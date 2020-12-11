Movies on TV this week: ‘White Christmas’ on AMC and more





Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Advertisement

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 13 - 19, 2020

The Apartment (1960) TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Wed. 12:05 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) Cinemax Wed. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:07 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) BBC America Tues. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) Encore Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Going My Way (1944) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Music Box (1932) TCM Mon. 3:12 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Tues. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Oliver! (1968) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Rain Man (1988) TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Sun. 1:47 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Way Out West (1937) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Sat. 8:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:48 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 13 - 19, 2020

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Carrie (2013) ★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10:47 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:46 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Footloose (1984) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ IFC Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:24 a.m.

Advertisement

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Jackass 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Jackass 2.5 (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Jackass: Number Two (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Sundance Tues. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:32 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:29 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Snow Day (2000) ★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 13 - 19, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Sun. 11:36 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:55 a.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:24 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:50 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:26 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Mon. 6:35 p.m. BET Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 2:38 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ POP Fri. 11:02 p.m. POP Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8:29 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:56 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Starz Fri. 3:24 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 6:45 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:17 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:27 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon

Advertisement

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 3 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ TMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Encore Fri. 7:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Sat. 7:55 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:37 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:58 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:50 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ POP Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:05 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:35 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Hulk (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 1 p.m. Syfy Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Encore Sat. 4:59 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sat. Noon

JFK (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:11 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ VH1 Fri. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:26 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 6:37 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6:59 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 1 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:44 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:40 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 7:25 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:32 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:29 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Sun. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:25 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:25 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:03 a.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Fri. 9:58 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:01 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:35 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 9 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Syfy Tues. 2:37 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:07 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ E! Tues. 5 p.m. E! Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Sun. 9:14 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:04 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ E! Fri. 2:30 p.m. E! Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 1:47 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 2:25 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:07 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ HBO Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Showtime Thur. 5:55 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:53 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Sat. 8:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:48 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Starz Sat. 4:12 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 13 - 19, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 12:35 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Jackie Titone. Animated. During Hanukkah, a temperamental lout drinks, gets in trouble with the law and performs community service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:03 a.m. Syfy Thur. 8:59 a.m. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:40 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 9:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:11 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Alias Boston Blackie (1942) ★★ Chester Morris, Adele Mara. Detective Blackie is there when a magician convict escapes during a prison Christmas show. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 6:02 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:54 p.m.

Advertisement

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:05 p.m.

All Mine to Give (1957) ★★ Glynis Johns, Cameron Mitchell. An orphan raised by Scottish pioneers in Wisconsin seeks homes for his five younger siblings on Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

All Styles (2018) Du-Shaunt ``Fik-Shun’’ Stegall, Keon Motakhaveri. College kids form a ragtag dance crew and head to a national dance battle. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 6:08 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:50 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 7 a.m.

La amante de la mafia (1990) Sonia Infante, Eric del Castillo. Una hermosa e implacable mujer maneja algunos negocios ilícitos de la mafia, y sabe enfrentar con valor a sus enemigos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun. 11:36 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Advertisement

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:06 p.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Angel Face (1952) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jean Simmons. A socialite and her chauffeur are accused of killing her father and stepmother. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Fri. 12:09 p.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:04 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Anna Karenina (1935) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Fredric March. Tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Another Fine Mess (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie hide in a mansion to escape from a policeman. (NR) 28 mins. TCM Mon. 10:46 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

Anthropoid (2016) ★★ Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan. In December 1941, two Czech soldiers parachute into their occupied homeland to assassinate Nazi officer Reinhard Heydrich. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 12:54 p.m.

Any Old Port! (1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. In need of money, Ollie signs Stan up for a prize fight against an old nemesis. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 2:51 p.m.

Advertisement

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:37 p.m.

The Art of Political Murder (2019) An investigation into the truth behind the murder of Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi, who was killed in 1998 just days after trying to hold the country’s military accountable for the atrocities committed during its civil war. (NR) HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:10 p.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. Gracias a una tecnología revolucionaria, Cal Lynch experimenta las aventuras de Aguilar, su antepasado español del siglo XV, miembro de una sociedad secreta de asesinos. Deberá usar lo aprendido para combatir en el presente a los templarios. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Assassination Games (2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Dos asesinos rivales forman una alianza para acabar con un cartel de narcotráfico apoyado por la DEA. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 3:35 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to Christmas (2014) Kelly Overton, Michael Muhney. Magically transported to the Christmas before her canceled wedding, a woman gets a second chance at happiness with her former fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Backfire (1950) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Gordon MacRae. A World War II veteran and his nurse search for his buddy, a reformed hoodlum on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:55 a.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:15 p.m.

*batteries not Included (1987) ★★ Hume Cronyn, Jessica Tandy. Tiny flying saucers join an elderly couple and fellow tenants against a land developer’s henchmen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 11:26 a.m.

Advertisement

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Be Big! (1931) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. A surprise stag party for Stan and Ollie interferes with vacation plans with their wives. (NR) 28 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Sun. 7:57 a.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Beau Hunks (1931) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Two foolish fellows join the French Foreign Legion. (NR) 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1:42 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 5:22 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:08 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Beaver (2011) ★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. Following a failed suicide attempt, a deeply depressed toy executive communicates through a beaver puppet and tries to get his life back on track. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 7:25 a.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb. Brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb find early fame in the 1960s and go on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits. This film follows the group’s meteoric rise as they navigate the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 6 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:40 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) ★★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke. Events spiral out of control when a man ropes his brother into a scheme to rob their parents’ jewelry store. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:05 p.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 10:38 p.m.

Beirut (2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Below Zero (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. After finding a wallet, Stan and Ollie treat a policeman to dinner. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ Fredric March, Myrna Loy. A disabled serviceman and two other veterans have difficulty adjusting to civilian life after World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Beyond Tomorrow (1940) ★★ Richard Carlson, Jean Parker. Three tycoons play Cupid for a couple on Christmas Eve, then guide them from the hereafter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Big Business (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Lily Tomlin. Mismatched at birth, two sets of twins meet as opposites in Manhattan and confuse a corporate deal. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Big Cube (1969) ★★ Lana Turner, George Chakiris. A spoiled hippie and her boyfriend try to speed her inheritance by slipping her stepmother LSD. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 8:24 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Fri. 7 p.m. BET Sat. Noon

Billy Elliot (2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:23 p.m.

