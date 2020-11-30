What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’ on the CW; ‘Next’ on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Swamp Thing Still wearing the outward appearance of Alec Holland (Andy Bean), Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) takes Abby (Crystal Reed) to a part of the swamp that’s blighted with encroaching rot, unwittingly putting her life in danger, in this new episode. Also, Lucilia (Jennifer Beals) lures Avery (Will Patton) into the swamp under false pretenses, while Maria (Virginia Madsen) meets with the leader (Michael Beach) of a shadowy finance group. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher arrives to help Tayshia navigate unsettling emotions in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

Tell Me a Story After the shootout, Beau (Eka Darville) hunts Ashley’s (Natalie Alyn Lind) assailant. Also, Jackson (Matt Lauria) confronts Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) about Simone’s (Ashley Madekwe) disappearance. Paul Wesley, Danielle Campbell, Odette Annable and Carrie-Anne Moss also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Next Shea (Fernanda Andrade) rescues Ethan (Evan Whitten) from a dire situation, while Ty (Gerardo Celasco) is forced to make a difficult decision for the sake of his family. John Slattery, Eve Harlow, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Elizabeth Cappuccino also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Big Sky While searching for the missing girls, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) grows more wary of Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) after a disturbing conversation with him. Also, Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) makes progress as the girls try to get free. Valerie Mahaffey and Brian Geraghty also star, with guest star Brooke Smith. 10 p.m. ABC



SPECIALS

Testimony on COVID-19 Response Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify on the response of their agencies to the COVID-19 pandemic. 7 a.m. C-SPAN

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Burl Ives narrates the story based on the song by Johnny Marks. 8 p.m. CBS

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Wayne Brady welcomes Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”) in this special holiday edition of the game show. 9 p.m. CBS

Our OWN Christmas Meagan Good and Devon Franklin co-host this new holiday special featuring joyous performances by gospel singers. Scheduled artists include Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Le’Andria Johnson and the Clark Sisters. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN



SPORTS

College Basketball Maui Invitational: First semifinal, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; second semifinal, 1 p.m. ESPN; Game 7, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Game 8, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Legends Classic: USC versus BYU, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Connecticut versus Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. ESPN2. Nebraska-Omaha visits Creighton, 2 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma State visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1. Champions Classic: Duke versus Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Kansas versus Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. ESPN.

MLS Soccer FC Dallas visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author J.D. Vance and director Ron Howard. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Johnson and Johnson; Candace Cameron Bure. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Amy Chan; Jennifer Garner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Dornan (“Wild Thyme Mountain”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Kellie Pickler; Al Roker. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Lilly Singh. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Chef Gordon Ramsay; Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”); Hoda Kotb. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Blue Bayou; Kathie Lee Gifford; Taylor Tomlinson; Alicia Keys and Glennon Doyle. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her father told her that her mother died in a mental institution, then changed his story. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Bieber; Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman says her cheating husband plotted to kill her with Fentanyl; dangerous black markets. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Sheryl Lee Ralph (30th “Divas Simply Singing”); Big Freedia. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bryan Cranston; U.S. Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Mulaney; Rita Wilson; Devon Gilfillian performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter; Andrew Cuomo. (N) 12:05 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden John Lithgow; Gary Barlow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS



MOVIES

Captain Phillips (2013) 8 a.m. History

Into the Woods (2014) 8:39 a.m. Starz

While the City Sleeps (1956) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Frozen (2013) 8:53 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9 a.m. AMC

Hook (1991) 9 a.m. TMC

Get on Up (2014) 10:10 a.m. HBO

Road to Perdition (2002) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:47 a.m. and 6:49 p.m. Starz

The Green Mile (1999) 11 a.m. History

Catfish (2010) 11 a.m. MTV

The American President (1995) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Insomnia (2002) 2:50 p.m. Epix

War of the Worlds (2005) 3 p.m. TNT

Home Alone (1990) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

Blue Velvet (1986) 3:23 p.m. Encore

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3:32 p.m. Syfy

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 3:41 p.m. Starz

The Normal Heart (2014) 4:45 p.m. HBO

JFK (1991) 4:50 p.m. Epix

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Dances With Wolves (1990) 6 p.m. Ovation

Se7en (1995) 6:04 p.m. Syfy

Crossing Delancey (1988) 6:15 p.m. TCM

First Blood (1982) 7 p.m. Paramount

Big Hero 6 (2014) 7:15 p.m. Encore

The Polar Express (2004) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. IFC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. TNT

Drumline (2002) 8 p.m. VH1

Amistad (1997) 9:15 p.m. HBO

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Ted (2012) 10 p.m. TRU

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Monsters University (2013) 10:46 p.m. Encore

Greenberg (2010) 11:15 p.m. TMC

