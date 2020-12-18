Movies on TV this week: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on NBC and E!

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 20 - 26, 2020

The African Queen (1951) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Apartment (1960) TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Sat. 4:13 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Story (1983) TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10 p.m. TBS Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 9 p.m. TBS Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 11 p.m. TNT Fri. 1 a.m. TBS Fri. 2 a.m. TNT Fri. 3 a.m. TBS Fri. 4 a.m. TNT Fri. 5 a.m. TBS Fri. 6 a.m. TNT Fri. 7 a.m. TBS Fri. 8 a.m. TNT Fri. 9 a.m. TBS Fri. 10 a.m. TNT Fri. 11 a.m. TBS Fri. Noon TBS Fri. Noon TNT Fri. 1 p.m. TBS Fri. 2 p.m. TNT Fri. 3 p.m. TBS Fri. 4 p.m. TNT Fri. 5 p.m. TBS Fri. 6 p.m. TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Fanny and Alexander (1982) TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Encore Sat. 6:59 a.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part II (1974) IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) IFC Thur. 10:25 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) IFC Thur. 7:05 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) NBC Thur. 8 p.m. E! Fri. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 9 a.m. E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 3 p.m. E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Fri. 9 p.m.

The Lion in Winter (1968) TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Mon. 3 p.m.

Oliver! (1968) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Wed. 10:35 a.m. Paramount Wed. 6:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Rain Man (1988) TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Rocky (1976) Paramount Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Sound of Music (1965) ABC Sun. 7 p.m. KEYT Sun. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Fri. 8:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:42 p.m.

Advertisement

Tootsie (1982) Encore Sat. 2:02 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:47 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Thur. 4:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Fri. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Young Frankenstein (1974) Encore Fri. 11:48 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 20 - 26, 2020

Advertisement

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m. TCM Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story 2 (2012) IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Tues. 1 a.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Bravo Thur. 3:28 p.m. Bravo Thur. 10:16 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:15 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:59 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:10 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:03 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 10:25 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 7:05 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Thur. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:26 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:37 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ E! Tues. 6:30 p.m. E! Tues. 9 p.m. Bravo Thur. 6 p.m. Bravo Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ E! Tues. 4:30 a.m. E! Tues. 6 a.m. E! Wed. 2:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ E! Thur. 8:30 p.m. E! Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:07 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:18 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:18 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ E! Thur. 8:30 a.m. E! Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6:09 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:04 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:06 p.m.

Advertisement

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Tues. Noon Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Bravo Wed. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 12:31 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ E! Thur. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 3:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:03 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:05 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:18 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Thur. 4:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Fri. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 20 - 26, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ VH1 Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:39 p.m. Encore Sun. 10:34 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Showtime Tues. 2 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ A&E Thur. 7 p.m. A&E Fri. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ A&E Thur. 9:30 p.m. A&E Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ A&E Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. 11:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Wed. 6 p.m. MLB Fri. Noon

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Starz Wed. 6:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:12 p.m.

Advertisement

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:32 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ POP Fri. 12:30 p.m. POP Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:32 a.m. Encore Fri. 5 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 1 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Color of Money (1986) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 5 a.m. VH1 Fri. 6 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10 a.m. VH1 Fri. Noon VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Mon. 10:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:20 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:43 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:52 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Sun. 10:57 a.m. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 3:57 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:40 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:20 a.m. Encore Thur. 5 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:40 a.m. Encore Thur. 10 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:40 a.m. Encore Thur. Noon Encore Thur. 1:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 3 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:40 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:40 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:20 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:26 p.m.

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ History Sat. 7 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Starz Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 6:59 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:14 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:11 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:48 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ TMC Tues. Noon Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:42 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ WE Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:03 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 10:25 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. LOGO Thur. 3:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ A&E Sun. 2 p.m. History Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 6 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:04 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7:57 a.m. USA Fri. 6:35 p.m. USA Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 2:28 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 11:29 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:26 a.m. USA Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Fri. 3:35 p.m. USA Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Fri. 8:30 a.m. USA Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ POP Sat. 9:30 a.m. POP Sat. 9 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Fri. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 10:15 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ NBC Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Syfy Mon. 2:31 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Encore Wed. 5:23 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Wed. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 3:35 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. CMT Fri. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1:05 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon CMT Fri. Noon CMT Fri. 9 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ POP Tues. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 4:20 p.m. POP Thur. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 3:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ A&E Thur. 11 a.m. A&E Fri. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m. A&E Thur. 5 p.m. A&E Fri. 2 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Paramount Tues. Noon

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 9 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Comedy Central Fri. 8 a.m. Comedy Central Fri. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Comedy Central Fri. 10 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m. POP Thur. 4 p.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. POP Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ AXS Fri. 1:35 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ VH1 Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Sat. 3 p.m. FXX Sun. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ A&E Thur. 2 p.m. A&E Fri. 11 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Comedy Central Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Comedy Central Fri. 9 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:47 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sat. 7:28 p.m.

Michael (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:13 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Starz Sat. 7:02 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 4 p.m. BET Fri. 1:35 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 10 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:02 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 a.m. AMC Sat. Noon

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ LOGO Sun. 6:25 p.m. LOGO Sun. 11:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ POP Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 10:35 a.m. Paramount Wed. 6:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ BET Sun. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:04 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:06 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ E! Thur. 1:30 p.m. E! Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ E! Thur. 11 a.m. E! Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Tues. Noon Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Bravo Wed. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 12:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ EPIX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Sound of Music (1965) ★★★★ ABC Sun. 7 p.m. KEYT Sun. 7 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2 p.m. LOGO Thur. 6 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ E! Thur. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 3:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:03 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Advertisement

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Sun. 12:24 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Fri. 2 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 8:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:42 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 2:02 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:47 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Mon. 1 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Mon. 3:45 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sun. 3:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Tues. 1:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Showtime Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Encore Tues. 9:12 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ EPIX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 11:48 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 20 - 26, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

An Accidental Christmas (2007) ★ Cynthia Gibb, David Millbern. Two children scheme to reunite their estranged parents during a school holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Ovation Thur. 9 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 9 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 8:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. EPIX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

The African Queen (1951) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn. An imperious woman makes a gin-soaked boat captain fight Germans in the World War I Congo. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 12:33 p.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Tues. 1:51 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:39 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Albert (2016) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Sasheer Zamata. Animated. A tiny Douglas fir tree named Albert has big dreams of becoming Empire City’s most famous Christmas tree. When the search begins for this year’s holiday tree, Albert believes he has found his calling. (NR) 1 hr. Nickelodeon Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:09 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

All Mine to Give (1957) ★★ Glynis Johns, Cameron Mitchell. An orphan raised by Scottish pioneers in Wisconsin seeks homes for his five younger siblings on Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

All Styles (2018) Du-Shaunt ``Fik-Shun’’ Stegall, Keon Motakhaveri. College kids form a ragtag dance crew and head to a national dance battle. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

All That Heaven Allows (1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 12:37 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:58 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:26 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. WGN America Fri. 7 a.m. WGN America Fri. 1 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. WGN America Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 7:57 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. Frank Lucas utiliza su propia ingenuidad para llegar a la cima del crimen organizado del Harlem tras la muerte de su jefe, pero Richie Roberts, un policía excluido, busca la forma de llevar a su oponente ante la justicia. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:28 p.m.

Advertisement

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:34 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:13 a.m.

El analfabeto (1960) Cantinflas, Lilia Prado. Un pobre analfabeto debe esforzarse por aprender a leer y ser digno de la fortuna que recibirá. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

And So They Were Married (1936) ★★ Melvyn Douglas, Mary Astor. Bratty children prevent their single parents from marrying, but regret it later. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 3:39 p.m. Encore Sun. 10:34 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Mon. 3:38 a.m.