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Loretta Young. A suave angel saves a woman and her Episcopal husband from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 11:59 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Christmas (1974) ★★★ Olivia Hussey, Margot Kidder. Sorority sisters and their drunken housemother fall prey to an obscene yuletide caller. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 10:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:50 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:26 a.m.

Black Nativity (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett. A street-wise teen discovers the value of faith, healing and family after he goes to New York to spend Christmas with his estranged relatives. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sat. 9:28 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 p.m.

Bleed Out (2018) After a routine hip replacement surgery lands his mother in a coma with permanent brain damage, Steve Burrows takes on a profit-driven health care system. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Mon. 1:37 p.m.

Advertisement

Bleeding Steel (2017) Jackie Chan, Nana Ou-Yang. Hong Kong police inspector Lin Dong learns that a biochemical invention has been surgically implanted into his missing daughter. With help from a hacker, Lin tries to connect the dots between the device, a sinister army and a strange phenomenon. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Block-Heads (1938) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie come home from World War I, which has been over for 20 years. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 3:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Blue Velvet (1986) ★★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini. A young man ties the mystery of a severed ear to a roadhouse floozy and her tormentor. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 11:09 p.m.

Advertisement

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 5:14 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:02 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:07 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bonnie Scotland (1935) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie take a cattle boat to Scotland and wind up in India with the Bengal Lancers. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:23 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

Boys Town (1938) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Mickey Rooney. Father Flanagan reforms a pool shark at his Omaha, Neb., home for wayward boys. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:05 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York playgirl Holly Golightly puzzles a writer who lives in her building. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:54 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 11:48 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:53 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 6:35 p.m. BET Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Fri. 2:38 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 a.m.

Bundle of Joy (1956) ★★ Eddie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds. A salesgirl’s boss thinks his son fathered the baby that she found on a doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

The Burglar (1957) ★ Dan Duryea, Jayne Mansfield. A thief, his half sister and his gang steal a diamond necklace from a Philadelphia mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Bush Christmas (1947) ★★★ Chips Rafferty, John Fernside. After thieves steal their father’s racehorse, three Australian children track the culprits through the bush country. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) ★★★ Demi Moore, Jeff Daniels. A folksy seaside clairvoyant marries a New York butcher, moves to the city and charms her new neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:24 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 a.m.

The Butterfly Effect (2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Thur. 5:08 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) ★★ Noah Segan, Rusty Kelley. As students prepare for their high school prom, they have no idea a flesh-eating virus is spreading via a popular brand of water. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:40 p.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Los camaroneros (1989) Eric del Castillo, Jorge Russek. Unos marineros luchan entre ellos por adueñarse del poder, dejando que la ambición y la lujuria corrompan sus almas. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:33 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

La cantina (1994) Rafael Inclán, Alfonso Zayas. La cantina es el lugar de reunión favorito para este grupo de amigos. Allí, comparten sus alegrías y ahogan sus penas. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Captain Underpants (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animada. Dos niños aficionados a dibujar cómics hipnotizan accidentalmente al director de su colegio, quien cuando está en trance se transforma en el entusiasta y un tanto ridículo Capitán Calzoncillos, un superhéroe que debe sus poderes a sus calzones. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KLCS Tues. 1 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Fri. 11:02 p.m. POP Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Chickens Come Home (1931) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie must thwart a blackmailer. (NR) 25 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Children Act (2017) ★★ Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead. Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion, stretching her life and her fractured marriage to the breaking point. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Chimp (1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Two bumbling circus performers drive the circus to ruin, ending up with a flea circus and chimp. (NR) 25 mins. TCM Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas by Starlight (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. A lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. However, she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Caper (2007) Shannen Doherty, Ty Olsson. While baby-sitting her niece and nephew, a professional thief hatches a new scheme to steal. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon

A Christmas Carol (1999) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant. Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge receives visits from three Christmas spirits who show him his past, present and future. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Carousel (2020) Rachel Boston, Neal Bledsoe. Lila is hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair a carousel and must work with the prince to complete it by Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas Comes Twice (2020) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier. When a Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride on the carousel transports a top newscaster back in time, giving her a second chance at love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

A Christmas Cruise (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Morris. When her best friend invites her along for a holiday-themed sail, an aspiring novelist unexpectedly finds the love of her life on board. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Doctor (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes. A doctor encounters a man from her past who brings with him a revelation that could change her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Ever After (2020) Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso. Sparks fly during Christmastime when a romance novelist meets a handsome man who looks like the leading character in her books. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Exchange (2020) Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks. Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for a London financier’s posh apartment. Soon, sparks begin to fly between them as they get to know each other while exchanging living spaces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas for Mary (2020) Morgan Dixon, Vivica A. Fox. Tasked with delivering a story by Christmas, and intrigued by a portrait of a mysterious woman painted by her late grandfather, writer Lena Jones uncovers a tale of young love that inspires her to follow her heart and find her own true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m. OWN Sat. 2 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

The Christmas House (2020) Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora. Working through some difficult decisions, a mother and father summon their two grown sons home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan. The publisher of a women’s magazine has his best columnist play holiday host to a Navy hero. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard. As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Advertisement

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Wonderland (2007) ★★ Matthew Knight, Chris Kattan. Crooks and cops pursue a brother and sister who found a bag of counterfeit cash while shopping in a Canadian mall. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Advertisement

The Christmas Listing (2020) Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns. Sparks fly between a real estate agent and a handsome rival when they compete to sell the same property during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Lottery (2020) Reginald VelJohnson, Asia’h Epperson. A man who wins the lottery tries to bring his estranged daughters together for Christmas. When his wife loses the ticket, the family members put aside their differences to help find the ticket and in doing so, finally learn to come together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Advertisement

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas on the Menu (2020) Kim Shaw, Clayton James. Josie Jennings, a celebrated, romantic 35-year-old chef in the city, heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint, magical bed and breakfast where she grew up and where her mother, Shannon, has just opened a new restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas on the Vine (2020) Julianna Guill, Jon Cor. A young marketing executive is assigned to help a struggling family-owned winery in a town that has lost its Christmas spirit due to a large wine conglomerate. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Advertisement

A Christmas Reunion (2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas She Wrote (2020) Danica McKellar, Dylan Neal. When a writer has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family, only to receive an unexpected visit from the man who canceled her column. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Sitters (2020) Tristin Mays, Nathan Owens. Facing holiday flight delays on a return trip from Europe, parents double-book incompatible babysitters to look after their two kids and dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

