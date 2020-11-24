What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS; ‘Women of Worth’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race Teams race in Hyderabad, India, in two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life “Summer”: Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs In this new episode, Adam (Sean Giambrone) wants to make a film about racism but quickly realizes that he’s in over his head because of his sheltered upbringing. Also, Geoff (Sam Lerner) wants to teach Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) how to be better people. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars, with guest stars Tim Meadows, Cedric Yarbrough, Rob Huebel and Kenny Ridwan. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The new episode “Santa’s Wild Home” explores the wildlife living in Lapland, that region of northern Finland that is the home of Santa Claus, according to legend, and is the real-life environment for reindeer, great gray owls, eagles, wolverines, musk oxen, brown bears and more. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

American Housewife With Anna-Kat and Franklin (Julia Butters, Evan O’Toole) home from school with mono, Katie (Katy Mixon) uses them as the backdrop for her mommy vlog in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Mr. Brown (David Mann) gives Sandra (Tayler Buck) advice on how to get what she wants in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “Saving Notre Dame” documents the efforts by engineers to rebuild the roof of Notre Dame cathedral and secure the medieval structure within five years. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter ship sweet and not-so-sweet treats to their chef friends in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) find out that Diane (Marsai Martin) has a secret social media account. Marcus Scribner, Jenifer Lewis also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the team hunt a rogue member of an extremist group who is planning to attack a memorial service for a famous musician-activist who was outspoken about police brutality. Also, tensions rise when Darryl’s (Deshae Frost) father (Michael Beach) is released from prison early. 10 p.m. CBS

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) tries to adjust to life out of prison. Dorian Missick also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City In this new episode, Whitney plans a Roaring 20s-themed party, and Heather throws a baby shower for five employees who are all young Mormons. 10 p.m. Bravo



SPECIALS

Women of Worth In this new special, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and other stars share their appreciation for women dedicated to uplifting their communities. 8 p.m. NBC

McMartin Preschool Trial: The Crimes That Changed Us This new special looks at the lasting effect of the controversial case. 10 p.m. ID

SPORTS

College Basketball Oakland visits Xavier, 9 a.m. FS1; Fairfield visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Oklahoma State visits Texas-Arlington, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland-Baltimore County visits Georgetown, 1 p.m. FS1; Memphis versus Ohio State, 1:30 p.m. ESPN; Western Michigan visits Butler, 3 p.m. FS1; Boston College versus Villanova, 4 p.m. ESPN; Creighton versus Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2; St. Francis (Pa.) visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Georgia State visits Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas-San Antonio visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Arizona State versus Baylor, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Dayton versus Wichita State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits Marquette, 7 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today the COVID-19 pandemic; John O’Hurley; David Frei. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chefs Jamika Pessoa, Eden Grinshpan and Jeff Mauro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Garth Brooks performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A quick turkey dinner; caramel apple pie; Grant Melton prepares two pie-themed appetizers. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Saweetie. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Boreanaz; Christopher Jackson; Elaine Welteroth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Twins Nikki and Brie Bella on giving birth; Infinity Song performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kelly Rowland (“Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding”); Shannon Lee (“Be Water My Friend”); Jill Kargman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone; Jean Smart. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Adam Carolla; Lisa Swayze; Scott Hamilton; eating disorders; trauma. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Suge Knight Jr. stands by his grandmother and makes a plea for prison reform. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Duhamel and Olivia Munn (“Buddy Games”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and the common cold; last-minute Thanksgiving; scholarship winner. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Tisha Campbell (“2020 Soul Train Awards”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; “Saved by the Bell”; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rob Corddry; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Pompeo; Chris Stapelton performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; sportscaster Joe Buck. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Rock; Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Good Morning Christmas! Two bitterly competitive TV hosts (Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas) are dispatched to a small town to cover the community’s Christmas festivities. Jillian Walchuck, Ian Collins and Nicole Oliver also star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Planes, Trains and Automobiles Writer-director John Hughes teamed John Candy and Steve Martin in this 1987 comedy about a stuffy businessman (Martin) trying to get home for Thanksgiving. With Dylan Baker, Michael McKean and an uncredited Kevin Bacon. 9 p.m. AMC

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper Filmmaker John Dower’s new documentary explores the only still-unsolved airplane hijacking in U.S. history, a saga that continues to inspire wild speculation about the identity of the perpetrator 50 years later. 9 p.m. HBO

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

The Verdict (1982) 8:33 a.m. Encore

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 9:15 a.m. HBO

Rising Sun (1993) 9:22 a.m. Starz

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Great Expectations (1974) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax

The Karate Kid (1984) 11 a.m. Sundance

Frozen (2013) 11:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

It Follows (2014) 12:15 p.m. Syfy

The Goonies (1985) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Sausage Party (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX

First Reformed (2017) 1 p.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Town (2010) 3 p.m. TNT

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 3:41 p.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 3:45 p.m. VH1

Arrival (2016) 4 p.m. POP

Benny & Joon (1993) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:55 p.m. Syfy

The Hangover (2009) 5 p.m. FXX

Thunderball (1965) 5 p.m. TCM

The Debt (2010) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Polar Express (2004) 7 and 11 p.m. AMC

The Little Mermaid (1989) 7 p.m. Freeform

Bad Santa (2003) 7 and 9 p.m. Paramount

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 7 p.m. TOON

Crawl (2019) 7:30 p.m. Epix

Apollo 13 (1995) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

You Only Live Twice (1967) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:10 p.m. Syfy

Tangled (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Marnie (1964) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Under the Skin (2013) 10 p.m. TMC

The Conjuring 2 (2016) 10 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:08 p.m. USA

Overlord (2018) 10:30 p.m. Epix

The Patriot (2000) 11 p.m. BBC America

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:06 p.m. Encore

Monster House (2006) 11:07 p.m. Syfy

Clueless (1995) 11:30 p.m. VH1

