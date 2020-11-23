Pedro Pascal’s reaction to his adorable Mandalorian mini-me is everything

Baby Yoda’s got nothing on Twitter’s new favorite Mandalorian.

Over the weekend, a viral photo of a little girl rocking a full “Mandalorian” face mask captured the hearts of thousands — including Mando himself, Pedro Pascal. The star of the hit Disney+ flagship series was all of us reacting to his Mando mini-me, whose mother posted the sweet snap Saturday on Twitter.

“I told my daughter to grab her mask so we can go to the store,” she captioned the tweet, which has racked up more than 865,000 likes and counting on the platform. “This was the mask she grabbed.”

Of course, the Inglewood resident supposedly meant a standard face mask to protect her daughter and others from COVID-19. Instead, the cutest “Star Wars” fan in the galaxy stepped out in a “Peppa Pig” shirt, a sparkly rose tutu, highlighter-pink sneakers and a Mandalorian helmet covering everything but her puff pigtails.

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, it appears she’s even wearing a matching blue face mask underneath while carrying Mando’s newest companion: Barbie.

My heart didn’t make it. I’m 💀 https://t.co/cURKIllari — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) November 22, 2020

“My heart didn’t make it,” Pascal replied, along with a skull emoji. “I’m [dead].”

Pascal was among multiple Hollywood luminaries who bowed down to the “Peppalorian,” as one voice actor cleverly called her, on Twitter. Director Ava DuVernay deemed the CDC- and Pascal-approved ensemble “perfection,” while “Hair Love” mastermind Matthew A. Cherry retweeted the photo with the caption, “Open for the best surprise.”

“Best part is the color coordinated N95 mask under the helmet,” Cherry wrote. “And the puffs of course.”

And the puffs of course — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 22, 2020

Actress Katee Sackhoff, who plays Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and on Disney+, also weighed in with a call to action and several blue heart emojis.

“First stop the store, then on to reclaim Mandalore!” she wrote. “Tell her Bo-Katan needs her help. This Is The Way.”

“Adorable. Let her know #BobaFett approves!” tweeted actor Daniel Logan, who played the younger version of the fan-favorite bounty hunter who made Mandalorian armor famous. “Looks like she also has her cloth mask underneath as well. Double bounty hunter protection.”

Here are some more mini Mando tweets to tide you over until the next episode premieres Friday on Disney+.

First stop the store, then on to reclaim Mandalore! Tell her Bo-Katan needs her help. This Is The Way 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/UkT8pJnW3l — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 22, 2020

Adorable. Let her know #BobaFett approves!



Looks like she also has her cloth mask underneath as well. Double bounty hunter protection. https://t.co/Y2P7O1djC6 — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) November 22, 2020

Y’all have sent some of the most amazing art of my daughter and it’s all getting blown up and hung on the walls of her room ♥️♥️♥️art by (in order): @DataPepple @atikah_rostam @friendarts @literateartist pic.twitter.com/oqci99uQ0R — Maintaining ✨ (@SunsetSoFresh) November 23, 2020

Couldnt tell her nothing! Lol — Maintaining ✨ (@SunsetSoFresh) November 23, 2020

@MichaelsStores this viral tweet happened in the parking lot as we were going into Michaels store Inglewood on Century. The line was out of the building so we never made it in but we mentioned Michaels in the follow up interview. https://t.co/suq2MKwIsc https://t.co/OD5L4ug1Na — Maintaining ✨ (@SunsetSoFresh) November 23, 2020

This little Queen embodies everything that went into AFRO PUFFS ARE THE ANTENNAE OF THE UNIVERSE: geek love, black girl magic, fierce resourcefulness, fun, adventure & imagination! In 20 years she'll be writing her own space adventures! #WhyIdoWhatIdo https://t.co/wCXgIjiqCl — Zig Zag Claybourne (@ZZClaybourne) November 23, 2020

Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.