The Christmas Temp (2019) Sara Canning, Robin Dunne. An unemployed artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020) Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor. A woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property for the festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Christmas Waltz (2020) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. A woman makes an unexpected connection with her dance instructor after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. LOGO Wed. 10 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Clockers (1995) ★★ Harvey Keitel, John Turturro. A Brooklyn man confesses to a drug dealer’s murder, but a veteran detective instead harasses the suspect’s crack-dealer brother. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Collateral Damage (2002) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas. Un bombero busca venganza del terrorista responsable de un bombardeo, que cobró la vida de su esposa y su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Come Clean (1931) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stanley and Oliver try to get ice cream but are blackmailed by a wanted woman instead. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 8:10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) Lamman Rucker, Jen Harper. An Atlanta-based chef gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with a pro baseball player who is a single dad of three and needs a live-in-chef to get him through the holidays with the kids. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Tues. 9 p.m. OWN Wed. Noon OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

Cool Hand Luke (1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, George Kennedy. A likable Southern loner on a chain gang resists the captain and keeps trying to escape. (GP) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Country Christmas Album (2018) Hannah Barefoot, Evan Gamble. Country music starlet Tess Stapleton is forced to record a Christmas album with ex-teen heartthrob Derek Copeland. They appear to be polar opposites, but as the album shapes up, they find themselves growing closer over their shared love of music. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

The Covenant (2006) ★ Steven Strait, Toby Hemingway. The death of a student at an elite Massachusetts academy threatens to shatter a pact that has protected four families with eldritch powers since the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 3:47 a.m.

Cover Up (1949) ★★ William Bendix, Dennis O’Keefe. An insurance sleuth probes a small-town suicide, senses hostility and suspects murder. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Nikki DeLoach, Ben Ayers. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman. Two U.S. Navy officers clash aboard a nuclear submarine bound for Russia, while that country is under rebel siege. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Cuban Fury (2014) ★★ Rashida Jones, Nick Frost. A former salsa prodigy must whip himself back into shape 22 years after a bullying incident ruined his chance at dance stardom. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 4:31 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:05 p.m. AXS Mon. 10:10 p.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. Animated. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 59 mins. KOCE Wed. 9:30 a.m. KPBS Wed. 9:30 a.m. KLCS Wed. 10 a.m. KVCR Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:10 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014) ★★ Stephen Tyrone Williams, Zaraah Abrahams. An anthropologist awakes with a thirst for blood after an assistant stabs him with a cursed dagger. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 2 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Dashing in December (2020) Peter Porte, Juan Pablo Di Pace. After Wyatt finally comes home for the holidays to try to convince his mother to sell the family’s Colorado ranch, he finds romance with dashing a new ranch hand who dreams of saving the property and its magical Winter Wonderland attraction. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LOGO Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. POP Sun. 7 p.m. TV Land Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:53 p.m. Paramount Mon. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:29 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:31 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 11:56 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

El de los lentes Carrera (2014) John Solis, Óscar López. Luego de que su padre sea asesinado, un hombre enfurecido comienza una guerra contra un cartel de drogas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Advertisement

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Fri. 3:24 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Deep Valley (1947) ★★ Ida Lupino, Dane Clark. A shy California farm girl falls in love with a fugitive from a chain gang. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher. A mischievous boy tries to show his neighbor the holiday spirit while hoping Santa Claus grants his wish for a bicycle. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Desk Set (1957) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A TV-network researcher with an amazing memory humors an efficiency expert sent to improve her department. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 6:45 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Diamonds of the Night (1964) ★★ Antonin Kumbera, Ladislav Jansky. Two Jewish boys escape from a Nazi death-camp convoy and go wild and hungry. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 3:51 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:31 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon Freeform Tues. 8:25 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:15 p.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) ★★★★ Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner. At 43, Jean-Dominique Bauby, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, has a devastating stroke, which leaves him almost completely paralyzed and unable to communicate except by blinking one eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:55 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 4:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) ★★★ Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles. In 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton and her family discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. NBC Thur. 8 p.m.

Dolores Claiborne (1995) ★★ Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Murder forces an accused widow and her estranged daughter to confront past traumas. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Thur. 2 p.m.

Domingo Corrales (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Un hombre busca la venganza contra los asesinos de su padre quien, sin querer, se había involucrado con narcotraficantes. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Don Juan 67 (1967) Mauricio Garcés, David Reynoso. Una jovencita le tiende una trampa a un hombre mujeriego del que está enamorada para así llamar su atención. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Don Quijote cabalga de nuevo (1973) Mario Moreno, Fernando Fernán Gómez. Don Quijote y su escudero Sancho disfrutan sus aventuras de caballeros andantes. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Double Man (1967) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Britt Ekland. A CIA agent is lured to the Alps and replaced in Washington by a look-alike Soviet spy. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Downstairs (1932) ★★ John Gilbert, Virginia Bruce. A roguish chauffeur blackmails his fellow servants to finance his elopement with the butler’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:45 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely. Animated. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 9 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. Disney Mon. 6 p.m. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:35 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 p.m. FX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 9 a.m. KTLA Sun. 1:34 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 2:55 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. 12:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. La historia del saltador de esquí británico Michael Eddie Edwards; cómo se preparó para participar en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Calgary en 1988. Su entrenamiento lo dirigió Bronson Peary, un hombre carismático y polémico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:17 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:27 p.m.

Ella Enchanted (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy. A young woman embarks on a journey to break the curse of obedience placed upon her by a fairy godmother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 4:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Empire (2002) ★★ John Alberto Leguizamo, Peter Sarsgaard. Un narcotraficante interesado en los negocios legales, pide dinero y se lo da a un banquero inversionista. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Endings, Beginnings (2019) Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan. A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon

Escape From East Berlin (1962) ★★ Don Murray, Christine Kaufmann. An East German tunnels under the Berlin Wall and leads his girlfriend and 26 others to freedom. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 7:43 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:17 p.m.

Eve’s Christmas (2004) ★ Elisa Donovan, Cheryl Ladd. A lonely career woman gets a second chance to rethink a fateful decision after she makes a wish upon a Christmas Eve star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:55 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Advertisement

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

A Family Thing (1996) ★★ Robert Duvall, James Earl Jones. An Arkansas redneck learns his mother was black and that he has a half-brother in Chicago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 4 a.m.