Advertisement

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Any One of Us (2019) Paul Basagoitia, Nichole Munk. An unprecedented glimpse into the world of spinal cord injuries. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 4:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:12 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:36 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

August Rush (2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Mon. 10 p.m. POP Wed. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 7 a.m. POP Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Forrest Tucker. A bohemian socialite survives the market crash of 1929, marries a millionaire and teaches her nephew how to live. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Babes in Toyland (1934) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie rescue Bo-Peep, Tom-Tom and other Mother Goose characters from Toyland miser Barnaby. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Bachelor Mother (1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Thur. 7 p.m. A&E Fri. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. A&E Thur. 9:30 p.m. A&E Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. A&E Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. MTV Mon. 11:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Thur. 3 p.m. MTV Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Thur. 1 p.m. MTV Thur. 5 p.m. MTV Thur. 9 p.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Fri. 6 p.m.

Bandolero! (1968) ★★★ James Stewart, Dean Martin. Two outlaw brothers head for Mexico with one’s gang and a Mexican hostage, followed by a posse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 9:59 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:29 a.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Beaus of Holly (2020) Jennifer Freeman, Johnny Pacar. A woman must make a decision about her love life during the holidays after she proposes to her boyfriend and he confesses that he needs to work things out with an ex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m. ION Thur. Noon KPXN Thur. 3 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sat. 5:11 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Beaver (2011) ★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. Following a failed suicide attempt, a deeply depressed toy executive communicates through a beaver puppet and tries to get his life back on track. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Becoming Jane (2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 7 a.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) ★★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke. Events spiral out of control when a man ropes his brother into a scheme to rob their parents’ jewelry store. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:13 a.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Bell, Book and Candle (1958) ★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A witch’s warlock brother helps a San Francisco publisher break a love spell. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie (2020) Voices of Tara Strong, Montserrat Hernandez. Animated. When Vilgax returns to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, Ben must go interstellar to save the day. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TOON Thur. 6 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins. An enslaved Judean prince meets his Roman betrayer, a former friend, in a chariot race. (G) 3 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Beneath a Sea of Lights (2020) Barkhad Abdi, Jim Sarbh. A billboard repairman’s life spirals out of control when he meets a con artist in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Best Christmas Ball Ever! (2019) Elisabeth Harnois, Samuel Hunt. After a surprising breakup at home in Chicago, Amy thinks that a change of scenery will do her well and impulsively decides to spend the holidays with her brother in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Fri. 6 p.m. KPXN Fri. 9 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Tues. 9:55 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Beyond Tomorrow (1940) ★★ Richard Carlson, Jean Parker. Three tycoons play Cupid for a couple on Christmas Eve, then guide them from the hereafter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 2 a.m. BET Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Loretta Young. A suave angel saves a woman and her Episcopal husband from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 1:20 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Después de ser rescatados de la isla en que habían naufragado, un chico y su caballo compiten en una carrera. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sun. 7:22 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:02 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:08 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 5:01 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Blue Bird (1940) ★ Shirley Temple, Spring Byington. A naughty little girl dreams she and her brother are sent by a fairy to find the bluebird of happiness. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Fri. 11:55 p.m. BET Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 12:18 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Wed. 6 p.m. MLB Fri. Noon

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 1:57 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:50 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:37 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ William Hurt, Albert Brooks. A reporter, a producer and an anchorman form a triangle in a TV-network news bureau. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:40 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Fri. 4:20 a.m.

The Bronze (2015) ★★ Melissa Rauch, Gary Cole. A spoiled and largely forgotten Olympic medalist takes action when a promising young gymnast threatens her status as a local celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 3:47 a.m.

Advertisement

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:53 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:34 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 6:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:12 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 5:32 a.m.

Bundle of Joy (1956) ★★ Eddie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds. A salesgirl’s boss thinks his son fathered the baby that she found on a doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Tues. 4 p.m. E! Wed. Noon

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Cabin Fever (2002) ★★ Jordan Ladd, James DeBello. College students fall prey to a flesh-eating virus after they head to the woods for a vacation. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) ★★ Noah Segan, Rusty Kelley. As students prepare for their high school prom, they have no idea a flesh-eating virus is spreading via a popular brand of water. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:23 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Mon. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Thur. 2 p.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Wed. 6 a.m. KPBS Wed. 6 a.m. KVCR Thur. 8 a.m. KOCE Thur. 10 a.m. KPBS Thur. 10 a.m. KOCE Fri. 10 a.m. KPBS Fri. 10 a.m. KVCR Fri. 11 a.m. KLCS Fri. 1 p.m. KOCE Sat. 6:30 a.m. KOCE Sun. 5:31 a.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Fri. 12:30 p.m. POP Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (1973) ★★★ Voices of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde. Animated. A literate spider and a rat save a pig from slaughter in an animated adaptation of E.B. White’s classic. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Cheaters (1945) ★★★ Joseph Schildkraut, Billie Burke. A boozing actor confounds the Christmas of an eccentric, wealthy family facing financial ruin. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 6:32 a.m. Encore Fri. 5 p.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 a.m.

Christmas at the Castle (2019) Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte. Sparks fly between a New York perfumer and a Scottish aristocrat as she tries to learn his secret formula for a rare fragrance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Aunt (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph. Rebecca Miller returns to her Tennessee home just before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew and ends up reconnecting with her childhood best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas Belle (2013) Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez. The unexpected arrival of a longtime suitor complicates a woman’s budding relationship with a client. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Fri. 8 p.m. KPXN Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Belles (2019) Raven Goodwin, DomiNque Perry. Two 30-something BFFs try to steal the heart of the new pastor. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Tues. 11:05 a.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 p.m.

A Christmas Break (2020) Cindy Sampson, Steve Byers. An unexpected romance develops between a single mother and a Hollywood actor as they work together to stop a town’s school from closing right before Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas by Starlight (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. A lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. However, she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (1984) ★★ George C. Scott, Angela Pleasence. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 7:40 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:01 a.m.

A Christmas Carol (1938) ★★★ Reginald Owen, Gene Lockhart. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

A Christmas Carousel (2020) Rachel Boston, Neal Bledsoe. Lila is hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair a carousel and must work with the prince to complete it by Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Comes Twice (2020) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier. When a Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride on the carousel transports a top newscaster back in time, giving her a second chance at love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Crush (2019) Cindy Sampson. When Addie makes a Christmas wish for her neighbor, Sam, to fall in love with her, she’s not expecting anything to happen - and she definitely isn’t expecting the wish to go awry and cause her other neighbor, Pete, to fall in love with her instead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Thur. 10 a.m. KPXN Thur. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

The Christmas Doctor (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes. A doctor encounters a man from her past who brings with him a revelation that could change her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Christmas Edition (2020) Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes. Up-and-coming journalist Jackie seizes the opportunity to run a small-town newspaper in Alaska and uses a series of Christmas articles to help the struggling business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Ever After (2020) Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso. Sparks fly during Christmastime when a romance novelist meets a handsome man who looks like the leading character in her books. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

A Christmas Exchange (2020) Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks. Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for a London financier’s posh apartment. Soon, sparks begin to fly between them as they get to know each other while exchanging living spaces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Grace (2013) Tim Kaiser, Rebekah Cook. Rival toy store owners compete over several Christmas seasons, and God’s grace goes to work in their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Ovation Wed. 3 a.m.

