What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’; ‘Black Narcissus’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) faces incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady) in a debate for a city council seat in this new episode of the family comedy. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Usher serves as a mentor to all the teams on the second night of the knockout round in this new episode of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Originally created for a streaming service, this four-part 2016 miniseries (airing nightly through Thursday) follows some of the characters from the 2000-07 TV series “Gilmore Girls” over the course of a year. The premiere, “Winter,” sees Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) pleased that she published an article in the New Yorker magazine; Lorelai (Lauren Graham) seeking a new chef for her inn; and Emily (Kelly Bishop) in mourning. 8 p.m. CW
L.A.'s Finest Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) continue their hunt for thieves who stole untraceable diamonds in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dancing With the Stars Four remaining celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the championship in a season finale that features a performance by Nelly. 9 p.m. ABC
Filthy Rich (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship The bakers are challenged to turn breakfast items into Thanksgiving desserts. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall judge the results. 9 p.m. Food Network
His Dark Materials (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens The new investigative documentary “Belly of the Beast” from filmmaker Erika Cohn explores a pattern of alleged reproductive and human rights violations at Central California Women’s Facility, the largest women’s prison in the world. 10 p.m. KOCE
Christmas Cookie Challenge The bakers are tasked with creating cross-stitch Christmas cookies in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Black Narcissus Mr. Dean (Alessandro Nivola) and Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton) run a school at a palace high in the Himalayas with the Sisters of St. Faith (Rosie Cavaliero, Patsy Ferran, Aisling Franciosi and Nila Aalia) in this new, three-episode miniseries airing in its entirely tonight. Some believe the mysterious location is haunted. Diana Rigg and Jim Broadbent also star. 8, 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. FX
I Love New York: Reunited In this new special, reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard looks back on the time she spent searching for love on her hit show “I Love New York.” 8 p.m. VH1
SPORTS
NFL Football The Rams visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Thanksgiving traditions around the U.S. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Mario Lopez; Dr. Phil; Jewel and Clarkson perform a duet. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”); Ben Falcone (“Superintelligence”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Mark Wahlberg; Adele loses weight on a diet of sirtfoods. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”); guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Conan hosts a show from Armenia. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Ben Falcone; Josh Groban performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Glenn Close; Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mandy Moore; Jeff Tweedy performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael J. Fox. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Heart of the Holidays A career woman (Vanessa Lengies) reunites with her high school boyfriend (Corey Sevier) after returning home for the holidays in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Sherlock Gnomes Based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories about the Sherlock Holmes, this 2018 sequel to 2011’s animated “Gnomeo & Juliet” follows the exploits of Sherlock Gnomes (voice of Johnny Depp) and his friend Dr. Gnomes Watson (voice of Chiwetel Ejiofor) as they try to stop Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty (voice of Jamie Demetriou), from his latest round of skullduggery. The voice cast also includes Emily Blunt, James McAvoy, Michael Caine, Mary J. Blige and Maggie Smith. 11 p.m. TNT
A Christmas Kiss (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime
That Forsyte Woman (1950) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Darkest Hour (2017) 8:46 a.m. Cinemax
Chinatown (1974) 9:50 a.m. Encore
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10 a.m. AMC; 3 p.m. AMC
First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. Showtime
On Approval (1944) 10:15 a.m. TCM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 a.m. Freeform
La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Noon Syfy
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 12:03 p.m. Encore
First Reformed (2017) 12:05 p.m. Showtime
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 12:30 p.m. AMC; 5:30 p.m. AMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Gaslight (1944) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Murder in the First (1995) 1:25 p.m. Epix
The Princess Bride (1987) 1:40 p.m. Freeform
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 2 p.m. Hallmark
The Deer Hunter (1978) 2 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 2 p.m. Syfy
Truth (2015) 2:56 p.m. Starz
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Split (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Wonder (2017) 5 p.m. Disney
Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 5:29 p.m. Syfy
Marley (2012) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:45 p.m. TNT
Elizabeth (1998) 6 p.m. Encore
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Independence Day (1996) 6:30 p.m. Paramount; 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Inside Out (2015) 6:50 p.m. Freeform
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 7:05 p.m. Epix
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. AMC
Heart of the Holidays (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Last Samurai (2003) 8 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Smallfoot (2018) 9 p.m. TNT
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Winchester ’73 (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 9:30 p.m. VH1
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:05 p.m. Encore
Sherlock Gnomes (2018) 11 p.m. TNT
My Man and I (1952) 11:30 p.m. TCM
The Paper (1994) 11:30 p.m. TMC