Fanchon the Cricket (1915) Mary Pickford, Jack Standing. A young wild girl, Fanchon, lives in a forest with her eccentric grandmother, who is suspected to be a witch. After suffering from her grandmother’s sorceress reputation, Fanchon rescues a boy from drowning, and they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 12:49 p.m.

The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) ★★★ Jack MacGowran, Roman Polanski. A professor and his helper crash a vampire ball at the castle of Count Von Krolock. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Feliz NaviDAD (2020) Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord. A single father finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmakers during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Sun. 9:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11 p.m. MTV Tues. 1:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Bravo Fri. 10:47 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:46 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Fine China (2020) Ren Holly Liu, Randy Guiaya. A woman erupts into a song and dance after dinner at her house turns tragic. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Tues. 6:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:35 a.m.

A Firehouse Christmas (2016) Anna Hutchison, Marcus Rosner. As Christmas approaches, a relationship author tests the true love between her soon-to-be ex-husband and his firefighting girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Firewalker (1986) ★★ Chuck Norris, Louis Gossett Jr. Two guys and a girl brave jungle hazards to find an Aztec temple filled with gold. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 2 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Fitzwilly (1967) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Feldon. An elderly woman’s butler leads servants in larceny to support her philanthropy and illusion of wealth. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Flash Gordon (1980) ★ Sam Jones, Melody Anderson. The quarterback/space hero from Earth fights Emperor Ming on the planet Mongo. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Tues. 1:01 a.m.

The Flying Deuces (1939) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie join the Foreign Legion and wind up scheduled for a firing squad. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Advertisement

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Tues. 12:51 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Encore Mon. 2:30 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 2:24 a.m.

Advertisement

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m.

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) Chronicling the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s lifelong fight to exonerate his parents. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m. HBO Thur. 3:05 a.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 10:17 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:33 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Mon. 5:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 7:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 10:23 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Fri. 1:37 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 4:44 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 6:16 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Fri. 8:53 a.m. Encore Fri. 9:39 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sun. 6:27 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:13 p.m.

Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Fri. 12:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Full Beat (2018) Juliana Joel. A trans teen, resentful of having to spend court-ordered time with her father, finds an unlikely ally in his fiancée. (NR) 10 mins. HBO Tues. 4:15 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:25 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:35 p.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:05 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Starz Fri. 5:29 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:29 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m.

A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Advertisement

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020) Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay. After 15 years, a single father moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and, through a series of coincidences -- or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Sat. 7:55 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:37 a.m.

Advertisement

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald. Singing Father O’Malley bails out crusty Father Fitzgibbon’s financially strapped parish. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) ★★★★ Charles Chaplin, Mack Swain. Silent. Mostly isolated in the Yukon, the little tramp cooks a shoe, falls in love, hangs from a cliff and strikes it rich. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A Golden Christmas (2009) ★★ Andrea Roth, Bruce Davison. A special dog helps a woman reunite with a friend that she met years earlier as a child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

Gone Fishin’ (1997) ★ Joe Pesci, Danny Glover. Two lifelong friends have disastrous misadventures after winning a fishing trip to the Everglades. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:48 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. LOGO Mon. 10 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two squabbling TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 2:58 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:50 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Great Gatsby (2013) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire. A writer gets swept up in the affairs of Jazz Age New York’s wealthy elite when he moves next-door to a mysterious millionaire who throws lavish parties and pines for an unattainable woman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sun. Noon TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Advertisement

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Charlton Heston. The life of Jesus unfolds according to the Bible, from birth to the Resurrection, on an epic scale. (G) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 4 a.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:33 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. MTV Wed. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 8:45 p.m.

The Grudge 2 (2006) ★ Amber Tamblyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A young woman encounters a terrible curse while searching for her missing sister in Tokyo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 10:58 a.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 1:22 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:22 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:24 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:07 p.m.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (2014) Voice of Aubrey Plaza, Megan Charpentier. Las aventuras en las fiestas del gatito cascarrabias, que ayuda a una niña a encontrar el espíritu y el encanto de la Navidad. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sat. 3 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

La güera Chabela y Jesús Cadenas (1994) Pepe Aguilar, Isabel Albor. Una mujer se ve envuelta en la vida de un hombre que lucha por la justicia de los campesinos más humildes. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

H

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:46 a.m.

Advertisement

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:32 p.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. REELZ Tues. 5 p.m. REELZ Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 7:50 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:58 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Hav Plenty (1997) ★★ Chenoa Maxwell, Christopher Scott Cherot. A wealthy young woman invites a friend, an aspiring New York novelist, to her family’s home for New Year’s Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Heart of the Holidays (2020) Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier. A career-driven woman reunites with her high school boyfriend after returning home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 10:44 p.m.

Helpmates (1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie must clean up a messy house before Ollie’s wife comes home. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:58 a.m.

Here and Now (2018) Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger. After receiving a grim diagnosis, a successful New York singer spends the day reflecting on her life. She crisscrosses the city as she attempts to make peace with her friends, family and failures. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 11:42 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:46 p.m.

Advertisement

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 11:57 a.m.

Los hermanos Diablo (1959) Rafael Baledón, Abel Salazar. Tres hermanos dejan su pueblo y se dirigen a EE.UU. a reclamar un rancho que les dejó de herencia uno de sus tíos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 11 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Hit and Run (2012) ★★ Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell. Un expiloto es perseguido por federales y exmiembros de su banda cuando viola el Programa de Protección a Testigos para ayudar a su novia a llegar a Los Ángeles. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Hoffa (1992) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito. Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa makes mob deals, organizes a bitter strike, faces powerful public figures and finally, disappears without a trace. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sun. 4:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Hog Wild (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Two buffoons attempt to install a rooftop radio antenna. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 9:51 a.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Brooke is dumped right before Christmas and enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Holiday Heartbreak (2020) Michael Colyar, Maryam Basir. A hopeless romantic is unknowingly cursed with relationship problems passed down from her father’s chauvinistic ways. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Holiday High School Reunion (2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) ★★★ Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. To fool her parents, a waitress kidnaps a customer and forces him to pretend to be her beau. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Freeform Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:04 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:05 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 4:35 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Advertisement

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 10:34 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m. VH1 Tues. 12:30 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Sun. 2:30 a.m. E! Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m. Syfy Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Hustle and Heat (2003) Duane Martin, Vivica A. Fox. An investigator and his partner probe the mysterious death of a promising rapper. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. En el 2035, un detective de homicidios de Chicago persigue a un sofisticado robot acusado de matar a un científico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m. FXX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 4:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

If I Only Had Christmas (2020) Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie. A cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:53 a.m.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) ★★★ Judy Garland, Van Johnson. The more co-workers fight in a Chicago music store, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Inn Love by Christmas (2020) Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch. A successful young woman living in Miami is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Although she doesn’t get back to her small northern hometown often, her grandmother is able to convince her to come home for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animada. Las cinco emociones que conviven en el interior de una niña, alegría, miedo, desagrado, ira y tristeza, compiten por tomar el control de sus acciones cuando la pequeña se traslada, junto a su familia, a vivir a San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 3:05 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 7:14 p.m.