The Christmas High Note (2020) Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner. A woman develops feelings for a single father while helping his teenage daughter prepare to sing in a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

The Christmas House (2020) Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora. Working through some difficult decisions, a mother and father summon their two grown sons home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Icetastrophe (2014) Victor Webster, Jennifer Spence. An asteroid strike in a small town unleashes ice crystals, threatening to freeze anything in its path. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan. The publisher of a women’s magazine has his best columnist play holiday host to a Navy hero. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m. TCM Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard. As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

A Christmas in Vermont (2016) Abigail Hawk, Chevy Chase. A businesswoman is sent to shut down one of her company’s holdings, but instead of closing down the iconic firm, she unexpectedly falls in love and learns valuable lessons beyond the bottom line. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Fri. 10 a.m. KPXN Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Vienna (2020) Sarah Drew, Brennan Elliott. A dispirited concert violinist travels to Vienna for a performance and finds the inspiration she has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Kiss II (2014) Elisabeth Harnois, Adam Mayfield. Sparks fly during the holidays when a woman kisses a billionaire playboy under the mistletoe. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Lottery (2020) Reginald VelJohnson, Asia’h Epperson. A man who wins the lottery tries to bring his estranged daughters together for Christmas. When his wife loses the ticket, the family members put aside their differences to help find the ticket and in doing so, finally learn to come together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 7 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Christmas Matchmakers (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Andrew Rogers. Two overworked personal assistants hatch a plan to get their bosses to date each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas on Ice (2020) Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper. A former figure skater and a former hockey player work together to stop the mayor from closing the local skating rink. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas on the Vine (2020) Julianna Guill, Jon Cor. A young marketing executive is assigned to help a struggling family-owned winery in a town that has lost its Christmas spirit due to a large wine conglomerate. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas on Wheels (2020) Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier. Upon learning that her uncle sold her Mom’s vintage convertible -- a car full of Christmas memories -- Ashley enlists the help of her uncle’s attorney, Duncan, to get it back. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Princess (2019) Erin Gray, Cameron Jebo. A prince from a small European country arrives in New York City to plan his family’s annual Christmas charity dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Thur. 4 p.m. KPXN Thur. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Setup (2020) Ben Lewis, Blake Lee. Hugo heads to Milwaukee with his best friend, Madelyn, to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden and his mom, who is in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas She Wrote (2020) Danica McKellar, Dylan Neal. When a writer has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family, only to receive an unexpected visit from the man who canceled her column. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Sitters (2020) Tristin Mays, Nathan Owens. Facing holiday flight delays on a return trip from Europe, parents double-book incompatible babysitters to look after their two kids and dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m. ION Fri. Noon KPXN Fri. 3 p.m.

A Christmas Story 2 (2012) Daniel Stern, Braeden Lemasters. Teenage Ralphie wrecks his dream car before he even gets it off the lot, so he and his friends get jobs to earn enough money to fix it before the Old Man finds out. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) ★★★★ Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin. In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Narrated by Jean Shepherd. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10 p.m. TBS Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 9 p.m. TBS Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 11 p.m. TNT Fri. 1 a.m. TBS Fri. 2 a.m. TNT Fri. 3 a.m. TBS Fri. 4 a.m. TNT Fri. 5 a.m. TBS Fri. 6 a.m. TNT Fri. 7 a.m. TBS Fri. 8 a.m. TNT Fri. 9 a.m. TBS Fri. 10 a.m. TNT Fri. 11 a.m. TBS Fri. Noon TBS Fri. Noon TNT Fri. 1 p.m. TBS Fri. 2 p.m. TNT Fri. 3 p.m. TBS Fri. 4 p.m. TNT Fri. 5 p.m. TBS Fri. 6 p.m. TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Surprise (2020) Wendy Raquel Robinson, Keesha Sharp. A woman gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter announces her engagement. The holiday soon turns sour as she has to deal with her less-than-impressive and soon-to-be son-in-law, his overbearing mother and an impending wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Together (2020) Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins. A woman leaves New York for LA after a break-up and falls in love while renting the guest house of a young father. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m. ION Fri. 2 p.m. KPXN Fri. 5 p.m.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020) Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor. A woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property for the festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas Waltz (2020) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. A woman makes an unexpected connection with her dance instructor after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas With the Darlings (2020) Katrina Law, Carlo Marks. When an assistant gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the younger brother of her boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) Sara Canning, Zak Santiago. Social media travel writer Caroline Williams is sent to New Mexico on an assignment where she meets high school teacher Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to another side of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) Emma Rigby, Peter Porte. At a holiday masquerade ball, Angie and Nicholas meet and fall for each other anonymously. While Nicholas tries to locate the girl of his dreams, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running a business or following her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Fri. 4 p.m. KPXN Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

City Hall (2020) Filmmaker Frederick Wiseman examines the rich history of Boston City Hall. (NR) 4 hrs. 35 mins. KCET Sat. 3 p.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Clock (1945) ★★★ Judy Garland, Robert Walker. An office worker meets and marries a corporal on two-day leave in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3:18 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 9:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Color of Money (1986) ★★★ Paul Newman, Tom Cruise. In this sequel to 1961’s The Hustler, Eddie Felson teaches a talented but naive newcomer the tricks of his trade. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Come to the Stable (1949) ★★★ Loretta Young, Celeste Holm. Two French nuns in New England raise funds for a children’s hospital in a town called Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 5 a.m. VH1 Fri. 6 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10 a.m. VH1 Fri. Noon VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Wed. 11 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 8:50 p.m. HBO Sun. 2:37 a.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) Lamman Rucker, Jen Harper. An Atlanta-based chef gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with a pro baseball player who is a single dad of three and needs a live-in-chef to get him through the holidays with the kids. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Thur. 4 p.m. OWN Fri. 8 p.m. OWN Sat. Noon

Advertisement

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Cover Up (1949) ★★ William Bendix, Dennis O’Keefe. An insurance sleuth probes a small-town suicide, senses hostility and suspects murder. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

A Crafty Christmas Romance (2020) Nicola Posener, Brad Johnson. Mandy, the owner of a craft and hobby store, finds a 70-year-old letter to Santa and a valuable coin in a copy of A Christmas Carol. Along with Jonah, a contractor who donated the book, Mandy sets out to find the author in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Nikki DeLoach, Ben Ayers. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Crooks Anonymous (1962) ★★ Leslie Phillips, Julie Christie. A British thief’s stripper girlfriend steers him to a society of ex-thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Cross Country Christmas (2020) Rachael Leigh Cook, Greyston Holt. When a snowstorm disrupts both Lina’s and Max’s holiday plans, they realize they must work together to find a way home -- without taking it out on each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. Animated. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 59 mins. KOCE Wed. 1 p.m. KPBS Wed. 1 p.m. KVCR Wed. 3:30 p.m. KVCR Thur. 10 a.m. KOCE Thur. 11 a.m. KPBS Thur. 11 a.m. KVCR Thur. 4 p.m. KLCS Fri. 9:30 a.m. KOCE Fri. 11 a.m. KVCR Fri. Noon KVCR Fri. 3 p.m. KLCS Sat. 8 a.m. KPBS Sat. 9 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 10:05 a.m.

D

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:20 a.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 2:19 a.m.

Advertisement

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Un hombre agradable e inseguro se ve obligado a competir por el cariño de los hijos de su esposa con el padre de los chicos cuando este regresa a la ciudad. Sus personalidades no podrían ser más diferentes: el padrastro es afable, el padre rebelde. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Mon. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:43 p.m.

