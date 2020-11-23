What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC; ‘Frontline: SCOTUS’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
NCIS Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first brought Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to NCIS, his first case working with Ducky (David McCallum). Their younger selves are portrayed by Sean Harmon (Mark’s son) and Adam Campbell, respectively. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Usher serves as the mega mentor to all the teams on the final night of the knockout rounds in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life While working on her book proposal Rory (Alexis Bledel) continues her secret affair in London. Also, Lorelai and Emily (Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop) attend therapy together in this new episode of the miniseries. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Seven men compete for the only one-on-one date by writing and performing a love song for Tayshia. Also, Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco help Tayshia plan an outrageous game of truth or dare for six of the men. 8 p.m. ABC
Moonshiners (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery
The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere) 8 p.m. OWN
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Next (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Rise of the Nazis In the new episode “Night of the Long Knives,” Adolf Hitler has been chancellor of Germany for just under a year. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits The Mavericks, an eclectic country rock band, perform songs from their all-Spanish album “En Español.” 9 p.m. KVCR
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Transplant When an explosion takes place near the hospital, Bashir (Hamza Haq) runs toward the danger in this new episode of the medical drama. Also, a schoolgirl is brought into the hospital in cardiac arrest and Theo (Jim Watson) does everything he can to save her. 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) continue to search for the missing girls while Danielle, Grace and Jerrie (Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn and Jesse James Keitel) plan their escape. John Carroll Lynch also stars in this new episode of the crime drama set in Wyoming. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The contentious battle that ensued during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reflected the polarization in Washington politics. The new episode “Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court” examines the transformation of the court driven in large part by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). 10 p.m. KOCE
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere) 10 p.m. CMT and MTV
Tosh.0 (series finale) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel This new episode documents retired football players and other athletes turning to psychedelic drugs to relieve symptoms from years of high-impact collisions. Also, superfans who are unable to attend games in person are profiled. 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
MLS Soccer The Nashville SC visit the Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FS1; the New England Revolution visit the Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. ESPN; LAFC visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Joe Scarborough. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” season finale; chef Dan Souza; Nelly and Tyler Hubbard perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Grant; the winner and the runner-up of “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former national security advisor John Bolton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Alison Sweeney and Bethany Joy Lenz. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Jerry Springer. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kelly Rowland; the cast of “The Unicorn.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Camila Alves McConaughey and Kay McConaughey; Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Debbie Allen; Mandy Moore performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Cracking down on products purported to treat COVID-19; Rachael Ray. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her brother gave false testimony that helped convict her of a murder she didn’t commit. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper; Tig Notaro; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys try to get him out of prison; Robin Williams’ son Zak. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real John Ridley; Queen Naija. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Paul Bettany; Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former President Barack Obama. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Stewart; Josh Duhamel; James Taylor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Adam Davidson. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Goldie Hawn; Kurt Russell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado A woman (Rochelle Aytes) planning her hometown’s annual Christmas celebration finds the perfect spruce to be the town’s official Christmas tree, but it’s currently growing on private property owned by handsome firefighter (Mark Taylor) in this new holiday romance. Matt Hamilton, Deborah Finkel and Joel Stephanson also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Clueless (1995) 8 a.m. MTV
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:10 a.m. HBO
Monsters University (2013) 8:58 a.m. Starz
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 9 a.m. Syfy
Goodbye, My Fancy (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:45 a.m. HBO
Rain Man (1988) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
A Christmas Proposal (2008) 10 a.m. Lifetime
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 10:04 a.m. Encore; 8 p.m. Encore
Split (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
A Few Good Men (1992) 11 a.m. History
Margin Call (2011) 11:05 a.m. TMC
A Yank at Oxford (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Blockers (2018) Noon FX
The Aviator (2004) 12:01 p.m. Encore
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 12:10 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Boiler Room (2000) 1 p.m. TMC
Blinded by the Light (2019) 1:55 p.m. HBO
The Goonies (1985) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
It Follows (2014) 2:40 p.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 3:30 p.m. Sundance; 9 p.m. Sundance
Just Mercy (2019) 3:55 p.m. HBO
Girls Trip (2017) 4 p.m. FX; 6:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:55 p.m. Syfy
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 5 p.m. Freeform
Morris From America (2016) 5 p.m. Showtime
Cloverfield (2008) 5 p.m. TMC
Jerry Maguire (1996) 5 p.m. TNT
A League of Their Own (1992) 5:50 p.m. Epix
8 Mile (2002) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
An Angel at My Table (1990) 6:15 p.m. TCM
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Our Idiot Brother (2011) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Attack the Block (2011) 6:30 p.m. TMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 p.m. AMC; 9:15 p.m. AMC
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT; 10:30 p.m. TNT
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:15 p.m. IFC; 10:45 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 8:25 p.m. Syfy
The Lion King (1994) 9 p.m. Freeform
Purple Rain (1984) 9:30 p.m. VH1
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 9:57 p.m. Encore
Serpico (1973) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Sweet Bean (2015) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Working Girl (1988) 11:05 p.m. Epix
Captain Phillips (2013) 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Seems Like Old Times (1980) 11:39 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 11:40 p.m. Syfy
What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving, Dolly Parton, American Music Awards and more
What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving, Dolly Parton, American Music Awards and more
This week’s TV highlights include Thanksgiving specials, the AMAs and a Dolly Parton holiday movie
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov 22 - 28: Broadcast and cable in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020
Movies on TV the week of Nov. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.