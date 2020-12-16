What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS
SERIES
Top Elf The final three contestants produce and star in their own holiday-themed music videos. JoJo Siwa joins Santa and Ms. Jingles to reveal the winner. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon Meemaw and Dale (Annie Potts, Craig T. Nelson) work out their relationship issues during a game of Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord). Also, Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) girlfriend thinks she’s pregnant. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
BattleBots Hammer-bot Beta returns to face off with Rotator, a horizontal spinner, in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery
B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) downloads a tracking app to keep an eye on Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) because of her reckless behavior in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) is worried about Adam’s (William Fichtner) safety when he insists on going skiing for the first time since his accident. Also, Tammy (Kristen Johnston) thinks that Jill (Jaime Pressly) is sending the wrong message to the young at-risk girls they’re supposed to be mentoring. Mimi Kennedy and Beth Hall also star in this new episode with guest stars Kevin Pollak and Rebecca Metz. 9 p.m. CBS
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
The Unicorn After Ben (Omar Benson Miller) recommends Wade (Walton Goggins) for a job on the same work site he’s on, they’re surprised by how different their professional styles are in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Star Trek: Discovery While in unfamiliar territory, the crew must get creative to survive. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman star. 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) injuries put a strain on his marriage as he hides the pain from the accident. Grace Park, Romany Malco, James Roday Rodriguez and Allison Miller also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Rocket Around the Xmas Tree (N) 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
Dogs of the Year This annual special counts down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the canines who have left a mark on society with their extraordinary behavior. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Basketball Kansas visits Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN; Creighton visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Seton Hall visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today George C. Wolfe, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nicole Kidman; Jo Ellen Pellman; Jamie Foxx; Claire Saffitz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tessa Thompson (“Sylvie’s Love”); guest cohost Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Candice Bergen (“Let Them All Talk”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle; Chrissy Metz. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Sherri Shepherd (“Mr. Iglesias”); Mario Cantone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Debbie Allen; Michael Bolton and Matoma perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Fantasia and husband Kendall Taylor. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Natalie Portman (“Fables”); Damona Hoffman; Judy Gold and Zainab Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas”; Whitney Cummings; Nate Berkus; Tanya Tucker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Vaccine; Wayne Brady; healthy holiday food hacks; holiday sanity advice. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Viewers ask questions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Keith Barry. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Will Packer and Nephew Tommy (“Ready to Love”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Donald Trump’s 100 Most Tremendous Scandals; Roy Wood Jr. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sienna Miller. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul McCartney; Pedro Pascal; the Voidz perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Daveed Diggs; the Bird and the Bee and Dave Grohl. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Wiig; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gal Gadot; Smith & Burrows perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Billy Elliot This 2000 drama boasts a spirited performance by Jamie Bell in the title role of a coal miner’s son who shocks friends and relatives with his career goal: He wants to be a ballet dancer. Julie Walters also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
A Christmas Carol Patrick Stewart stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in this 1999 adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Joel Grey and Richard E. Grant also star. 8 and 10 p.m. TNT
Logan (2017) 8 a.m. FX
Long Shot (2019) 8:13 a.m. Cinemax
Rain Man (1988) 8:45 a.m. TMC
Mr. Wonderful (1993) 9:30 a.m. HBO
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:50 a.m. Starz
My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 10 a.m. Lifetime
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Revenant (2015) 11 a.m. FX
Walk the Line (2005) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV
The Nutty Professor (1996) 1 p.m. BET
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 1:11 p.m. Encore
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Greenberg (2010) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4:02 p.m. Syfy
All Is Lost (2013) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4:15 and 6:30 p.m. BET
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Pleasantville (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime
Going My Way (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
Black Rain (1989) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax
King of Kings (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) 8 p.m. NBC
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
One Hour Photo (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
District 9 (2009) 8 p.m. TMC
Scrooged (1988) 10 p.m. AMC
JFK (1991) 10:10 p.m. Epix
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Hellboy (2004) 10:44 p.m. Encore
Bounce (2000) 11:23 p.m. Cinemax