A Date By Christmas Eve (2019) Vanessa Lengies, Katherine Bailess. When Chelsea Simms, the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the naughty people in her life learn how to be good again. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) ★★ June Haver, Gordon MacRae. An Irish horsecar driver’s daughter meets New York showman Tony Pastor and goes into vaudeville. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 9:20 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Dear Christmas (2020) Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley. A podcast host develops an unexpected romance with a local firefighter during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Dear John (2010) ★★ Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried. Unexpected consequences await a soldier and his lover, who correspond through the mail over a period of seven tumultuous years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Lifetime Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Deck the Halls (2005) ★★★ Gabrielle Carteris, Steve Bacic. A boy tries to set up his mother with a man he believes is Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Thur. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Tues. 1 a.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher. A mischievous boy tries to show his neighbor the holiday spirit while hoping Santa Claus grants his wish for a bicycle. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Detour (1945) ★★ Tom Neal, Ann Savage. A down-and-out piano player becomes involved with a mysterious woman and two murders as he hitchhikes west. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Thur. 3:28 p.m. Bravo Thur. 10:16 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Bravo Sat. 1:15 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:59 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Pretty Things (2002) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou. A hotel receptionist runs a racket where desperate immigrants each give up a kidney in exchange for a passport. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:31 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:44 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 3:05 p.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:44 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 6:02 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:34 p.m.

Advertisement

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 9:10 a.m.

Don Herculano enamorado (1984) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Don Herculano, el alcalde, se ha enamorado locamente y sus rivales políticos esperan conseguir su posición. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2010) Voices of Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers. Animated. Donkey, Shrek and The Far Far Away friends sing along to Christmas carols and holiday songs. (NR) AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Doppelganger (1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:38 a.m.

Dos charros y una gitana (1956) Paquita Rico, Manuel Capetillo. Un famoso torero mexicano y su agente van a España y se enamoran de la madre patria y de sus mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely. Animated. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 9 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FS1 Thur. 5 p.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney XD Wed. 7 p.m. Disney XD Thur. 5 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 10:43 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 9:52 a.m.

Advertisement

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 10:57 a.m. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 3:57 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:40 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:20 a.m. Encore Thur. 5 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:40 a.m. Encore Thur. 10 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:40 a.m. Encore Thur. Noon Encore Thur. 1:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 3 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:40 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:40 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:20 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:26 p.m.

Elf: Buddy’s Sing & Cheer Along Edition (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Ella Enchanted (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy. A young woman embarks on a journey to break the curse of obedience placed upon her by a fairy godmother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

EMMA. (2020) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn. Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up -- all to finally realize the love that has been there all along. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:30 p.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Thur. 6 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 1:29 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Eve’s Christmas (2004) ★ Elisa Donovan, Cheryl Ladd. A lonely career woman gets a second chance to rethink a fateful decision after she makes a wish upon a Christmas Eve star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Thur. 5 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 12:59 p.m.

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl’s mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:20 a.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:05 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 4:07 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 9:40 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Fanny and Alexander (1982) ★★★★ Pernilla Allwin, Bertil Guve. A rabbi’s magic saves Swedish children with a cruel stepfather in 1907 Stockholm. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 12:29 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast and Fierce: Death Race (2020) Nate Walker, Michael DeVorzon. Jack is on his way to grabbing the cash prize for an illegal car race in Mexico to California, when a desperate woman, fleeing from her gangster boyfriend who runs the tournament, jumps into his car pleading for help. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 11:40 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m. KVEA Thur. 9 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:34 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Feliz NaviDAD (2020) Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord. A single father finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmakers during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. History Sat. 7 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. IFC Tues. 11:10 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:36 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) Tricia Helfer, J.T. Hodges. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

A Firehouse Christmas (2016) Anna Hutchison, Marcus Rosner. As Christmas approaches, a relationship author tests the true love between her soon-to-be ex-husband and his firefighting girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:04 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 3:35 a.m.

First Christmas (2020) Idara Victor, Tonea Stewart. Given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age, writer Halle Downing receives the blessing of a lifetime when she is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Tues. 9 p.m. OWN Wed. Noon OWN Fri. 10 p.m. OWN Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 3:19 p.m.

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Flash Gordon (1980) ★ Sam Jones, Melody Anderson. The quarterback/space hero from Earth fights Emperor Ming on the planet Mongo. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:52 a.m.

Advertisement

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 p.m.

For the Love of Christmas (2016) Jazsmin Lewis, Trae Ireland. A once-loving woman loses touch with peace, love and the gift of giving. When a homeless family appears on her doorstep, her heart becomes reacquainted with the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 2:30 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Forever Christmas (2018) Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell. When workaholic TV producer Sophie starts working on a holiday reality show about Will, a handsome man who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious new star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Encore Sat. 6:59 a.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Tues. 9:01 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Mon. 9 a.m. MTV Mon. 3 p.m. VH1 Tues. 7 p.m. VH1 Wed. Noon

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Mon. 2:52 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Sat. 8 p.m. Golf Sun. 3 a.m.

A Frosty Affair (2015) Jewel Staite, Cindy Busby. Kate, a teacher in a small town, is forced to travel with a stranger named Redford during a blizzard to make it to her wedding in the city. After her time with Redford, Kate begins to question her future plans. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:14 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:11 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:48 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. Noon Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 12:23 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Gatillo Veloz (1966) Manuel López Ochoa, Silvia Fournier. Un hombre apodado Gatillo Veloz lucha contra una banda de criminales que intenta tener el control de una mina de plata. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Gay Chorus Deep South (2019) The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus embarks on a tour of the American Deep South. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. LOGO Sun. 9 p.m. POP Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Genio y Figura (1952) Luis Aguilar, Antonio Badú. Dos hermanos deben ayudarse mutuamente para permanecer fieles durante un viaje a la Ciudad de México. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:20 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 5 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:42 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. WE Fri. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:03 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 12:52 p.m.

Advertisement

A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:35 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 10:25 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:55 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020) Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay. After 15 years, a single father moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and, through a series of coincidences -- or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:30 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kimberly Sustad, Paul Campbell. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald. Singing Father O’Malley bails out crusty Father Fitzgibbon’s financially strapped parish. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Gone Fishin’ (1997) ★ Joe Pesci, Danny Glover. Two lifelong friends have disastrous misadventures after winning a fishing trip to the Everglades. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:29 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animada. Con la ayuda de un niño neandertal, un joven dinosaurio se embarca en una aventura épica para reunirse con su amada familia. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011) Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker. Chaos strikes when a woman and her daughter get separated from their family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Thur. 5 p.m. Disney Fri. 10:20 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two squabbling TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Sam (1948) ★★ Gary Cooper, Ann Sheridan. A do-gooder frustrates his wife by lending their car, their money and their time to anyone who asks. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Greer Garson. Charles Edward Chipping imposes strict discipline on his young charges, but the love of spirited young suffragette Katherine Ellis brings the Latin instructor out of his shell and makes him a beloved campus institution. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 7:05 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. LOGO Thur. 3:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

The Great Rupert (1950) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Terry Moore. A has-been acrobat and his daughter find a squirrel’s stash of cash in their home. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ABC Thur. 8 p.m. KEYT Thur. 8 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:15 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. A&E Sun. 2 p.m. History Sat. 10 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:27 p.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 7:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Advertisement

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 3:45 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:57 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 7:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay. To carry out her plan of revenge, an unhinged woman charms a Seattle couple into hiring her as a nanny. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. REELZ Thur. 2:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:04 p.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 10:58 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 2:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:57 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:07 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7:57 a.m. USA Fri. 6:35 p.m. USA Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:28 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:29 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:26 a.m. USA Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Fri. 3:35 p.m. USA Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 a.m. USA Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Heart of the Holidays (2020) Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier. A career-driven woman reunites with her high school boyfriend after returning home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m.

Hell’s Heroes (1929) ★★★ Charles Bickford, Raymond Hatton. Three outlaws promise a dying mother they will take her newborn to the child’s father. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. POP Sat. 9:30 a.m. POP Sat. 9 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Holiday (2019) Wendy Raquel Robinson. When hip hop diva Leesa J rekindles an old friendship over Christmas, her walk down memory lane causes her to shed her prima donna persona, and soon opens her heart to receive love. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Tues. 9 a.m.

