What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS; ‘Women of Worth’

SERIES
The Amazing Race Teams race in Hyderabad, India, in two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life “Summer”: Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs In this new episode, Adam (Sean Giambrone) wants to make a film about racism but quickly realizes that he’s in over his head because of his sheltered upbringing. Also, Geoff (Sam Lerner) wants to teach Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) how to be better people. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars, with guest stars Tim Meadows, Cedric Yarbrough, Rob Huebel and Kenny Ridwan. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The new episode “Santa’s Wild Home” explores the wildlife living in Lapland, that region of northern Finland that is the home of Santa Claus, according to legend, and is the real-life environment for reindeer, great gray owls, eagles, wolverines, musk oxen, brown bears and more. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
American Housewife With Anna-Kat and Franklin (Julia Butters, Evan O’Toole) home from school with mono, Katie (Katy Mixon) uses them as the backdrop for her mommy vlog in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Mr. Brown (David Mann) gives Sandra (Tayler Buck) advice on how to get what she wants in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The new episode “Saving Notre Dame” documents the efforts by engineers to rebuild the roof of Notre Dame cathedral and secure the medieval structure within five years. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter ship sweet and not-so-sweet treats to their chef friends in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
black-ish Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) find out that Diane (Marsai Martin) has a secret social media account. Marcus Scribner, Jenifer Lewis also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the team hunt a rogue member of an extremist group who is planning to attack a memorial service for a famous musician-activist who was outspoken about police brutality. Also, tensions rise when Darryl’s (Deshae Frost) father (Michael Beach) is released from prison early. 10 p.m. CBS
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) tries to adjust to life out of prison. Dorian Missick also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City In this new episode, Whitney plans a Roaring 20s-themed party, and Heather throws a baby shower for five employees who are all young Mormons. 10 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
Women of Worth In this new special, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and other stars share their appreciation for women dedicated to uplifting their communities. 8 p.m. NBC
McMartin Preschool Trial: The Crimes That Changed Us This new special looks at the lasting effect of the controversial case. 10 p.m. ID
SPORTS
College Basketball Oakland visits Xavier, 9 a.m. FS1; Fairfield visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Oklahoma State visits Texas-Arlington, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland-Baltimore County visits Georgetown, 1 p.m. FS1; Memphis versus Ohio State, 1:30 p.m. ESPN; Western Michigan visits Butler, 3 p.m. FS1; Boston College versus Villanova, 4 p.m. ESPN; Creighton versus Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2; St. Francis (Pa.) visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Georgia State visits Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas-San Antonio visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Arizona State versus Baylor, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Dayton versus Wichita State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits Marquette, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today the COVID-19 pandemic; John O’Hurley; David Frei. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chefs Jamika Pessoa, Eden Grinshpan and Jeff Mauro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Garth Brooks performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray A quick turkey dinner; caramel apple pie; Grant Melton prepares two pie-themed appetizers. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Saweetie. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Boreanaz; Christopher Jackson; Elaine Welteroth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Twins Nikki and Brie Bella on giving birth; Infinity Song performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kelly Rowland (“Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding”); Shannon Lee (“Be Water My Friend”); Jill Kargman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone; Jean Smart. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Adam Carolla; Lisa Swayze; Scott Hamilton; eating disorders; trauma. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Suge Knight Jr. stands by his grandmother and makes a plea for prison reform. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Duhamel and Olivia Munn (“Buddy Games”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and the common cold; last-minute Thanksgiving; scholarship winner. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tisha Campbell (“2020 Soul Train Awards”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; “Saved by the Bell”; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rob Corddry; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Pompeo; Chris Stapelton performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; sportscaster Joe Buck. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Rock; Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Good Morning Christmas! Two bitterly competitive TV hosts (Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas) are dispatched to a small town to cover the community’s Christmas festivities. Jillian Walchuck, Ian Collins and Nicole Oliver also star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Planes, Trains and Automobiles Writer-director John Hughes teamed John Candy and Steve Martin in this 1987 comedy about a stuffy businessman (Martin) trying to get home for Thanksgiving. With Dylan Baker, Michael McKean and an uncredited Kevin Bacon. 9 p.m. AMC
The Mystery of D.B. Cooper Filmmaker John Dower’s new documentary explores the only still-unsolved airplane hijacking in U.S. history, a saga that continues to inspire wild speculation about the identity of the perpetrator 50 years later. 9 p.m. HBO
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
The Verdict (1982) 8:33 a.m. Encore
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 9:15 a.m. HBO
Rising Sun (1993) 9:22 a.m. Starz
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Great Expectations (1974) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax
The Karate Kid (1984) 11 a.m. Sundance
Frozen (2013) 11:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
It Follows (2014) 12:15 p.m. Syfy
The Goonies (1985) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Sausage Party (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX
First Reformed (2017) 1 p.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Town (2010) 3 p.m. TNT
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 3:41 p.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 3:45 p.m. VH1
Arrival (2016) 4 p.m. POP
Benny & Joon (1993) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:55 p.m. Syfy
The Hangover (2009) 5 p.m. FXX
Thunderball (1965) 5 p.m. TCM
The Debt (2010) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Polar Express (2004) 7 and 11 p.m. AMC
The Little Mermaid (1989) 7 p.m. Freeform
Bad Santa (2003) 7 and 9 p.m. Paramount
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 7 p.m. TOON
Crawl (2019) 7:30 p.m. Epix
Apollo 13 (1995) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
You Only Live Twice (1967) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:10 p.m. Syfy
Tangled (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Marnie (1964) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Under the Skin (2013) 10 p.m. TMC
The Conjuring 2 (2016) 10 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:08 p.m. USA
Overlord (2018) 10:30 p.m. Epix
The Patriot (2000) 11 p.m. BBC America
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:06 p.m. Encore
Monster House (2006) 11:07 p.m. Syfy
Clueless (1995) 11:30 p.m. VH1