The Iron Lady (2011) ★★ Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent. Margaret Thatcher breaks through class and gender barriers to become the United Kingdom’s first female prime minister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Fri. 5:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:24 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Wed. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 7:51 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:06 p.m.

Advertisement

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 a.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his friends perform outrageous stunts and pranks. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Jackass 3D (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Jackass 2.5 (2007) ★★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Dangerous and disgusting stunts performed by the Jackass crew. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Jackass: Number Two (2006) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Daredevils go for the gross-out when they subject an unsuspecting public to more outrageous stunts and practical jokes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Nitwits perform outrageous stunts and pull practical jokes on an unsuspecting public. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

JFK (1991) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek. New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison wraps an assassination-conspiracy theory around characters high and low. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:02 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Wed. Noon

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) ★★ James Woods, Daniel Baldwin. Vampire killers pursue a 600-year-old specimen in the American Southwest. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 2:47 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 11 a.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:43 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:50 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 4:52 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:17 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Fri. 11:58 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Fri. 1:35 p.m.

El Justiciero 2, El Retorno de Don Ramiro (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Michelle Vargas. Un juez concede la libertad al mafioso a quien el justiciero envió a la cárcel y ahora este delincuente buscará vengarse. Mientras el justiciero continúa ayudando a la policía, también va tras dos mujeres quienes trafican con drogas e indocumentados. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

K

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kansas (1988) ★★ Matt Dillon, Andrew McCarthy. Two teenage guys rob a Kansas bank and flee, then cross paths later as fugitive and hero. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:11 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Keanu (2016) ★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele. A man and his cousin pose as ruthless gangsters to recover a stolen kitten. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Kind Lady (1935) ★★★ Aline MacMahon, Basil Rathbone. An Englishwoman is drugged and blackmailed for being kind to a stranger in her home. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 4 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Sat. 11:24 p.m.

Advertisement

King of Kings (1961) ★★★ Jeffrey Hunter, Siobhan McKenna. Orson Welles narrates the story of Jesus including the Sermon on the Mount, the Last Supper, the Passion and the Resurrection. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Kiss of Death (1947) ★★★ Victor Mature, Brian Donlevy. A New York hoodlum leads the district attorney to a volatile, grinning gangster. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:21 p.m.

Advertisement

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lady in the Lake (1946) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Audrey Totter. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe searches for a publisher’s missing wife. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Lady on a Train (1945) ★★★ Deanna Durbin, Ralph Bellamy. A girl turns to a mystery writer for help after seeing a murder near Grand Central Station. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:26 a.m.

Advertisement

Las noches del Blanquita (1985) Lucha Villa, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Una cantante mexicana se enamora de un hombre joven quien está comenzando una carrera del espectáculo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Lassiter (1984) ★★ Tom Selleck, Jane Seymour. Scotland Yard and the FBI force a thief and his girlfriend to steal Nazi diamonds from a German countess. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:01 a.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. Un general prisionero incita a sus compañeros a una revuelta, en contra de un guardia déspota. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Laugh (2020) Steve Vanderzee, Eric Stone. A masked killer prowls the dark corridors of a cursed theater as a stand-up comedian prepares for the biggest show of his life. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 9:10 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

The Last Sunset (1961) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Kirk Douglas. A Texas lawman follows a fleeing outlaw headed to see the women in his life. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:37 p.m.

The Laurel-Hardy Murder Case (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan is a suspect in his rich uncle’s murder. (NR) 30 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:15 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 4 a.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (2020) Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell. Two college sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding just in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Letters to Satan Claus (2020) Karen Knox, Miriam McDonald. A journalist must confront her past when Satan returns to her hometown to put a damper on the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (2018) Tyra Banks, Francia Raisa. Grace, the young CEO of Marathon Toys, is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis as she struggles with her job. With the help of her young neighbor, Grace’s old doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 8:45 a.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 2:21 a.m.

A Little Christmas Charm (2020) Ashley Greene, Brendan Penny. A jewelry designer teams up with an investigative reporter to find the owner of a charm bracelet before Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Little Foxes (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. In the Deep South, greedy Regina blackmails her brothers and lets her husband die. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon. 7:42 a.m.

Living in Oblivion (1995) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Catherine Keener. A harried director must contend with technical foul-ups and actors’ shenanigans on the set of a low-budget film. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:28 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Lonestar Christmas (2020) Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini. Erin takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch, where she unexpectedly falls in love with local restaurateur Mateo while learning to forgive her father for the past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:13 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 10:51 p.m.

Advertisement

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (2020) Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage. A restauranteur receives a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:58 a.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 a.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:02 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:39 a.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Tues. 3:01 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Magic Snowflake (2013) ★★ Nathan Simony, Benoît Allemane. Animated. A young boy named Nicholas is chosen to become the next Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 10:09 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:11 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Make Way for Tomorrow (1937) ★★★ Victor Moore, Beulah Bondi. An elderly couple are at the mercy of their children, who consider them a burden. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 11:19 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) ★★★★ James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple’s son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) Voices of Breanna Yde, Mariah Carey. Animated. A little girl who desperately wants a puppy for Christmas agrees to take care of her uncle’s dog to prove she’s responsible. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

El Marido de Mi Novia (1951) María Elena Marqués, Abel Salazar. Una mujer va a la capital para mantener a su marido inválido, por lo que se dedica a robar carteras en los autobuses, pero ella se enamora de otro ladrón. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Tues. 6:25 a.m.