His and Her Christmas (2005) ★★★ Paula Devicq, David Sutcliffe. Two journalists write a Christmas column for rival newspapers in the same city. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Fri. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Holiday (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A tomboy New York socialite flirts with her stuffy sister’s down-to-earth fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

Holiday Affair (1949) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh. A war widow has a 6-year-old son, and two men who want to marry her for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

Holiday Heartbreak (2020) Michael Colyar, Maryam Basir. A hopeless romantic is unknowingly cursed with relationship problems passed down from her father’s chauvinistic ways. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 10 a.m. BET Mon. 11 p.m. BET Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Holiday Heist (2019) Chaley Rose, Jatone Smith. A man gets a job at a struggling family-owned jewelry store and winds up falling for the owner’s daughter, Jade Holiday. He does everything he can to save the store, the Holiday family and his newfound love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) ★★★ Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. To fool her parents, a waitress kidnaps a customer and forces him to pretend to be her beau. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

The Holly and the Ivy (1952) ★★★ Ralph Richardson, Celia Johnson. A British vicar’s Christmas with his family finally brings him closer to his son and daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

El hombre propone (1965) Roberto Cañedo, Columba Domínguez. Se narran tres historias: Venganza, La amenaza y Carnaval, todas ellas llenas de emoción, intriga y suspenso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 10:15 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Home for the Holidays (2005) ★★★ Sean Young, Perry King. A loving aunt struggles to adopt her young relatives after their parents die in a car accident. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 3 a.m. Ovation Thur. 7 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Homemade Christmas (2020) Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson. A woman must choose between two men during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. WGN America Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Sun. 11:24 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Mon. Noon

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

Advertisement

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. NBC Fri. 8:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:31 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Tues. 11:05 a.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Never Sang for My Father (1970) ★★★ Melvyn Douglas, Gene Hackman. A middle-aged New York professor loses his mother and reaches out to his bitter father. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCET Fri. 10:30 p.m.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001) ★ Connie Sellecca, Corbin Bernsen. A boy behaves badly after thinking Santa is trying to ruin his parents’ marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m.

I Used to Go Here (2020) Gillian Jacobs, Jemaine Clement. A successful author finds herself deeply enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students after being asked to speak at her alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 10:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Wed. 5:23 p.m.

Ice Road Terror (2011) ★★ Brea Grant, Ty Olsson. Two truckers drive a cargo of explosives and scientists across ice roads to a mine in the Arctic. When they arrive, they discover the miners have unearthed a prehistoric predator that was frozen in the ice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 a.m.

Ice Sharks (2016) Edward DeRuiter, Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau. Scientists fights for their lives when aggressive, ravenous sharks break through the ice at their Arctic research station. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 10 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

If I Only Had Christmas (2020) Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie. A cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) ★★★ Judy Garland, Van Johnson. The more co-workers fight in a Chicago music store, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Wed. 3:35 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. CMT Fri. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:05 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon CMT Fri. Noon CMT Fri. 9 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Inn Love by Christmas (2020) Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch. A successful young woman living in Miami is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Although she doesn’t get back to her small northern hometown often, her grandmother is able to convince her to come home for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 8 p.m.

Insomnia (2002) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robin Williams. A Los Angeles detective plays a cat-and-mouse game with a murder suspect in a remote Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 3:26 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:14 p.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Iron Lady (2011) ★★ Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent. Margaret Thatcher breaks through class and gender barriers to become the United Kingdom’s first female prime minister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:01 p.m.

It Follows (2014) ★★★ Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist. Following a strange sexual encounter, a teenager has disturbing visions and the inescapable feeling that someone -- or something -- is stalking her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:42 p.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) ★★★★ James Stewart, Donna Reed. Ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. NBC Thur. 8 p.m. E! Fri. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 9 a.m. E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 3 p.m. E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Fri. 9 p.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Thur. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:26 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:37 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Advertisement

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 6:37 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. Un abogado defensor contrata a un enigmático exinvestigador del Ejército para analizar el caso de un francotirador entrenado, quien aparentemente mató al azar a cinco personas. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Fri. 9 a.m. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:48 p.m.

Jesús, María y José (1970) Guillermo Murray, Eric del Castillo. La vida del Señor Jesucristo desde que un Ángel le avisa a la virgen María hasta los primeros años de su vida adulta. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. GALA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. En plena Nochebuena dos padres luchan por conseguir el único juguete que sus hijos quieren, un Turbo Man. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Thur. 7 p.m. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:10 p.m. Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 12:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:15 p.m. Syfy Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. WE Thur. 10 a.m. WE Thur. 5:30 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Juan Apóstol, el más amado (2017) Mané De La Parra, Marjorie De Sousa. La vida y legado de Juan Apóstol, su relación con Jesús de Nazaret y la escritura de importantes pasajes del Nuevo Testamento. (NR) KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Tues. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 4:20 p.m. POP Thur. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 3:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 4 p.m. TNT Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A&E Thur. 11 a.m. A&E Fri. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m. A&E Thur. 5 p.m. A&E Fri. 2 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Lifetime Sat. 1 p.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Tues. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Tues. 9 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Tues. 2:15 a.m. E! Tues. 2 p.m.

Kiss of Death (1947) ★★★ Victor Mature, Brian Donlevy. A New York hoodlum leads the district attorney to a volatile, grinning gangster. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:22 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:31 p.m.

Knights of the Round Table (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur’s Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 8 a.m. Comedy Central Fri. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lady in the Lake (1946) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Audrey Totter. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe searches for a publisher’s missing wife. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Larceny, Inc. (1942) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Wyman. An ex-convict’s niece runs a shop over the tunnel he and his partners are digging to a bank vault. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 5:25 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:07 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Tues. 6:30 p.m. E! Tues. 9 p.m. Bravo Thur. 6 p.m. Bravo Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Tues. 4:30 a.m. E! Tues. 6 a.m. E! Wed. 2:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m. POP Thur. 4 p.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. POP Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Mon. 4:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Tues. 4:56 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Fri. 1:35 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2020) Voices of Sean Astin, Troy Baker. Animated. The further adventures of wisecracking superhero Shazam. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TOON Sun. 3:15 p.m. TOON Wed. 7 p.m. TOON Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (2020) Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell. Two college sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding just in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Letters to Satan Claus (2020) Karen Knox, Miriam McDonald. A journalist must confront her past when Satan returns to her hometown to put a damper on the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Sun. 12:45 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (2000) Robby Benson, Voice of Dixie Carter. Animated. Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. AMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (2018) Tyra Banks, Francia Raisa. Grace, the young CEO of Marathon Toys, is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis as she struggles with her job. With the help of her young neighbor, Grace’s old doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. POP Mon. 7 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne travel to Banámichi, Mexico, to watch children and young adults sing and dance in traditional costumes. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

The Lion in Winter (1968) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Katharine Hepburn. A battle of words and wills ensues when England’s King Henry II summons his exiled wife and three sons for a Christmas reunion to determine the heir to the throne. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Thur. 2:16 a.m.

A Little Christmas Charm (2020) Ashley Greene, Brendan Penny. A jewelry designer teams up with an investigative reporter to find the owner of a charm bracelet before Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Little Women (1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 5:39 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:07 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:14 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:48 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:07 p.m.

