information for his mother (Erica Cerra), who is a reporter. Miya Cech and Bethany Brown also star in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Blacklist As Liz (Megan Boone) continues pushing a source for answers, Red (James Spader) and the task force grapple with the implications of her actions. Diego Klattenhoff also stars in this new episode with guest star Laila Robins. 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch a vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack; pandemic-inspired masks; a stress-reducing beverage; and a product designed to make grilling an eco-friendly experience. 8 p.m. ABC
My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. CW
20/20 The new episode “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor” examines the evidence from the case of the Louisville, Ky., woman who was shot and killed by police executing a warrant early in the morning on March 13, 2020. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The New York Times Presents A 17-year-old teenager in Tampa, Fla., hacks the Twitter accounts of celebrities including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden and Barack Obama. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild Jay Manuel hosts this two-hour competition where holiday craft aficionados create holiday-themed decorations. Kim Myles and Michael Russo judge the contestants on creativity, complexity and craftsmanship. 9 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
MLS Soccer The Montreal Impact visit the New England Revolution, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Inter Miami CF visit the Nashville SC, 6 p.m. ESPN2
College Football Syracuse visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits Air Force, 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Emma Corrin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Kimberly Schlapman; Cherven Desauguste; Gina Marinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Groban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gloria Estefan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kristin Chenoweth (“Candy Land”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Wes Brown, Jessy Schram, Jill Wagner and Brooke D’Orsay. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Joe Morton (“Between the World and Me”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenna Elfman; Simone Missick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Miranda Kerr; one of the first girls to become an Eagle Scout; a surprise wedding. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristen Stewart and Clea DuVall; Mary Steenburgen, Mackenzie Davis and Mary Holland; Martha Stewart. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Kevin Frazier undergoes a colonoscopy; Chase Rice. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Guests feud over President Trump. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ludacris (“Kid Nation”); Dr. Ruth; Tabitha Brown; Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Treating COVID-19 at home; Robin Williams’ son Zak discusses his own addiction and depression. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jesse Williams and Killer Mike; guest cohost Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Dr. Oz Show What the U.S. needs to do to turn the pandemic around; Pfizer’s vaccine; preparing for the holidays. 5 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President-elect Joe Biden’s White House team; coronavirus vaccines; President Trump blocks the normal transition process; election challenges; late government personnel changes; COVID-19 relief package: Paula Reid, CBS; Asma Khalid, NPR; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Michael Eric Dyson (“Long Time Coming: Reckoning With Race in America”) Alex Wagner (“The Circus”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Mann; Colin Quinn. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dr. Phil McGraw; John King; Maren Morris performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:35 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Legend; Sarah Cooper (“Everything’s Fine”); Carter McLean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Vin Diesel; Jack Peñate performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Sonic the Hedgehog Wanted in another world for his amazing powers, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) comes to Earth to hide from pursuers, then jeopardizes his peaceful life in Montana by setting off a power outage that alerts the sinister Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to his presence. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also star. 8 p.m. Epix
A Taste of Christmas When a restaurateur (Nia Vardalos) is forced to cancel the scheduled Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian eatery just three days in advance, her cousin (Anni Krueger) enlists the help of a handsome but skeptical chef (Gilles Marini) to do whatever it takes to make the opening happen. Andrew Brodeur and Emma Myers also star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Hunt Hilary Swank plays the ringleader of an elite group that makes a sport out of pursuing so-called undesirables, including one target portrayed by Betty Gilpin, in this 2019 violent drama. Ike Barinholtz also stars. 8:30 p.m. Cinemax
Running Scared (1986) 8:10 a.m. Encore
The Birdcage (1996) 8:15 a.m. IFC
Harriet (2019) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Panic Room (2002) 9:31 a.m. Starz
From Russia With Love (1963) 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. BBC America
21 Jump Street (2012) 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Creed II (2018) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Chocolat (2000) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax
Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:54 a.m. Syfy
A Successful Calamity (1932) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Dr. No (1962) 12:30 p.m. BBC America
Drumline (2002) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Rango (2011) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 12:35 p.m. Freeform
Sling Blade (1996) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 1 p.m. FX
Attack the Block (2011) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Excalibur (1981) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 2:40 p.m. Freeform
Airplane! (1980) 2:45 p.m. IFC
Scrooged (1988) 4 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 4 p.m. FX
Searching (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
Hercules (1997) 4:45 p.m. Freeform
Skyfall (2012) 4:59 p.m. Syfy
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB; 10:17 p.m. KCET
Man on a Tightrope (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Goldfinger (1964) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
New Jack City (1991) 5:30 p.m. VH1
La Bamba (1987) 5:36 p.m. Encore
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6 p.m. AMC
Man on the Moon (1999) 6 p.m. TMC
Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:10 p.m. Disney
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Doc Hollywood (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 6:40 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 7 and 11 p.m. FX
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Merry Andrew (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
Casino Royale (2006) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. POP
Noah (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. TMC
Casino (1995) 8 p.m. VH1
City Slickers (1991) 8:03 p.m. HBO
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8:30 p.m. AMC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. IFC
Mermaids (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation
La Strada (1954) 9 p.m. TCM
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 9:30 p.m. TBS
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 9:58 p.m. TNT
Big (1988) 10:30 p.m. POP
GoldenEye (1995) 11:07 p.m. BBC America
