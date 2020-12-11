What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: A Bee Gees documentary

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Rose Parade Uncovered This new episode documents the history of the Rose Queen and also tours the Wrigley Mansion. 7:30 p.m. CW

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode features a Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread for the holidays. Also featured are latkes with homemade apple sauce for Hanukkah. 8 p.m. CW

Baby Chimp Rescue The chimpanzee rescue team now has twenty-eight chimps to look after, including an eight week-old baby. 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Danger Force “Down Goes Santa” (Part 1 of 2) (N) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saturday Night Live Timothée Chalamet hosts with musical guest Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet A dog is rushed in after being hit by a car. Also, Dr. Amy performs difficult and risky surgery on another dog in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet



SPORTS

College Basketball Notre Dame visits Kentucky, 9 a.m. CBS; Elon visits North Carolina, Noon FS Prime; Temple visits Saint Joseph’s, Noon NBCSP; Old Dominion visits VCU, 2 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

College Football USC visits UCLA, 4:30 p.m. ABC. Also, Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; Alabama visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Illinois visits Northwestern, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Minnesota visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; Navy visits Army, Noon CBS; North Carolina visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Michigan State visits Penn State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wisconsin visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Washington visits Oregon, 1 p.m. Fox; Texas visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; LSU visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Louisiana Tech visits TCU, 4 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits BYU, 7 p.m. ESPN2; California visits Washington State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and OPI Nail Polish co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. 12:35 a.m. and Sunday 4:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: Denzel Washington, George C. Wolfe, Viola Davis and Constanza Romero, the widow of playwright August Wilson. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Bill Gates. Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Al Gore. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). John Matze, Parler. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine: Noubar Afeyan, Moderna. Prospects for a Brexit deal: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Christine Ockrent, L’Express. Should the Sec. of Defense be a recent armed forces retiree? Jim Golby, Center for a New American Security. Does the U.S. need a Secretary of Food? Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). State Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R-Texas). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Gen. Michael Flynn. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.). Robert Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). Panel: Matt Bai, the Washington Post; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Rick Gates, Walgreens. Politics: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Cecilia Vega; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: America’s parallel universes of news about Trump and Biden: Matt Lewis; S.E. Cupp. Trump and right-wing media’s Biden denialism: Marc Elias, Democracy Docket. Media coverage of Biden and his family: Astead Herndon; Charlotte Alter, Time Magazine. Cognitive decline of people in power: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker. A reporter helps thousands who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic: Anne McCloy, CBS-6 Albany, N.Y. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ray Suarez, Euronews; Gillian Turner; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jacqui Heinrich; Leslie Marshall; Byron York; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! A restaurant owner Christina (Mia Kirshner) is getting ready for the Christmas holidays when she gets the results of a DNA test with a big surprise about her genetic heritage: She’s Jewish. Ben Savage and Marilu Henner also star in this new holiday drama. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart Filmmaker Frank Marshall explores the triumphs and challenges of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb in their phenomenal career as the Bee Gees. Includes interviews with Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin and pop icon Lulu, Maurice Gibb’s ex-wife. 8 p.m. HBO

The Christmas Setup A gay New York attorney and his friend travel to Milwaukee to spend Christmas with his brother and mother — who is not too busy for a bit of matchmaking and arranges for her son to meet a secret crush from high school. Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong and Chad Connell star in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Toys of Terror A family moves into a crumbling former orphanage in Washington state just before Christmas in this 2020 horror comedy written by Dana Gould (“Stan Against Evil”). Dayo Ade, Verity Marks, Saul Elias, Zoe Fish star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Thing (1982) 8:10 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Just Mercy (2019) 8:25 a.m. HBO

22 Jump Street (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

A Christmas Carol (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 9 a.m. USA

Advertisement

Southside With You (2016) 10 a.m. Ovation

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Santa Clause (1994) 10:05 a.m. Freeform

3 Godfathers (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Ferdinand (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Megamind (2010) Noon Comedy Central

Casper (1995) Noon Syfy

Jerry Maguire (1996) Noon TNT

Advertisement

Ted (2012) Noon TRU

Walk the Line (2005) 12:10 p.m. HBO

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 12:15 p.m. Disney XD

Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Meet John Doe (1941) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. VH1

The Breakfast Club (1985) 1 p.m. POP

The Cooler (2003) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Spider-Man (2002) 1:21 p.m. Starz

Sing (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) 2:41 p.m. Encore

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM

My Girl (1991) 3 p.m. KCOP

Ali (2001) 3 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:26 p.m. Starz

Clueless (1995) 3:35 p.m. POP

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. A&E

Ant-Man (2015) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Toy Story (1995) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

The Polar Express (2004) 5 p.m. AMC

Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. IFC

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Usual Suspects (1995) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Meet the Parents (2000) 6:30 p.m. CMT

The Rundown (2003) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Rush Hour (1998) 6:30 p.m. VH1

Toy Story 2 (1999) 6:50 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. A&E

Elf (2003) 7 and 9 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 p.m. Syfy

Enchantment (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

Paddington (2014) 7 p.m. TOON

Wonder (2017) 7:30 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. Encore

Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Pale Rider (1985) 8 p.m. IFC

The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Grease (1978) 8:30 p.m. POP

Toy Story 3 (2010) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

The Fugitive (1993) 9 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9:30 p.m. A&E

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 10:45 p.m. IFC

Black Rain (1989) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