Live and Let Die (1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. El detective McClane debe detener a un grupo terrorista que pretende colapsar la infraestructura computacional de Estados Unidos. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Lonely Blue Night (2020) Diana Lin, Lydia Zhou. A Chinese woman reunites with her daughter after sending her to live with an American homestay family. (NR) 20 mins. HBO Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Lonestar Christmas (2020) Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini. Erin takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch, where she unexpectedly falls in love with local restaurateur Mateo while learning to forgive her father for the past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:47 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 6:58 p.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m. FXX Sun. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. A&E Thur. 2 p.m. A&E Fri. 11 a.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy’s son has double-girl trouble, luckily solved by a third girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Wed. 3 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (2020) Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage. A restauranteur receives a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Advertisement

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma and Pa Kettle at Home (1954) ★★ Marjorie Main, Percy Kilbride. The Kettles try to make their dilapidated farm into an efficient, model operation as they compete for a scholarship. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 6 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m. BET Fri. 11 a.m. BET Fri. 9 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Advertisement

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 4:22 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:40 a.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sat. 2:04 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Mara Maru (1952) ★★ Errol Flynn, Ruth Roman. A yachtsman hires a deep-sea diver to find a jeweled cross in a PT boat in postwar Manila. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Los marcados (1971) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. El Pardo ha hecho del pueblo un lugar donde el respeto no significa nada. Mercedes vive en la amargura junto a él, pero la llegada del Marcado lo cambiará todo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

The Marine 4: Moving Target (2015) Mike Mizanin, Summer Rae. Jake Carter debe proteger a una hermosa mujer informante de un equipo de mercenarios fuertemente armados enviados por un corrupto contratista. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Max 2: White House Hero (2017) Zane Austin, Carrie Genzel. Max es asignado a la Casa Blanca mientras Butch, el perro del Servicio Secreto, está ausente por licencia de maternidad. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

ME 3.769 (2019) Samantha Lopez, Vanessa Elise. A Latina girl who is nearing puberty looks forward to maturing, until she becomes the victim of sexual misconduct. (NR) HBO Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. AXS Fri. 9:30 a.m. AXS Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Meet John Doe (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A reporter pays a bum to pose as her popular but made-up spokesman, John Doe. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien. A St. Louis lawyer’s family stays in town for the 1904 World’s Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 11:30 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 9 p.m.

Memphis Belle (1990) ★★ Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz. An account of the courageous B-17 bomber crew that flew more than two dozen perilous missions over Nazi-occupied Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sat. 5:47 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 7:28 p.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Mercury Rising (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin. An FBI renegade tries to stop his nemesis from killing an autistic boy who cracked a government code. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983) ★★★ David Bowie, Tom Conti. A Japanese captain on Java holds an intellectual British colonel and a defiant major prisoner. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Merry Kissmas (2015) Karissa Staples, Brant Daugherty. A magical kiss in an elevator leaves a woman torn between two men at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A couple try to plan the perfect destination wedding amid family chaos and drama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Mexican Spitfire’s Blessed Event (1943) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Carmelita, her husband and Uncle Matt/Lord Epping confuse a deal in Arizona. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

El mexicano feo (1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Mi caballo el Cantador (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un cura se disfraza de ranchero para atrapar a los bandidos que amenazan con lastimar a su familia y sus propiedades. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Michael (1996) ★★★ John Travolta, Andie MacDowell. Tabloid employees investigate a rumor about an angel and find a surprising creature with healing powers and a lot of sex appeal. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Miracle of the Bells (1948) ★★ Fred MacMurray, Alida Valli. A press agent, a priest and headlines elevate the hometown funeral of a one-movie actress. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m.

The Mistle-Tones (2012) Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry. A talented singer forms a musical group and challenges her rivals to a competition on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Mon Oncle Antoine (1971) ★★★ Jean Duceppe, Olivette Thibault. An orphan learns from his aunt and uncle one Christmas Eve in 1940s Quebec. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Fri. 6:57 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Thur. 8:30 p.m. E! Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:07 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 10:13 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Moonwalk With Me (2019) Carrie Kim, James Kang. A woman must decide what to do with her strange father, a man who constantly wanders. (NR) 12 mins. HBO Sun. 9:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mortician (2011) Method Man, Dash Mihok. A mortician kills anyone who threatens a boy he found hiding in the morgue. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sat. 4:41 p.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Emma de Caunes. Bumbling Bean takes a holiday on the French Riviera and is mistaken for a kidnapper and an avante-garde filmmaker. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 6:31 a.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Soft Touch (1949) ★★ Glenn Ford, Evelyn Keyes. A gambler falls for a social worker in a settlement house where he hides from gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (1993) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. Shakespeare’s Don Pedro pairs Benedick and Beatrice and woos Hero for Claudio around a lively Italian villa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Muppets From Space (1999) ★★ Jeffrey Tambor, F. Murray Abraham. After learning about his origins, Gonzo must decide whether to seek his own kind or stay with friends. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) ★★★ James Coco, Joan Rivers. Kermit and company try to take their variety show to Broadway, while Miss Piggy grows jealous of a friendly waitress. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) ★★★ Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates an American industrialist’s murder aboard the world-famous luxury train. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:45 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

My Reputation (1946) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent. An Illinois widow with two young sons meets a major on leave who wants to have an affair. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:22 p.m.

Advertisement

My Sweet Holiday (2020) Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey. A holiday romance blossoms between a young woman and the man who bought her parents’ beloved chocolate store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Mystery Date (1991) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Teri Polo. A shy guy takes his dream-girl on a date in his brother’s ’59 DeSoto, with corpses in the trunk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:56 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 7:24 a.m.

N

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:18 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 7:45 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:18 p.m.

Advertisement

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Nativity Story (2006) ★★ Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac. King Herod’s obsession with an ancient prophecy threatens Mary and Joseph as they await the birth of Jesus. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 3:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:39 a.m.

Advertisement

Never Say Goodbye (1946) ★★ Errol Flynn, Eleanor Parker. A girl receives help from a Marine in reuniting her divorced but devoted parents. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 9:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 7:07 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:18 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Sat. 7:02 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Luego de descubrir que la magia del museo está desapareciendo, el vigilante Larry Daley va al Museo Británico en Londres para salvar a sus amigos una vez más. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:20 p.m. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 8 a.m. FXX Fri. 9:30 a.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:47 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sat. Noon

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m. Showtime Sun. 2 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11:03 p.m.

Northanger Abbey (2007) Felicity Jones, JJ Feild. A young woman meets the love of her life while on holiday in Bath, England. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KPBS Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Life deals Zoey Hathaway a strange blow when she inherits a reindeer farm and becomes buried in taking care of the animals and all of the Christmas responsibilities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 4:05 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m. BET Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 2:45 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:15 p.m. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 4:02 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

El ojo de vidrio (1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. La vida de unos jóvenes, que después de ser maltratados y torturados por la dictadura porfirista, incluso sacándoles los ojos y asesinando al padre de uno de ellos, toman venganza y luchan en nombre de la revolución mexicana y de la libertad. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Oliver! (1968) ★★★★ Ron Moody, Oliver Reed. Dickens’ Oliver Twist goes from parish boy to Fagin’s pickpocketing school to the clutches of murderous Bill Sikes. (G) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) ★★★ George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld’s agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

On Moonlight Bay (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A teenage tomboy with a fun family makes music with a college man in circa-World War I Indiana. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Sat. 11:05 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:28 p.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Fri. 4 p.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Wed. 12:27 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:18 a.m.

Other People’s Money (1991) ★★ Danny DeVito, Penelope Ann Miller. A Wall Street raider lusts for the lawyer of the old-fashioned company he’s raiding. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:54 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Margaret O’Brien. A Norwegian farmer lovingly raises his daughter in Benson Junction, Wis. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:27 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 10:44 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:14 p.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considerado sospechoso de un voraz incendio, un comandante vigila bien sus pasos mientras intenta probar su inocencia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Thur. 8:30 a.m. E! Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6:09 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:45 p.m.

