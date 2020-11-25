What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS
SERIES
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Lorelai is at odds with everyone in her life and Rory has a wild night in “Fall,” the final episode of the rebooted miniseries. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer Guest panelist Jay Pharoah. 8 p.m. Fox
Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge The Kilcher family gathers for Thanksgiving at the old barn. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Taye Diggs and DeRay Davis. A contestant performs with Rick Springfield. 9 p.m. Fox
Star Trek: Discovery On board the USS Discovery, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) realizes things are not as they seem, especially the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), in this new episode of the science fiction drama. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade The annual parade is centered this year in Herald Square, kicking off the holidays with its iconic 50-foot balloons, celebrities, street performers and musical numbers. 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. NBC
The National Dog Show John O’Hurley returns with expert analyst and American Kennel Club judge David Frei to cohost this year’s event in Oaks, Pa., produced following state and local pandemic guidelines. Noon NBC
Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving Sports highlights. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Toy Story That Time Forgot The characters from the Disney-Pixar animated movie franchise are featured in this made-for-television special. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Kristen Schaal and Don Rickles are in the voice cast. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for a new edition of this annual special, so this broadcast looks back at highlights from past years of performances from the Walt Disney Parks in California and Florida. Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, Jesse Palmer, Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Andy Grammer, Ingrid Michaelson and Lindsey Stirling are among the featured performers. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. CBS; Washington visits the Dallas Cowboys, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m. NBC
College Football New Mexico visits Utah State, 4 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell; Marlo Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Nicholas Pinnock; chefs Jamika Pessoa, Eden Grinshpan and Jeff Mauro. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain; Kim Cattrall (“Filthy Rich”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The Doctors COVID-19 waivers; risks of COVID transmission at indoor events; the holidays. 2 p.m. KCOP
The Dr. Oz Show The suspicious death of 15-year-old Quawan Charles. 5 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KPBS; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan In Ghana with Sam Richardson. 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. CBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Bad Bunny performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. NBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael B. Jordan; Alison Brie; G-Eazy and Blackbear perform. 11:35 p.m. ABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Keys performs; Evan Rachel Wood. 12:37 a.m. CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers family; Kurt Vile performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC
MOVIES
Alfred Hitchcock films TCM is devoting the evening to movies by the master of suspense. Up first, James Stewart and Grace Kelly in the 1954 thriller “Rear Window,” 5 p.m.; at 7, Stewart is opposite Doris Day in 1956’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much”; Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren follow at 9:15 in 1963’s “The Birds”; at 11:30, Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star in the 1960 classic “Psycho.”
The Wizard of Oz After a tornado whisks Dorothy (Judy Garland), a Kansas farm girl, to a magic land she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting home in the 1939 classic. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan also star. 6 and 8 p.m. TBS
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Shown in theaters as a short accompanying “Coco,” this animated tale continues the saga of characters from the hit 2013 Disney-Pixar movie “Frozen.” Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff return to the voice cast. 8 p.m. ABC
Miss Juneteenth Nicole Beharie stars as a single mother, and former winner of the local Miss Juneteenth pageant, who enters her 15-year-old daughter (Alexis Chikaeze) in this year’s competition. Kendrick Sampson also stars in writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples’ 2020 drama. 8 p.m. BET
Christmas by Starlight A lawyer (Kimberley Sustad) makes a deal with the heir (Paul Campbell) to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition, if she pretends to be his attorney in this new holiday romance. Rebecca Staab, Bruce Dawson, Darren Martens and Malcolm Stewart also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
1917 George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman head the enormous ensemble cast as young British soldiers entrusted with delivering a vital message calling off a doomed attack by Allied forces, in director Sam Mendes’s 2019 World War I drama. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Patriot (2000) 8 a.m. BBC America
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 8 a.m. TCM
Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) 8:30 a.m. Sundance
Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 9 a.m. TOON
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9 a.m. USA
Frozen (2013) 9:07 a.m. Starz
Raising Arizona (1987) 10:15 a.m. Cinemax
Lassie Come Home (1943) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:30 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. Paramount
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:47 a.m. Encore
The Hangover (2009) 11 a.m. FXX
The Bad News Bears (1976) 11 a.m. MLB
High Plains Drifter (1973) 11 a.m. Sundance
The Godfather (1972) 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. BBC America
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11:35 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11:53 a.m. USA
Cast Away (2000) 11:55 a.m. HBO
From Russia With Love (1963) Noon Epix
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) Noon TCM
Monster House (2006) 12:51 p.m. Syfy
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1 and 11:15 p.m. Paramount
Grease (1978) 1:05 and 11 p.m. VH1
Diamonds Are Forever (1971) 1:55 p.m. Epix
The Fisher King (1991) 2 p.m. TMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Black Stallion (1979) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Bravo
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Dances With Wolves (1990) 3:08 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:20 p.m. USA
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:25 and 8:25 p.m. Paramount
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
You Only Live Twice (1967) 3:55 p.m. Epix
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 4 p.m. Freeform
Field of Dreams (1989) 4 p.m. MLB
Airplane! (1980) 4 p.m. Sundance
Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT
Live and Let Die (1973) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. MLB
Blazing Saddles (1974) 6 p.m. Sundance
Courage Under Fire (1996) 6 p.m. TMC
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 6:59 p.m. TOON
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:15 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7 p.m. USA
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) 8 p.m. ABC
Elf (2003) 8, 9:40 and 11:20 p.m. Encore
Clueless (1995) 9 p.m. VH1
The Fifth Element (1997) 9:05 p.m. Syfy
Thunderball (1965) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Knocked Up (2007) 11 p.m. Bravo
