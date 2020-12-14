What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas’
SERIES
The Voice The two-episode season finale begins with a look back at finale performances. Then coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform and there’s a holiday performance featuring the top 20. Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the winner. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing “The Anatomy Lesson”: After being captured and taken to a Conclave facility, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) is experimented on by Woodrue (Kevin Durand), who makes an incredible discovery. At the same time Abby and Liz (Crystal Reed, Maria Sten) try to find the secret facility in order to free Swamp Thing. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Since Tayshia can’t travel to the bachelors’ hometowns, they need to be creative to show her what life would be like with them and their families. 8 p.m. ABC
Walking With Elephants Explorer and conservationist Levison Wood follows elephants on their epic annual migration across Botswana to the Okavango Delta in this three-part miniseries. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. CW
Next (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Big Sky Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) race to close in on Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) as he and Pergman (Brian Geraghty) prepare to move the girls (Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn and Jesse James Keitel) in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Return From ISIS” documents the story of an American boy taken by his mother to the Islamic State-controlled city of Raqqa, Syria, and what happened when they came home to the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE
REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel Bryant Gumbel, Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O’Brien, Bernard Goldberg and David Scott recap the most significant stories from 2020 and explore how they affected athletes and fans alike. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change Kevin Bacon joins Eve to co-host this new concert special, a benefit to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and WhyHunger. Artists performing from the Ambassador in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville include Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and Bon Jovi. 8 p.m. CBS
Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams is host and performs in this new special that pays tribute to the iconic Christmas album released by jazz great Ella Fitzgerald. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James also perform. 8 p.m. KOCE
Christmas at Belmont Michael W. Smith and gospel artist CeCe Winans are guests for this 2019 holiday concert, which features nearly 800 musicians and performers, including Belmont University students and the Nashville Children’s Choir. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Minnesota visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity: Simone Biles. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984"); George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”); Pati Jinich; Riley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984"); guest cohost Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tiffani Thiessen. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Kim Raver and Maggie Grace. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Joel McHale. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gabriel Iglesias; Sherri Shepherd; Maddie & Tae perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Toni Trucks and Tyler Grey (“SEAL Team”); Sheryl Lee Ralph performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”); Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “All I Want for Christmas Is You”; Gwen Stefani; Bert Kreischer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Training dogs to sniff out COVID-19; SARS. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s home is so cluttered she can’t walk through it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Che. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The reported abduction of California mom Sherri Papini. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Diego Luna. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Wiig; Graham Norton; Jack Harlow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Whoopi Goldberg; Father James Martin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”); Alanis Morissette. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Craig Robinson; Mehdi Hasan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Keegan-Michael Key; Roddy Ricch performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Scrooged Bill Murray portrays an Ebenezer Scrooge character in this 1988 adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale, directed by Richard Donner. Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Carol Kane and Alfre Woodard also star. 8 p.m. AMC
Disney’s A Christmas Carol Jim Carrey plays miser Ebenezer Scrooge, but thanks to the motion-capture technique director Robert Zemeckis also used on “The Polar Express,” the actor takes on several other characters of the Charles Dickens classic as well. Gary Oldman and Colin Firth also lend their likenesses and voices in this 2009 holiday animation. 8:25 p.m. Freeform
Cooking Up Christmas An Atlanta-based chef (Meagan Holder) who lost her job at a fine-dining restaurant just weeks before Christmas is hired as a home chef for a pro baseball player (Lamman Rucker), a single dad who needs her help to get through the holidays with his kids. 9 p.m. OWN
Crawl (2019) 9:05 a.m. Epix
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 9:45 a.m. TCM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10 a.m. Syfy
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 11 a.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:38 a.m. and 10:02 p.m. Starz
Peyton Place (1957) Noon TCM
Game Night (2018) Noon TNT
Ghostbusters (1984) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Zathura (2005) 12:35 p.m. Syfy
The Family Man (2000) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Speed (1994) 3 and 11:30 p.m. E!
Girls Trip (2017) 3 p.m. FX
The Professional (1994) 3:13 p.m. Encore
The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. AMC
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
Greenberg (2010) 4 p.m. TMC
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 4:05 p.m. Freeform
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:55 p.m. Cinemax
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
The Shining (1980) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Elf (2003) 6 p.m. AMC
Signs (2002) 6:35 p.m. Syfy
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:45 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
The Cooler (2003) 8 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. VH1
The Goonies (1985) 9 p.m. Syfy
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU
Jackass 2.5 (2007) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:32 p.m. Encore
Unfaithful (2002) 11:55 p.m. HBO
