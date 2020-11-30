Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Felicity Huffman will make her acting comeback in a TV baseball comedy

Felicity Huffman outside federal court in April 2019
Actress Felicity Huffman, shown outside a federal courthouse in April 2019, will star in a new pilot for ABC.
(Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Felicity Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star who was convicted last year in the college admissions scandal, just got a new lease on her acting life. The Times has confirmed that the Emmy-winning actress has inked a deal for a comedy pilot for ABC.

In the half-hour TV show, as yet untitled, Huffman will play the unlikely owner of a minor-league baseball team that she inherited after her husband’s death. “Peanut Butter Falcon” actor Zack Gottsagen will costar as Huffman’s eldest son, a baseball fanatic who has Down syndrome.

The story is based on the life of Susan Savage, owner of the Triple A World Champion Sacramento River Cats. Huffman will also serve as an executive producer on the single-camera, ABC Signature production.

Huffman, who is married to actor William H. Macy, was sentenced to 14 days in prison plus a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after she was convicted of paying William “Rick” Singer $15,000 to rig her daughter’s college entrance exam scores. She wound up serving 11 days in October 2019 at a minimum security federal prison in Dublin, Calif.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

Column: We’re used to celebrity scandals, but oh my God, Felicity Huffman?

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Felicity Huffman, left, and William H. Macy arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to help get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said. Court papers said a cooperating witness met with Huffman and Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Column: We’re used to celebrity scandals, but oh my God, Felicity Huffman?

Why did it have to be Felicity Huffman?

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” Huffman said in a written statement after her sentencing. “I broke the law. I have admitted that, and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

The “American Crime” actress was one of 33 parents — including fellow thespian Lori Loughlin — charged in a sweeping investigation into consultant Singer’s scheme to help wealthy parents get their kids into college.

Some, like Huffman, were accused of paying him to boost their children’s SAT and ACT scores. Others were alleged to have paid larger sums — in the six figures — to get their children into elite schools as purported athletic recruits for sports they didn’t play.

Advertisement

Huffman and Loughlin stole the spotlight during the scandal, given their famous faces.

California

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman tell their side of college admissions scandal

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 17, 2018 Lead actor in a comedy series nominee William H. Macy and his wife actress Felicity Huffman arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. - Two Hollywood actresses including Oscar-nominated "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman are among 50 people indicted in a nationwide university admissions scam, court records unsealed in Boston on March 12, 2019 showed. The accused, who also include chief executives, allegedly cheated to get their children into elite schools, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said.Huffman, 56, and Lori Loughlin, 54, who starred in "Full House," are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. A federal judge set bond at $250,000 for Felicity Huffman after she was charged in a massive college admissions cheating scandal. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

California

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman tell their side of college admissions scandal

Until now, Felicity Huffman has said virtually nothing of why she paid a college admissions consultant $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT score.

More Coverage

Prosecutors recommend one-month sentence for Huffman

Loughlin and clothing-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud after paying a total of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters into USC as rowing recruits. She started her two-month sentence in federal prison in Victorville at the end of October, while Giannulli started serving his five-month term in Lompoc on Nov. 19.

Loughlin must also pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service after she is released from custody. Giannulli was ordered to pay $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

Advertisement

Times staff writers Matt Ormseth and Joel Rubin contributed to this report.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement