What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments’
SERIES
Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) sends Sheldon (Iain Armitage) to attend vacation Bible school, where he ends up in a fierce competition with Paige (Mckenna Grace) in this new episode of the family comedy. Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts and Raegan Revord also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice This new special features performances of holiday classics and modern favorites from past and current coaches, contestants and guests of the unscripted singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
BattleBots After a pandemic-related production hiatus, this unscripted competition returns with teams from around the world competing in a combat robotics tournament. 8 p.m. Discovery
B Positive After Drew (Thomas Middleditch) goes through a rough divorce mediation with Julia (Sara Rue), Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) tries to boost his spirits in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) offer relationship advice when they sense tension between Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, Will Sasso) in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The detectives questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during the COVID-19 lockdown in this new episode. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino star. 9 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals Jessica Morris and Dan Sperry. (N) 9 p.m. CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
The Unicorn After Forrest (Rob Corddry) gives Noah (Devin Bright) a water gun, Ben and Michelle (Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson) take it away, leading to a frank discussion about racial injustice. Also, Wade (Walton Goggins) tries to figure out an appropriate yet meaningful way to celebrate Shannon’s (Natalie Zea) birthday. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things Katherine and Theo (Grace Park, Tristan Byon) adjust to their new reality following Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident. Also, Rome’s (Romany Malco) resentment over the failed adoption causes tension with Regina (Christina Moses). James Roday Rodriguez, Allison Miller, Floriana Lima and Stephanie Szostak also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Rocket Around the Xmas Tree (premiere) This holiday-themed competition features teams launching holiday decorations and toys. 10 p.m. Discovery
Atlas of Cursed Places: Off the Map (premiere) “The Curse of the Bermuda Triangle” 10:13 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
The Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Interview Jake Tapper interviews President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. 7 and 11 p.m. CNN
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments This new special features highlights from past holiday concerts ahead of the 2020 event, which airs Dec. 14. Featured artists include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. 8 p.m. CW
Dateline: Race for a Vaccine Executives from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson discuss plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and efforts to overcome public mistrust. Advisors to the COVID-19 task forces of both President Trump and President-Elect Biden are interviewed. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Legends Classic: Connecticut versus USC, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida versus Boston College, 6:30 p.m. ESPN. Niagara visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. FS Prime; Texas-San Antonio visits Oklahoma, 1 a.m. Fox Sports Net
MLS Soccer The Minnesota United FC visit the Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dolly Parton; director Francis Ford Coppola. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bill Gates; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America James Corden; Meryl Streep; Mariah Carey. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Heather Graham (“Wander”); guest cohost Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Lacey Chabert, Rukiya Bernard and Antonio Cayonne. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Director Darren Grant (“Wendy Williams: The Movie”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lisa Ling. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Clinton Kelly (“Self-Made Mansions”); Galey Alix Gravenstein. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jennifer Garner; Tom Green. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Katherine Heigl; Penn & Teller; Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A drug addict says she is sober now and wants her child returned. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton (“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Lori Vallow’s former sister-in-law tells why she thinks her brother’s death was suspicious. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Omar Miller (“The Unicorn”); Amber Ruffin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Bateman; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Fired U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs; Aubrey Plaza. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zendaya; Diego Luna; Paris Jackson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Rufus Wainwright performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Humanity Bureau Director Rob W. King’s 2017 dystopian science fiction thriller is set in a bleak near future where a government agency deports unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Jakob Davies and Hugh Dillon star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 8 a.m. FXX
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8:23 a.m. Starz
Amy (2015) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Philadelphia (1993) 8:43 a.m. Encore
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 9:25 a.m. Epix
Alpha (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Hoffa (1992) 10:44 and 10:32 p.m. Starz
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11 a.m. FXX
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Wedding Daze (2006) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Company Men (2010) 1 p.m. Encore
Them! (1954) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Hero (2002) 1:45 p.m. HBO
Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FX
It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Raging Bull (1980) 3:50 p.m. Epix
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX
Room (2015) 4 p.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 4:53 p.m. Starz
Rio (2011) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Baby Face (1933) 5 p.m. TCM
Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
Antwone Fisher (2002) 6 p.m. Epix
Colors (1988) 6 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
Casper (1995) 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. Syfy
Employees’ Entrance (1933) 6:30 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount
Elf (2003) 8 and 10 p.m. AMC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. CMT
Malcolm X (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
The Goonies (1985) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Family Man (2000) 9:21 p.m. HBO
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 10 p.m. Cinemax
About Last Night (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount
Schindler’s List (1993) 11 p.m. Showtime
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 11:25 p.m. Epix
