What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’; ‘Disney Holiday House Party’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Astronauts Martin (Keith L. Williams) gets to be the first kid to ever attempt a spacewalk as he is the only one who can fix a small hole in the spaceship that threatens the oxygen supply and can only be repaired from the outside. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon also star in this new episode and Paige Howard provides the voice for Matilda, the ship’s AI system.7 p.m. Nickelodeon
MacGyver After one of Taylor’s (Henry Ian Cusick) former protégés is killed trying to keep a deadly bioweapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac (Lucas Till) and his team must find the weapon so Desi (Levy Tran) can execute what may be the ultimate heist before the lethal article is sold to a terrorist cell. Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star in this new episode with guest stars Sebastian Roche, Aimee Mullins and Ian Hunter. 8 p.m. CBS
The Christmas Caroler Challenge (season premiere) Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Beers judge the competition that opens with 10 holiday singing groups. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank This new episode features pitches for a classic dessert with a healthy twist for children and an educational robot. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. Higgins and Magnum (Perdita Weeks, Jay Hernandez) repossess a plane for a client when a drug cartel opens fire, forcing them to crash land in the jungle in this new episode of the rebooted action series. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Disney Channel Holiday House Party Miranda May (“Bunk’d”) hosts this new special in which Disney Channel stars perform remotely from their homes in a half-hour of holiday sketch comedy. Scheduled to appear are Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Ramon Reed, Trevor Tordjman, Ruby Rose Turner and Tobie Windham. 8 and 10:55 p.m. Disney
SPORTS
College Football Arizona State visits Arizona, 4 p.m. ESPN; Utah visits Colorado, 6:30 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Nebraska-Omaha visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mandy Moore performs; NBA preseason. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America James Patterson; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington (“The Prom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Katie Lee Biegel (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Marilu Henner, Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo and Michael Xavier. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Roy Wood Jr. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Candice Bergen; Morena Baccarin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook, and her fiancé Tom Bernthal. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kristen Bell; Jenna Lyons; chef Amirah Kassem. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show The host performs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; Joe Manganiello; Deidre Hall. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Mothers overwhelmed by the pressures of raising children and earning money during a pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden (“The Prom”); Dance Theatre of Harlem; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ludacris. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The pandemic death toll; stimulus negotiations; the Biden transition; President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results: Molly Ball, Time Magazine; Alexi McCammond, Axios); Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Sienna Miller; Kelly Clarkson; Brett Eldredge. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former President Barack Obama; Zac Brown Band performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Lewis Black; Carter McLean. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Armie Hammer; Surfaces perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Inn Love by Christmas A woman’s grandmother insists that she take a break from her career in the Miami hotel industry and spend Christmas in her rustic hometown up north. Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle and Jayne Eastwood star in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Gone Girl (2014) 8 a.m. FXX
8 Mile (2002) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Human Comedy (1943) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Get On Up (2014) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Snow 2 Brain Freeze (2008) 10 a.m. Freeform
The Godfather, Part III (1990) 10:30 a.m. BBC America
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime
The Valley of Decision (1945) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 10:56 a.m. Syfy
A Simple Favor (2018) 11 a.m. Epix
Doubt (2008) 11:13 a.m. HBO
Road to Perdition (2002) 11:25 a.m. IFC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:25 a.m. and 6:09 p.m. Starz
Premium Rush (2012) 11:45 a.m. Encore
Snowglobe (2007) Noon Freeform
Deck the Halls (2005) Noon Ovation
The Young Victoria (2009) 1 p.m. Epix
22 Jump Street (2014) 1 p.m. FXX
Greenberg (2010) 1 p.m. TMC
Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 1:20 p.m. Encore
Se7en (1995) 1:29 p.m. Syfy
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 1:58 p.m. HBO
Braveheart (1995) 2 p.m. IFC
Happy Feet (2006) 2:15 p.m. AMC
The Godfather (1972) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Pride and Prejudice (1940) 2:45 p.m. TCM
JFK (1991) 2:50 p.m. Epix
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Pleasantville (1998) 3 p.m. Showtime
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 3:03 p.m. Encore
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 3:30 p.m. Bravo
Ferdinand (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 and 8 p.m. REELZ
X-Men: First Class (2011) 4:53 p.m. HBO
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. VH1
While We’re Young (2014) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
The Color of Money (1986) 6 p.m. Epix
That Thing You Do! (1996) 6 p.m. Ovation
Slither (2006) 6:15 p.m. TMC
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 6:30 p.m. BBC America
Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
1917 (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 and 10 p.m. Bravo
Sing (2016) 8 p.m. FX
Hot Fuzz (2007) 8 p.m. HBO
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8 p.m. IFC
The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. POP
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) 8 p.m. TBS
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 8 p.m. USA
Fargo (1996) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Men in Black (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 10:30 p.m. FX
The Usual Suspects (1995) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Clueless (1995) 10:30 p.m. POP
Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971) 11:45 p.m. TCM
Rocketman (2019) 11:50 p.m. Epix
