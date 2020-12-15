What’s on TV Wednesday: Season finale of ‘Devils’ on The CW

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race Phil Keoghan greets the winning team at the finish line somewhere in New Orleans in the season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) tries to use the dossier to stop Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and discovers who the killer is in the thriller’s season finale. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight Holiday displays in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; Lehi, Utah; East Peoria, Ill.; Glendale, Ariz.; San Jose; Hamilton, N.J.; Lake Mary, Fla.; and Las Vegas. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The two-episode season finale opens with a look back at the best moments and performances from the season. Then the three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the trophy. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

SEAL Team When Warrant Officer Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) goes missing after an explosion in Tunisia, his former teammates wrestle with how to help. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS

S.W.A.T. Chris (Lina Esco) brings the team into her mission to save a teenage girl from a predatory religious leader in this new episode of the police drama. Shemar Moore and Jay Harrington also star. 10 p.m. CBS

For Life After Aaron and Henry (Nicholas Pinnock, Timothy Busfield) agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. 10 p.m. ABC

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season finale) 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Saturday Night Live Christmas Special Culled from this late-night comedy show’s long run, this new special airs favorite yuletide-themed sketches performed by Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day, Aidy Bryant and “SNL” cast members from seasons past. 9 p.m. NBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kamala Harris; Daveed Diggs; Sophie Cousens; David Rose. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Peyton Manning (“Peyton’s Places”); Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Greg Kinnear (“The Stand”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Lindy Booth and Joshua Cassidy (“Swept Up by Christmas”); Meghan Trainor. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Matthew McConaughey; Chris Sullivan performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Carla Hall (“Top Chef”); JoJo performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Joe Manganiello (“Archenemy”); Raegan Revord (“Young Sheldon”); Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Brett Eldredge and Kelly sing “Under the Mistletoe”; Kyle Chandler; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Mask mouth and other oral health dangers; retail therapy; the power to succeed. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man says his wife caused his meth relapse and is the trigger that forces him to use. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Nikki and Brie Bella talk about their mother’s health emergency. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade (“Peace of Mind”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Christopher Walken. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Patty Jenkins; Marcus King performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Post Malone; Kawhi Leonard; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams; Holland Taylor. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Kerry Washington; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Art of Political Murder This new documentary from filmmaker Paul Taylor revisits the 1998 killing of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi, a crime that sent the country reeling as it struggled to gain control after decades of political violence, igniting a subsequent fight for justice. 9 p.m. HBO

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Gold Rush (1925) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Zathura (2005) 9 a.m. Syfy

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9:30 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 10 a.m. KLCS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 10:36 a.m. Starz

Hero (2002) 11 a.m. HBO

The Avengers (2012) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Room (2015) Noon Showtime

The Double Man (1967) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Philadelphia (1993) 12:44 p.m. Encore

X-Men: First Class (2011) 12:45 p.m. HBO

Gremlins (1984) 1 p.m. AMC

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 1:35 p.m. Freeform

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1:45 p.m. Nickelodeon

Logan (2017) 2 p.m. FX

American Gangster (2007) 2 p.m. TNT

Living in Oblivion (1995) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Witness (1985) 2:53 p.m. Encore

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Santa Clause (1994) 4:15 p.m. Freeform

Black Hawk Down (2001) 4:50 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB

Vertigo (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:22 p.m. Starz

Jackass 2.5 (2007) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC

The Goonies (1985) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Blues Brothers (1980) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Marnie (1964) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Oliver! (1968) 8 p.m. KVCR

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Blinded by the Light (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Do the Right Thing (1989) 8 p.m. TMC

The Italian Job (2003) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

The Trouble With Harry (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Inside Man (2006) 10 p.m. TMC

The Fifth Element (1997) 10:30 p.m. Epix

The Revenant (2015) 10:30 p.m. FX

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:18 p.m. Syfy

The Way Back (2020) 11:24 p.m. HBO

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 11:30 p.m. TCM