Marnie (1964) ★★★ Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery. A man struggles to break the thieving habits of his kleptomaniac wife and restore harmony to their marriage. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) ★★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Sarah Paulson. After escaping from a cult, a young woman is haunted by her experiences there and fears that its vicious leader may be trying to find her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Más terco que una mula (1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 1:11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Master of Disguise (2002) ★ Dana Carvey, Jennifer Esposito. A genial waiter tries to rescue his parents from a criminal mastermind by assuming various identities. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Fri. 2:24 a.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Me Ha Besado un Hombre (1944) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Al final de la Guerra Civil Española, la joven Luisa se hace pasar por su hermano Luis para poder refugiarse en México. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 5:08 a.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien. A St. Louis lawyer’s family stays in town for the 1904 World’s Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 a.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:26 a.m.

Mercury Rising (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin. An FBI renegade tries to stop his nemesis from killing an autistic boy who cracked a government code. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014) Joel McHale, Robin Williams. Boyd is forced to spend Christmas at his parents’ house and has to hit the road with his eccentric father to get his son’s Christmas gifts before morning. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. LOGO Mon. 8 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A couple try to plan the perfect destination wedding amid family chaos and drama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:16 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:54 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 3:40 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Tues. 9:30 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:28 a.m.

Advertisement

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

A Miracle on Christmas Lake (2016) Siobhan Williams, Rohan Campbell. A teenager heads to the pond where he and his best friend, now deceased, used to play hockey together. He’s shocked to discover a magical, perfectly groomed rink, which only appears at night and in his presence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Wed. 1:35 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 7 a.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:31 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Tues. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:32 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 6:37 a.m.

Advertisement

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:04 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Wonderful (1993) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Annabella Sciorra. If a man finds his ex-wife a husband, he can then put her alimony toward his bowling-alley dream. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. William Wyler’s Oscar-winning classic about the tensions faced by a family of hard-working Brits in war-torn England. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Muerto al hoyo...y el vivo también (1990) Maribel Fernández, Pedro Weber. Un cliente de un burdel fallece durante su sesión amorosa y quieren sacarlo del local sin que los demás se enteren. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Muppets From Space (1999) ★★ Jeffrey Tambor, F. Murray Abraham. After learning about his origins, Gonzo must decide whether to seek his own kind or stay with friends. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) ★★★ James Coco, Joan Rivers. Kermit and company try to take their variety show to Broadway, while Miss Piggy grows jealous of a friendly waitress. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Music Box (1932) ★★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Gravity, an impatient professor and a sassy nursemaid hinder movers trying to deliver a player piano to an upstairs address. (NR) 39 mins. TCM Mon. 3:12 p.m.

Música, Espuelas y Amor (1954) Antonio Aguilar, Evangelina Elizondo. Una familia se desmorona cuando la hija, una joven pianista, va a la ciudad y forma una orquesta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) ★★★ Cynthia Gibb, Greg Evigan. A dog tries to thwart the romance between her owner and a widowed architect. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

My Girl 2 (1993) ★★ Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd. An undertaker’s teenage daughter visits her uncle to learn about her mother in 1974 Los Angeles. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

My Psychedelic Love Story (2020) Filmmaker Errol Morris examines the love affair between LSD guru Timothy Leary and Joanna Harcourt-Smith. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:55 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 11:58 a.m.

N

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (2020) Interviews, home movies, photographs and diaries offer insight into the remarkable life and career of actress Natalie Wood. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 9:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:18 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4:01 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Fri. 6:59 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 5 p.m.

The New Guy (2002) ★ D.J. Qualls, Eliza Dushku. A prison inmate gives a teenage nerd advice on how to become the coolest guy at his new school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Fri. 4:23 p.m.

Advertisement

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Night Moves (2013) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning. Two Oregon environmentalists and a former Marine hatch a plan to blow up a hydroelectric dam. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Night Nurse (1931) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Ben Lyon. A nurse asks a bootlegger for help after uncovering her employer’s plot to kill her own children for their trust fund. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:28 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Thur. 3 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:53 p.m.

Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe (2020) Guillermo Iván, Kimberley Aria Peterson. Un joven reportero, escéptico hacia el cristianismo moderno, se propone investigar la leyenda de Juan Diego y la Virgen de Guadalupe. (NR) GALA Sun. Noon KMEX Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) ★★ Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy. Young Clara meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve a magical, one-of-a-kind key that will restore harmony to the unstable land. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Thur. 1:40 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 1 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3:20 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 6:10 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) Voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas. (G) 21 mins. ABC Fri. 8 p.m. KEYT Fri. 8 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon TBS Sat. 9 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Oliver! (1968) ★★★★ Ron Moody, Oliver Reed. Dickens’ Oliver Twist goes from parish boy to Fagin’s pickpocketing school to the clutches of murderous Bill Sikes. (G) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 5 p.m. TMC Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 10:36 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:05 a.m.

One Day (2011) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess. For 20 years, an idealist and a wealthy charmer reunite on the anniversary of the day they first met, their college graduation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:43 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Advertisement

One Good Turn (1931) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. While begging for food at an old lady’s house, the boys overhear the landlord threaten to evict her; not realizing they’re hearing a play rehearsal, they decide to sell their car to help her out. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 1:21 p.m.

One Hour Photo (2002) ★★★ Robin Williams, Connie Nielsen. Desperate and lonely, a photo developer obsesses over members of a family that patronizes his booth in a department store. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Our Relations (1936) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Sailors Stan and Ollie have a beer-garden mix-up with their henpecked twins and gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

Our Wife (1931) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Oliver tries to elope with his large bride. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 12:37 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 5:30 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sat. 8 a.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m. E! Sat. Noon

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 12:17 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:20 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 6:51 a.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Sun. 5 p.m.

Paddington 2 (2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Painless (2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sun. 2:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Wed. 6:12 a.m.

Papillon (1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri The Butterfly Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 8:36 a.m.

Advertisement

Parachute Jumper (1933) ★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Leo Carrillo. A pair of World War I Air Force pilots return from battle to find adventure and romance in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon

Passion Flower (1930) ★★ Kay Francis, Kay Johnson. Two rich cousins find husbands but then tragically fall in love with the same man. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Thur. 1 p.m. FXX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Wed. 12:59 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Pearls of the Deep (1965) Pavla Marsálková, Ferdinand Kruta. A five part anthology highlighting works by writer Bohumil Hrabal. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

The Perfect Holiday (2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother’s fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 5:01 p.m.