P

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. POP Mon. 4 p.m. POP Tues. 12:30 p.m. POP Sun. 3 a.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Fri. 7 a.m. TOON Fri. 11 a.m. TOON Fri. 3 p.m. TOON Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Paddington 2 (2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TOON Fri. 9 a.m. TOON Fri. 1 p.m. TOON Fri. 5 p.m. TOON Sat. 3 p.m.

Painless (2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:20 a.m. EPIX Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Penny Serenade (1941) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A woman contemplating divorce from her husband recalls their early years together and the tragedies that ensued. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (2020) Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin. A man and a woman take over the responsibilities for an annual holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Pepe (1961) ★★ Cantinflas, Dan Dailey. Para financiar su película, un cineasta compra un caballo esperando captar la atención de un inversionista. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Peregrina (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Sasha Montenegro. La historia del amorío entre una periodista americana y un oficial mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Holiday (2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother’s fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Period of Adjustment (1962) ★★ Tony Franciosa, Jane Fonda. George and Isabel marry and plan to stop to see Ralph and his wife, Dorothea, on the way to Florida. When they arrive and see the tension between Ralph and Dorothea, they try to help patch up the troubled marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Phantom Thread (2017) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps. Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 2:05 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 6:50 a.m. TMC Tues. 11:20 p.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Pieces of April (2003) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson. Chaos reigns when a young woman invites her estranged family to her apartment for the first Thanksgiving dinner she has ever cooked. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Piney: The Lonesome Pine (2020) Voices of Jonathan Pryce, Simon Pegg. Animated. A cheerful Welsh girl grows a talking pine named Piney to be her Christmas tree, but when he’s accidentally removed from her grandfather’s Christmas tree farm, the girl and her grandpa frantically search to get him home before Christmas. (NR) 30 mins. Disney Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau is on the trail of his ex-boss, who is out to destroy the world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Wed. 12:57 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 10 p.m.

Pocketful of Miracles (1961) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Bette Davis. Runyonesque Dave the Dude turns Apple Annie into a Manhattan dowager in director Frank Capra’s remake of his 1933 Lady for a Day. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction (2014) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Otani. Anime. In the Diamond Domain, the Heart Diamond that sustains the land is beginning to fall apart, and Diancie is not yet strong enough to create a new one. It’s up to Ash and his friends to help Diancie, stop Yveltal’s rampage and save the domain. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Disney XD Mon. 3 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animada. El conductor de un tren guía a un niño que duda de la existencia de Santa Claus al Polo Norte. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:02 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 a.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988) ★ Matt McCoy, Janet Jones. The vacationing rookies rescue their leader from jewel thieves, with a local duo as backup. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:19 a.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. OWN Wed. 9 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. LOGO Sun. 6:25 p.m. LOGO Sun. 11:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 a.m.

A Prince for Christmas (2015) Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker. A prince from Europe meets a charming waitress when he travels to America during the Christmas holiday to escape an arranged marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Thur. 6 p.m. KPXN Thur. 9 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Eileen Brennan. A pampered Jewish widow is tricked into joining the Army and unexpectedly finds a new sense of purpose and self-worth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. POP Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Wed. 2:23 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Project Christmas Wish (2020) Amanda Schull, Travis Van Winkle. A woman’s life becomes transformed as she works toward granting a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Fri. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 2:32 a.m.

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:35 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

R

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Rabid (2019) Laura Vandervoort, Stephen McHattie. Horribly disfigured after a freak accident, doctors perform a radical medical procedure on an aspiring young fashion designer. But when the bandages come off, the side effects soon cause her to develop an insatiable appetite for human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Rad (1986) ★ Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin. A bicycle-motocrosser tries to enter a corrupt promoter’s nationally televised cash-prize race. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Wed. 10:35 a.m. Paramount Wed. 6:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 6 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Rapto al sol (1956) Evangelina Elizondo, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una mujer arrogante, dueña de una exitosa empresa cafetera, es raptada por el dueño de unas islas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:04 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 1 a.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sat. 5:35 a.m.

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) ★★★ Clu Gulager, James Karen. Punk rockers, a cremator and medical-supply workers have a problem with zombies in Kentucky. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:07 p.m.

Advertisement

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:04 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:22 p.m.

El Rey de Oros (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Felicia Mercado. La única apuesta que no pudo ganar fue la del amor. Ahora juega su última carta, la sangrienta carta de la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

El Rey (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Tues. 1:31 a.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Romance & Cigarettes (2005) ★★ James Gandolfini, Susan Sarandon. A blue-collar worker alienates his wife and three daughters when they learn he has a mistress. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:32 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Room for One More (1952) ★★★ Cary Grant, Betsy Drake. The easygoing parents of three children take in one troubled teen, then another one. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Round of Your Life (2019) Evan Hara, Richard T. Jones. When a car accident leaves his father in a coma, a 15-year-old prodigy joins his high school golf team to try and win the state title for his dad. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:05 a.m.

A Royal Christmas Ball (2017) Tara Reid, Ingo Rademacher. Dateless for the Christmas ball, bachelor King Charles of Baltania tracks down Allison, his American college sweetheart, only to discover she has never been married, yet raised a 17-year-old daughter, Lily, who mathematically might be Charles’ child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Thur. 8 p.m. KPXN Thur. 11 p.m.

A Royal Christmas Engagement (2020) James Nitti, Louie Chapman. A hard-working advertising executive falls for a consultant who is actually a prince disguised as a commoner. (NR) 2 hrs. ION Thur. 2 p.m. KPXN Thur. 5 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 8:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

S

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabrina (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn. The sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:54 a.m.

SamSam (2019) Voices of Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat. Animated. SamSam seems to have it all: a loving family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer. However, he’s still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better -- actual superpowers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Fri. 3:54 a.m.

Sangre nocturna (2000) Alberto Estrella, Manuel Ibáñez. Una joven pareja, dos amigos, dos pandillas y cuatro convictos que se fugan, toman diferentes caminos en la misma noche fatídica, pero sus vidas se encuentran de formas inimaginables. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:05 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Santa Hunters (2014) Benjamin ``Lil P-Nut’’ Flores Jr., Breanna Yde. A boy and his cousin use video equipment to catch Santa Claus at work during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 4 p.m.

Santa Jaws (2018) Reid Miller, Courtney Lauren Cummings. Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Advertisement

The Santa Squad (2020) Aaron Ashmore, Rebecca Dalton. An unemployed art teacher has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon and his two precious daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Santa’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Voices of Laurits Bremerskov Kaysen, Sonja Oppenhagen. Animated. When the time for him to retire draws near, Santa Claus selects and trains a young orphan boy to become his successor. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Tues. 11 p.m. POP Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Saving Santa (2013) Voices of Martin Freeman, Tim Curry. Animated. A stable elf is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using Santa’s sleigh and a time globe to go back in time to save Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Scrooge (1970) ★★★ Albert Finney, Alec Guinness. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. KDOC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:45 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Golf Sat. 3 p.m. Golf Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:07 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:07 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 12:20 p.m.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) ★★★ John Wayne, Joanne Dru. A retirement-bound U.S. Cavalry officer is reluctant to turn command over to an inexperienced comrade. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Mon. 2 a.m. POP Tues. 6:20 p.m. POP Wed. 4 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:04 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:06 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:10 p.m. AXS Mon. 10:20 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Thur. 1:30 p.m. E! Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. E! Thur. 11 a.m. E! Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Tues. Noon Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Bravo Wed. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 12:31 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 6 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:33 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sat. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

A Snow White Christmas (2018) Michelle Randolph, Carolyn Hennesy. Blanca’s dastardly stepmother tries to cheat her out of her father’s inheritance. When she wakes up with amnesia, she receives the help of seven quirky friends, the Holly Jollies, to help her figure out her life. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Tues. 3:30 a.m. POP Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 9 a.m. EPIX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

The Sound of Music (1965) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer. A novitiate leaves her convent and becomes governess to Capt. Von Trapp’s seven children in Austria before World War II. (G) 2 hrs. 54 mins. ABC Sun. 7 p.m. KEYT Sun. 7 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Spotlight on Christmas (2020) Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr. Dumped by her boyfriend, an actress returns home to reconnect with her family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

The Squeeze (2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Golf Sun. 5 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m. FXX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 2:46 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. LOGO Thur. 6 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E! Thur. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 3:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:03 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TOON Tues. 7 p.m.

