What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk ‘Between the World and Me’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Goldbelly founder Joe Ariel discusses the holiday dinners, desserts and treats they can send to your home for Thanksgiving in this new episode. 7:30 p.m. The CW

Earth’s Great Seasons “Autumn (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Great Food Truck Race Five aspiring food truck teams kick off the holidays in snowy Wolfeboro, N.H., in the three-episode season premiere of the unscripted competition. Tyler Florence hosts. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

History’s Greatest Mysteries The new episode “Titanic’s Lost Evidence” examines a box that was left unopened in a British manor house for 108 years and contained the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. 9 p.m. History

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Mega Zoo (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet



SPECIALS

Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed book is adapted for the stage and as a story that plays out against the backdrop of the murder of Breonna Taylor and global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kamilah Forbes directs a large ensemble cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, Joe Morton, Courtney B. Vance and Oprah Winfrey, and others. 8 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Football UCLA visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Utah, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Clemson visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ABC; Indiana visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 9 a.m. ESPN; Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Nevada, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Wisconsin visits Northwestern, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Cincinnati visits UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; California visits Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Kansas State visits Iowa State, 1 p.m. Fox; Abilene Christian visits Virginia, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Tennessee visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Liberty visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; Arizona visits Washington, 5 p.m. Fox; Washington State visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1



SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Jay Leno. (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Jennifer Psaki, Biden-Harris transition team. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. A rebroadcast of an interview with Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jane Harman; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic in America; COVID-19 vaccines: Bill Gates. President Trump’s lame-duck foreign policy moves. A preview of a Biden administration’s foreign policy: Author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author Samantha Power (“The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). Symone Sanders, spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Larry Merlo, CVS. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) incoming director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr.; Hallie Jackson; Anna Palmer; John Podhoretz. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos President-elect Biden’s designated chief of staff, Ronald Klain. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Karen Finney; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter View from the White House briefing room as the president tries to overturn the election results: Kaitlan Collins. What election denialism and COVID-19 skepticism: Jane Lytvynenko, BuzzFeed; Brendan Nyhan, Dartmouth College; Errol Louis, Spectrum News. Lessons for the media from the 2020 election: Jim VandeHei, Axios. Covering the pandemic hot spots in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Nebraska: Kent Bush, Rapid City Journal; Dave Bundy, Lincoln Journal Star; Sarah Seifert, Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Harold Ford Jr.; Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Sharyl Attkisson; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

A Nashville Christmas Carol Jessy Schram (“Country at Heart”) stars in this new holiday musical romance as a TV producer working on an upcoming country music Christmas special that showcases a rising newcomer (RaeLynn). Three ghosts are played by Wynonna Judd, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Wes Brown and Sara Evans also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Feliz NaviDad A widowed father (Mario Lopez) finds romance with a musician (AnnaLynne McCord) when his daughter and sister (Marycarmen Lopez, Paulina Ch´avez) play matchmakers during the holidays in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Underwater Kristen Stewart is cast as the mechanical engineer on a research and drilling facility operating deep underwater, at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. A strong earthquake strands the crew and releases a horde of viscous creatures. Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. and T.J. Miller also star in director William Eubank’s claustrophobic 2020 science fiction thriller. 9:25 p.m. HBO

Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. VH1

Up in the Air (2009) 8:15 a.m. Epix

The Karate Kid (1984) 8:30 a.m. AMC

Mermaids (1990) 8:30 a.m. Ovation

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Plymouth Adventure (1952) 9 a.m. TCM

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. WGN America

Rudy (1993) 10:10 a.m. POP

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Gunga Din (1939) 11 a.m. TCM

Junior (1994) 11:37 a.m. Encore

The Spectacular Now (2013) Noon TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) Noon TRU

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 12:15 p.m. Freeform

Toy Story 3 (2010) 12:30 p.m. Disney

Airplane! (1980) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Big (1988) 12:55 p.m. POP

Searching (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

House Party (1990) 1 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:25 p.m. Syfy

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 1:30 p.m. Encore

Doc Hollywood (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Do the Right Thing (1989) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Obvious Child (2014) 1:35 p.m. TMC

Frozen (2013) 2:07 p.m. Starz

Bolt (2008) 2:20 p.m. Freeform

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2:45 p.m. TNT

The Brothers (2001) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Front Page (1974) 3 p.m. TCM

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:30 p.m. POP

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:51 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4:55 p.m. IFC

The Boxtrolls (2014) 5 p.m. Disney XD

Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 5 p.m. Syfy

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 5:24 p.m. Encore

Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Total Recall (1990) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 7 p.m. TOON

THX 1138: The George Lucas Director’s Cut (1971) 7:45 p.m. TCM

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. NBC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Feliz NaviDad (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 8:55 p.m. Syfy

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9 p.m. KMEX

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 9 and 11:15 p.m. TCM

First Reformed (2017) 9 p.m. Showtime

8 Mile (2002) 9:20 p.m. Cinemax

Underwater (2020) 9:25 p.m. HBO

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11 p.m. Sundance

Shrek (2001) 11:25 p.m. Freeform

Super 8 (2011) 11:50 p.m. Epix

