What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: ‘Christmas in Evergreen’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Jason Bateman hosts with musical guest Morgan Wallen. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes (Premiere) Another ghost hunting series. 9 p.m. Travel

Advertisement

Rose Parade Uncovered (N) 9:30 p.m. CW



SPECIALS

30th Annual DIVAs Simply Singing Concert & Telethon Sheryl Lee Ralph presents the 30th celebration of her HIV/AIDS benefit concert featuring performances by Leslie Odom, Gloria Gaynor, Jenifer Lewis, Anthony Hamilton, Lalah Hathaway and others. 7 p.m. CW



SPORTS

College Football UCLA visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Ohio State visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Rutgers, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Florida visits Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Indiana visits Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. ABC; West Virginia visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Navy, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Illinois, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Boston College visits Virginia, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Stanford visits Washington, 1 p.m. Fox; Oregon visits California, 4 p.m. ESPN; Colorado visits Arizona, 4 p.m. FS1; Clemson visits Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Alabama visits LSU, 5 p.m. CBS; Baylor visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Fox; Oregon State visits Utah, 7:30 p.m. ESPN;

College Basketball Baylor versus Gonzaga, 10 a.m. CBS

Advertisement

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Tristan Harris, Center for Humane Technology. (N) 12:35 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-Ga.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La). Author and former CIA director John Brennan (“Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad”). Cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Panel: Josh Holmes; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS America, Iran, Israel and the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist: Author Ronen Bergman (“Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations”); author Dina Esfandiary (“Triple Axis: Iran’s Relations with Russia and China”); author Martin Indyk (“Innocence Abroad: An Intimate American Account Peace Diplomacy in the Middle East”). COVID-19 testing: Michael Mina, Center for Communicable Diseases. The rise of Nazi Germany: Author Margaret MacMillan (“War: How Conflict Shaped Us”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump; Ken Starr; Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Advertisement

Face the Nation Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Former Director and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Chris Krebs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager: Panel: Kimberly Atkins; Steve Kornacki; Jeff Mason, Reuters; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Mary Bruce; Jaime Harrison; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: President-elect Joe Biden’s relationship with the press; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times; Author Evan Osnos (“Joe Biden: The Life, The Run, and What Matters Now”). Covering President Trump’s behavior: Julie Pace, the Associated Press. Records being set by the pandemic: Author David Kessler (“Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief”); Esther Choo. Radio host shares why he is “angry talking about coronavirus”: Jeff Deminski (“Deminski & Doyle”). BBC investigation into 1996 interview with Princess Diana: Max Foster. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Leslie Marshall; Will Cain; Martha MacCallum; Mike Huckabee; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing In this 2020 holiday sequel, Michelle (Holly Robinson Peete) is busy planning for her wedding and turns over details on the launch of a new museum to her friend (Rukiya Bernard). Antonio Cayonne, Colin Lawrence and Barbara Niven also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Photograph The estranged daughter (Issa Rae) of a celebrated photographer falls for a journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who is investigating her late mother’s life in this 2020 romantic drama. Chelsea Peretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Hamilton”), Lil Rel Howery and Courtney B. Vance also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve College sweethearts hit pause on their romance when they get tempting job opportunities on opposite sides of the world, and vow to meet in two years to see whether they’re really meant to be together. Only one shows up, but several years later, they are both hired to collaborate on planning a Christmas Eve wedding. Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 8 a.m. FX

First Blood (1982) 8 a.m. Paramount

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:29 a.m. TNT

Advertisement

Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. WGN America

Bachelor Mother (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

Southside With You (2016) 9:30 a.m. Ovation

Knocked Up (2007) 10 a.m. E!

Advertisement

Logan (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Doc Hollywood (1991) 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. POP

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:03 a.m. Syfy

Blazing Saddles (1974) 11:30 a.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 11:42 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. TNT

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) Noon and 7 p.m. CMT

The Apartment (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 12:45 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 12:52 p.m. Starz

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 1 and 6:15 p.m. USA

Casino (1995) 1 p.m. VH1

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

A Golden Christmas 3 (2012) 2 p.m. ION; 5 p.m. KPXN

Blades of Glory (2007) 2 p.m. TBS

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 2:30 p.m. A&E

Meet the Parents (2000) 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 2:40 p.m. TNT

Steel Magnolias (1989) 4 p.m. CMT

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 5 p.m. OWN

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5:25 p.m. TNT

Queen & Slim (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5:49 p.m. Starz

A Christmas Story (1983) 6 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Thin Man (1934) 7 p.m. TCM

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 7 p.m. TOON

Twister (1996) 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. IFC

Slither (2006) 7:15 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Double Jeopardy (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Wonder (2017) 8 p.m. TBS

Creed (2015) 8 p.m. VH1

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8:12 p.m. TNT

Chicago (2002) 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Polar Express (2004) 9 and 11 p.m. Sundance

The Santa Clause (1994) 9:20 p.m. Freeform

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

Fargo (1996) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Tootsie (1982) 10:57 p.m. Encore

Jerry Maguire (1996) 11 p.m. TBS

Pat and Mike (1952) 11 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