Peyton Place (1957) ★★★ Lana Turner, Hope Lange. The secret life of a small New England community is revealed in this adaptation of Grace Metalious’ novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 12:44 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Pick a Star (1937) ★★ Jack Haley, Rosina Lawrence. An Iowa girl with hopes of stardom heads to Hollywood for a screen test. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Piney: The Lonesome Pine (2020) Voices of Jonathan Pryce, Simon Pegg. Animated. A cheerful Welsh girl grows a talking pine named Piney to be her Christmas tree, but when he’s accidentally removed from her grandfather’s Christmas tree farm, the girl and her grandpa frantically search to get him home before Christmas. (NR) 30 mins. Disney Tues. 9:20 a.m. Disney Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:03 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Tues. 1:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:40 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 7:25 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 9:41 a.m. HBO Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (2018) Voices of Sarah Natochenny, Haven Paschall. Anime. Five strangers with nothing in common find themselves working together to save the people and Pokemon of Fula City. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney XD Mon. 3 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 7 a.m.

Precious Cargo (2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. Para recuperar la buena voluntad de su jefe asesino, una seductora ladrona recluta a un examante para robar unas gemas extrañas y valiosas. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 3:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:36 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Prince Among Slaves (2006) Narrated by Mos Def. An African prince finds himself enslaved in America for over 40 years. (NR) 58 mins. KCET Mon. Noon KVCR Thur. Noon KOCE Thur. 11 p.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m. Syfy Fri. 11:26 a.m.

Advertisement

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m.

El profe (1970) Cantinflas, Marga López. Un profesor tiene problemas y Cantinflas lo ayuda a mantener su trabajo, así los dos empiezan una buena amistad. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Tues. 4:10 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:13 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:01 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Quarantine (2008) ★★ Jennifer Carpenter, Steve Harris. Trapped in an apartment building, a reporter and her cameraman record the outbreak of a horrifying disease that turns humans into voracious cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 11:10 a.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:38 p.m.

Advertisement

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 11:30 a.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Rad (1986) ★ Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin. A bicycle-motocrosser tries to enter a corrupt promoter’s nationally televised cash-prize race. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 7:07 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty. The violent nature of prizefighter Jake LaMotta leads first to a boxing championship, then to a downward spiral of self-destruction. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:53 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 5 a.m.

A Recipe for Seduction (2020) Mario Lopez, Justene Alpert. As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor who has been hand-picked by her mother. When a handsome chef arrives with a secret recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel her plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Los Recuerdos del Porvenir (1968) Renato Salvatori, Susana Dosamantes. Un destacamento federal al mando del coronel Rosas llega a un pueblo para reprimir a los revolucionarios. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:32 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. Durante décadas, los habitantes de Daggerhorn mantienen un pacto con el hombre lobo: para saciar su apetito, le ofrecen un animal cada mes, hasta que la bestia incumple el pacto y devora a un ser humano. Una mujer sospecha quién es el licántropo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:55 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Rediscovering Christmas (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Jessica Walter. A talented department store window designer helps her sister design the decor for the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance and clashes with the stubborn grandson of the founders of the festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Remember the Night (1940) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray. Love blooms between a sympathetic attorney and the comely shoplifter he has taken home for the Christmas holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 10:44 p.m.

Advertisement

Requiem for a Dream (2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:38 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 p.m.

Reventón en Acapulco (1982) Alejandro Suárez, Jaime Moreno. Las vidas de cuatro familias de distintas clases sociales se entrelazan durante un fin de semana en Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Rich Man, Poor Girl (1938) ★★ Robert Young, Ruth Hussey. Before a secretary will marry her boss, she wants him to get to know her family. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Righteous Kill (2008) ★★ Robert De Niro, Al Pacino. Two veteran detectives hunt a vigilante whose crimes resemble those of a killer they put behind bars long ago. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:29 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show Afghan Star. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. A young princess, tired of her constraints, runs off with a U.S. newsman in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Wed. Noon

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Round of Your Life (2019) Evan Hara, Richard T. Jones. When a car accident leaves his father in a coma, a 15-year-old prodigy joins his high school golf team to try and win the state title for his dad. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Advertisement

A Royal Christmas Engagement (2020) James Nitti, Louie Chapman. A hard-working advertising executive falls for a consultant who is actually a prince disguised as a commoner. (NR) 2 hrs. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Run With the Hunted (2020) Sam Quartin, Michael Pitt. After landing a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator, a woman becomes determined to track down the boy who saved her life as a child and then disappeared. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:28 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 4:01 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 8:15 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:43 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A&E Sun. 1 p.m. A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

Advertisement

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:55 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:25 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:25 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:20 p.m.

The Santa Squad (2020) Aaron Ashmore, Rebecca Dalton. An unemployed art teacher has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon and his two precious daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas (1994) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. California college students from the TV series trek to Las Vegas for the nuptials of Kelly and Zack. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Sun. 10 p.m. E! Sun. 10:30 p.m. E! Sun. 11 p.m. E! Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Scram! (1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Vagrants Stan and Ollie meet a congenial drunk who invites them to stay at his luxurious mansion. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:03 a.m.

Advertisement

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animada. La vida secreta de seis mascotas y todo lo que hacen cuando sus dueños salen de la casa, desde mirar la televisión hasta vaciar la heladera, hasta que todo queda al descubierto. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:19 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Sun. 2 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Fri. 9:58 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:01 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:35 p.m.

The Silent Partner (1978) ★★ Elliott Gould, Christopher Plummer. A bank teller skims $50,000 for himself during a robbery, and a Santa Claus crook wants it back. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 9 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sat. 6 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Snow Gets in Your Eyes (1938) Virginia Grey, Roger Converse. A sausage salesman trains hard for a ski competition to win the heart of a salesgirl. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Snow Job (1972) ★ Jean-Claude Killy, Danièle Gaubert. A famous skier, his mistress and a ski instructor rob a bank in the Alps and hide the loot in a crevasse. (GP) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Snowmance (2017) Ashley Newbrough, Adam Hurtig. A true romantic finally gets her chance at the love she’s always dreamed of when a little Christmas magic brings her snowman to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess (2012) Voices of Ariel Winter, Sara Ramirez. Animated. A girl must adjust to a life of royalty when her mother marries King Roland II of Enchancia. (NR) 48 mins. Disney Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Somewhere I’ll Find You (1942) ★★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. War-reporter brothers search Indochina for a newswoman they love, and they all wind up in Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

A Song for Christmas (2017) Becca Tobin, Kevin McGarry. A pop star becomes stranded in a small town in the dead of winter and finds refuge at a family’s beleaguered dairy farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:37 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:07 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Tues. 5 p.m. E! Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 9:14 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:07 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 7:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Tues. 11:38 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 7:19 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Advertisement

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Advertisement

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. 11 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:40 p.m. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E! Fri. 2:30 p.m. E! Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 4:36 a.m.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Estelle Getty. A Los Angeles policeman has his little mother from New Jersey for a partner, whether he likes it or not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:30 a.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:04 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:05 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:38 a.m.

