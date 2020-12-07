What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘A Christmas for Mary’ on OWN
SERIES
NCIS After two dead bodies are found in a forest, the investigation leads to the world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell (Mark Harmon, recurring guest star Joe Spano) continue their search for an opioid kingpin in this new episode of the procedural drama. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star with guest stars Tom Wilson, Sheva Cohen and Anthony Konechny. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing Facing new pressures from Dr. Palomar (guest star Adrienne Barbeau) and executives at the CDC, Abby (Crystal Reed) returns to Atlanta, where she is confronted by Nathan (guest star Michael Beach). Also, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) helps an injured man who then vows to return and help develop a cure to the mysterious swamp malady. Henderson Wade and Will Patton also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC
FBI After they apprehend the leader of a violent drug cartel, the staff at FBI headquarters is in jeopardy as the felon’s henchmen attempt to free him. Alana De La Garza, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star and Amy Carlson joins the cast. 9 p.m. CBS
Transplant In the opener of the two-episode season finale, a young mother addicted to opioids nearly dies and Bashir (Hamza Haq) must figure out whether she’s using again or if something else is causing her deadly symptoms. In the second, Bash and Magalie (Laurence Leboeuf) work to save a woman with mysterious symptoms who was nearly killed by their team’s medical error. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. CW
Chopped Four winners from earlier rounds compete in the tournament’s final round. 9 p.m. Food Network
FBI: Most Wanted After a woman sees her husband killed and is then kidnapped, Jess (Julian McMahon) discovers a link between the incident and one of his past cases. Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Don’t Be Tardy ... (N) 10 p.m. Bravo
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (N) 10 p.m. CMT
Big Sky Now that the girls’ disappearance has made headlines, Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) are unsatisfied with the investigation’s progress and take matters into their own hands. Also, Danielle and Jerrie (Natalie Alyn Lind and Jesse James Keitel) tend to Grace (Jade Pettyjohn), who makes a painful decision in an attempt to save them all. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Creighton visits Kansas, 2 p.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Miami, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Wagner visits Seton Hall, 2 p.m. FS1; Coppin State visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Green Bay visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Illinois visits Duke, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning James Corden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelly Rippon and Adam Rippon; Corinne Foxx; Melissa Gilbert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sofia Carson (“Songbird”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James; Cyndi Lauper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Nikki DeLoach; Ricardo Chavira (“Selena: The Series”); Ally Brooke. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Fashion designer Michelle Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ken Jeong; Laura Benanti (“Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020"); Erin Brockovich. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Joan Osborne’s “One of Us”; Fran Drescher; Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Kelly Bradshaw; Devin Alexander (“The Biggest Loser”); Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman believes her marriage is worse due to debt and her husband’s controlling ways. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chance the Rapper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Christmas Comes Twice”); TikTokker Miss Peppers; Karamo Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Marshawn Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Chloe Fineman; Finneas performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tim Allen; Stacey Abrams; Ari Lennox performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jimmy Fallon; Joe Manganiello; Kaz Rodriguez. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Meryl Streep; Billy Eichner performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Christmas Carol June Lockhart (“Lost in Space”) made her film debut at age 12 as one of the children of Bob and Emily Cratchit, played by her real-life parents, Gene and Kathleen Lockhart. Reginald Owen stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in this 1938 holiday classic based on the Charles Dickens story. 5 p.m. TCM
40 Years a Prisoner Filmmaker Tommy Oliver documents the 1978 Philadelphia Police raid on the radical, back-to-nature group MOVE, in which thousands of rounds of ammunition were fired into the West Philadelphia home occupied by the social justice group. 9 p.m. HBO
A Christmas for Mary Morgan Dixon (“Being Mary Jane”) stars in this new holiday movie as a rising journalist assigned to deliver a story before Christmas by her editor (Vivica A. Fox). Fascinated by a portrait of an unidentified woman painted by her late grandfather, she uncovers a long-forgotten story of young love. Jackeé Harry also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8 a.m. FXX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 a.m. Showtime
X-Men: First Class (2011) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 9:30 a.m. KLCS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR
High Society (1956) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 9:40 a.m. Encore
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix
Love Actually (2003) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
The Way Back (2020) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 a.m. FX
Dial M for Murder (1954) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Groundhog Day (1993) 1 p.m. AMC
The Best Man (1999) 1 p.m. BET
The Hangover (2009) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 1:35 p.m. Freeform
Michael (1996) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Noah (2014) 2:42 p.m. Syfy
Rear Window (1954) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
Gremlins (1984) 3:30 p.m. AMC
About Last Night ... (1986) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:30 p.m. Sundance
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5 p.m. FX
Broadcast News (1987) 5:45 p.m. Epix
Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC
8 Mile (2002) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
David Copperfield (1935) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Just Mercy (2019) 6:40 p.m. HBO
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Exorcist (1973) 7:15 p.m. IFC
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC
As Good as It Gets (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Never Goin’ Back (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
Great Expectations (1946) 9 p.m. TCM
The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC
Transformers (2007) 10 p.m. TNT
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Oliver Twist (1948) 11:15 p.m. TCM
300 (2006) 11:30 p.m. FX
