What’s on TV Monday: ‘All Rise’ on CBS; ‘Filthy Rich’ on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood After learning Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) occasionally see a couples therapist to keep their marriage strong, Tina (Tichina Arnold) decides she and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) should do the same in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The winner of the four-way knockout is revealed in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) realize that an unknown player has been manipulating them as their hunt for the missing diamonds continues in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Homestead Rescue: Survival Shelter Following California wildfires the Raney family gives a masterclass on how to rebuild from scratch in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) takes Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) to his industry awards gala but doesn’t let her speak for herself in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise When presiding over Luke’s (J. Alex Brinson) cases, Lola (Simone Missick) realizes she has her own biases in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Filthy Rich This soapy drama adapted from a hit New Zealand series ends its run with the Monreaux family learning another divisive secret. Kim Cattrall, Aubrey Dollar and Mark L. Young star. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Holiday Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen) goes against her instincts and ignores the alethiometer, leading to dangerous consequences in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) reconsiders his decision to give the new residents more autonomy after a misdiagnosis has dire consequences in the winter finale of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas, Will Yun Lee and Fiona Gubelmann also star, with guest star Bria Samon Henderson. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Christmas Cookie Challenge (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Dark Tales With Don Wildman (premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

The Disney Holiday Singalong This musical special features performances of classic holiday favorites and Disney songs with animated onscreen lyrics, allowing the home audience to sing with the professionals. Scheduled performers include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Kerry Washington, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Pink, Katy Perry, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chloe & Halle. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

CMA Country Christmas Produced for the first time without an audience, this annual holiday special, hosted by husband and wife Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akin, features performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dan & Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

SPORTS

College Basketball Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Indiana vs. Providence, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; North Carolina vs. UNLV, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Saint Joseph’s visits Villanova, 2 p.m. FS1; Kentucky visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Matthew McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”); Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Mindy Kaling. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Matthew McConaughey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kate Mara (“A Teacher”); Hunter McGrady; Tiki Barber. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Deon Cole; Lawrence Zarian; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A mystery celebrity from the rap world makes a young rapper an offer. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”); Alison Brie (“Happiest Season”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Sugar detox quiz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Kroll; Matt Berninger performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Jack Harlow performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Christmas Listing During the holidays two competitive real estate agents spend a few days at a Christmas inn as each tries to land the listing for the property in this new romance. Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns, Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell and Susan Chambers star.

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Zathura (2005) Noon Syfy

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Burn After Reading (2008) 12:16 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Back to School (1986) 1 p.m. Epix

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Keeping the Faith (2000) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

The Goonies (1985) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Twister (1996) 2:45 p.m. AMC

White Heat (1949) 2:45 p.m. TCM

A Quiet Place (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX; 9 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Ant-Man (2015) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Up (2009) 6:50 p.m. Freeform

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount; 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Courage Under Fire (1996) 9:30 p.m. TMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

King Kong (2005) 10:40 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