Advertisement

Sudden Death (1995) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe. An arena fire marshal may be the only hope for the U.S. vice president, held hostage at a Pittsburgh hockey game. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday (2020) Jacky Lai, Tzi Ma. Suzie, a rising young architect, returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas. When she gets there, she is pushed to follow her grandmother’s footsteps and enter the local gingerbread house competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:14 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:19 a.m.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) ★★★ Amy Adams, Emily Blunt. Hoping to create a better life for herself and her son, a cleaning woman starts a crime-scene-cleanup business with her unreliable sister. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:07 a.m.

Supervized (2019) Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges. Four former international superheroes are trying to adjust to retirement at a nursing home -- minus their once-powerful abilities. Ex-hero Ray soon finds himself battling not only his enemies, but also the stigma and restrictions of old age. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Susan Slept Here (1954) ★★ Dick Powell, Debbie Reynolds. A Hollywood screenwriter has custody of a wild teenage girl who is more fun than his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Swept Up by Christmas (2020) Lindy Booth, Justin Bruening. An antique seller and a cleaner clash as they work on downsizing a magnificent estate. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Swiss Miss (1938) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie come to an Alpine resort to sell mousetraps to protect all the cheese. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Sworn Enemy (1936) ★★ Robert Young, Florence Rice. A law student, a doctor and the doctor’s daughter build a case against a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

T

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 9:26 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. Una banda de atracadores de bancos tiene dificultades para dar un arriesgado golpe de veinte millones de dólares debido a la intervención de un experimentado detective. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

A Taste of Christmas (2020) Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini. Upon learning her cousin Francesca must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her Italian restaurant, Natalie becomes determined to help make the opening day a reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TOON Sat. 7 p.m. TOON Sat. 8 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sat. 5 p.m. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:28 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:06 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 10 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:12 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:21 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:07 p.m.

Advertisement

These Glamour Girls (1939) ★★ Lew Ayres, Lana Turner. An intoxicated college student invites a dime-a-dance girl to a weekend of festivities with his snobbish friends. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Sat. 8 p.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Three Godfathers (1936) ★★★ Chester Morris, Lewis Stone. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:18 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sun. 1:47 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:02 a.m. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Tommy (1975) ★★★ Roger Daltrey, Ann-Margret. The Who’s rock opera follows a mute, deaf and blind, boy who becomes a pinball wizard. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Too Close for Christmas (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes. A woman’s feelings start to change when she reluctantly spends Christmas with the man responsible for ending her last relationship. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 12:28 p.m.

Toys of Terror (2020) Kyana Teresa, Georgia Waters. Evil toys magically come to life to terrorize a couple and their children inside a secluded mansion. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:33 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. Un exoficial de las Fuerzas Especiales entra en acción para rescatar al hijo secuestrado de un agente antinarcóticos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Trip to Bountiful (1985) ★★★ Geraldine Page, John Heard. Leaving her weak son and his wife in 1947 Houston, an elderly widow takes the bus home. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

The Trouble With Harry (1955) ★★★ Edmund Gwenn, Shirley MacLaine. A corpse proves problematic for several New Englanders. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 3:07 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Twelfth Night (1996) ★★ Helena Bonham Carter, Richard E. Grant. Shakespeare’s tale moves to the 1890s: It’s about a man and his twin sister, who poses as a man, and their lovers. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012) Sean Patrick Flanery, D.B. Sweeney. During the holidays, a woman organizes a fundraiser to save an orphanage for puppies. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

12 Pups of Christmas (2019) Charlotte Sullivan, Donny Boaz. Struggling to keep his dog GPS locator company afloat, Martin expects his new hire, Erin, to help him save the company and find homes for 12 puppies that were left behind after a photo shoot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 7:25 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 2:59 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:26 p.m.

Advertisement

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 6 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Tues. 4 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Unlikely Angel (1996) ★★ Dolly Parton, Brian Kerwin. A dead country singer seeks to get into heaven by uniting a troubled family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Wed. 8 p.m.

Unlocking Christmas (2020) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. When a mysterious key and a cryptic holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a romantic Christmas adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:25 p.m.

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

La usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Una familia realiza un viaje por los Estados Unidos para visitar un parque de atracciones. El esposo, Rusty Grinwold, quiere seguir el ejemplo de su padre y fortalecer de esta forma los vínculos que unen a los miembros de la familia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 6:45 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Fri. 9:01 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother’s upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Advertisement

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 12:43 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:03 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:42 p.m.

W

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Ovation Mon. 2 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:10 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:32 a.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:55 a.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 11:24 p.m.

Way Out West (1937) ★★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Greenhorns Stan and Ollie go to Brushwood Gulch with a gold-mine deed and get a bum steer. (G) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 1 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

We’re No Angels (1955) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Aldo Ray. Three fugitives from Devil’s Island help a French family at the mercy of a ruthless relative. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Thur. 3:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Thur. 12:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 1:35 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Westerner (1940) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. Hanging Judge Roy Bean spares a drifter who claims to know Lillie Langtry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 4:56 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye. Former Army buddies put on a show with a sister act to save their general’s hotel in Vermont. (NR) 2 hrs. AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Winter Light (1962) ★★ Ingrid Thulin, Gunnar Björnstrand. A Swedish pastor fails a loving woman, a suicidal fisherman and God. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:56 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 2:53 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sat. 8:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:48 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 5:28 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:45 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 8 p.m. HBO Wed. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Wrong Man (1956) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Vera Miles. A New York nightclub musician and his wife endure an ordeal of mistaken identity. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sat. 4:12 a.m.

Advertisement

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 7:45 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

You Better Watch Out (1980) ★★ Brandon Maggart, Dianne Hull. Eavesdropping on mother turns a boy into a killer who roams the streets dressed as Santa Claus. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:35 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Zoetic (2019) Julie Zhan, Phil Morris. A 60-year-old woman reluctantly agrees to navigate the world of online dating apps with the help of her daughter. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Sat. 2:35 a.m.

