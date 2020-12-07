What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘A Christmas for Mary’ on OWN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS After two dead bodies are found in a forest, the investigation leads to the world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell (Mark Harmon, recurring guest star Joe Spano) continue their search for an opioid kingpin in this new episode of the procedural drama. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star with guest stars Tom Wilson, Sheva Cohen and Anthony Konechny. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing Facing new pressures from Dr. Palomar (guest star Adrienne Barbeau) and executives at the CDC, Abby (Crystal Reed) returns to Atlanta, where she is confronted by Nathan (guest star Michael Beach). Also, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) helps an injured man who then vows to return and help develop a cure to the mysterious swamp malady. Henderson Wade and Will Patton also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC

FBI After they apprehend the leader of a violent drug cartel, the staff at FBI headquarters is in jeopardy as the felon’s henchmen attempt to free him. Alana De La Garza, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star and Amy Carlson joins the cast. 9 p.m. CBS

Transplant In the opener of the two-episode season finale, a young mother addicted to opioids nearly dies and Bashir (Hamza Haq) must figure out whether she’s using again or if something else is causing her deadly symptoms. In the second, Bash and Magalie (Laurence Leboeuf) work to save a woman with mysterious symptoms who was nearly killed by their team’s medical error. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. CW

Chopped Four winners from earlier rounds compete in the tournament’s final round. 9 p.m. Food Network

FBI: Most Wanted After a woman sees her husband killed and is then kidnapped, Jess (Julian McMahon) discovers a link between the incident and one of his past cases. Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Don’t Be Tardy ... (N) 10 p.m. Bravo

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (N) 10 p.m. CMT

Big Sky Now that the girls’ disappearance has made headlines, Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) are unsatisfied with the investigation’s progress and take matters into their own hands. Also, Danielle and Jerrie (Natalie Alyn Lind and Jesse James Keitel) tend to Grace (Jade Pettyjohn), who makes a painful decision in an attempt to save them all. 10 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

College Basketball Creighton visits Kansas, 2 p.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Miami, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Wagner visits Seton Hall, 2 p.m. FS1; Coppin State visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Green Bay visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Illinois visits Duke, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning James Corden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kelly Rippon and Adam Rippon; Corinne Foxx; Melissa Gilbert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sofia Carson (“Songbird”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James; Cyndi Lauper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Nikki DeLoach; Ricardo Chavira (“Selena: The Series”); Ally Brooke. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Fashion designer Michelle Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ken Jeong; Laura Benanti (“Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020"); Erin Brockovich. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Joan Osborne’s “One of Us”; Fran Drescher; Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Kelly Bradshaw; Devin Alexander (“The Biggest Loser”); Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman believes her marriage is worse due to debt and her husband’s controlling ways. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chance the Rapper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Christmas Comes Twice”); TikTokker Miss Peppers; Karamo Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Marshawn Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Chloe Fineman; Finneas performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tim Allen; Stacey Abrams; Ari Lennox performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jimmy Fallon; Joe Manganiello; Kaz Rodriguez. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Meryl Streep; Billy Eichner performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Christmas Carol June Lockhart (“Lost in Space”) made her film debut at age 12 as one of the children of Bob and Emily Cratchit, played by her real-life parents, Gene and Kathleen Lockhart. Reginald Owen stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in this 1938 holiday classic based on the Charles Dickens story. 5 p.m. TCM

40 Years a Prisoner Filmmaker Tommy Oliver documents the 1978 Philadelphia Police raid on the radical, back-to-nature group MOVE, in which thousands of rounds of ammunition were fired into the West Philadelphia home occupied by the social justice group. 9 p.m. HBO

A Christmas for Mary Morgan Dixon (“Being Mary Jane”) stars in this new holiday movie as a rising journalist assigned to deliver a story before Christmas by her editor (Vivica A. Fox). Fascinated by a portrait of an unidentified woman painted by her late grandfather, she uncovers a long-forgotten story of young love. Jackeé Harry also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 a.m. Showtime

X-Men: First Class (2011) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 9:30 a.m. KLCS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR

High Society (1956) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 9:40 a.m. Encore

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Love Actually (2003) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

The Way Back (2020) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 a.m. FX

Dial M for Murder (1954) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Groundhog Day (1993) 1 p.m. AMC

The Best Man (1999) 1 p.m. BET

The Hangover (2009) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 1:35 p.m. Freeform

Michael (1996) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Noah (2014) 2:42 p.m. Syfy

Rear Window (1954) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

Gremlins (1984) 3:30 p.m. AMC

About Last Night ... (1986) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:30 p.m. Sundance

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5 p.m. FX

Broadcast News (1987) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC

8 Mile (2002) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

David Copperfield (1935) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Just Mercy (2019) 6:40 p.m. HBO

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Exorcist (1973) 7:15 p.m. IFC

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

As Good as It Gets (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Never Goin’ Back (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Great Expectations (1946) 9 p.m. TCM

The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC

Transformers (2007) 10 p.m. TNT

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Oliver Twist (1948) 11:15 p.m. TCM

300 (2006) 11:30 p.m. FX

