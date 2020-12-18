To no one’s surprise, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and family are getting a TV show

TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are gearing up to conquer a new medium: TV.

Hulu is developing an unscripted series starring the social media sister act and their parents, the streaming giant announced Friday. Scheduled for a 2021 debut, “The D’Amelio Show” will run for eight episodes charting its titular family’s rapid rise to fame.

“Two years ago Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move,” said Belisa Balaban, vice president of documentaries at Hulu, in a statement.

“Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?”

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, got a taste of that reality last month when the launch of their new web series, “Dinner With the D’Amelios,” went sour. The pilot episode — which also featured parents Marc and Heidi and guest star James Charles — earned Charli and Dixie their first major social media scandal and cost the former millions of TikTok followers.

The queen bee of the Gen Z-facing platform quickly bounced back, however, hitting her goal of 100 million TikTok followers shortly after she was criticized for dreaming about the milestone in “Dinner With the D’Amelios.” She continues to boast the most followers of anyone on the app, while Dixie ranks in the top 10.

The D’Amelios initially rose to prominence after a video of Charli re-creating the popular “Renegade” dance, originally choreographed by 15-year-old Atlanta teen Jalaiah Harmon , went viral. The young dance phenom soon gained a massive following on the platform — as did her look-alike older sister, who also has her own YouTube talk show and budding music career.

News of their new TV project notably comes about a week after Hulu signed a deal with another famous influencer family, the Kardashians, to star in original content for the streaming service.

“We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world,” said Marc D’Amelio in a statement.

“Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels,” he said.