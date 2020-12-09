Hot damn! Nicolas Cage will host Netflix’s ‘History of Swear Words’

How effed up is this: Netflix just announced a new six-part comedic series, “History of Swear Words,” hosted by actor Nicolas Cage.

That’s in case you weren’t getting enough cuss words on premium cable, during crowd-free sports broadcasts, in line at the grocery store or online hoping that your Wi-Fi won’t crap out.

“History of Swear Words” is, according to a Netflix release, “a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.”

In other words, it has a half-dozen 20-minute episodes that focus on the F-bomb, the S-bomb, the P-word, the D-word, the B-word and, well, the teeny little word “damn,” which barely *&%#ing counts as profanity anymore.

Seasoned cussers joining Cage on his wash-your-mouth-out journey include Nikki Glaser, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman and a host of other potty-mouths. There are even a bunch of experts who show up

“Yes, it has the power to steer our souls and intoxicate our minds,” Cage says in a saucy Netflix teaser trailer released Wednesday, in which he chews scenery as aggressively as he dabs paint on the canvas that shares the scene.

“Men have died for it. Women have moved in with each other way too soon for it. And to fully capture its essence, we must plunge, unafraid, deep within its enchanted garden.”

In case you hadn’t guessed, that’s a promo for the P-word episode, which Cage helpfully notes also could be about a cat.

We would embed the clip but, alas, the editors around here have some reservations about publishing profanity — at least when it isn’t being uttered by high-ranking government officials.

This link will have to suffice.

“History of Swear Words” debuts Jan. 5 on Netflix.