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) Collins Pennie, David Banner. A troubled youth must put his problems aside to lead a dance troupe in a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Estelle Getty. A Los Angeles policeman has his little mother from New Jersey for a partner, whether he likes it or not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 12:24 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday (2020) Jacky Lai, Tzi Ma. Suzie, a rising young architect, returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas. When she gets there, she is pushed to follow her grandmother’s footsteps and enter the local gingerbread house competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:54 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:50 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:33 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:13 p.m.

Susan Slept Here (1954) ★★ Dick Powell, Debbie Reynolds. A Hollywood screenwriter has custody of a wild teenage girl who is more fun than his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Fri. 2 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Swept Up by Christmas (2020) Lindy Booth, Justin Bruening. An antique seller and a cleaner clash as they work on downsizing a magnificent estate. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

T

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 9:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:49 p.m.

Advertisement

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Tales From the Hood (1995) ★★ Clarence Williams III, Joe Torry. A mortician entertains a trio of drug-seeking youths with four cautionary tales of horror and revenge. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

A Taste of Christmas (2020) Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini. Upon learning her cousin Francesca must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her Italian restaurant, Natalie becomes determined to help make the opening day a reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 9:17 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TOON Sun. 5 p.m. TOON Sat. 5 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Tues. 5 p.m. TOON Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Tenth Avenue Angel (1948) ★ Margaret O’Brien, Angela Lansbury. A street urchin keeps a young man from becoming a gangster and later saves her own mother’s life. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:03 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 9:05 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OWN Thur. 9 p.m. OWN Fri. Noon OWN Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

3 Godfathers (1948) ★★★ John Wayne, Pedro Armendáriz. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 10:48 p.m.

Throwback Holiday (2018) Jennifer Freeman, Robert Ri’chard. After making a wish upon a star, an unhappy woman awakens to find herself a high school senior again with the ability to change everything. (NR) 2 hrs. BET Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Bridges. A thief and a young drifter join forces with the thief’s former partners for a repeat robbery at the scene of their last crime. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:44 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar. Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tiny Christmas (2017) Jonathan A. Rosenbaum, Lizzy Greene. When a clumsy elf accidentally shrinks two kids on Christmas Eve, they get scooped up into Santa’s sack. When they are dropped off across the street, the tiny kids have to navigate holiday hazards to make it home safely. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 4 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Fri. 8:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:42 p.m.

Advertisement

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Sat. 5:30 p.m. Golf Sat. 10 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros (1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sat. 2:02 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:47 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 3:12 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Toys of Terror (2020) Kyana Teresa, Georgia Waters. Evil toys magically come to life to terrorize a couple and their children inside a secluded mansion. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982) ★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. A French TV newswoman interviews friends and foes of the missing Inspector Clouseau. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Trapped in Paradise (1994) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Lovitz. Local hospitality foils a bank heist by three bumbling brothers in Paradise, Pa., on Christmas Eve. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Tres Hermanos (1943) Julián Soler, David Silva. Una madre mexicana, residente de Texas, pierde a su marido y a dos de sus tres hijos durante la II Guerra Mundial. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Los Triunfadores (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. En pleno campo de batalla, un mexicano en la guerra de Vietnam recuerda a sus amistades y a su banda musical. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Turquoise Rose (2007) Natasha Kaye Johnson, Deshava Apachee. Raised in the suburbs or Phoenix, a Navajo college student must choose between a vacation in Rome or moving to the reservation to care for her ailing grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:26 p.m.

Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (2019) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Sherri Shepherd. Morgan and Jayla decide to rent a luxurious home in Washington D.C. for the holidays so that Morgan’s mother can easily join them to celebrate Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:58 p.m.

Advertisement

‘Twas the Night (2001) ★★ Bryan Cranston, Josh Zuckerman. A 14-year-old boy and his uncle jeopardize Christmas when they take Santa’s sleigh for a joy ride. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Thur. 10 p.m.

The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) John Billingsley, Bonita Friedericy. In a town where dogs are banned, a Depression-era girl plans a holiday pageant at school to help homeless canines. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

12 Men of Christmas (2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 3:10 p.m. Starz Mon. 5:05 a.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Mon. 1 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Mon. 3:45 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Two for the Road (1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Albert Finney. Trips across Europe show changes in a couple’s first 10 years of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:03 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Tues. Noon BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. WE Thur. 3:15 p.m. WE Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Mon. 9:40 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Tues. Noon E! Tues. Noon

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:10 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Tues. 4 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Unlikely Angel (1996) ★★ Dolly Parton, Brian Kerwin. A dead country singer seeks to get into heaven by uniting a troubled family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. Noon LOGO Mon. 9 p.m.

Unlocking Christmas (2020) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. When a mysterious key and a cryptic holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a romantic Christmas adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

V

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 4:38 a.m.

Advertisement

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 2:14 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Tues. 8:30 p.m. POP Wed. 6 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:18 a.m.

Advertisement

A Very Brady Christmas (1988) ★★ Florence Henderson, Robert Reed. The Bradys fly their TV-series bunch home for a three-generation family reunion. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LOGO Fri. 2:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 7 a.m.

A Very Charming Christmas Town (2020) Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott. Travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang leaves the big city behind and visits the small town of Slovang for a Christmas vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 1:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 9:45 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Fri. 11 a.m. REELZ Fri. 10 p.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 5:27 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 4:16 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:36 p.m.

Advertisement

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sat. Noon

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:39 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Way I See It (2020) Pete Souza. Pete Souza captures historic and intimate moments as a photographer for President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. MSNBC Thur. 7 p.m.

The Way We Were (1973) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford. A leftist and a writer meet in college, and their love spans the 1930s and ‘50s. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 9:12 a.m.

Advertisement

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TOON Thur. 7 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 4 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Thur. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:28 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Tues. 10 a.m. TNT Tues. Noon

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Thur. 11 a.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:23 a.m.

Advertisement

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 7 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:15 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye. Former Army buddies put on a show with a sister act to save their general’s hotel in Vermont. (NR) 2 hrs. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Thur. 4:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Fri. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. WE Thur. 12:30 p.m. WE Thur. 8 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m. FXX Fri. 7 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:31 a.m.

Wish for Christmas (2016) Joey Lawrence, Leigh-Allyn Baker. A high school senior, disappointed at having to miss the town’s winter dance for a church service, wishes her family’s faith away, with unexpected consequences. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Fri. 9 p.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:01 p.m. TOON Mon. 6 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

The World of Henry Orient (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Tippy Walker. Two rich Manhattan schoolgirls become infatuated with a pianist and follow him around. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 5:14 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La yegua colorada (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. El hijo y la hija de un hombre asesinado hace dos años vuelven para vengarse del culpable de la muerte de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Yeti (2008) ★ Peter DeLuise, Carly Pope. A legendary beast terrorizes members of a college football team after their plane crashes in the snowy Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 a.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 10:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 11:48 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 7:10 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 2:21 a.m.